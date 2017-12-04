LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 in Delhi: Jadeja scalps Gamage's wicket

Drift. Loop. Flight. This over had it all but Samarawickrama backed himself to play it in a self-assured away.

Chandimal opens the bat face and pats a flatter delivery towards the off side for a single. Samarawickrama charges down the track on the final delivery and has a wild go at it. Luckily for Sri Lanka, the ball falls in no man's area and he collects a brace.

FOUR! Well played! Ashwin darts it outside off, Samarawickrama waits for it and guides it behind point.

Chandimal bunts the second delivery to long on for a single and Samarawickrama late cuts Ashwin for a boundary behind point.

Some 'yes-no' between Chandimal and Samarawickrama but it doesn't lead to a mix-up. But a maiden over for Jadeja.

This Kotla pitch looks so dead that whoever thought this would be a good pitch to prepare for South Africa must look quite silly. It is unlikely there will be such a flat pitch even in India, let alone South Africa. Just 11 wickets have fallen in nearly three whole days of play.

FOUR! Samarawickrama taking his chances and he is having a field day as of now. Waltzes down the track and slogs it front of square on the leg side.

This Ashwin vs Samarawickrama battle is becoming intriguing. Ashwin is tempting him and Samarawickrama is looking to play his shots. Collects a four off this over too.

FOUR! Streaky! Chandimal goes forward to defend one but outside edges it to the third man fence.

Chandmial immediately gets off the strike after that first-ball boundary. And Samarawickrama almost chops on! Looks to cut a ball very late but inside edges it onto the pitch. Close shave that!

Ashwin is keeping Samarawickrama at bay but the youngster is not hiding his attacking intent whatsoever. One run off the over.

On the second ball, Jadeja drifts one around leg, Chandimal clips it front of midwicket for a quick single. A tossed up delivery outside off, Sadeera gets his stride forward and pushes it towards covers for another run. Slightly flat from Jaddu and Chandimal defends it off his backfoot. Chandimal nudges the sixth ball to square leg to retain the strike.

Ishant returns to the attack. Remember he got Samarawickrama in Nagpur. Starts with a disciplined line outside off-stump. Late inswing on the penultimate ball. Maiden over.

Ashwin continues. Chandimal plays one towards mid on where Kohli fields and fires a throw at the non-striker. It hits Samarawickrama on the arm. Kohli apologises; smiles all around. Samarawickrama reaches his highest score of the series.

Surprising Kohli is not using non-regular bowlers Rohit Sharma, himself, Murali Vijay to try and break partnerships. Would help to lower Chandimal concentration too.

OUT! Finally India take a catch! Ishant induces an edge from Samarawickrama and Saha dives to his right to send him back. He falls for 33.

Eventful over this. Started with 5 overthrows to Chandimal on the first ball, but ultimately ends in Ishant's favour. India get Samarawickrama. Debutant Roshen de Silva is in.

OUT! Debutant Silva goes for a duck. Ashwin gets him caught bat-pad at short leg by Shikhar Dhawan. India finally holding on to their catches.

It's drinks at Kotla. India slowly finding their way after two insipid sessions. 1 run and a wicket so far in this over. Ashwin will complete it post drinks.

Ashwin strikes again. Thankfully it is a very simple catch. So no chance of dropping it. Roshen Silva caught bat-pad at short leg. Ball ballooning up to gently to land in Dhawan's lap.

Niroshan Dickwella is in. Expect some strokeplay. 1 run and a wicket from this over.

FOUR! Length ball, outside off, Chandimal lunges forward and drives it on the up.

Chandimal is playing a lovely hand. It's been a pleasure to watch him bat. Scores a delectable cover drive but then edges the final delivery. But it falls short of a diving Saha.

OUT! Sri Lanka are losing their way in the final session. Rips out a slider and Dickwella tries to cut t only to miss it altogether and get castled. He perishes for a 4-ball duck.

Terrible shot by Dickwella. What was he thinking? With his skipper at the other end batting brilliantly Dickwella essayed two aggressive shots, both very chancy. He got away with the first, then lost his off stump to the second. A Terrible cut shot attempted to ball on the stumps.

This is turning out to be a great spell from Ashwin. Has already scalped two wickets and is looking good for more. One run and the wicket of Dickwella in this over.

Quick dismissals have put the Indians right back into the game. And with Dickwella getting dismissed for a duck by Ashwin, the Sri Lankans are into the tail right now. With Chandimal around though, the possibility of avoiding the follow-on remain high.

Sri Lanka are undoing all the good work from the first two sessions. 477 balls between Mathews and Chandimal and now 3 wickets in 17 balls.

Two leg byes in the over. India in total ascendancy at the moment.

FOUR! Ashwin lets out a freebie, outside off, Lakmal goes back and cuts it through the vacant cover region.

Tight bowling from Ashwin. After conceding five off two balls, he beats Lakmal on the outisde edge.

OUT! Sri Lanka lose their eighth wicket. On a length and outside off, Lakmal goes for a drive and edges it to Saha, who dives to his right and pouches it. Lakmal falls for 5.

The question is will India enforce follow-on? They have lost eight wickets and I reckon they won't. One run and a wicket off this over.

Three singles in the over. Sri Lanka are 2 runs away from avoiding the follow-on.

Another good catch by Saha. Luckily the edge by Lakmal off Shami did not go to the slip fielders. Suddenly wickets are falling all around skipper Chandimal. Sri Lanka still trail by 205 runs.

FOUR! Sri Lanka avoid the follow-on. Chandimal edges a drive and it goes between third slip and gully.

FOUR! Short and angling in, Chandimal whips it off his hips to deep fine leg.

With only two wickets left, Chandimal should look to adopt an aggressive approach and reduce the deficit as much as possible. Eight runs come off this over.

Eighth maiden for Ashwin. He began the over from round the wicket and changed the angle on the final delivery.

Thankfully for the Sri Lankan’s, they won’t have to bat again for now. The possibility of a draw still lingers on.

Almost looks as if India is hosting its first-ever day-night Test, is the playing conditions at the moment are to be considered. The umpires have the light meters out, and a few round of discussions could happen soon.

OUT! Jadeja strikes! The umpire has ruled Gagame out LBW. But Sri Lanka review. Replays show that there is no wood. Ball tracking indicates that it would've clipped the middle stump. So Lakmal has to walk back for 1.

The umpires have suggested Kohli that the light isn't good enough for a pacer to bowl and so Jadeja returns. His first ball is flat and on the pads, Chandimal wrists it behind square for a single. Jadeja gets rid of Lakmal and Sandakan buries the sixth ball right under his eyeline. Sri Lanka trail by 193 runs.

FOUR! As expected Chandimal is upping the ante. Waltzes down the track and whips it over midwicket.

The end is nigh for Sri Lanka despite skipper Chanimal trying to prolong their innings. Gamage found in front of the stumps by Jadeja. No support forthcoming for the skipper. Even DRS does not come to the aid of Lanka.

How long can the pair of Sandakan and Chandimal survive? Only time will tell but they have seen through this over by scoring five runs.

Sri Lanka still trail by 188 runs and the deficit comes down by one run in Jadeja's 44th over.

SIX! Chandimal shimmies down the track and whips Ashwin aerially over midwicket. The ball lands just on the rope and the umpire raises both his arms.

FIFTY! A patient, gritty knock from the Sri Lankan captain. Chandimal gets there with a streaky boundary to deep point. It is his 16th in Tests and third successive 50.

CENTURY! After a wait of two long years and 37 innings, Mathews finally reaches the 100-run mark. Look at him celebrating! His captain and coach pointed out his form after the Nagpur Test and he has bounced back in a calamity. The chips were down, the Lankan team were booed at Kotla and Sri Lanka were facing another innings defeat. But Mathews stood up and has played more than 230 balls and has grown in confidence. This knock is as resilient as it gets. It is his eighth ton.

OUT! Ashwin breaks the stand. It was his first over with the new ball and he has hardly taken any time to make an impact. From around the wicket, he fires one around off, Mathews played for the turn, but it went with the angle, took the outside edge and Saha took a sharp catch. The crowd is up on its feet. Mathews falls for 111.

CENTURY! Superb knock! Chandimal brings up his 10th Test ton with a single. He celebrates with his arms aloft. But deep down he must be aware that the work is not done yet. He will have to stay around more.

FOUR! Ashwin lets out a freebie, outside off, Lakmal goes back and cuts it through the vacant cover region.

India vs Sri Lanka, third Test Day 3: Sri Lanka still trail by 188 runs and the deficit comes down by one run in Jadeja's 44th over.

Day 2 report: Sri Lanka reached 131/3 after India declared their first innings at 536/7 on the second day, which was marred by complaints of air pollution, during the third and final Test at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium here on Sunday.

At the end of the second day's play, Angelo Mathews (57 batting) and Dinesh Chandimal (25 batting) were at the crease for Sri Lanka. Dilruwan Perera contributed 42 runs for the visitors.

Resuming the day at the overnight total of 371/4, skipper Virat Kohli (243) continued where he left off on Saturday. Rohit, at the other end, supported him by playing some beautifully crafted shots.

Right from the first ball of the morning session, Kohli and Rohit were right on target. They thrashed the Lankan bowlers at will and maintained a good run rate.

The two added 129 runs between them during the session before the Mumbai batsman was dismissed off the last ball before lunch. In the process, Kohli completed his sixth double ton in 238 balls.

The Delhi batsman thus joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record for the most number (six) of double centuries for India in Test cricket. He also made 1000 Test runs in 2017.

Kohli also broke the record of West Indies legend Brian Lara in registering scores of more than 200 six times – most as a captain in the five-day format.

Former left-handed batting superstar Lara had five double centuries as the West Indies skipper.

The Sri Lankan bowlers, on the other hand, created several chances but failed to make them count.

Just before lunch, Rohit completed his half-century in 88 balls but just when things seemed good in the middle, he was dismissed off the last ball of the session by Sandakan.

For Sri Lanka, Sandakan was the only successful bowler in the morning session.

The real drama unfolded in the second session as the play was halted for few minutes after concerns over the poor air quality, prompting the Lankans to wear anti-pollution masks.

Sri Lanka complained of poor air quality and hazy conditions after two players – Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal – had to go off. Both seemed to be struggling with their breathing.

As the air quality deteriorated and it became hazy just after lunch, the umpires discussed the issue with the players and the match was halted for around 15 minutes before the floodlights came into action for the rest of the day.

But play was stopped again after a few minutes, seeing that skipper Kohli decided to declare the innings at 536/7.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (9 not out) and middle-order batsman Ravindra Jadeja (5 not out) were at the crease when Kohli decided to declare.

Like their bowlers, the Sri Lankan batsmen struggled from the start as Dimuth Karunaratne (0) was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off pacer Mohammad Shami on the very first ball of their innings.

The fall of Karunaratne's wicket brought in Dhananjaya de Silva (1), who also failed. After adding 14 runs to the score with Perera, Dhananjaya was adjudged leg before wicket off pacer Ishant Sharma in the sixth over.

Angelo Mathews then came onto the middle just before the umpires dislodged the bails.

For India, Shami and Ishant chipped in with one wicket each at tea.

The final session witnessed some fight from Angelo Mathews and some lacklustre fielding by the Indians. As a result, the visitors managed to get past the 100-run mark losing three wickets.

Despite poor fielding, where Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan dropped a catch each, the bowlers created many other chances but the Sri Lankan batsmen were lucky and managed to end the day without losing any more wickets.