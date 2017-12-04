LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 in Delhi: Hosts bring up 150-run mark

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 3 action from the third Test involving India and Sri Lanka. After an eventful Saturday, India will now look to strengthen their position in the Test. Sri Lanka still trail by 405 runs and they have seven wickets in hand. It's going to a tough task for the visitors to make a comeback in the Test, but cricket has seen quite a few bizarre things.

The masked bandits might have robbed Kohli of a triple ton but they have dug a huge hole for themselves. Sri Lanka, caught off guard by the declaration, lost early wickets before Angelo Mathews and skipper Chandimal halted the carnage. But at 131 for 3 they have plenty of climbing to do on what might well be another smog-filled Delhi winter day. Would seem extremely strange if the batsmen complained about smog while bowlers are comfortable going about the task.

Out of his 243 runs, India skipper Kohli scored 100 in boundaries, thus running the remainder 143 runs. Did his lungs not breathe the same air or were they made of plastic? asks Chetan Narula.

Identifying the right candidates to stand at slip should be, if not already, of utmost priority for Indians before they embark on the African safari, writes Rohit Sankar.

The Mathews-Chandimal partnership would have instilled some confidence in this energy-sapped Sri Lanka side. However, there is a long way to go as they need to, at first, avoid the follow-on.

Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma were positively menacing on Sunday evening. The Lankans would have lost another couple of wickets but for some inept catching. Hopefully, the Indian slip fielders would have avoided handling butter during breakfast and hence would be able to catch better!

Nothing in the pitch, nothing has happened. The grass is slightly drier and of course there a few footmarks. No devils in the pitch, the odd ball will turn, but the batsmen have to apply themselves, inform Sunil Gavaskar and Russel Arnold at the pitch report.

India produced another clinical performance against Sri Lanka in Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Ground on Sunday, further proof of the stark difference between the two Asian sides.

Our reporter Amit Banerjee previews the Day 3 of the third Test between Indian Cricket Team and Sri Lanka Cricket from outside the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Let's start with the weather update. It is still hazy. The Indian players aren't wearing any masks. Mathews and Chandimal resume the Sri Lankan innings. Jadeja will finish his over.

Starts with a floated delivery around middle, Chandimal prods forward in defence. Keeps it flat on the subsequent ball and Chandimal pushes it towards mid off. The final ball is flighted and on leg, Chandimal clips it through square leg to score the first run of the day.

Ishant Sharma will bowl the first (full) over of the day. Has two slips and gully in place.

Ishant begins with a short of a length ball, outside off, Chandimal lets it go. Good length, outside off, Chandimal covers the line and lifts his bat. Ball three is full and outside off, Chandimal lunges forward to defend it. The Sri Lankan captain drives the fourth ball between the cover fielder and mid off and collects a single. Fifth delivery: full and outside off, Mathews leaves it carefully. Mathews pushes the sixth ball past cover-point and retains the strike.

FOUR! Shami slides one down the leg side, Mathews glances it to the fine leg fence.

So pace from both ends. Shami comes into the attack. Angles in a short of a length delivery, Mathews moves across and blocks it. Defends the second ball towards the off side. Then Mathews mistimes a pull to deep square leg but it falls safely, brace taken. He had miscued a pull last evening too. Point goes to covers and Kohli has positioned a short midwicket. Shami bowls a poor delivery and Mathews cashes in on it with a tuck to fine leg for a boundary. Six off the over.

Bouncer. Full ball. Short of a length. Ishant is still finding the correct length. Chandimal and Mathews have looked assured so far. Dinesh clisp the fourth ball to long leg and calls Mathews cross. Steaming in, Ishant angles in a good length delivery in the fifth stump line, Mathews blocks it. Angelo leaves the final delivery alone, which was way outside off.

Mathews and Chandimal are shouldering a massive responsibility right now, as this partnership holds the key towards a sizeable Lankan total.

‘Monday Blues’ very much visible here at the Kotla on the third day — attendance today is less than half of what it was over the weekend. Still very smoggy out here, and I spotted one member of the Sri Lankan camp run out to the field in a mask.

OUCH! Uneven bounce. Shami bangs one short and Chandimal thinks it will go over his head and ducks. But the ball hardly bounces and the Sri Lankan captain takes a blow on his arm. Shami follows up with a back of a length and a full ball, Chandimal dead-bats them. EDGED! Fuller delivery, outside off, Chandimal pokes and nicks it. But the ball dies on the first slip.

FOUR! Chandimal walks down the track and clips it crisply through midwicket.

A slip, silly point and short extra cover deployed. Two tossed up deliveries outside off from Jaddu and Mathews drills the second one to long off for a single. Chandimal looks to nudge the third ball but it rolls towards the off side off a thick edge. The next ball he uses his feet to score a boundary. The over ends with two dots.

Peach! Shami bowls it fast and outside off, Mathews looks to drive without any feet movement and the ball roars past the outside edge. A silly mid off and silly mid on is in place. Mathews wrists the final delivery to deep square leg for a single.

Slight delay in play as Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal is seen complaing of breathlessness. The physio rushes out.

Jadeja floats it up around off, Mathews pushes it towards mid off. Angelo steers the second ball towards third man. One run taken. Chandimal pushes the third delivery to covers. Dinesh looks to flick the fourth ball but it takes the leading edge and rolls towards covers. Jadeja finishes the over with two more dots. Only one off it.

Mathews clips a full length ball to square leg and sets off for a run. Chandimal yells after seeing Dhawan charge at the ball and asks him to go back. Lovely bowling! Shami pitches it up and Mathews decides to defend it late only to get beaten on the outside edge. He has bowled a few beauties this morning and is mixing it up. His fifth delivery is a short ball and Mathews lets Saha do his work. The last ball had a good shape to it, Mathews stayed in his crease and blocked it offering full face of the bat.

FOUR! Chandimal gets to the pitch of the ball and drills it between covers and point.

Jadeja floats it up and Chandimal pushes it to mid off. He comes down the ground the next ball, tries to drive but it takes a thick edge and rolls away to the cover fence. The final ball has turned from the rough, Chandimal looked to nudge it away but edges it towards the off side.

Ishant comes back. Mathews edges his first ball towards gully. His second delivery full and on the pads, Mathews clips it with soft hands towards mid on and steals a single. A well-directed bouncer, around chest-height and Chandimal drops his wrists and sways out of the line. Ishant's next ball, as expected, is full and on the sticks, Mathews keeps it out safely. One off the over.

Jadeja darts it around middle and leg, Mathews offers front foot defense. Similar approach and shot on the second ball. Action replay on the third. The fourth ball is quicker and outside off, Mathews gets forward and guides with an open bat-face to the off side. Mathews pushes the fifth ball down the ground and Jadeja doesn't stop it cleanrly which helps Mathews to exchange the strike with Chandimal. Chandimal nudges the sixth ball to square leg for no run.

Day 2 report: Sri Lanka reached 131/3 after India declared their first innings at 536/7 on the second day, which was marred by complaints of air pollution, during the third and final Test at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium here on Sunday.

At the end of the second day's play, Angelo Mathews (57 batting) and Dinesh Chandimal (25 batting) were at the crease for Sri Lanka. Dilruwan Perera contributed 42 runs for the visitors.

Resuming the day at the overnight total of 371/4, skipper Virat Kohli (243) continued where he left off on Saturday. Rohit, at the other end, supported him by playing some beautifully crafted shots.

Right from the first ball of the morning session, Kohli and Rohit were right on target. They thrashed the Lankan bowlers at will and maintained a good run rate.

The two added 129 runs between them during the session before the Mumbai batsman was dismissed off the last ball before lunch. In the process, Kohli completed his sixth double ton in 238 balls.

The Delhi batsman thus joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record for the most number (six) of double centuries for India in Test cricket. He also made 1000 Test runs in 2017.

Kohli also broke the record of West Indies legend Brian Lara in registering scores of more than 200 six times – most as a captain in the five-day format.

Former left-handed batting superstar Lara had five double centuries as the West Indies skipper.

The Sri Lankan bowlers, on the other hand, created several chances but failed to make them count.

Just before lunch, Rohit completed his half-century in 88 balls but just when things seemed good in the middle, he was dismissed off the last ball of the session by Sandakan.

For Sri Lanka, Sandakan was the only successful bowler in the morning session.

The real drama unfolded in the second session as the play was halted for few minutes after concerns over the poor air quality, prompting the Lankans to wear anti-pollution masks.

Sri Lanka complained of poor air quality and hazy conditions after two players – Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal – had to go off. Both seemed to be struggling with their breathing.

As the air quality deteriorated and it became hazy just after lunch, the umpires discussed the issue with the players and the match was halted for around 15 minutes before the floodlights came into action for the rest of the day.

But play was stopped again after a few minutes, seeing that skipper Kohli decided to declare the innings at 536/7.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (9 not out) and middle-order batsman Ravindra Jadeja (5 not out) were at the crease when Kohli decided to declare.

Like their bowlers, the Sri Lankan batsmen struggled from the start as Dimuth Karunaratne (0) was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off pacer Mohammad Shami on the very first ball of their innings.

The fall of Karunaratne's wicket brought in Dhananjaya de Silva (1), who also failed. After adding 14 runs to the score with Perera, Dhananjaya was adjudged leg before wicket off pacer Ishant Sharma in the sixth over.

Angelo Mathews then came onto the middle just before the umpires dislodged the bails.

For India, Shami and Ishant chipped in with one wicket each at tea.

The final session witnessed some fight from Angelo Mathews and some lacklustre fielding by the Indians. As a result the visitors managed to get past the 100-run mark losing three wickets.

Despite poor fielding, where Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan dropped a catch each, the bowlers created many other chances but the Sri Lankan batsmen were lucky and managed to end the day without losing any more wickets.