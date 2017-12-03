LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Delhi: Visitors 131/3 at stumps

FOUR! Jadeja loops it around off, Dilruwan Perera strides forward and drives it on the up through covers.

Dilruwan Perera is keeping the scoreboard ticking for Sri Lanka. Scores a good-looking boundary before taking a single off the fourth ball. Jadeja has already started turning the ball. The sixth ball pitches on the off stump and spins away to beat Mathews on the outside edge.

You can't host sport events in Delhi from Diwali till end of Feb, at least. It is a fact. We had to accommodate our whole schedule to avoid it and others should also think about athletes health first #DelhiSmog

Marathon spell for Ishant Sharma; his eighth over. He steams in and bangs it short, Perera guides it past the slip cordon for a boundary. Tucks the third ball behind square for a single. Five came off it.

FOUR! Jadeja tosses it up and Perera shimmies down the track to loft it over mid on.

The Delhiites, it seems, have toned their dislike for the Sri Lankans a notch. No more “Loser” chants for now.

A fine partnership between Perera and Mathews, going past the 50-run stand after a hit down the ground by the former for a four. Perera has been the aggressor so far and has helped the visitors score at nearly four an over.

Dilruwan Perera is into the 40s. After the early jitters, these two batsmen have stitched a promising 50-run stand.

Dilruwan Perera after his marathon bowling spell is showing his mettle with the bat. Some lovely drives in his attacking knock of 42 from 50 deliveries. He has excelled in the 50-run third wicket partnership.

FOUR! Shami bowls it full and on the stumps, Mathews punishes the bad ball and it goes down the ground to the long on fence.

FOUR! Edged... but safe! Mathews looks to drive but edges it all along the ground through the gully region.

Shami comes back for another burst but struggles to find the correct rhythm and leaks eight runs off it.

OUT! Brilliant review! Jadeja tosses it on the sticks, Perera uses his feet to get to the pitc of the ball but the ball raps him on the front pad. Nigel Llong rules him not out probably because he was way down the ground. Jadeja urges Kohli to review and he does. Replays confirm that Perera didn't come down more than three metres which means we can go forward to ball-tracking. And three reds! The ball would've hit the middle stump. Perera falls after a confident 42.

DRS is a tough cookie to crack. Dilruwan Perera must feel he was let down by the system. He had stepped out to Jadeja and was struck on the pads a couple of metres down the pitch but DRS found that he was below the 3-metre threshold marker. He was trapped lbw overturning the umpire's decision. Tough on him. Good for India.

A wicket maiden for Jadeja. Sri Lanka have lost their most confident looking batsman in Dilruwan Perera. Chandimal and Mathews will be in recovery mode now.

Dilruwan was 2.99 metres down the pitch which means the difference between his survival and his wicket was only 0.01. Talk about luck. Anyways this was a much better effort from Shami. allows a brace off it.

After the two deliveries of Jadeja's over, the silly point moves to forward short leg. Chandimal, though, remains undeterrted by the change and plays out the remaining over.

In the air..... but falls in no man's land. Mathews goes for a pull and miscues it. Murali Vijay, at midwicket, gives it a go but it falls safe. The two run a single. Chandimal lets the second ball alone, Shami keeping close to 140 clicks. Chandimal clips off his legs for a couple to get off the mark, Dhawan does the clean up at backward square leg. Chandimal returns it back to Shami.

So a silly point for Chandimal and short leg for Mathews. Anyways, Jadeja bowls five successive dots and concedes a single off the sixth ball to Mathews.

No hint of Ashwin as of yet. Ishant comes back into the attack and bowls a ripper to Mathews. He bowls a length ball in the corridor of uncertainty and Mathews feels for the ball only to get beaten. Fourth maiden for Ishant.

Tossed up. Darted. Quicker. Drifted in. Kept on the sticks. Again on the stumps. A typical Jadeja over and two runs came off it.

FOUR! Ishant bowls it full and around middle and leg, Mathews flicks it in front of square on the leg side.

FOUR! Good shot! Marginally ahead of a length and outside off, Mathews prods forward and drills it to the cover fence.

Sri Lanka have scored a lot of boundaries this innings and it continued this over. Two fours came off it.

Jadeja bowls a tight over sticking to the middle-stump line to keep Chandimal on the defensive. The Lankan skipper sees through the entire over and gives Jadeja his third maiden.

SIX! SIX! Angelo Mathews welcomes Ashwin by coming down the track and sending one over the long on boundary and the next packing over mid wicket

Ashwin was brought back into the attack to unsettle the batsmen with spinners bowling from both the ends. However, Mathews seems to have had a different plan of his own as he smashes two sixes to reach his 29th Test fifty

Mathews and Chandimal are Lanka's best batsmen. Mathews' two towering sixes off successive deliveries from Ashwin's opening over got him to his 50. Looks like Mathews is running into some serious form after all.

FOUR! Chandimal dances down the track and flicks it crisply through midwicket

Sri Lanka seem to be finding the boundaries with a bit more ease now as Chandimal sends the ball to the midwicket fence and sees the rest of the over by defending on the front foot.

FOUR! Ashwin darts it outside off from around the wicket and Chandimal uses the pace of the ball to guide it through backward point.

Fine half-century for Angelo Mathews today. He has come under a lot of fire after getting dismissed off rash shots in his last few outings, and this is the only way he could have kept critics at bay for now. Sri Lankan superfan Gayan Senanayake, sitting right next to his Indian counterpart Sudhir Gautam, has something to cheer about for now.

After conceding those two sixes, Ashwin has decided to go for a change of angle and bowled around the wicket. Sri Lanka are on the offensive as they are easily rotating the strike and finding the odd boundary.

Yet another maiden for Jadeja as he zips through his tenth over of the day. Mathews is unable to find the gaps as his shots met the fielders inside the circle.

Sensing Chandimal's tendency to attack, Kohli and Ashwin have decided to deploy long on, deep midwicket and a deep square leg. It was a good ploy from the Lankan captain that has since allowed him to take easy singles. The batsmen manage to use the field change to their benefit. Smart cricket from Sri Lanka

Shami is back into the attack for what could be his final spell of the day. He mixes his deliveries well as a well-directed bouncer is followed by an inswinger. Chandimal is happy to see the over through to give Shami his third maiden of the day.

Ashwin is on his fourth over and continues to bowl from around the wicket. The Lankans are getting those easy singles now.

Shami bowls it full, very full actually and Chandimal punches it towards mid on. He tries to get Chandimal LBW then but the batsman flicks the straight delivery away to the midwicket fence. That is the only scoring shot in the over.

Meanwhile, the lightmeter is out and the umpires are taking a reading. They think the light is good enough to continue. Ashwin finally bowls a maiden after an expensive start.

Virat Kohli brings back Jadeja. With light being a problem, it is always better to bowl spinners and he does that exactly. The Saurashtra bowler concedes only one run off it.

Ashwin is bowling around off and Chandimal is not looking to play any risky shots. Plays out another maiden.

A good partnership between Chandimal and Mathews. A hint of a fightback with two of Lanka's best batsmen looking like they have the heart to take on their adversaries/ They came together with the total on 75 for 3 and have stuck it out pretty well.

Jadeja darts it on leg, Mathews blocks it towards the FSL. Another flat delivery on the sticks, Mathews prods forward in defence. Three more dots follow. Mathews eases the final ball to long off to bring up the 50-run stand between him and Chandimal.

Ashwin hasn't conceded a run in his last 18 balls. Sri Lanka want to play out the day without any casualties.

Mathews and skipper Chandimal have held fort bravely so far, with their partnership crossing the 50-run mark. Even though the play has been extended to make up for the time lost during the Indian innings. The light’s fading away rapidly as well.

10 more overs are left but don't think India would be able to bowl those as only 14 minutes of play are remaining. Meanwhile, Jadeja finishes yet another over in literally no time.

Mathews walks down and wrists it through midwicket. One run taken. Ashwin beats Chandimal on the inside edge as the Lankan captain looked to block. Close shave that! It is turning and as the match progresses, Ashwin and Jadeja might be able to exploit it more. Chandimal sweeps the third delivery through midwicket for a single. Two runs off the over.

Jadeja is on a maiden spree. Bowls another. His sixth of the innings!

Ashwin drops it short and Mathews punches it towards mid off for a quick run. Bowls the third ball around leg, Chandimal nudges it to fine leg for another run. Ashwin then goes over the wicket and finishes the over with three dots.

Jadeja goes over the wicket. Pitches it full and on leg, Chandimal keeps it out safely. Chandimal clips the third ball to midwicket and a misfield from Ashwin allows Sri Lanka to run two. The umpires are back for a discussion and they think the light isn't good enough to continue. That'll be stumps on day two!

Sri Lanka take the second new ball. Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack.

200! Kohli pulls it through midwicket and there it is! Sixth double hundred in the last 17 months. This has been a tremendous year for the Indian captain.

FIFTY! Some way to raise your fifty. Rohit Sharma shimmies down the ground and smokes it over the bowler's head for a six.

OUT! Rohit Sharma plays one too many shot. Rohit tries to steer it to third man, but misses and nicks it to Dickwella. The umpire raises his finger and Rohit reviews it straightaway. Replays suggest that it had indeed hit the toe-end of the willow. Rohit departs for 65 and Lunch has been taken.

We might just see the play get interrupted due to pollution. Gamage started coughing after bowling his third ball, he rubbed his chest and signalled that he is finding it difficult to breath. The physio rushes out instantly.

OUT! Well, well the break has resulted in a wicket. Ashwin slices a Gamage length delivery straight to Dilruwan Perera at gully. He falls for 4.

OUT! Kohli's mammoth innings comes to an end. Sandakan, from around the wicket, bowls a chinaman and the Indian captain misses it completely. Sri Lanka appeal and the finger goes up. Kohli reviews but to no avail. Three reds and he will have to walk back. India lose a review. Kohli out for career-best 243.

OUT! Would you believe it? Karunaratne bags a golden duck. Shami angles in a back of a length delivery and the ball holds its line to take Karunaratne's edge. Saha does the rest. The Indians are ecstatic and the Delhi crowd is buzzing.

OUT! Ishant collects his first wicket! A seam up delivery that comes back and Dhananjaya de Silva plays the wrong line to get rapped below the kneeroll. Umpire Wilson has no hesitation to give him out. The batsmen discuss about DRS but Perera rightly asks de Silva to not opt for it. He walks back for 1.

OUT! Brilliant review! Jadeja tosses it on the sticks, Perera uses his feet to get to the pitc of the ball but the ball raps him on the front pad. Nigel Llong rules him not out probably because he was way down the ground. Jadeja urges Kohli to review and he does. Replays confirm that Perera didn't come down more than three metres which means we can go forward to ball-tracking. And three reds! The ball would've hit the middle stump. Perera falls after a confident 42.

India vs Sri Lanka, third Test Day 2: Jadeja goes over the wicket. Pitches it full and on leg, Chandimal keeps it out safely. Chandimal clips the third ball to midwicket and a misfield from Ashwin allows Sri Lanka to run two. The umpires are back for a discussion and they think the light isn't good enough to continue. That'll be stumps on day two!

Day 1 report: Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay put on 283 runs for the third wicket as India reached 371-4 at stumps on Day one of the third Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

At close of play, Kohli was unbeaten on 156 and Rohit Sharma was 6 not out. Vijay scored 155 runs for his 11th Test century.

Kohli reached his half-century off 52 balls. In doing so, he crossed 5,000 career runs in his 63rd Test. After tea, Kohli brought up his 20th test hundred off only 110 balls. He became the first Indian batsman - and sixth overall - to score hundreds in all matches of a three-Test series.

Kohli also became the first Indian batsman to score three hundreds in a test series since Rahul Dravid managed this feat against England in 2002.

Kohli extended his partnership with Vijay in the final session as the duo continued to plunder runs in New Delhi. They brought up the 200-run stand off 272 balls while India crossed 300 in the 72nd over.

Vijay reached his 150 off 251 balls, but was stumped off Lakshan Sandakan (2-110) toward the end of the day's play. This was his second-highest score in test cricket after 167 versus Australia in 2013. Overall, he faced 267 balls and hit 13 fours. Vijay and Kohli took India from 78-2 to 361-3.

Sandakan struck a quick second blow as Ajinkya Rahane (1) was stumped as well, giving Sri Lanka something to smile about.

Kohli reached 150 off 178 balls and then batted out the day in Sharma's company.

Earlier, India reached 116-2 at lunch, and 245-2 at tea, after winning the toss and making good use of the batting-friendly wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan (23) put on 42 runs for the first wicket. The latter was out in an attempt to attack the bowling and was caught at square leg off Dilruwan Perera (1-33), his 100th test wicket.

Vijay and Dhawan were India's third opening pair in three tests. Lokesh Rahul and Dhawan had opened in Kolkata, while Rahul and Vijay had paired up in Nagpur.

"We are very clear that only form counts when we look at our openers. We also look at the right attitude of the batsmen," said Sanjay Bangar, India's assistant coach. "We are looking to rotate them, and it is a good thing that whoever is getting a chance, he scores runs. All our openers are in form."

Vijay then added 36 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (23) for the second wicket. Pujara got out against the run of play as he clipped Lahiru Gamage (1-68) straight to leg gully and was caught.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second test in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.

"It was another tough day. But you try to tell the bowlers about sessions of play where they bowled well," said Rumesh Ratnayake, Sri Lanka's bowling coach. "You try to tell them if they can do so more consistently, then we can put the batsmen under pressure."

With inputs from AP