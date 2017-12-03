First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
AFG and IRE in UAE | 05 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
ICC WCLC | 06 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Delhi: Virat Kohli and Co look to pile on visitors' misery

Date: Sunday,03 December 2017 09:04 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Sri Lanka in India 3 Test Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

371/4
Overs
90.0
R/R
4.12
Fours
38
Sixes
0
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 156 186 16 0
Rohit Sharma Batting 6 14 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lakshan Sandakan 23 1 110 2
Dhananjaya de Silva 15 0 45 0
Load More


Day 1 report: Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay put on 283 runs for the third wicket as India reached 371-4 at stumps on Day one of the third Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

At close of play, Kohli was unbeaten on 156 and Rohit Sharma was 6 not out. Vijay scored 155 runs for his 11th Test century.

India's Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal. Agencies

India's Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal. Agencies

Kohli reached his half-century off 52 balls. In doing so, he crossed 5,000 career runs in his 63rd Test. After tea, Kohli brought up his 20th test hundred off only 110 balls. He became the first Indian batsman - and sixth overall - to score hundreds in all matches of a three-Test series.

Kohli also became the first Indian batsman to score three hundreds in a test series since Rahul Dravid managed this feat against England in 2002.

Kohli extended his partnership with Vijay in the final session as the duo continued to plunder runs in New Delhi. They brought up the 200-stand off 272 balls while India crossed 300 in the 72nd over.

Vijay reached his 150 off 251 balls, but was stumped off Lakshan Sandakan (2-110) toward the end of the day's play. This was his second-highest score in test cricket after 167 versus Australia in 2013. Overall, he faced 267 balls and hit 13 fours. Vijay and Kohli took India from 78-2 to 361-3.

Sandakan struck a quick second blow as Ajinkya Rahane (1) was stumped as well, giving Sri Lanka something to smile about.

Kohli reached 150 off 178 balls and then batted out the day in Sharma's company.

Earlier, India reached 116-2 at lunch, and 245-2 at tea, after winning the toss and making good use of the batting-friendly wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan (23) put on 42 runs for the first wicket. The latter was out in an attempt to attack the bowling and was caught at square leg off Dilruwan Perera (1-33), his 100th test wicket.

Vijay and Dhawan were India's third opening pair in three tests. Lokesh Rahul and Dhawan had opened in Kolkata, while Rahul and Vijay had paired up in Nagpur.

"We are very clear that only form counts when we look at our openers. We also look at the right attitude of the batsmen," said Sanjay Bangar, India's assistant coach. "We are looking to rotate them, and it is a good thing that whoever is getting a chance, he scores runs. All our openers are in form."

Vijay then added 36 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (23) for the second wicket. Pujara got out against the run of play as he clipped Lahiru Gamage (1-68) straight to leg gully and was caught.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second test in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.

"It was another tough day. But you try to tell the bowlers about sessions of play where they bowled well," said Rumesh Ratnayake, Sri Lanka's bowling coach. "You try to tell them if they can do so more consistently, then we can put the batsmen under pressure."

With inputs from AP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

}