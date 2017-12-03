LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Delhi: Rohit Sharma departs at the stroke of lunch

Gamage reintroduced into the attack. Kohli drives his first ball ferociously but the cover fielder makes a good stop. Kohli pats the third ball in front of point for a single. Rohit ends the over without scoring any run.

FOUR! A seam up delivery from Lakmal, Kohli opens the bat face and guides it to the third man fence.

Lakmal is the sole Lankan bowler posing questions. He bowls at a decent pace and gets the ball to do a bit. But not enough support from the other end to keep pressure.

Kohli 25 away from his double century after he scores a boundary and single off Lakmal's fourth and fifth balls. The final delivery is an inswinger and Rohit blocks it carefully.

Kohli tries to play a drive on the up but inside edges it to fine leg. Single taken. The third ball is angled on a length and outside off, it holds its line as it whizzes past Rohit's outside edge. A single and five dot balls in the over.

FOUR! Deliberately played. A delivery outside off and Kohli intentionally guides it between the second slip and gully.

FOUR! Lovely! Full and outside off, Rohit lunges forward and creams it through covers.

Kohli looks to play an expansive drive but it takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads. Kohli is into the 180s after scoring a boundary through the slip cordon. Takes a single on the following ball and Rohit ends it with a boundary to covers.

FOUR! A full toss from Gamage and he shuffles across to whip it through midwicket.

A bit overcast this morning at Kotla and the smog has caught up as well. India though, are off to a rollicking start in the first session, with Kohli and Rohit bringing up the fifty-stand in no time at all. Rohit sets the tone for the morning with the six and a couple of boundaries. Looks like another 100-run-session is on the cards.

Virat Kohli becomes the second Indian batsman to score 500 or more runs in three or more different Test series' after Sunil Gavaskar.

FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Rohit moves across and pulls this short delivery through mid on.

Sri Lanka are leaking a lot with the second new ball. These two have started playing more shots. Nine off this over.

Chandimal goes back to spin. Perera darts the first ball on the stumps, Kohli sends it down the ground for a single. He is batting on 188. Rohit cuts the third ball and comes back for the second comfortably. He retains the strike with a single on the fifth ball to point.

Kohli is certainly going hard at the Lankans this morning. Both he and Rohit Sharma have been pretty busy and are picking up runs with some urgency. They have been going at it at an average of five runs an over today.

Gamage continues. Goes full on the third ball, Rohit inside edges it towards square leg and sets off for a single. Kohli punches the sixth ball towards covers where Sandakan makes a stop but fails to stop the run.

Kohli hasn't been as fluent as yesterday but he has managed to enter the 190s. He is more eager to play shots and has got beaten and mistimed a couple of shots. He inside edges an attempted whip towards long leg and collected a brace. Does the same on the third ball with a clean drive to covers. The over ends with two singles. Six off it. Kohli six runs away from his sixth double ton. Drinks are on the ground.

Sri Lanka's plan after drinks surely must be to build more pressure. They haven't been able to do that in the first hour of the session. And Gamage starts well, bowls a maiden to Rohit.

Kohli clips the first ball through midwicket for a single. Rohit guides the second to third man to bring back Kohli on strike. The "Kohli, Kohli" chants have begun at Kotla. Huge LBW appeal from Sri Lanka. The umpire says not out and Chandimal takes a review. Replays show there is a huge inside-edge. Review wasted. Kohli survives. Drives the fourth ball through mid off and runs two. Ends the over with a single to fine leg. 198!

Massive roar at the Kotla after the giant screen shows a thick inside edge off Kohli’s bat during the Sri Lankan review. The folks here are back to chanting their hero’s name.

200! Kohli pulls it through midwicket and there it is! Sixth double hundred in the last 17 months. This has been a tremendous year for the Indian captain.

Ball six: Kohli brings up his double ton with a brace. Take a bow! He is making the most of his purple patch.

Ball five: Rohit cuts it through point to bring his captain back on strike.

Ball four: Full and on off, Rohit leans forward to block it.

Ball three: Short delivery, chest height and Rohit rides the bounce to keep it down.

Ball one: Kohli taps it towards point and the fielder makes a diving save.

The man does it yet again! Aren’t we falling short of words when it comes to praising the batting superstar? I suppose one might actually be able to hear the crowd going berserk after the milestone from the nearby Delhi Gate metro station.

Kohli registers his 6th double century in Tests. What a hunger for runs and an ability to deliver it at the highest level. His 238-ball double hundred showed how quickly he got to the milestone. Aggressive, entertaining and enthralling is Kohli today.

Virat Kohli becomes the second Indian batsman to score double centuries in consecutive Test innings after Vinod Kambli.

FOUR! A off break gone wrong and Kohli tickles it to the fine leg fence.

All of Kohli's 6 doubles tons coming in the last 17 months can only mean one thing: He is at the peak of his prowess in terms of fitness, temperament, ability and hunger for runs. Hopefully, he'll never get satiated.

Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to score three double centuries in two consecutive years in Test cricket. (2016 and 2017)

Two singles and a boundary off Dilruwan Perera's 28th over. India have been rampant this morning. Rohit is also approaching his half century.

Kohli shuffles across and tucks a short ball to fine leg for a single. Slight delay in the play as Lakmal is down on his knees. Back again. Think it was a niggle. The over finishes with four consecutive dots.

Decent over from Dilruwan Perera. Keeps it down to two.

Both the batsmen have slowed down the tempo before lunch. They don't want to lose their wicket. Just two singles off the over.

FIFTY! Some way to raise your fifty. Rohit Sharma shimmies down the ground and smokes it over the bowler's head for a six.

Eventful over, this. The 100-run stand came up between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and Rohit also completed his 8th half century. Can he convert it to further stake his claim in the eleven for the South Africa tour?

Another substantial partnership is registered! Rohit and Kohli have added 106 unbeaten runs for the fifth wicket. In the process, Rohit gets to his 50. Partnerships define the innings and the substantial ones could leave the opposition in disarray.

Turning out to be another India-dominated session, with 15 minutes to go for lunch.

And now Rohit brings up his half-century by shuffling down the track and smashing the ball over the bowler’s head for a six. Add the century stand between the current pair, which has come at a healthy run-rate at the same time.

A long hop from Sandakan and Kohli pulls it past the short midwicket fielder for a single. Rohit then drills a full ball to long on for anothe run. Kohli wrists the fourth ball in front of square on the leg side to make it three off the over. Sandakan bowls a googly, Rohit thinks of chasing it but decides to leave it alone. Punches the last ball straight to mid off.

FOUR! Chance goes down! Kohli glances a delivery around leg and it goes between the keeper and the leg slip. Had Mathews positioned himself better....

Dilruwan Perera, meanwhile, is six runs away from a 150. His form hasn't changed one bit since the Nagpur Test. He did create a chance in this over but Mathews couldn't even get his fingertips to it. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Powerfully struck! Kohli clips it, using his wrists, through midwicket and Dilruwan stops it briefly but then parries it to the fence.

A boundary followed by two singles. Runs are coming easily and briskly for India.

Dhananjaya de Silva comes back into the attack. His economy has been three and he concedes the same number of runs in his 16th over.

FOUR! Sandakan bowls it quick and outside off, Rohit opens the face of the bat and guides it all along the ground to the third man fence.

FOUR! Deft! The same shot. But it travels far more slowly to the third man fence.

OUT! Rohit Sharma plays one too many shot. Rohit tries to steer it to third man, but misses and nicks it to Dickwella. The umpire raises his finger and Rohit reviews it straightaway. Replays suggest that it had indeed hit the toe-end of the willow. Rohit departs for 65 and Lunch has been taken.

A collective groan from the stands as Rohit gets dismissed at the stroke of lunch, denying him a successive ton. 'Hitman’ however, has repaid the team management’s faith with another fine innings, stamping his authority over the bowlers in his usual style. And he has complemented Kohli very well this morning, helping India pile on 129 so far in the day. The hosts might just need one more session to minimise the possibility of having to bat again in this match.

Amidst the fan frenzy over Kohli, we forgot about the other Dilliwallahs around here — Sehwag and Nehra. Viru Pa gets a rousing reception after he walks out to the ground for his usual analysis at the interval, with Nehra getting a similar treatment on the opening day. Lest we forget, one has a gate named after him, the other an end.

Sri Lanka take the second new ball. Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack.

Day 1 report: Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay put on 283 runs for the third wicket as India reached 371-4 at stumps on Day one of the third Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

At close of play, Kohli was unbeaten on 156 and Rohit Sharma was 6 not out. Vijay scored 155 runs for his 11th Test century.

Kohli reached his half-century off 52 balls. In doing so, he crossed 5,000 career runs in his 63rd Test. After tea, Kohli brought up his 20th test hundred off only 110 balls. He became the first Indian batsman - and sixth overall - to score hundreds in all matches of a three-Test series.

Kohli also became the first Indian batsman to score three hundreds in a test series since Rahul Dravid managed this feat against England in 2002.

Kohli extended his partnership with Vijay in the final session as the duo continued to plunder runs in New Delhi. They brought up the 200-run stand off 272 balls while India crossed 300 in the 72nd over.

Vijay reached his 150 off 251 balls, but was stumped off Lakshan Sandakan (2-110) toward the end of the day's play. This was his second-highest score in test cricket after 167 versus Australia in 2013. Overall, he faced 267 balls and hit 13 fours. Vijay and Kohli took India from 78-2 to 361-3.

Sandakan struck a quick second blow as Ajinkya Rahane (1) was stumped as well, giving Sri Lanka something to smile about.

Kohli reached 150 off 178 balls and then batted out the day in Sharma's company.

Earlier, India reached 116-2 at lunch, and 245-2 at tea, after winning the toss and making good use of the batting-friendly wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan (23) put on 42 runs for the first wicket. The latter was out in an attempt to attack the bowling and was caught at square leg off Dilruwan Perera (1-33), his 100th test wicket.

Vijay and Dhawan were India's third opening pair in three tests. Lokesh Rahul and Dhawan had opened in Kolkata, while Rahul and Vijay had paired up in Nagpur.

"We are very clear that only form counts when we look at our openers. We also look at the right attitude of the batsmen," said Sanjay Bangar, India's assistant coach. "We are looking to rotate them, and it is a good thing that whoever is getting a chance, he scores runs. All our openers are in form."

Vijay then added 36 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (23) for the second wicket. Pujara got out against the run of play as he clipped Lahiru Gamage (1-68) straight to leg gully and was caught.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second test in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.

"It was another tough day. But you try to tell the bowlers about sessions of play where they bowled well," said Rumesh Ratnayake, Sri Lanka's bowling coach. "You try to tell them if they can do so more consistently, then we can put the batsmen under pressure."

With inputs from AP