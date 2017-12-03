LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Delhi: Perera, Mathews get final session underway

The play has been held up for quite some time after Gamage complains of breathing difficulty. The pollution levels have affected the national capital in many ways. Let’s hope it doesn’t ruin this Test.

Kohli, though, doesn’t look happy. He’s nearing the 250-mark, and such a long delay could hamper his momentum (though players of his stature usually get back into the groove right away). Keeper Dickwella tries entertaining the crowd in the meantime, eliciting a cheer from the North End.

There is a doctor in the match referee's cabin and is having a talk with David Boon.

Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal was having a talk with the team manager Asanka Gurusinha. Right now, he is having an animated chat with the umpires.

The 16-minute break has come to an end and the play is going to be resumed.

OUT! Well, well the break has resulted in a wicket. Ashwin slices a Gamage length delivery straight to Dilruwan Perera at gully. He falls for 4.

Play resumes, with umpire Joel Wilson giving the crowd at the South End a friendly wave, and Ashwin holes out to gully first ball after the resumption of play. Perhaps the lengthy break led to a loss of concentration. Out walks a fine Test batsman in Saha. Let’s see if this pair takes India past 600 today.

What didn't we see in this over? A break, pollution discussions and an untimely wicket. One came off the over.

Kohli angrily comes down the wicket and slams one down the wicket. It ricochets off Sandakan's hand and hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. They take it upstairs and replays show that Saha had made his ground. They collected a single. Two more singles off the remaining five balls. Three off the over.

Gamage is once again struggling to find his breath. Umpire Wilson hands the cap to Gamage and he is walking off.

And Gamage’s leaving the field now, having had enough out there. Kohli looked extremely put off with the second delay.

Gamage bangs it short and Kohli tries to whip it from outside off but it takes a leading edge and falls in no man's area near covers. Times the next ball crisply and a misfield allows him to run one. It is quite hazy right now and the floodlights are on. Lakmal to continue Gamage's over and bowls three dots on the trot.

Someone needs to inform the SriLankan players that the masks they are wearing are of no use. You need a minimum of N95 masks to avoid breathing in the really tiny particulate matter. You are better off without those ordinary cloth masks. #INDvsSL

The floodlights are being lit as I type, as it continues to remain overcast here at the Kotla. Also pretty chilly right now.

OUT! Kohli's mammoth innings comes to an end. Sandakan, from around the wicket, bowls a chinaman and the Indian captain misses it completely. Sri Lanka appeal and the finger goes up. Kohli reviews but to no avail. Three reds and he will have to walk back. India lose a review. Kohli out for career-best 243.

Kohli justified in expressing unhappiness at the time being wasted by Lanka. Too few overs have been bowled since lunch and Kohli displeased at fewer opportunities in having a go at the bowling.

Guess all the breaks in play helped Lankans break momentum and get rid of Kohli. Trapped in front. A lapse in concentration accounted for skipper's wicket.

Guess, the breaks in play have affected India's momentum. But that shouldn't be an excuse, Sri Lanka have quietly scalped two wickets. Can they bowl out India under 550 here?

Now, Lakmal is walking off the field. Both the Sri Lankan pacers are not on the ground.

And so ends Kohli’s dominant innings, getting trapped leg-before by Sandakan and reviewing it in vain. Gets a standing ovation on his way back to the pavilion, having made the match all the more special with his dazzling knock.

Even Ravi Shastri walks out, has a word with the umpires and goes back.

Three runs came off the over. Sri Lanka are in a midst of a problem. Both their pacers aren't on ghe ground right now.

Well another hold up in play. Sri Lanka were playing with only 10 players. Gamage, Lakmal and Sadeera Samarawikcrama are off the field.

The problem seems to be that Sri Lanka are short of fielders. But hold on, India have declared. Virat Kohli has made an angry decision.

hahahahaha.... India declare... Virat gesturing "we will bowl now"... this was an obvious call from him given the farce on display. Poor gamesmanship from Sri Lanka. Ridiculous. #IndvSL

Appalling strategy by Lanka. Claiming they did not have sufficient fit fielders. Probably because of Delhi smog. Kohli wisely declared to ensure match would not become a farce. India 536 for 7. But Lanka's approach will be talking point for sure.

Another of the several delays taking place today, and this one ends with captain Kohli calling Saha and Jadeja back to the dressing room, declaring on 536/7. SL counterpart Chandimal halted play after being told of only 10 players taking the field. “Loser, loser” go the spectators here, presumably losing patience with Sri Lanka’s delays.

The Sri Lankan openers Dilruwan Perera and Karunaratne walk out to bat. Shami to bowl the first over of the second innings.

OUT! Would you believe it? Karunaratne bags a golden duck. Shami angles in a back of a length delivery and the ball holds its line to take Karunaratne's edge. Saha does the rest. The Indians are ecstatic and the Delhi crowd is buzzing.

The unforgiving Delhi crowd welcomes the Sri Lankan openers with the ‘loser chant’, and bring it right back after Karunaratne is caught behind off the first ball of the innings. Kohli, too, doesn’t shy away from a sendoff.

A top, top over from Shami. But a couple of ridiculous shots too. Dhananjaya de Silva tried to pull his first ball over midwicket and almost edged it to the keeper. A wicket-maiden first up.

The declaration was a masterstroke. It caught the Lankans off guard. Openers would not have been mentally prepared for batting. They were pushed into it and thus lost opener Karunaratne.

Timing in the declaration was superb. Had Kohli delayed by even 10 minutes the umpires would have called for early tea and that break would have put the Lankan batsmen in the right frame of mind. Timing was everything.

FOUR! Ishant strays one on the hips and Perera helps it on its way to the long leg fence.

FOUR! Another boundary. Pitched up and outside off, Perera drives it aerially through covers.

Perera is showing aggressive intent. He is not shying away from playing his shots. Scores a brace and two boundaries.

De Silva is looking uncomfortable against Shami. Has tried to pull a couple of balls without proper intent. When he attempted a similar shot on the fourth ball, he got hit on the box, but looked good enough to continue. Back-to-back maidens for Shami.

Ishant begins with a back of a length delivery and Perera looked to flirt with it. He did and inside edged it onto his thighs. The second delivery roars past Perera's outside edge. But Perera sees out the rest of the over safely.

This might get interesting. Shami pinged de Silva on the pads and India appealed in unison. The umpire Nigel Llong gave it not out and signalled that there was an inside edge (not sure whether he should be doing that). Anyways, the replays suggest that de Silva would've been out had India reviewed. Four runs follow: a single and a brace off a no ball. Perera edges the third ball but it doesn't carry to Pujara at first slip. What a busy over!

OUT! Ishant collects his first wicket! A seam up delivery that comes back and Dhananjaya de Silva plays the wrong line to get rapped below the kneeroll. Umpire Wilson has no hesitation to give him out. The batsmen discuss about DRS but Perera rightly asks de Silva to not opt for it. He walks back for 1.

Dhananjaya put out of misery by that lbw to Ishant Sharma. He looked so unconvincing against the fast bowlers that he could have been dismissed thrice over. 14 for 2.

Ishant gets rid of the struggling Dhananjaya de Silva and now Sri Lanka have lost two in six overs. Mathews gets off the mark with a boundary and it is time for tea.

The deficit hasn’t dipped below the 500-run mark and the Lankans have already lost a couple of wickets. Both pacers helping themselves to a wicket each in a testing spell. Hard times ahead for the visitors, who have already earned the wrath of the locals.

Welcome back. Dilruwan Perera and Angelo Mathews have arrived at the crease. Shami to begin the proceedings in the final session.

FOUR! Perera is not going to change his game. Sees a full ball outside off and thrashes it over covers.

Dilruwan Perera is living his life on the edge. He played an audacious drive on the first ball and when he was tempted on the final ball, he went for a drive only to edge it. Dhawan, at second slip, went for it and made a mess of it. What added insult to the injury was that the ball rolled onto the helmet behind the keeper. India missed a chance and have also conceded five penalty runs.

FOUR! Ishant angles it slightly full and outside off. Dilruwan Perera creams it through covers.

Two back of a length deliveries followed by a full ball and Mathews keeps all of them out safely. Taps the fourth ball towards covers for a quick single. And Dilruwan continues to play his game. Scores his fourth boundary.

Day 1 report: Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay put on 283 runs for the third wicket as India reached 371-4 at stumps on Day one of the third Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

At close of play, Kohli was unbeaten on 156 and Rohit Sharma was 6 not out. Vijay scored 155 runs for his 11th Test century.

Kohli reached his half-century off 52 balls. In doing so, he crossed 5,000 career runs in his 63rd Test. After tea, Kohli brought up his 20th test hundred off only 110 balls. He became the first Indian batsman - and sixth overall - to score hundreds in all matches of a three-Test series.

Kohli also became the first Indian batsman to score three hundreds in a test series since Rahul Dravid managed this feat against England in 2002.

Kohli extended his partnership with Vijay in the final session as the duo continued to plunder runs in New Delhi. They brought up the 200-run stand off 272 balls while India crossed 300 in the 72nd over.

Vijay reached his 150 off 251 balls, but was stumped off Lakshan Sandakan (2-110) toward the end of the day's play. This was his second-highest score in test cricket after 167 versus Australia in 2013. Overall, he faced 267 balls and hit 13 fours. Vijay and Kohli took India from 78-2 to 361-3.

Sandakan struck a quick second blow as Ajinkya Rahane (1) was stumped as well, giving Sri Lanka something to smile about.

Kohli reached 150 off 178 balls and then batted out the day in Sharma's company.

Earlier, India reached 116-2 at lunch, and 245-2 at tea, after winning the toss and making good use of the batting-friendly wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan (23) put on 42 runs for the first wicket. The latter was out in an attempt to attack the bowling and was caught at square leg off Dilruwan Perera (1-33), his 100th test wicket.

Vijay and Dhawan were India's third opening pair in three tests. Lokesh Rahul and Dhawan had opened in Kolkata, while Rahul and Vijay had paired up in Nagpur.

"We are very clear that only form counts when we look at our openers. We also look at the right attitude of the batsmen," said Sanjay Bangar, India's assistant coach. "We are looking to rotate them, and it is a good thing that whoever is getting a chance, he scores runs. All our openers are in form."

Vijay then added 36 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (23) for the second wicket. Pujara got out against the run of play as he clipped Lahiru Gamage (1-68) straight to leg gully and was caught.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second test in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.

"It was another tough day. But you try to tell the bowlers about sessions of play where they bowled well," said Rumesh Ratnayake, Sri Lanka's bowling coach. "You try to tell them if they can do so more consistently, then we can put the batsmen under pressure."

With inputs from AP