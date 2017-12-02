LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1 at New Delhi: Kohli, Vijay bring up 200-run stand

FOUR! "Common Kohli, hit me," Sandakan seems to say. A short ball, outside off and Kohli punches it to the vacant cover fence.

Murali Vijay will be overtaken pretty soon by Kohli. But he's playing his role very well — that of keeping his end going and leaving the bulk of scoring to the aggressive Kohli. The skipper is dominating the partnership scoring at 2:1. The 3rd wicket stand has put India in a terrific position on day 1 itself.

Sandakan reintroduced into the attack. Kohli punches his first ball to midwicket. Goes back and whips the second to deep square leg to bring Vijay on strike. Bowls the third one on sticks, Vijay goes forward and dead-bats it. An easy single to long on follows. There it is, the mandatory bad ball and Kohli whacks it through covers.

The 100-run stand comes up between Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli. Yes, you read it right. They have completed it in 121 balls. Kohli has done the bulk of scoring. Four off this over and umpires have signalled for drinks.

Sometimes you get to see a batsman in complete control of a situation, almost looking invincible. At this stage, Virat Kohli is in that zone.

Kohli works the first ball through midwicket for a single. Vijay cuts the fifth ball to covers for a single. Final ball is very full and on leg, Kohli bunts it to long on.

Sandakan is not a big spinner. He is emerging as a good left arm wrist spinner. Has a deceptive googly. But seems to be dragging down his chinaman. Leads to errors in length often. He beat Vijay a couple of times with googly that the batsman failed to read. He maybe a handful on turning tracks.

FOUR! Kohli is scoring a boundary almost every second over. Goes on the back foot and tucks one firmly behind square.

It must be hurting Sri Lankan fans to see Dilruwan Perera bowl. He is conceding at an economy of 4.79. A boundary and four singles off this over.

Vijay goes forward to a flighted delivery and edges his drive wide of slip. Collects three for that shot. Kohli collects a single on the second ball. Sandakan oversteps on the final delivery and concedes an extra. Five came off the over.

Perera continues. Perera flicks one through midwicket, then Vijay does the same on the third ball; both shots bring singles for India. Much better from Perera.

Lovely delivery from Sandakan. Bowls the chinaman to Vijay. The batsman goes back and plays for a googly only to get rapped on the back pad. Sri Lanka appeal but Llong is unmoved. Hawk-eye shows it clipped leg stump on umpire's call so a review wouldn't have helped Sri Lanka's cause. The final two balls of the over go for two singles.

Kohli guides the second ball to deep point for a single. Ball three: Vijay flicks it firmly through midwicket and bags a brace. Then he taps the next ball towards covers. Single taken. Four off the over.

Vijay has been slightly skeptical against Sandakan. Sri Lanka should ensure that he faces Sandakan more than Kohli, who has been very comfortable against the wrist spinner. Two came off this over.

India's 200 has come in the 46th over. 200 runs on the board well within 2 sessions on opening day is amazing for Test cricket. Why India could double that score by end of play if they have a full day's play.

Dhananjaya de Silva comes into the attack. A run off his first ball and the last two deliveries. Three off it.

Would be interesting to see if Kohli and Vijay can get to their respective centuries by the tea break. They are into the 80s and the remaining 30 minutes should be good enough at least for Kohli who is going at near run a ball. Terrific batting display by these two batsmen.

Sandakan oversteps once again. Kohli picks a single to long on off it. These two are milking singles at will. Six of them in this over. Seven off the over.

Kohli and Vijay have put India in the driver’s seat with their partnership that is nearly worth 150 as I type. The former has played the aggressor so far, helping the hosts maintain a healthy run-rate, with Vijay accumulating runs at a steady pace from the other end.

The move to name stands after India stalwarts Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath has been widely praised by the Indian cricket fraternity. Great way to honour them for their services to the cricket-mad nation indeed.

Another three-run over from Dhananjaya. Sri Lanka haven't threatend India at all after lunch.

A fielder positioned at short leg. Vijay drives the second ball aerially and over Sandakan. Gets a single. Sandakan pings Kohli on pads. Sandakan appeals but the umpire is not interested. It would've missed leg easily. The over ends with a single, double and three.

Lakmal is back into the attack. The 150-run stand between Vijay and Kohli comes up after Vijay nudges the first ball to mid on. Kohli clips ball two, which is on a length, through square leg for another single. Lakmal ends the over with four dots.

Kohli has perceptibly slowed down as he's nearing his century, especially in the 80s. He's eschewed the high-risk shots and is picking his runs in singles. To the extent that he is still in the 80s while Vijay is a stroke away from getting to his ton.

Sandakan seems to have found the correct line and length here. Kohli rotates the strike on the first ball. And then Sandakan tempts Vijay, who must be anxious as he is nearing his ton, with a flighted delivery outside off. Vijay shows patience and leaves it alone. But takes a single on fourth ball and Kohli hands him back the strike on fifth.

CENTURY! Consecutive centuries for Murali Vijay! He has made a splendid comeback. Gets there with a cracking drive to covers.

Vijay has made the first opener's slot his with successive tons. It was his 11th century. Nine came off the over.

As if shielding his captain, who is batting on 94, Murali Vijay plays out the final over before tea.

The turnout at Delhi, meanwhile, is a lot more than what we witnessed at Nagpur. Looks like the weekend out waited for the sun to come out before making their way to the stands.

Murali Vijay races away to his century and marks his second consecutive ton after recovering from injury with a what looks like to be footballer Antoine Greizmann's signature celebration. He also dabs with Kohli. Kohli himself is one hit away from his third hundred of the series. It’s turning out to be the usual struggle for the Sri Lankans now as they go wicketless in the second session while conceding 129 runs.

Right then, the players are back on the field. Kohli on strike, Perera with the ball. One slip in place.

Kohli nudges the third ball to deep midwicket to score the first run after tea. Vijay defends his first two balls; one on front foot, one off the back foot. Clips the sixth ball in front of square on the leg side for a single.

Gamage to bowl from the other end. Begins with a short of a length delivery, on off, Vijay is rock solid in defence. Ball two is on a good length and way outside off, Vijay has no reason to play at it. Drives the third ball but finds the mid off fielder. Lets go the fourth and fifth balls before blocking the final delivery.

FOUR! Vijay goes leg side and drives this flighted delivery all along the ground through covers.

Perera darts it on the sticks, Kohli rocks back to defend. Punches the second ball through midwicket for a single. He is a hit away form his century now. Vijay gives back the strike to Kohli with a run to long on. Kohli does the same and reaches 97. Vijay ends the over with a boundary.

FOUR! To the right and to the left, Vijay is making the Lankan fielders dance to his tunes. Creams this delivery to the left of the sweeper cover fielder.

Kohli moves to 98 with a run to covers. Vijay scores another boundary. Two short midwickets in place for Vijay and flicks it through the same area for a couple. Back of a length from Vijay, he keeps it down with a pat and calls Kohli across. Gamage bowls it very full, Kohli clips it through square leg and settles for a single. Vijay offers front foot defence on the sixth ball.

CENTURY! Virat Kohli has slammed a ton in all the three matches in this series. Take a bow! Gets there with a rather easy single to midwicket. This is his quickest and 20th ton. The fans have enjoyed this ton, which is first at the Kotla.

Single. Double. Single. The pattern continues. Dot balls continue to evade Sri Lanka. Kohli eases the fifth ball down to long on for another run before Vijay does the same to covers. Six off the over.

India start and end the 63rd over with two singles each. Four off the over.

Now that Kohli has registered his 20th Test century there should be a lot of fireworks in store for the rest of the day. Kohli clobbered 14 boundaries in his 110-delivery century. Vijay and he will really step on it now.

Huge appeal! Perera floats it around leg, Kohli looks to clip it but gets rapped on the pads. Umpire says not out and Chandimal decides to review. The impact seems to be outside off, but that will not matter as it is pitching outside leg. Sri Lanka lose a review and the on-field decision stays. Sri Lanka's misery with DRS continues. Kohli whips the fourth ball through midwicket and Vijay lap sweeps the final delivery for a brace.

And the Delhi lad does it in style in front of his home crowd! Out goes the helmet, and up goes the arms, as Kohli brings up his 20th Test ton, his third this series and his first at Kotla! ‘Paisa vasool’ moment for the local fans!

De Silva comes back into the attack. Kohli on drives the first ball through midwicket for a single. In the air... but falls safe, Vijay's inside edges a drive but fortunately for him the ball falls short of Chandimal at midwicket.

FOUR! Vijay kneels and reverse paddles this to the third man fence.

Kohli gets the single which completes the 200-run stand between Vijay and him. Then Vijay scores a boundary and a single. Six off it.

Singles off the first two balls off De Silva's over but he ends it with four dots.

Sandakan is back. A slip and short midwicket positioned. He starts with two dots but then concedes four singles.

De Silva has bowled much better. Has managed to restrict the run-flow from one end. Only two came off this over.

Preview: After taking an unassailable 1-0 lead, India will aim to clinch the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at a typical five-day pitch of the Feroze Shah Kotla Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

India will also eye on equalling a record of most consecutive Test series wins. Currently, they are on an eight-series winning streak and a win or a draw in Kotla will pull them level to the record which is jointly shared by Australia and England.

The ongoing Test series initiated by India, Sri Lanka registering a draw in the rain-marred first match. Later, in the second game, the hosts thumped visitors to clinch victory by a mammoth innings and 239 runs.

Four Indians – Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma had scored in excess of 100 to once again showing their might as they exposed the toothless and ineffective bowling attack of the visitors. On a pitch that was batting-friendly, India backed up their batting firepower with their bowlers flooring the Sri Lankan batsmen as well.

The Kotla wicket might offer a traditional display of Test cricket with the pitch sustaining the wear and tear over the five days.

India will bank on in-form batsmen Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli who have looked to be on top of their game to get the side to a dominant start.

Batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane who have failed to click in the series will look to get going adding further depth and reliability to their batting attack.

Kohli-might also fancy making changes in his top order and bring in Shikhar Dhawan to play on his home turf.

It will be interesting to see whether captain Kohli returns to his old composition of fielding five batsmen, five bowlers and a wicket-keeper. He had fielded four bowlers in the Nagpur Test and all of them delivered.

If he goes for the four-bowler composition, he may have a difficult decision to leave out homeboy and pacer Ishant Sharma, who bagged five wickets in his comeback Test in Nagpur, in favour of the returning Mohammed Shami. The Kolkata pacer had missed the second Test due to a hamstring problem.

Star spin pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will for the first couple of days aim to contain runs before turning the heat thereon.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led visitors will, however, look to re-work on their strategies to level series.

In batting, Sri Lanka will rely on experienced campaigners in form of Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella, who have failed to play match-winning knocks in the ongoing series to give their side a much required dominating start.

The visiting batsmen are lacking in concentration and patience which are of prime importance in Test cricket. They lack the experience of playing long innings. Without taking the credit away from the Indian bowlers, it is also the case of the Sri Lankan batsmen gifting their wickets away.

Sri Lanka off-spinner Dilruwan Perera who has looked to cause trouble to the Indian batsmen will be the key in the bowling department. Their side will also hope bowlers Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Gamage to scalp vital blows.

However, the visitors' bowlers who have conceded plenty of runs in the series will look to find the rhythm in order to surprise the Indian batsmen and level the series.

Squad:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva.