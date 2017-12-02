LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1 at New Delhi: Kohli, Vijay bring up 150-run stand

Welcome back for the second session. Vijay and Kohli have made their way out to the centre. Dilruwan Perera to bowl the first over after lunch.

Vijay bunts the first ball back to Dilruwan. Taps ball two to point and looks for a single. Kohli says no. Prods forward and defends the next ball. Clips the fourth one to midwicket. Vijay rocks back and eases the fifth delivery to long on for a single. Kohli nudges the sixth ball towards forward short leg.

FOUR! Glorious! Lakmal bowls it on the pads and Vijay clips it perfectly through midwicket. Effortless!

Lakmal to bowl from the other end. Vijay greets with a boundary and then shoulders his arms to the second delivery. Vijay wrists the third ball, which is full, in front of mid on for a single. Ball four is slightly full and outside off, Kohli guides it past gully and third slip for a brace. Seven came off the over.

Drifts it down the leg side, Vijay defends it. Vijay punches the third ball down the ground for a single. Kohli, instantly, works the fourth ball to long on to hand back the strike to Vijay. Perera keeps it tight and darts one on the sticks, Vijay defends it back to the bowler. Ouch! Vijay whips the sixth ball straight towards Sadeera, who takes a blow on his helmet grille.

FOUR! Played it ever so late. Frankly it was a bad ball, short and wide and Kohli cuts it through covers.

FOUR! 5000 Test runs for Virat Kohli! Gets there with one of his favourite shot: a cover drive.

Meanwhile, the sun is out, the visibility is a lot better around here, and it should only get easier for the batsmen from here.

The Kohli chants return at the Kotla as the Indian skipper crosses the 5,000 run milestone. It has been a superb run for the Delhi lad in the recent months, and it has been raining milestones for him in the process. This is yet another feather in his cap.

Kohli's 5000-run mark a big moment in Indian cricket. Joins a list of big-time achievers. Kohli is batting in this Test with a scoring rate closer to ODIs. Batting on 33 off 37 balls!

The over starts with a boundary. After the second ball, umpire Nigel Llong walks up to Samarawickrama and asks him he is fine (he was hit on the head in the last over). The physio comes out and Samarawickrama signals that he is having concussion issues. He walks off and Shanaka comes on for him. Kohli scores a boundary off the third ball before taking a single on the sixth delivery.

FOUR! Perera goes too full and Kohli thrashes it past the bowler. Excellent shot!

Both Vijay and Kohli are batting at a good strike rate. They are not allowing Sri Lanka to build pressure. Just a boundary off Dilruwan's ninth.

Gamage replaces Lakmal and bowls a maiden to Vijay. Sri Lanka need more of these. Lots of them, actually.

FOUR! Too full and outside off, Kohli goes forward and creams it through covers.

FOUR! Plays it late! Kohli uses the pace of the delivery and guides it past the diving slip fielder.

Perera continues to leak runs. Nine came off his 10th over.

A couple of good overs from Gamage. He hasn't conceded in his current spell yet.

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to score 16,000 runs in international cricket - in 350 innings.The previous fastest was Hashim Amla who achieved the same feat in 363 innings.

Wonder if its time for Sri Lanka to introduce Dhananjaya De Silva into the attack. His career economy isn't that great but trying him instead of Dilruwan Perera. Four off his 11th over.

FIFTY! Kohli has reached his half century without breaking a sweat. Gets there with a boundary to fine leg.

With Kohli at the wicket, the scoring rate was bound to go up. But India are going at a hectic 4.5 runs an over. His 51 has come in only 52 balls. Amazing stats for an opening day of a Test. Kohli is in the form of his life.

FOUR! Kohli rides the bounce and pulls it wide of mid on.

Kohli's batting today has been as fluent as it gets. Collects 13 off the over. He is toying with the bowling, really.

Virat Kohli drives the first ball to long on for a single. Vijay then eases the fourth ball through mid off for another run. Two off the over.

Kohli has been solid so far in the innings, taking on the Lankan pace attack head on and attacking all over the ground, much like his knock at Nagpur. What a way for him to get to his half-century. The three-figure mark awaits him now.

Vijay clips the third ball to fine leg for a single. Chandimal has deployed a silly mid on for Kohli. Gamage bowls another delivery on the hips and Kohli clips it to fine leg for a single. Vijay ends the over with a couple to backward square leg.

FOUR! "Common Kohli, hit me," Sandakan seems to say. A short ball, outside off and Kohli punches it to the vacant cover fence.

Murali Vijay will be overtaken pretty soon by Kohli. But he's playing his role very well — that of keeping his end going and leaving the bulk of scoring to the aggressive Kohli. The skipper is dominating the partnership scoring at 2:1. The 3rd wicket stand has put India in a terrific position on day 1 itself.

Sandakan reintroduced into the attack. Kohli punches his first ball to midwicket. Goes back and whips the second to deep square leg to bring Vijay on strike. Bowls the third one on sticks, Vijay goes forward and dead-bats it. An easy single to long on follows. There it is, the mandatory bad ball and Kohli whacks it through covers.

The 100-run stand comes up between Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli. Yes, you read it right. They have completed it in 121 balls. Kohli has done the bulk of scoring. Four off this over and umpires have signalled for drinks.

Sometimes you get to see a batsman in complete control of a situation, almost looking invincible. At this stage, Virat Kohli is in that zone.

Kohli works the first ball through midwicket for a single. Vijay cuts the fifth ball to covers for a single. Final ball is very full and on leg, Kohli bunts it to long on.

Sandakan is not a big spinner. He is emerging as a good left arm wrist spinner. Has a deceptive googly. But seems to be dragging down his chinaman. Leads to errors in length often. He beat Vijay a couple of times with googly that the batsman failed to read. He maybe a handful on turning tracks.

FOUR! Kohli is scoring a boundary almost every second over. Goes on the back foot and tucks one firmly behind square.

It must be hurting Sri Lankan fans to see Dilruwan Perera bowl. He is conceding at an economy of 4.79. A boundary and four singles off this over.

Vijay goes forward to a flighted delivery and edges his drive wide of slip. Collects three for that shot. Kohli collects a single on the second ball. Sandakan oversteps on the final delivery and concedes an extra. Five came off the over.

Perera continues. Perera flicks one through midwicket, then Vijay does the same on the third ball; both shots bring singles for India. Much better from Perera.

Lovely delivery from Sandakan. Bowls the chinaman to Vijay. The batsman goes back and plays for a googly only to get rapped on the back pad. Sri Lanka appeal but Llong is unmoved. Hawk-eye shows it clipped leg stump on umpire's call so a review wouldn't have helped Sri Lanka's cause. The final two balls of the over go for two singles.

Kohli guides the second ball to deep point for a single. Ball three: Vijay flicks it firmly through midwicket and bags a brace. Then he taps the next ball towards covers. Single taken. Four off the over.

Vijay has been slightly skeptical against Sandakan. Sri Lanka should ensure that he faces Sandakan more than Kohli, who has been very comfortable against the wrist spinner. Two came off this over.

India's 200 has come in the 46th over. 200 runs on the board well within 2 sessions on opening day is amazing for Test cricket. Why India could double that score by end of play if they have a full day's play.

Dhananjaya de Silva comes into the attack. A run off his first ball and the last two deliveries. Three off it.

Would be interesting to see if Kohli and Vijay can get to their respective centuries by the tea break. They are into the 80s and the remaining 30 minutes should be good enough at least for Kohli who is going at near run a ball. Terrific batting display by these two batsmen.

Sandakan oversteps once again. Kohli picks a single to long on off it. These two are milking singles at will. Six of them in this over. Seven off the over.

Kohli and Vijay have put India in the driver’s seat with their partnership that is nearly worth 150 as I type. The former has played the aggressor so far, helping the hosts maintain a healthy run-rate, with Vijay accumulating runs at a steady pace from the other end.

The move to name stands after India stalwarts Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath has been widely praised by the Indian cricket fraternity. Great way to honour them for their services to the cricket-mad nation indeed.

Another three-run over from Dhananjaya. Sri Lanka haven't threatend India at all after lunch.

A fielder positioned at short leg. Vijay drives the second ball aerially and over Sandakan. Gets a single. Sandakan pings Kohli on pads. Sandakan appeals but the umpire is not interested. It would've missed leg easily. The over ends with a single, double and three.

TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bat first. "First session will offer something to bowlers, but we want to challenge ourselves," says Kohli about the decision.

First, Sri Lanka Matha then Jana Gana Mana; the national anthems have been sung. Vijay and local boy Dhawan saunter out at the centre. Lakmal to begin the proceedings for the Lankans. Here we go.....

OUT! Dhawan throws it away! A wicket out of nowhere. This dismissal is as soft as it gets. Dhawan miscues an innocuous off-break and Lakmal, after losing his shoe, pouches it safely in the deep. He affords a smile so do Sri Lanka but Dhawan must be livid with himself. He perishes for 23.

OUT! The plan has worked! Gamage dismisses Pujara for 23. Sri Lanka must be credited for this wicket, they had set the trap in advance. Gamage pitched this on a shortish length, Pujara glanced it through the air and Samarawickrama grabs it comfortably at leg gully.

FIFTY! Thanks to an unnecessary throw from the fielder, Vijay was gifted four extra runs, which brings up his half century. His 16th in Tests. Has been quite aggressive and has hardly given Sri Lanka a chance.

FIFTY! Kohli has reached his half century without breaking a sweat. Gets there with a boundary to fine leg.

Preview: After taking an unassailable 1-0 lead, India will aim to clinch the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at a typical five-day pitch of the Feroze Shah Kotla Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

India will also eye on equalling a record of most consecutive Test series wins. Currently, they are on an eight-series winning streak and a win or a draw in Kotla will pull them level to the record which is jointly shared by Australia and England.

The ongoing Test series initiated by India, Sri Lanka registering a draw in the rain-marred first match. Later, in the second game, the hosts thumped visitors to clinch victory by a mammoth innings and 239 runs.

Four Indians – Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma had scored in excess of 100 to once again showing their might as they exposed the toothless and ineffective bowling attack of the visitors. On a pitch that was batting-friendly, India backed up their batting firepower with their bowlers flooring the Sri Lankan batsmen as well.

The Kotla wicket might offer a traditional display of Test cricket with the pitch sustaining the wear and tear over the five days.

India will bank on in-form batsmen Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli who have looked to be on top of their game to get the side to a dominant start.

Batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane who have failed to click in the series will look to get going adding further depth and reliability to their batting attack.

Kohli-might also fancy making changes in his top order and bring in Shikhar Dhawan to play on his home turf.

It will be interesting to see whether captain Kohli returns to his old composition of fielding five batsmen, five bowlers and a wicket-keeper. He had fielded four bowlers in the Nagpur Test and all of them delivered.

If he goes for the four-bowler composition, he may have a difficult decision to leave out homeboy and pacer Ishant Sharma, who bagged five wickets in his comeback Test in Nagpur, in favour of the returning Mohammed Shami. The Kolkata pacer had missed the second Test due to a hamstring problem.

Star spin pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will for the first couple of days aim to contain runs before turning the heat thereon.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led visitors will, however, look to re-work on their strategies to level series.

In batting, Sri Lanka will rely on experienced campaigners in form of Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella, who have failed to play match-winning knocks in the ongoing series to give their side a much required dominating start.

The visiting batsmen are lacking in concentration and patience which are of prime importance in Test cricket. They lack the experience of playing long innings. Without taking the credit away from the Indian bowlers, it is also the case of the Sri Lankan batsmen gifting their wickets away.

Sri Lanka off-spinner Dilruwan Perera who has looked to cause trouble to the Indian batsmen will be the key in the bowling department. Their side will also hope bowlers Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Gamage to scalp vital blows.

However, the visitors' bowlers who have conceded plenty of runs in the series will look to find the rhythm in order to surprise the Indian batsmen and level the series.

Squad:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva.