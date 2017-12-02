LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1 at New Delhi: Hosts win toss, elect to bat first

We will bring you all the live updates from the match so keep checking our blog and make sure you don't miss anything.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test taking place at Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. India are 1-0 up in the series and they would like to maintain their domination against the Lankans in New Delhi too.

Sri Lanka have lost seven Tests this year which is the joint most number of Tests that they have lost in a calendar year.

Sri Lanka, of course, are India's favourite whipping boys of late and the emphatic dominance over them in the two series, in Lanka and here, should continue. Kohli and his team are on top of their game at the moment and will strive to ensure that they keep winning. After all winning is a habit and nothing can be more satisfying before a tough tour than grabbing the current series 2-0.

Shikhar Dhawan, whose favourite bowling attack is the Lankan one, will most probably be back in the playing eleven. Thus, unless skipper Kohli prefers to bat one of the other openers, Murali Vinay or KL Rahul, in the middle order, Rahane might get another chance to get back to form. The Delhi pitch might have a tinge of green, in keeping with the demands of the Indian team. But that would probably help the bowlers more than the batsmen.

Delhi is the last stop for the Indian Test team before they embark on their South African sojourn. So it's all about last minute tweaking to identify the ideal mix for the tough tour. One person who needs to work himself into form and show that he still has it in him to serve Indian cricket is middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane. He has had a disappointing run for the last few matches and if India want to stick to their five batsmen-1 wicket-keeper cum batsman formula then Rahane needs to show a lot more consistency to earn the right to be among the 5 batsmen.

As far as India are concerned, there aren't too many changes expected, given the fact that they wouldn't want to meddle with their chances of sealing the series 2-0 by experimenting with their winning combination.

Wonder how Delhi's infamous winter smog will work on the Test. Will there be long breaks from play owing to bad light? Ironically the day-night Pink Ball Ashes Test will be on simultaneously at around the same playing hours in Australia. They would be making use of floodlights later in the day to get over the absence of daylight. At the Kotla, even if the lights are switched on, it won't be possible to play if the sky darkens. Something to do with ball colour for sure.

If the batsmen apply themselves, they will be able to score runs. There is a covering of grass but it won't bother good opening batsmen. It is definitely bat first pitch, say Sunil Gavaskar and Russel Arnold at the pitch report.

Our reporter Amit Banerjee previews the first day of the third Test between Indian Cricket Team and Sri Lanka Cricket from outside the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bat first. "First session will offer something to bowlers, but we want to challenge ourselves," says Kohli about the decision.

Sri Lanka's batting has been a let down. They have not put enough runs on the board to challenge India. In fact, their batting is further weakened for this Test with the absence of Rangana Herath. He did not find success with the ball against India. But he was a handy tail-end batsman. Hopefully, some of the other more accomplished batsmen will give a better account of themselves and ensure that this Test is a contest.

Preview: After taking an unassailable 1-0 lead, India will aim to clinch the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at a typical five-day pitch of the Feroze Shah Kotla Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

India will also eye on equalling a record of most consecutive Test series wins. Currently, they are on an eight-series winning streak and a win or a draw in Kotla will pull them level to the record which is jointly shared by Australia and England.

The ongoing Test series initiated by India, Sri Lanka registering a draw in the rain-marred first match. Later, in the second game, the hosts thumped visitors to clinch victory by a mammoth innings and 239 runs.

Four Indians – Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma had scored in excess of 100 to once again showing their might as they exposed the toothless and ineffective bowling attack of the visitors. On a pitch that was batting-friendly, India backed up their batting firepower with their bowlers flooring the Sri Lankan batsmen as well.

The Kotla wicket might offer a traditional display of Test cricket with the pitch sustaining the wear and tear over the five days.

India will bank on in-form batsmen Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli who have looked to be on top of their game to get the side to a dominant start.

Batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane who have failed to click in the series will look to get going adding further depth and reliability in their batting attack.

Kohli-might also fancy making changes in his top order and bring in Shikhar Dhawan to play at his home turf.

It will be interesting to see whether captain Kohli returns to his old composition of fielding five batsmen, five bowlers and a wicket-keeper. He had fielded four bowlers in the Nagpur Test and all of them delivered.

If he goes for the four-bowler composition, he may have a difficult decision to leave out homeboy and pacer Ishant Sharma, who bagged five wickets in his comeback Test in Nagpur, in favour of the returning Mohammed Shami. The Kolkata pacer had missed the second Test due to a hamstring problem.

Star spin pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will for the first couple of days aim to contain runs before turning the heat thereon.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led visitors will, however, look to re-work on their strategies to level series.

In batting, Sri Lanka will rely on experienced campaigners in form of Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella, who have failed to play match-winning knocks in the ongoing series to give their side a much required dominating start.

The visiting batsmen are lacking in concentration and patience which are of prime importance in Test cricket. They lack the experience of playing long innings. Without taking the credit away from the Indian bowlers, it is also the case of the Sri Lankan batsmen gifting their wickets away.

Sri Lanka off-spinner Dilruwan Perera who has looked to cause trouble to the Indian batsmen will be the key in the bowling department. Their side will also hope bowlers Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Gamage to scalp vital blows.

However, the visitors' bowlers who have conceded plenty of runs in the series will look to find the rhythm in order to surprise the Indian batsmen and level the series.

Squad:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva.