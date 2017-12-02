LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1 at New Delhi: Hosts resume at 116/2 after Lunch

Dhawan whips the first ball through square leg for a single. Vijay wrists the second behind square for another single. Then Dhawan feasts on a length ball and punches one through cover-point. Immediately gets off the strike with a pat to point. This has been a busy over for the openers. Seven off it.

Early indications are not very impressive about this pitch. The bounce seems much lower than expected. The ball is not coming on to the bat either, despite the new ball. Could become quicker later on in the Test. But that needs to be seen.

Nine overs have been bowled and Sri Lanka are yet to bowl a maiden. However, this over from Lakmal came quite close to it. Only one came off it.

FOUR! Perera flights Dhawan and the southpaw cuts it late to the third man fence.

OUT! Dhawan throws it away! A wicket out of nowhere. This dismissal is as soft as it gets. Dhawan miscues an innocuous off-break and Lakmal, after losing his shoe, pouches it safely in the deep. He affords a smile so do Sri Lanka but Dhawan must be livid with himself. He perishes for 23.

India once again make a positive start against Dilruwan Perera. Dhawan scores a boundary. Then he bunts the third ball to mid on for a single. Vijay immidiately hands back the strike. Dilruwan bags his 100th Test wicket, it was a gift really from Dhawan. Cheteshwar Pujara strolls out at the centre.

For all the talk of a green top, a spinner has been the one to get the breakthrough. Introduced within the first hour of the Test in only the 8th over, off-spinner Dilruwan Pereira accounted for Dhawan in the 10th over, caught top-edging a sweep to square leg. Lanka using a spinner this early would say a lot of the condition of the pitch as well as Sri Lanka's fast bowling resources. In any case Dhawan is the loser on this occasion, getting dismissed on a seemingly flat track.

The pair of Vijay and Pujara are at the crease. Breaking this partnership will vital for Sri Lanka and they must be aware. Just a run off the over, Vijay taps it towards covers for a single.

The last person losing a shoe while going for a ball was Cinderella. Now Lakmal too loses it while going for the skied ball. But he latched on to the ball to Dilruwan Perera's relief. Gets the off-spinner his 100th test wicket.

FOUR! Dilruwan concedes yet another boundary. Vijay uses his feet and drives it down the ground.

Dilruwan might have picked up a wicket but his economy will concern Sri Lanka. He is leaking runs. Five came off this over. His figures right now: 3-0-18-1.

Vijay pushes the first ball to covers and takes a sharp single. On the fourth delivery, Pujara loses his balance while tucking it behind square. Could've been hit wicket easily. Checks his spikes afterwards. Vijay gets on his toes and works the last ball around. Single taken. India have crossed the 50-run mark.

Perera bowls it flat and on leg, Vijay tucks it in front of square on the leg side for a single. Pujara then plays three strokes straight to the fielders. Clips the fifth to short midwicket. Rocks back and punches the final ball through covers. Sandakan chases and cuts it off. Pujara though runs three.

Gamage comes back. After leaving two balls carefully, Pujara goes for a loose cut shot but misses. Offers no shot to the next two deliveries. Applies the same approach on the final ball. We finally have the first maiden of the match.

Vijay eases down the first ball to long on for a single. Pujara flicks the second ball but the midwicket makes a sharp save. Goes on his back foot, wanting to cut the fifth ball, but mistimes it onto his pitch. Clips the sixth delivery through midwicket for another single.

Pujara once again taking time. Plays out a maiden. But Sri Lanka changed their plans on the fifth ball. Positioned a gully. Remember they had used similar tactics in Kolkata and Nagpur but Pujara hardly lost his patience. Will that change today?

FOUR! Pujara rocks back, clears his front leg and whips it to the backward square leg fence.

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara are batsmen in a similar mould. Both are defensive to start with. They play straight and leave the ball outside the line pretty well. Both are unhurried. Vijay, though, breaks out every now and then and is thus a little more aggressive. But scoring rate would be slower with both out there in the middle.

FOUR! Similar shot! The chasing fielder had no chance whatsoever. Pujara slips it to the deep square leg fence.

India have consciously attacked Dilruwan Perera consistently. The off spinner concedes nine off his sixth over.

Close! Vijay goes for an expansive drive but inside edges it to fine leg. One run added to the total. Gamage bowls a bumper, Pujara drops his wrists and sways away from the line. Another bouncer follows and Pujara allows Dickwella to do his work. The fifth ball is full and outside off, Pujara dispatches it to the long off fence. Che keeps the strike with a single behind square on the final delivery.

FOUR! Short and outside off, Pujara flat-bats it down the ground.

Wrist spin! Sandakan into the attack. Has a slip and a forward short leg in place. Can he provide some control to his captain? Umm... concedes a boundary off his second ball. Oversteps the next ball and allows a single. Bowls three consecutive dots then. Finishes the over by flighting one around off, Pujara drives it to mid off.

OUT! The plan has worked! Gamage dismisses Pujara for 23. Sri Lanka must be credited for this wicket, they had set the trap in advance. Gamage pitched this on a shortish length, Pujara glanced it through the air and Samarawickrama grabs it comfortably at leg gully.

Lanka's strategy seems to be to use spin at one end and pace at the other. Left-arm wrist spinner Sandakan replaces off-spinner Dilruwan Perera at one end. Pace at the other end hasn't stopped India from going at near 4 runs an over.

FOUR! Lovely stroke from the Indian captain. It was full and swinging in, Kohli flicked it beautifully through midwicket.

What a way to go for Pujara. He's very strong off his legs. Yet the Lankans turned that into a trap. Uppish leg glance taken by the lone leg slip fielder placed just for that. Pujara would have thought that fielder would be stationed for a bouncer when it is fended off. Good catch.

Pujara's wicket will boost Sri Lanka. It was a well thought-out move by Chandimal and he should be proud of himself. Kohli, though, remains undeterred. Gets off the mark with a boundary.

Sandakan continues. Vijay flicks the second ball through square leg and runs two. Collects another brace on the fourth ball, albeit to the off side. Whips the final ball off his back foot in front of square on the leg side for a single.

FOUR! Aah, Vijay is having a ball out there. Gets inside the line and clips one through midwicket. Two fielders chased it but to no avail.

Vijay starts the over with a boundary. But Gamage swings back the second ball and Vijay inside edges it onto his pads. He has looked in great touch today. Scores his seventh four on the fifth ball. Eight off the over. India's run rate is over four, Sri Lanka must look to bring it down.

FOUR! The outfield is lighting quick but was played brilliantly by Kohli. Got a big stride forward and clipped it crisply through midwicket.

Sandakan not able to put Indian batsmen under any kind of pressure. Five singles and a boundary off the over. It is too early into the match but if this trend continues, Sri Lanka will have to toil a lot. They are missing a bowler who could tie one end up.

Lakmal comes back for a short burst. Short of a length, good length, full, full, fuller. He is asking Kohli to play but has to improve his line. Brings back the final ball and Kohli misses it to get hit on the pads. Lakmal appeals but the impact was outside off.

Sri Lanka might have taken a couple of wickets to stay encouraged. But for those two wickets, conceding a run rate of over 4 at the start of a Test could have been demoralising. India, despite losing the two wickets have made over 100 runs in the first session. Clearly, India are the dominant team and performing as such.

FOUR! Sandakan gives it flight and keeps it outside off. What does Kohli do? Leans forward and drives it to the right of sweeper cover.

Much better start from Sandakan. Only a single from his first four balls but tempts Kohli to play a drive on the fifth ball and the Indian captain doesn't refuse. Collects his third boundary and retains the strike with a dab to cover-point.

FIFTY! Thanks to an unnecessary throw from the fielder, Vijay was gifted four extra runs, which brings up his half century. His 16th in Tests. Has been quite aggressive and has hardly given Sri Lanka a chance.

Last over before lunch. Kohli gets off strike instantly with a single to point. Vijay does the same on the second ball and the Lankan fielder senses a run out opportunity. Hits the stumps, Vijay had made his ground and the ball rolls away to the fence. Vijay collects five runs and raises his fifty. Plays out the rest of the over. Lunch taken!

Vijay has made a sedate start to the Test, garnering at an average of 25 runs per hour. His knock of 51 in 67 balls sets up the innings nicely for a post-lunch push. India at 116 for 2 are on top, despite the loss of Dhawan and Pujara. Skipper Kohli too looks in ominous touch.

India might rue the two wickets they have lost but will still believe they won the session #INDvSL

Fine half-century for Vijay, as he gets to the milestone with five overthrows, which is followed by standing ovation. He has done what Dhawan or Pujara couldn’t do this morning — convert a decent start into a milestone. Has been a decent session for the Indians, with a 116 coming off 27 overs. The crowd, meanwhile, is eager to watch Kohli raise his bat to the crowd.

Welcome back for the second session. Vijay and Kohli have made their way out to the centre. Dilruwan Perera to bowl the first over after lunch.

Vijay bunts the first ball back to Dilruwan. Taps ball two to point and looks for a single. Kohli says no. Prods forward and defends the next ball. Clips the fourth one to midwicket. Vijay rocks back and eases the fifth delivery to long on for a single. Kohli nudges the sixth ball towards forward short leg.

FOUR! Glorious! Lakmal bowls it on the pads and Vijay clips it perfectly through midwicket. Effortless!

Lakmal to bowl from the other end. Vijay greets with a boundary and then shoulders his arms to the second delivery. Vijay wrists the third ball, which is full, in front of mid on for a single. Ball four is slightly full and outside off, Kohli guides it past gully and third slip for a brace. Seven came off the over.

TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bat first. "First session will offer something to bowlers, but we want to challenge ourselves," says Kohli about the decision.

First, Sri Lanka Matha then Jana Gana Mana; the national anthems have been sung. Vijay and local boy Dhawan saunter out at the centre. Lakmal to begin the proceedings for the Lankans. Here we go.....

Preview: After taking an unassailable 1-0 lead, India will aim to clinch the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at a typical five-day pitch of the Feroze Shah Kotla Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

India will also eye on equalling a record of most consecutive Test series wins. Currently, they are on an eight-series winning streak and a win or a draw in Kotla will pull them level to the record which is jointly shared by Australia and England.

The ongoing Test series initiated by India, Sri Lanka registering a draw in the rain-marred first match. Later, in the second game, the hosts thumped visitors to clinch victory by a mammoth innings and 239 runs.

Four Indians – Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma had scored in excess of 100 to once again showing their might as they exposed the toothless and ineffective bowling attack of the visitors. On a pitch that was batting-friendly, India backed up their batting firepower with their bowlers flooring the Sri Lankan batsmen as well.

The Kotla wicket might offer a traditional display of Test cricket with the pitch sustaining the wear and tear over the five days.

India will bank on in-form batsmen Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli who have looked to be on top of their game to get the side to a dominant start.

Batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane who have failed to click in the series will look to get going adding further depth and reliability to their batting attack.

Kohli-might also fancy making changes in his top order and bring in Shikhar Dhawan to play on his home turf.

It will be interesting to see whether captain Kohli returns to his old composition of fielding five batsmen, five bowlers and a wicket-keeper. He had fielded four bowlers in the Nagpur Test and all of them delivered.

If he goes for the four-bowler composition, he may have a difficult decision to leave out homeboy and pacer Ishant Sharma, who bagged five wickets in his comeback Test in Nagpur, in favour of the returning Mohammed Shami. The Kolkata pacer had missed the second Test due to a hamstring problem.

Star spin pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will for the first couple of days aim to contain runs before turning the heat thereon.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led visitors will, however, look to re-work on their strategies to level series.

In batting, Sri Lanka will rely on experienced campaigners in form of Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella, who have failed to play match-winning knocks in the ongoing series to give their side a much required dominating start.

The visiting batsmen are lacking in concentration and patience which are of prime importance in Test cricket. They lack the experience of playing long innings. Without taking the credit away from the Indian bowlers, it is also the case of the Sri Lankan batsmen gifting their wickets away.

Sri Lanka off-spinner Dilruwan Perera who has looked to cause trouble to the Indian batsmen will be the key in the bowling department. Their side will also hope bowlers Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Gamage to scalp vital blows.

However, the visitors' bowlers who have conceded plenty of runs in the series will look to find the rhythm in order to surprise the Indian batsmen and level the series.

Squad:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva.