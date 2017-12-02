LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1 at New Delhi: Hosts end 371/4; Virat Kohli unbeaten on 156

FOUR! To the right and to the left, Vijay is making the Lankan fielders dance to his tunes. Creams this delivery to the left of the sweeper cover fielder.

Kohli moves to 98 with a run to covers. Vijay scores another boundary. Two short midwickets in place for Vijay and flicks it through the same area for a couple. Back of a length from Vijay, he keeps it down with a pat and calls Kohli across. Gamage bowls it very full, Kohli clips it through square leg and settles for a single. Vijay offers front foot defence on the sixth ball.

CENTURY! Virat Kohli has slammed a ton in all the three matches in this series. Take a bow! Gets there with a rather easy single to midwicket. This is his quickest and 20th ton. The fans have enjoyed this ton, which is first at the Kotla.

Single. Double. Single. The pattern continues. Dot balls continue to evade Sri Lanka. Kohli eases the fifth ball down to long on for another run before Vijay does the same to covers. Six off the over.

India start and end the 63rd over with two singles each. Four off the over.

Now that Kohli has registered his 20th Test century there should be a lot of fireworks in store for the rest of the day. Kohli clobbered 14 boundaries in his 110-delivery century. Vijay and he will really step on it now.

Huge appeal! Perera floats it around leg, Kohli looks to clip it but gets rapped on the pads. Umpire says not out and Chandimal decides to review. The impact seems to be outside off, but that will not matter as it is pitching outside leg. Sri Lanka lose a review and the on-field decision stays. Sri Lanka's misery with DRS continues. Kohli whips the fourth ball through midwicket and Vijay lap sweeps the final delivery for a brace.

De Silva comes back into the attack. Kohli on drives the first ball through midwicket for a single. In the air... but falls safe, Vijay's inside edges a drive but fortunately for him the ball falls short of Chandimal at midwicket.

FOUR! Vijay kneels and reverse paddles this to the third man fence.

Kohli gets the single which completes the 200-run stand between Vijay and him. Then Vijay scores a boundary and a single. Six off it.

Singles off the first two balls off De Silva's over but he ends it with four dots.

Sandakan is back. A slip and short midwicket positioned. He starts with two dots but then concedes four singles.

De Silva has bowled much better. Has managed to restrict the run-flow from one end. Only two came off this over.

Kohli begins the over with a boundary then tucks away the third ball behind square for a single. Vijay does the same albeit to to the off side. Kohli ends it with a whip past square leg. Seven off the over.

Kohli strangely has gone into a shell. He may be lining up for another double ton. Uncharacteristically played a sweep shot to the fence. But still looks quite subdued after registering that 20th century. Scoring rate has also come down of late.

Kohli inside edges one towards midwicket for a single. Sri Lanka appeal half-heartedly for an LBW. They think of a review but opt against it. But the impact was around leg stump and ball was sliding down the leg side. Vijay opens the bat face and dabs the final ball past slip for a single. Three off the over.

Dhananjaya de Silva to Kohli. Rocks back and works the ball past mid-wicket for a single. Vijay plays the next three deliveries quietly. Pushes the next one towards short cover. No chance of a run though. Works the last ball towards mid-wicket using his wrists. Two runs are all that India get from that over.

Gamage to Vijay. One run to deep point. Kohli defends the next ball stoutly and then flicks one towards fine leg for a single. The next ball is short and in a good channel. Vijay sways out of the way. No runs off the next two balls. Two runs from that over.

It's amazing that a part-time off-spinner Dhananjaya is getting away with so many overs without being punished. He is a straightforward off-spinner yet, in 8 overs has given away just 16 runs. The Indian batsmen Vijay and Kohlu have slowed down the scoring rate to the extent that they are looking extremely pedestrian in their efforts after reaching their centuries. Strange. Unless the strategy is to stay at the wicket when the second new ball is claimed it is difficult to understand the strategy.

De Silva to Kohli. Bit of a heart-stopping moment in the first ball. Kohli is early on the shot. The ball goes in the air. That was not too far away from the fielder at cover and the bowler himself. The next ball again induces a leading edge. The bowler was interested for a bit. Kohli gets off the strike off the next ball. That was uppish too and not too far away from short mid-wicket. Vijay goes for a reverse sweep then. Hit on the thigh pad. Appeal. Not out given. A single off the last ball. Two runs from that over again.

Gamage to Vijay. Single to point. After another single for Kohli, Vijay sends one past point to the fence. Nicely opened the face of the bat to collect a boundary. Kohli takes a single off the fourth ball to score 3,000 runs as captain in Tests. Eight runs off that over.

De Silva continues. Kohli gets one fine on the leg side. Some football skills from Sandakan on the fence to save two runs. Some hint of turn on the wicket on the very first day. Well, no surprise that. The Kotla pitch is known to support spin. Five runs from that over.

Bowling change. Sandakan replaces Gamage. Bowling Chinaman. No run off the first three balls. Kohli pulls the next ball to long on for a single. The fifth ball is on the leg side. Vijay misses. Bit of an appeal from the wicket-keeper. Clearly not out. Vijay pushes the last ball to cover. No question of a run. Only a single from that over.

De Silva to Kohli. The first ball is full and the Indian captain brings out a ferocious sweep, but the fielder gets around at backward square leg and prevents the boundary. Only one. One more run off the next three balls. Kohli opens the face of the bat and guides the fifth ball of the over using the pace of the bowler. Three runs to third man. One run off the last ball for Vijay and that's the 250-run partnership between these two. Vijay retains the strike. Six runs from that over.

The 250-run undefeated third wicket stand is huge. Kohli and Vijay have paced themselves superbly. They've changed gears a couple of times to keep the Lankans interested but ended up by pulling away each time. Kohli slowed down in the 80s and has gone on in the same vein. Vijay's playing a lot more freely after his individual 80-run mark. Wonder what the second new ball will bring.

Sandakan continues. A single and two off the first three balls. The fourth delivery is cut away past point by Kohli who uses the room that he gets. Mopped up at the fence. Two runs nevertheless. Then a no ball. A spinner overstepping is very poor cricket. Sandakan has to be more on the mark with his line, length and discipline. Nine off that over. Vijay is approaching 150. That's 80 overs up. The second new ball is available now.

The Vijay-Kohli pair have batted for almost two sessions now, and are starting to look invincible, with the partnership now crossing the 250-mark. Preserving their wickets until the end of day’s play will be a big mental boost for the hosts. Meanwhile, the floodlights are coming into use now as we approach the last phase of the day’s play.

De Silva to Kohli. One run off the first two balls. Vijay drives the fourth ball to long on for a single. Reaches 149. Kohli gets a single off the next ball. Vijay faces the last ball looking to get a single for his 150. Drives one on the off side and looks for a single. Sent back. Stays on 149. Three runs from that over.

Sandakan to Kohli. Four. Half-tracker pulled with disdain to the mid-wicket fence. Sandakan then bowls another no ball. This is poor from him. Kohli takes a single and on the fourth ball Vijay takes a single past cover to get to his 150. He has hit a purple patch immediately after returning to the team. Bodes well for his chances in the South Africa series. Two more runs from that over, nine in all.

Another 150-plus knock for Murali Vijay. Great powers of concentration. His fourth score of 150 or more in Tests. Sri Lanka are really in for a pasting in this innings. Kohli too is one stroke away from the same landmark.

De Silva to Vijay. One a single off the first four balls. Kohli drives the fifth ball to long on for a single. The two Indian batsmen are looking supremely comfortable in the middle. The last ball is played by Vijay to square leg. No run. Kohli approaching 150 too. Two runs from that over.

Four dots and two singles. Kohli is two runs away from 150. Will he get there in the next over?

Vijay dabs the first ball behind point for a single. 150! Back-to-back 150-plus score for Virat Kohli. Gets there with a lovely back foot punch through covers for three.

What a day's batting it has been! And the day is not yet finished! India have been scoring at over 4 runs per over and are thrashing the Lankan bowling at will. Already over 360 runs on the board and with another 4 overs left for the India, India really are proving that they are in a different league. Vijay and Kohli have been outstanding.

OUT! Sandakan turns it away from Vijay and Dickwella clips the bails off. The umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show that Vijay's back foot was on the line. He will have to depart. Dickwella knew he had got his man immediately and the Lankan camp was quite confident. Vijay is frustrated and walks back for 155.

Sandakan scalps his first wicket of the match. Gets rid of a well set Murali Vijay. Four came off the over.

The one bowler who fooled Vijay a couple of times, Sandakan finally got him stumped. Once again his googly fooled Vijay. But the batsman had done his job. Brilliant batsmanship for his 155.

Decent over from Dhananjaya de Silva. A couple and two singles off it.

OUT! Sandakan strikes yet again with his googly. He drew Rahane forward and the ball spun away. Dickwella collected it and whipped the bails off. Rahane's back foot is on the crease and he will have to walk back. His poor run continues. He departs for 1.

Sandakan has bowled two lovely deliveries to provide Sri Lanka respite late in the day. He beautifully set up Rahane. Bowled a chinaman on the second ball and then dished out the googly, which Rahane missed and got stumped. A wicket and a single off the over as Rohit Sharma opened his account off his second ball.

So after 89 overs of domination, Sri Lanka get one over for themselves. Can Sandakan strike once more here? After a couple of balls, Sri Lanka decide to keep a slip. Rohit tries to sweep but misses. Then he fails to read the googly and Chandimal brings in a second slip. Rohit defends the fifth ball to the leg side and then lunges forward to bury the final delivery.

Aaaaand that’s a wrap on the first day of the final Test! The late wickets might have restored some confidence for the visitors, but the day still firmly belongs to the hosts, thanks to the daddy hundreds by Vijay and Kohli, who is still unbeaten and on course to yet another double ton. Kotla saw a decent turnout on Day 1, and I assume the numbers will only swell on the second day.

Two fine stumpings from Dickwella bring some cheer to Sri Lanka at the end of a long day.

TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bat first. "First session will offer something to bowlers, but we want to challenge ourselves," says Kohli about the decision.

First, Sri Lanka Matha then Jana Gana Mana; the national anthems have been sung. Vijay and local boy Dhawan saunter out at the centre. Lakmal to begin the proceedings for the Lankans. Here we go.....

OUT! Dhawan throws it away! A wicket out of nowhere. This dismissal is as soft as it gets. Dhawan miscues an innocuous off-break and Lakmal, after losing his shoe, pouches it safely in the deep. He affords a smile so do Sri Lanka but Dhawan must be livid with himself. He perishes for 23.

OUT! The plan has worked! Gamage dismisses Pujara for 23. Sri Lanka must be credited for this wicket, they had set the trap in advance. Gamage pitched this on a shortish length, Pujara glanced it through the air and Samarawickrama grabs it comfortably at leg gully.

FIFTY! Thanks to an unnecessary throw from the fielder, Vijay was gifted four extra runs, which brings up his half century. His 16th in Tests. Has been quite aggressive and has hardly given Sri Lanka a chance.

FIFTY! Kohli has reached his half century without breaking a sweat. Gets there with a boundary to fine leg.

CENTURY! Consecutive centuries for Murali Vijay! He has made a splendid comeback. Gets there with a cracking drive to covers.

Preview: After taking an unassailable 1-0 lead, India will aim to clinch the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at a typical five-day pitch of the Feroze Shah Kotla Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

India will also eye on equalling a record of most consecutive Test series wins. Currently, they are on an eight-series winning streak and a win or a draw in Kotla will pull them level to the record which is jointly shared by Australia and England.

The ongoing Test series initiated by India, Sri Lanka registering a draw in the rain-marred first match. Later, in the second game, the hosts thumped visitors to clinch victory by a mammoth innings and 239 runs.

Four Indians – Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma had scored in excess of 100 to once again showing their might as they exposed the toothless and ineffective bowling attack of the visitors. On a pitch that was batting-friendly, India backed up their batting firepower with their bowlers flooring the Sri Lankan batsmen as well.

The Kotla wicket might offer a traditional display of Test cricket with the pitch sustaining the wear and tear over the five days.

India will bank on in-form batsmen Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli who have looked to be on top of their game to get the side to a dominant start.

Batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane who have failed to click in the series will look to get going adding further depth and reliability to their batting attack.

Kohli-might also fancy making changes in his top order and bring in Shikhar Dhawan to play on his home turf.

It will be interesting to see whether captain Kohli returns to his old composition of fielding five batsmen, five bowlers and a wicket-keeper. He had fielded four bowlers in the Nagpur Test and all of them delivered.

If he goes for the four-bowler composition, he may have a difficult decision to leave out homeboy and pacer Ishant Sharma, who bagged five wickets in his comeback Test in Nagpur, in favour of the returning Mohammed Shami. The Kolkata pacer had missed the second Test due to a hamstring problem.

Star spin pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will for the first couple of days aim to contain runs before turning the heat thereon.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led visitors will, however, look to re-work on their strategies to level series.

In batting, Sri Lanka will rely on experienced campaigners in form of Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella, who have failed to play match-winning knocks in the ongoing series to give their side a much required dominating start.

The visiting batsmen are lacking in concentration and patience which are of prime importance in Test cricket. They lack the experience of playing long innings. Without taking the credit away from the Indian bowlers, it is also the case of the Sri Lankan batsmen gifting their wickets away.

Sri Lanka off-spinner Dilruwan Perera who has looked to cause trouble to the Indian batsmen will be the key in the bowling department. Their side will also hope bowlers Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Gamage to scalp vital blows.

However, the visitors' bowlers who have conceded plenty of runs in the series will look to find the rhythm in order to surprise the Indian batsmen and level the series.

Squad:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva.