LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1 at New Delhi: 50 up for hosts

We will bring you all the live updates from the match so keep checking our blog and make sure you don't miss anything.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test taking place at Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. India are 1-0 up in the series and they would like to maintain their domination against the Lankans in New Delhi too.

Sri Lanka have lost seven Tests this year which is the joint most number of Tests that they have lost in a calendar year.

Sri Lanka, of course, are India's favourite whipping boys of late and the emphatic dominance over them in the two series, in Lanka and here, should continue. Kohli and his team are on top of their game at the moment and will strive to ensure that they keep winning. After all winning is a habit and nothing can be more satisfying before a tough tour than grabbing the current series 2-0.

Shikhar Dhawan, whose favourite bowling attack is the Lankan one, will most probably be back in the playing eleven. Thus, unless skipper Kohli prefers to bat one of the other openers, Murali Vinay or KL Rahul, in the middle order, Rahane might get another chance to get back to form. The Delhi pitch might have a tinge of green, in keeping with the demands of the Indian team. But that would probably help the bowlers more than the batsmen.

Delhi is the last stop for the Indian Test team before they embark on their South African sojourn. So it's all about last minute tweaking to identify the ideal mix for the tough tour. One person who needs to work himself into form and show that he still has it in him to serve Indian cricket is middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane. He has had a disappointing run for the last few matches and if India want to stick to their five batsmen-1 wicket-keeper cum batsman formula then Rahane needs to show a lot more consistency to earn the right to be among the 5 batsmen.

As far as India are concerned, there aren't too many changes expected, given the fact that they wouldn't want to meddle with their chances of sealing the series 2-0 by experimenting with their winning combination.

Wonder how Delhi's infamous winter smog will work on the Test. Will there be long breaks from play owing to bad light? Ironically the day-night Pink Ball Ashes Test will be on simultaneously at around the same playing hours in Australia. They would be making use of floodlights later in the day to get over the absence of daylight. At the Kotla, even if the lights are switched on, it won't be possible to play if the sky darkens. Something to do with ball colour for sure.

If the batsmen apply themselves, they will be able to score runs. There is a covering of grass but it won't bother good opening batsmen. It is definitely bat first pitch, say Sunil Gavaskar and Russel Arnold at the pitch report.

Our reporter Amit Banerjee previews the first day of the third Test between Indian Cricket Team and Sri Lanka Cricket from outside the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bat first. "First session will offer something to bowlers, but we want to challenge ourselves," says Kohli about the decision.

Sri Lanka's batting has been a let down. They have not put enough runs on the board to challenge India. In fact, their batting is further weakened for this Test with the absence of Rangana Herath. He did not find success with the ball against India. But he was a handy tail-end batsman. Hopefully, some of the other more accomplished batsmen will give a better account of themselves and ensure that this Test is a contest.

First, Sri Lanka Matha then Jana Gana Mana; the national anthems have been sung. Vijay and local boy Dhawan saunter out at the centre. Lakmal to begin the proceedings for the Lankans. Here we go.....

FOUR! First runs of the day. Vijay opens the bat face and guides it between gully and point for a boundary to third man fence.

And so begins the final Test of what has been a successful home season for the Indians. Let’s sit back and watch it unfold.

One could hear the loud roar from outside the Kotla as India won the toss and opted to bat first, which is what any team would have done on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate in a couple of days. The Indians have opted to rotate both their openers and pacers, keeping bigger challenges in mind, while a couple of heads did roll in the Sri Lankan camp.

FOUR! Bad ball. Lakmal strays onto the pads and Vijay tickles it fine.

Three slips and a gully in place. Jeez, the visibility is low, it is quite hazy. Lakmal initiates his over with a full ball, which swings away, Vijay opens the face of the bat and guides it to the off side. Seams the second ball up and Vijay prodes forward in defence. Vijay scores back-to-back boundaries. Leaves the fifth ball alone and defends the sixth towards mid on.

India bring back the left-right opening batting combination. This leaves it to the opposition new ball bowlers to adjust the line to the left and right batsman. Some pressure on bowlers for sure.

FOUR! Sumptuous! Vijay stands in his crease and pushes a length ball down the ground. Outstanding timing.

Gamage starts with a length ball down the leg side. Ball two is back of a length and outside off, Dhawan punches it to covers for a single. Vijay is dealing in boundaries; scores his third. Shoulders his arms to the fourth ball and opts against a shot on the fifth delivery too. Rides the bounce of the sixth ball and keeps it down carefully.

FOUR! On a length and outside off, Dhawan leans forward and drives it through covers.

India need Murali Vijay to come good again. He's a wonderful opening batsman with lovely temperament and technique. He can blunt fast bowlers with his batting. A great asset to have in a team out to make its mark. He's also a very good timer of the ball. So isn't strokeless.

Width on offer and Dhawan accepts it gleefully, creams it through covers. Lakmal changes his angle the next ball. Bowls it from around the wicket and on the sticks, Dhawan offers front foot defence. Slashed.... but missed! The southpaw tries to cut a shortish delivery but connects thin air. Lakmal ends the over with three more dots. Four off the over.

Gamage pitches it up and outside off, Vijay offers no shot. Vijay's judgement outside off is brilliant. Leaves two more deliveries confidently. He taps the fourth ball to off side. Ball five goes down the leg side and Vijay has nothing to do with it. Gamage ends it with a yorker, but Vijay digs it out.

Lakmal angles one on a length and outside off, Dhawan leaves it alone. Two more similar deliveries follow and Dhawan's approach doesn't change. Sri Lanka's lengths have been on the mark this morning but they have to improve their lines. Another delivery in the fifth stump line, Lakaml gives Dhawan no reason to play at it. The fifth ball is on a shorter length and Dhawan punches it to the off side. Dhawan then takes a single to mid on to retain the strike.

FOUR ! Gamage tempts Dhawan with a sixth stump line and Dhawan obliges. Creams it firmly through covers.

So far, so good for India. No swing or seam movement on offer so far. Sri Lanka need to change their plans. Five off the over.

Dhawan and Vijay timing their strokes early in the innings. Wonderful to see the shots racing to the fence. Good start to the innings these 6 overs.

FOUR! Good ball! Lakmal bangs it short and ball jags away, Vijay plays it soft hands and edges it past the slip cordon.

Dhawan looks to play a flick on the second ball but gets rapped on the front pad. Anyways, he calls Vijay across. Vijay scores his fourth boundary. He is yet to take a single. Plays out the final four balls.

First bowling change. Dilruwan Perera comes into the attack. He was whacked all around the park in Nagpur. How will he respond? Let's find out.

FOUR! Dhawan Waits for the delivery on the back foot and punches it through cover-point.

Dhawan whips the first ball through square leg for a single. Vijay wrists the second behind square for another single. Then Dhawan feasts on a length ball and punches one through cover-point. Immediately gets off the strike with a pat to point. This has been a busy over for the openers. Seven off it.

Early indications are not very impressive about this pitch. The bounce seems much lower than expected. The ball is not coming on to the bat either, despite the new ball. Could become quicker later on in the Test. But that needs to be seen.

Nine overs have been bowled and Sri Lanka are yet to bowl a maiden. However, this over from Lakmal came quite close to it. Only one came off it.

FOUR! Perera flights Dhawan and the southpaw cuts it late to the third man fence.

OUT! Dhawan throws it away! A wicket out of nowhere. This dismissal is as soft as it gets. Dhawan miscues an innocuous off-break and Lakmal, after losing his shoe, pouches it safely in the deep. He affords a smile so do Sri Lanka but Dhawan must be livid with himself. He perishes for 23.

India once again make a positive start against Dilruwan Perera. Dhawan scores a boundary. Then he bunts the third ball to mid on for a single. Vijay immidiately hands back the strike. Dilruwan bags his 100th Test wicket, it was a gift really from Dhawan. Cheteshwar Pujara strolls out at the centre.

For all the talk of a green top, a spinner has been the one to get the breakthrough. Introduced within the first hour of the Test in only the 8th over, off-spinner Dilruwan Pereira accounted for Dhawan in the 10th over, caught top-edging a sweep to square leg. Lanka using a spinner this early would say a lot of the condition of the pitch as well as Sri Lanka's fast bowling resources. In any case Dhawan is the loser on this occasion, getting dismissed on a seemingly flat track.

The pair of Vijay and Pujara are at the crease. Breaking this partnership will vital for Sri Lanka and they must be aware. Just a run off the over, Vijay taps it towards covers for a single.

The last person losing a shoe while going for a ball was Cinderella. Now Lakmal too loses it while going for the skied ball. But he latched on to the ball to Dilruwan Perera's relief. Gets the off-spinner his 100th test wicket.

FOUR! Dilruwan concedes yet another boundary. Vijay uses his feet and drives it down the ground.

Dilruwan might have picked up a wicket but his economy will concern Sri Lanka. He is leaking runs. Five came off this over. His figures right now: 3-0-18-1.

Vijay pushes the first ball to covers and takes a sharp single. On the fourth delivery, Pujara loses his balance while tucking it behind square. Could've been hit wicket easily. Checks his spikes afterwards. Vijay gets on his toes and works the last ball around. Single taken. India have crossed the 50-run mark.

Perera bowls it flat and on leg, Vijay tucks it in front of square on the leg side for a single. Pujara then plays three strokes straight to the fielders. Clips the fifth to short midwicket. Rocks back and punches the final ball through covers. Sandakan chases and cuts it off. Pujara though runs three.

Gamage comes back. After leaving two balls carefully, Pujara goes for a loose cut shot but misses. Offers no shot to the next two deliveries. Applies the same approach on the final ball. We finally have the first maiden of the match.

Vijay eases down the first ball to long on for a single. Pujara flicks the second ball but the midwicket makes a sharp save. Goes on his back foot, wanting to cut the fifth ball, but mistimes it onto his pitch. Clips the sixth delivery through midwicket for another single.

India vs Sri Lanka, third Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi: Vijay eases down the first ball to long on for a single. Pujara flicks the second ball but the midwicket makes a sharp save. Goes on his back foot, wanting to cut the fifth ball, but mistimes it onto his pitch. Clips the sixth delivery through midwicket for another single.

Preview: After taking an unassailable 1-0 lead, India will aim to clinch the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at a typical five-day pitch of the Feroze Shah Kotla Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

India will also eye on equalling a record of most consecutive Test series wins. Currently, they are on an eight-series winning streak and a win or a draw in Kotla will pull them level to the record which is jointly shared by Australia and England.

The ongoing Test series initiated by India, Sri Lanka registering a draw in the rain-marred first match. Later, in the second game, the hosts thumped visitors to clinch victory by a mammoth innings and 239 runs.

Four Indians – Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma had scored in excess of 100 to once again showing their might as they exposed the toothless and ineffective bowling attack of the visitors. On a pitch that was batting-friendly, India backed up their batting firepower with their bowlers flooring the Sri Lankan batsmen as well.

The Kotla wicket might offer a traditional display of Test cricket with the pitch sustaining the wear and tear over the five days.

India will bank on in-form batsmen Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli who have looked to be on top of their game to get the side to a dominant start.

Batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane who have failed to click in the series will look to get going adding further depth and reliability to their batting attack.

Kohli-might also fancy making changes in his top order and bring in Shikhar Dhawan to play on his home turf.

It will be interesting to see whether captain Kohli returns to his old composition of fielding five batsmen, five bowlers and a wicket-keeper. He had fielded four bowlers in the Nagpur Test and all of them delivered.

If he goes for the four-bowler composition, he may have a difficult decision to leave out homeboy and pacer Ishant Sharma, who bagged five wickets in his comeback Test in Nagpur, in favour of the returning Mohammed Shami. The Kolkata pacer had missed the second Test due to a hamstring problem.

Star spin pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will for the first couple of days aim to contain runs before turning the heat thereon.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led visitors will, however, look to re-work on their strategies to level series.

In batting, Sri Lanka will rely on experienced campaigners in form of Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella, who have failed to play match-winning knocks in the ongoing series to give their side a much required dominating start.

The visiting batsmen are lacking in concentration and patience which are of prime importance in Test cricket. They lack the experience of playing long innings. Without taking the credit away from the Indian bowlers, it is also the case of the Sri Lankan batsmen gifting their wickets away.

Sri Lanka off-spinner Dilruwan Perera who has looked to cause trouble to the Indian batsmen will be the key in the bowling department. Their side will also hope bowlers Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Gamage to scalp vital blows.

However, the visitors' bowlers who have conceded plenty of runs in the series will look to find the rhythm in order to surprise the Indian batsmen and level the series.

Squad:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva.