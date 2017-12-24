LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Mumbai: Iyer, Pandey hold fort at halfway mark

FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Dhananjaya. Slaps back one over the bowler's head now.

The crowd erupts in an applause as Dananjaya hits two fours in two balls. Everyone is desperate.

SIX! Shanaka picks up the slower ball from Siraj, dances down the track and sends it over the ropes. That was big!

A late burst helps Sri Lanka post 135. The general consensus here is that at least they have got something on the board.

All the Lankan entertainment is coming in the last over bowled by Md. Siraj. 18 runs off it. 1 six and 2 boundaries. Takes them to a final score of 135 for 7. India need to score at 7 runs an over. With dew also making an appearance, should be easy for India's batsmen

Siraj given the charge of the final over. Hit for two consecutive boundaries by Dhananjaya. One a fortuitous one, the other played with authority over the bowler's head. Shanaka gives the Lankans something to cheer, with a big six. Jumped down the track a carves it deep into the crowd at wide long-on. A massive 18-run last over gives the Lankan scorecard a degree of respectability. But India are still firm favourites. This is not a total that is expected to challenge the Indian batsmen on a good batting wicket. Sri Lanka end with 135/7.

The lowest total defended by Sri Lanka in a T20I match is 119 which they defended against New Zealand at Chittagong in 2014.

I love how Wankhede is cheering SL on and clapping and cheering at every big shot, irrespective of how few they’ve been.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open for India. Dhananjaya bowls the first over. Can we see another Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg?

Rohit Sharma holds the record of scoring most runs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in T20 cricket. He has scored 1526 runs from 52 innings at an average of 37.21 at the venue.

Dhanajaya starts with a wide. Then beats Rohit with a peach of a googly. 'AIYEEEE OHHH' from the 'keeper Dickwella as the ball comes in and goes through the gate. Misses the stumps by a whisker. The Lankans have their hands on their heads. They know how biig Rohit's wicket is. Rohit comes down the track and beaten in flight next. The last ball is played uppishly by Rohit. Just out of reach of the bowler.

Good thinking by SL to start off with Dananjaya, Rohit has had problems with googlies and he nearly had the Indian captain off the last ball of the over. Just 3 runs conceded off the first over.

Its amazing how Rohit Sharma is unable to read Dhananjaya. The goigly defeated him, went through the gate. But went over the stumps. Rohit lucky to survive

Chameera into the attack. Beats Rahul all ends up outside off. This is a sprightly start from the Lankans. A slip in place. The third ball shapes away. Wild swing from KL. Play and a miss. The next ball is directed at the stumps. Dabbed for a single. Then a play and a miss again. Rohit the culprit this time. The last ball is punched by Rohit, but can't beat short cover. Good field-placing that. Only a single off that over.

SIX! Rohit starting to get into the groove now. Down the track and over long-off

India have made a cautious start and that's what you need to do when the ball is doing all the talking. Rohit and Rahul can take their time as India are not chasing a big target today.

Chants of Rohit Rohit echo inside the stadium as he slog sweeps Dananjaya for a four and the lofts him over long off for a six. The crowd is slowly getting into the tune and making noise after the break.

Dhananjaya to KL. Single. And then Rohit gets into the act. Hammers a four through square leg and follows it up with a maximum a ball later. Ominous signs for Lanka! 13 runs come off that over.

OUT! KL Rahul caught in front of the stumps by Chameera. India review, but it's 'umpire's call'. Rahul has to go. India 17/1.

FOUR! New batsman Shreyas Iyer on-drives abd gets off the mark with a boundary at square leg.

Chameera strikes early, Rahul plays a poor shot and is trapped LBW. Chameera has been ramping up good pace and it's zipping through at Wankhede, the extra bounce is also helping.

Chameera to KL. Rapped on the pads and a big shout. The on-field umpire raises the dreaded finger. KL wastes no time in reviewing. Replays show the ball just clipping the stumps. 'Umpire's call'. India lose their first wicket. Shreyas Iyer comes in and gets a juicy half-volley on the pads. Off the mark with a boundary at square leg. Extra bounce with the last ball. Iyer flashes at it and misses.

FOUR! Thisara to Rohit. Short and wide and Rohit cuts it with such incredible power through point that no one would have dared to touch that. Sizzling shot.

We finally have a Mexican wave going, this time it's in reverse direction. North stand started it and then Sachin Tendulkar stand continued.

Bowling change. Thisara comes into the attack. Welcomes to the crease with a fierce cut to the point fence by Rohit. And Rohit is cut in half off the next ball. Good comeback by the Lankan captain. The Wankhede has a Mexican wave going. The last ball comes back. Iyer rapped on the pads. An appeal, but the ball would have gone down.

An early wicket for Lanka. That of man in form KL Rahul. Importantly Rohit is around. Ball skidding off the pitch for the seamers and Lanka have done well early on. The first 5 overs have yielded just 26 for 1.

Nuwan Pradeep into the attack now. Two fours on the trot. One bludgeoned away, the next just guided past square leg. Iyer drives and collects two on the fifth ball. Powerplay over and India are in command.

OUT! Masive, massive wicket for Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma tries to pull, but holes out at deep mid-wicket. India 39/2.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 1406 runs in IPL at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at a strike rate of 136.24 which is the most by any player.

Shanaka to Rohit. Single off the first ball. Iyer nearly gets an edge to the 'keeper. Iyer poked at that. Iyer pulls, but there is protection in the deep. Then disaster strikes for India. Rohit departs. Finds the man at deep mid-wicket. The crowd stunned. No Rohit blitz then at his home ground. A sliver lining for SL.

The extra bounce does the trick again, Rohit is surprised by it and mistimes his pull to deep square leg. This is good intelligent bowling and fight from SL. Good length and short of good length is the way to go on this pitch.

Suddenly India don't look so comfortable. The ball is bouncing a little more and coming quicker off the surface. Batsmen not able to play off the sweet spot of the bat. Rohit, main batsman is caught at deep mid-wicket. Ball hastened on to his bat and messed his timing. 39 for 2 off 7 overs

FOUR! Pradeep to Pandey. Through the batsman. Just brushes his pad and beats the 'keeper to the fence.

Manish Pandey is the new man at the crease. Off the mark with the first ball. Beaten off the fifth ball. The ball goes through Pandey's defence and runs away to the fence. Just a little touch of the pad there. The last ball is played to cover. Solid defence. Eight runs from that over.

Shanaka to Iyer. Beats him with a late away swinging delivery. Iyer looks to force the pace. Length delivery. The batsman was early into the shot. Gets an inside edge. That could well have gone on to the stumps. A single off the last ball to bring up the fifty for India. Iyer is 10 off 20. He will need to hurry up!

If Sri Lanka could have made 15 or 20 more runs then it could have put more pressure on India but still they are fighting hard as India 86 runs from nine overs.

Thisara to Iyer. Run down to third man and great tumbling stop at the fence by Dhananjaya. Saved a certain boundary. The next ball is hit over the bowler's head. Iyer did not time it as well as he would have liked. Two balls and two runs in either. Good disciplined bowling by Thisara keeping the Indian batsmen under check. Six runs from that over. India have made patchy progress in the first half of their innings.

Shreyas Iyer looks very iffy when the ball does something in the air or off the pitch. He is not as convincing as when the pitch is flat and not testing. He is a good timer of the ball. Needs to have faith in his technique on juicy pitches. Thus far he has not looked convincing in this match. India need him and Manish Pandey to bat a lot longer . Just 56 for 2 from the first 10 overs. Not really champion stuff

"Our plan was to bat first; hopefully we can set up a good target," says Thisara. T wo changes in the Lankan squad too : Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka in for Chaturanga de Silva and Angelo Mathews respectively.

Toss: Rohit spins the coin. "Tails," calls Thisara Perera. Heads it is. India captain Rohit Sharma wins and elects to field. The pitch won't change a lot, he says. Two changes in the Indian side. Sundar and Mohammad Siraj in. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal rested.

Preview: After overpowering Sri Lanka to clinch the series 2-0, India will look to continue their winning streak and clean sweep the series in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

On a triumphant run, India have been flamboyant in their approach to outclass Sri Lanka by 93 and 88 runs in the first and second encounters respectively. The hosts will hope to repeat the same form and outplay the visitors in the dead rubber.

Ranked fourth in the T20I rankings, India will bank on their fearless batting led by skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Lokesh Rahul who have looked on top of their game.

Supporting them will be batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik who have the calibre to demolish the Sri Lanka which has failed to look up to the mark.

In the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah — who currently tops the T20I bowlers' list — will spearhead the unit alongside fellow new ball seamer Jaydev Unadkat.

However, wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who have caused plenty of trouble to Sri Lanka throughout the series, will once again remain the key to pick crucial wickets.

For Sri Lanka, experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has added to the worries for the side after being ruled out of the final rubber following a hamstring injury in the previous match.

The visitors will, however, hope top order batsmen Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera to play match-winning knocks to salvage their side some pride and consolidate a victory before returning home.

The bowling, which has looked rather ineffective for Sri Lanka will need to reform strategies with the likes of skipper Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dananjaya to try and trouble the formidable India batting line-up.

With inputs from IANS