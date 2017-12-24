LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Mumbai: Debutant Sundar introduced early in innings

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of what will be India's final game of the long and successful home season, as they take on Sri Lanka in the final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai!

Watch our correspondents Jigar Mehta and Devdutt Kshirsagar preview the match live from outside the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India have the momentum on their side and with Sri Lanka battered and confidence sapped, this is the best chance to break their white-ball hoodoo at Wankhede and end a glorious year in style.

Sri Lanka’s overflowing cup of woes is about to end. The third and final T20I today is their last engagement in India for some time to come. And the end has not come one bit too soon. They were crushed in Tests, ODIs and two T20Is and the parting kick today will set them free from torture. For a while, at least. Sadly, they are already restricted even for the final tie by injury to their former skipper and best all rounder Angelo Mathews. So in many ways while it will not be a cakewalk for India, they will be inadequately challenged by a rival hampered by injury and limited resources.

Dew might not be as big a factor in Mumbai, though in winter it could be expected to around to some extent late evening. India already have an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. So shouldn't worry them too much.It would be a great opportunity to try some of the newcomer in a big match, particularly Washington Sundar and Basil Thampi or even medium pacer Mohammed Siraj and Baroda batsman Deepak Hooda.

India’s batting excelled in the last game, blasting the Lankan bowlers for a whopping 260 for 5 in the 20 overs. Mumbai too has a small boundary, but a similar performance may not be possible if the evening breeze permits a bit of swing bowling. Late swing early break could slow down the scoring rate somewhat. But India’s batting has more depth and quality than the Lankan one. A strong performance from India’s batsmen and bowlers would help the team take the confidence and positivism into the South African tour starting in a few days time.

Well, cricket is back at the Wankhede. And as always there is that familiar buzz. There are blue jerseys boarding trains and getting down at the Churchgate station. They gave started coming in two hours before the match. The flag sellers and face painters are in full flow. This is the final match of the year for India and they would be looking to sign off in style with a whitewash.

Surprise, surprise, they have opened the gates two hours before the start of the match. This means we might not be in for serpentine queues.

Pitch report: It is a flat pitch. The ball will come on to the bat nicely. There is a bit of grass covering, which will help the ball to come onto the bat a bit better. There are a few brown patches, and the ball will grip. The spinners giving the ball a tweak will generate turn. 180-190 is the average score batting first. Sri Lanka have lost two matches chasing, and Sunil Gavaskar reckons that they should look to bat this time around.

"Our plan was to bat first; hopefully we can set up a good target," says Thisara. T wo changes in the Lankan squad too : Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka in for Chaturanga de Silva and Angelo Mathews respectively.

Toss: Rohit spins the coin. "Tails," calls Thisara Perera. Heads it is. India captain Rohit Sharma wins and elects to field. The pitch won't change a lot, he says. Two changes in the Indian side. Sundar and Mohammad Siraj in. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal rested.

#TeamIndia have won the toss and will bowl first. Changes - Siraj & Sundar in place of Jasprit Bumrah & Yuzvendra Chahal #INDvSL

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai becomes the first Indian venue to host 100 T20 matches. It is overall the ninth venue to achieve the same feat. The other venues are Karachi, Lahore, Dhaka, Rawalpindi, Edgbaston, Kennington Oval, Trent Bridge and Durban.

A huge roar went as Rohit Sharma won the toss. It was defeaning but as soon as the crowd realised that he has opted to bowl, there was disappointment in some sections. The stadiumnis not yet full. Still many empty seats in the house .

The players are striding out on to the field and here come the national anthems.

Teams who have batted second won four matches out of five at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in T20Is.

The Lankan openers Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga are out in the middle. India to start with a spinner, and it is the debutant Washington Sundar to start.

The national anthems are on and the fans are singing along the Indian national anthem. It's almost full here at the Wankhede. A huge roar goes up as the anthems get over. India.... India...the chants begin.

FOUR! A flighted delivery from Sundar and Tharanga lofts over extra cover for the first boundary of the match.

The first ball is pushed away and Dickwella attempts a run, but it is not there. Comes down the pitch and plays one back to the bowler, but Sundar lets it go. A run conceded. Tharanga gets the first boundary of the match as he guides the ball over extra cover. Flighted and Tharanga takes full toll. A single more to Tharanga and Lanka start with six runs off the first over.

He is opening the bowling today for India in his debut match

Smart move to give the dry ball to debutant spinner, teenaged Washington Sundar. Makes his job relatively easy. Good first over in T20Is. Just 6 runs

Washington Sundar will open the bowling. Not a surprise. A deep mid-wicket and a long on in place. He did well against Mumbai Indians in IPL here earlier this year.

The fans are chanting Washington.... Washington, the 18year old might not have experienced such welcome anywhere in his career so far.

India have a very inexperienced bowling attack today on the field so it will be important for Sri Lanka to take full advantage of it and post a decent total on the board to challenge India.

OUT! Unadkat gets rid of Dickwella. The ball hits Dickwella high on his bat as he tries to go over long on. Sri Lanka 8/1

Dickwella just throwing bat at ball. With just 2 men outside circle he should have concentrated on timing the shots. Instead mishit wild shot off Unadkat to be caught at mid on. Poor shot. Poor batting

A second coming for Jaydev Unadkat has been perfect so far. Has become a smart player. It will be intriguing to see how he will bowl at the death overs today.

Unadkat in with the second over of the match. Bustling action and hurrying onto the batsmen. The third ball is shortish and wide and moves further away from Dickwella. Wide called. Some good shape there though. Dickwella gives the charge then. Unadkat digs it in. A play and a miss. Dickwella has the habit of being a bit jumpy at the crease. Would do well to get a bit accustomed to the wicket. But no! He tries to play a pick up shot over long-on. No timing on it. The ball hits high on Dickwella's bat. Easily taken. Lanka lose their first. But you have to say Dickwella gave his wicket away. Three runs and a wicket.

Preview: After overpowering Sri Lanka to clinch the series 2-0, India will look to continue their winning streak and clean sweep the series in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

On a triumphant run, India have been flamboyant in their approach to outclass Sri Lanka by 93 and 88 runs in the first and second encounters respectively. The hosts will hope to repeat the same form and outplay the visitors in the dead rubber.

Ranked fourth in the T20I rankings, India will bank on their fearless batting led by skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Lokesh Rahul who have looked on top of their game.

Supporting them will be batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik who have the calibre to demolish the Sri Lanka which has failed to look up to the mark.

In the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah — who currently tops the T20I bowlers' list — will spearhead the unit alongside fellow new ball seamer Jaydev Unadkat.

However, wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who have caused plenty of trouble to Sri Lanka throughout the series, will once again remain the key to pick crucial wickets.

For Sri Lanka, experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has added to the worries for the side after being ruled out of the final rubber following a hamstring injury in the previous match.

The visitors will, however, hope top order batsmen Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera to play match-winning knocks to salvage their side some pride and consolidate a victory before returning home.

The bowling, which has looked rather ineffective for Sri Lanka will need to reform strategies with the likes of skipper Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dananjaya to try and trouble the formidable India batting line-up.

With inputs from IANS