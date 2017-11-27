LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4 at Nagpur: Visitors slide towards innings defeat

A defeat is certain for Lanka. But losing wickets in the very first hour when effects of the roller would have made it easier for the batsmen is not on. Umesh worked himself closer to his 100-wicket milestone.

Wicket-maiden for Jadeja as Mathews holes out to Rohit at mid-off off a horror shot — attempting a drive away from the body and offering the simplest of catches. Niroshan Dickwella joins Chandimal at the pitch, and survives a couple of lbw appeals, with the last one looking a little more close.

Are Sri Lanka playing a competition amongst themselves ? Each batsman is trying to outdo the other and playing a more reckless shot. Mathews walks back shadow practicing a shot over covers, more of an inside-out shot. Either ways the timing of the shot was wrong. Sri Lanka four down and are faltering quite early in the day.

Chandimal and Dickwella exchange a couple of singles off the first two deliveries of Umesh's fifth over, with the latter getting off the mark in the process. Just two off the over.

Sri Lanka should put up a fight. At least for the sake of their pride and respect. They look dispirited with the fight gone out of them. Sad to see a nation that gave spunky cricketers like Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda, Sangakara,Jayawardene & Muralidharan come to this.

Dickwella guides the ball towards the leg side for a single at the start of the over. Chandimal does the same off the penultimate delivery. Just two off the over. Three wickets have fallen already in the morning session. The Chandimal-Dickwella pair is perhaps the last recognised one out there, and the departure of one of them could very well be a fatal blow on them.

Ishant Sharma returns to the attack in the 29th over of the Sri Lankan innings.

Chandimal appears to have hurt his right arm after getting struck by the ball that kicks up from good length, taking a few seconds to regain composure. Another sharp one off the fifth delivery, with the ball straightening a tad after pitching along off and middle, travelling narrowly past Chandimal's blade. Maiden for Ishant at the start of a new spell.

Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the attack in the 30th over of the innings, with Kohli opting for a change from both ends.

The third delivery of the over kicks up from length, catching Chandimal by surprise as he fends it off his body. Attempted sweep next ball, but blocked by the fielder at square-leg. Just one off the over.

OUT ! That's half the Sri Lankan side back in the hut! Dickwella gets a thick edge off a back-of-length ball from Ishant, and Kohli completes the catch after a bit of a fumble! SL 75/5

Sri Lanka lose half their side with another half-an-hour to go for lunch on Day 4. At this rate, the visitors will not last till tea today.

Chandimal and Dickwella exchange singles before the latter edges to Kohli in the slips, with the Indian captain fumbling with the ball for a second before eventually completing the catch with his right hand. New batsman Shanaka gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery. Three off the over along with the wicket.

FOUR ! Shanaka doesn't quite middle this slog after advancing down the track, but the ball lands clear of the fielders near deep square-leg anyway. SL 80/5

SIX ! There's a fielder placed at deep square-leg for Shanaka this time, but the timing off his slog is sweet enough to get the ball past the ropes. SL 86/5

SIX ! A near repeat of the shot off the fourth delivery, as Shanaka gets down on one knee, and slogs this one towards his now-favourite scoring area of the square-leg fence! SL 92/5

Juggled but taken safely! Dickwella edges a shortish delivery and Virat Kohli pouches it on the second attempt. Nothing going India’s away. I’m afraid this Test might get over before tea. India five wickets away from a victory.

It has been a dream comeback from Ishant Sharma as i said earlier and his wicket column does not show that as he just got his second wicket in-form of Dickwella and he deserved that. Will we see an extended lunch session as only one recognized batsman has remained for Sri Lanka?

Well, well. What do we have here? A fascinating battle between Shanaka and Ashwin. The offie kept tempting the batsman and Shanaka, without any fear, played him aerially. 16 off that over. Shanaka’s approach won’t last long though, Ashwin will work him over.

Huge over for the Sri Lankans, as Shanaka goes berserk against Ashwin, smacking him for 16 runs. Close appeal for lbw off the first delivery, with Shanaka coming down the track next ball to loft it towards the vacant deep square-leg fence for a four. Smacks two sixes off the remainder of the over, getting down on one knee and clearing the square-leg fence on both occasions.

FOUR ! Now Chandimal seems to be joining the party from the other end. Flicks the first ball of Ishant's 11th over, with the ball once again travelling to the square-leg boundary! SL 96/5

FOUR MORE ! It's suddenly raining fours and sixes (as well as wickets) for the Sri Lankans! Chandimal steers the second ball of the 33rd over past the slips, with the ball running away to the third man fence. Brings up the 100 for the visitors. SL 101/5

Another good over for the Sri Lankans, with two boundaries coming off Chandimal's bat in this over, along with a single off the last delivery of the over. This will help restore some confidence in the Lankan dressing room, though the number of risks that they are taking right now could also spell doom for them.

OUT ! Party's over for Shanaka, as his quickfire cameo comes to an end. Tries slogging the third delivery of the 34th over down the ground, and miscues it to send it high in the air. Tough catch for Rahul near long-on, with the sun in his eyes, but he manages to pull it off nevertheless, and follows it up with a Ross Taylor-like celebration after that. SL 102/6

And the honeymoon has come to an end. Ashwin has the last laugh. It was always on the cards. Shanaka perishes for 17.

FOUR ! Smacked away towards the cow-corner fence by Chandimal off Ashwin! A lot happening out there at the moment! SL 107/6

Shanka was not reading Ashwin well and trying to slog his way out but that's how you can not play as a batsman in the team. Sri Lanka have to think of him before the third Test starts as his performance in two Tests so far is middling.

Shanaka perishes while attempting yet another wild slog, this time mistiming his shot, with Rahul pulling off a fine catch near long-on. Chandimal smacks the ball away to the cow-corner fence off the penultimate delivery, before collecting a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. Six runs and a wicket off it.

Ravindra Jadeja back into the attack, replacing Ishant. Looks like we'll have spin from both ends in the remainder of the morning session.

Jadeja returns to the attack in the 35th over of the innings, and collects his fifth maiden. Has been an economical outing so far in the day for the left-arm spinner, conceding 14 runs off the nine overs bowled so far along with two wickets.

OUT ! Ashwin traps Perera lbw off the first delivery of the 36th over, collecting his second wicket as a result. Perera tries reviewing it, but gets an 'Umpire's Call' that confirms his march back to the dressing room. Ashwin just two wickets away from becoming the fastest-ever to 300 Test wickets . SL 107/7

OUT ! Herath gloves one to Rahane at slip while lunging forward in defence! Two wickets in three balls for Ashwin, and he is now one wicket away from breaking Dennis Lillee's record for least innings to 300 Test wickets! SL 107/8

Indian spinners with most times 50 or more wickets in a calendar year in Tests:

The match is done and dusted. Let’s shift our attention to Ashwin, who is two wickets away from his 300th wicket. One more dismissal and the play will be extended.

Ashwin gets rid of spinners Perera and Herath, getting two wickets off the first three deliveries of the over to take his Test tally to 299, and guiding India closer to a massive innings win. Lakmal walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single off the first ball that he faces. Three runs and two wickets off the over.

Sri Lankan players need to find a place to hide. They are falling like a pack of cards. A couple of fans are joking, “We will have our lunch at home.” Meanwhile, the Indian fielders are having their own fun. Vijay and Pujara are practicing their dabs.

Spinners with 50 or more wickets in three consecutive calendar years in Tests:

FOUR ! Stand and deliver by Lakmal! Smacks the quick delivery from Jadeja down the ground, with the ball being out of mid-off's radar. SL 114/8

Lakmal smacks the ball down the ground for a four off the third delivery of the Jadeja over, out of Kohli's reach at mid-off. Collects a double off the penultimate delivery after a cut through cover, before collecting a single off the last ball to retain strike for the following over.

Seven runs collected off the 38th over, bowled by Ashwin, including a triple off the fourth delivery off a cut towards sweeper cover. Lakmal tries slogging the next ball towards the leg side, but ends up mistiming it to get only a single.

FOUR ! Chandimal marches towards his fifty even though all hopes have evaporated in the Sri Lankan dressing room right now. Slogs the last ball of the 39th over down the ground, with the ball landing it beyond Ishant at mid-on. SL 131/8

Chandimal collects a double off the penultimate ball of the 39th over, before smacking the ball down the ground to collect his seventh boundary, and move to 45. Meanwhile, the session has been extended, with India needing two wickets to win.

FOUR ! Wild swing of the bat by Chandimal off a leg-spinner from Ashwin, with the ball touching the boundary rope at deep midwicket after one bounce, as the Sri Lankan skipper moves to 49. SL 136/8

Lakmal mistimes his slog after advancing down the pitch, but the ball once again falls in no-man's land near long-on, allowing the pacer a single. Chandimal moves to 49 with a boundary off the last ball of the over, slog-sweeping it towards the midwicket boundary. Five off the over.

Ishant Sharma returns to the attack in the 41st over.

FOUR! After getting dropped off the previous delivery, Lakmal gets a thick leading edge that carries all the way to the point boundary! SL 140/8

FOUR! FIFTY for Dinesh Chandimal ! The Sri Lankan innings has waged a lone battle today, with the rest of the batsmen falling like nine pins around him. Brings up his 15th Test fifty with a boundary off the 63rd delivery that he faces! SL 145/8

The umpires call for lunch at the end of the over, bringing to an end the extended session that saw the Indian attack rip through the Sri Lankan batting order to stand two wickets away from a massive innings win.

DROPPED ! Lakmal pats the ball back to Ishant, who fumbles for a moment before putting down the low chance. Lakmal gets a leading edge off the next delivery that carries all the way to the sweeper point boundary. Chandimal opens the face of his bat off the penultimate delivery, guiding the ball towards the backward point fence to collect his ninth boundary and bring up his half-century .

The sorcerer might not have helped his team’s cause but it has come to his rescue. Dinesh Chandimal raises his fifty.

Sri Lanka last till lunch! It was extended only by 15 minutes. An Indian win is obvious. Can Sri Lanka make them work hard for it? It seems unlikely. But join us back after sometime to find out because there is more on offer: Ashwin has a chance to snare his 300th wicket.

As a contest this was over a long time ago. Only the final rites need to be completed. Sri Lanka have lost the will to fight. Under the circumstances Indian bowlers have not even raised a sweat.

Day 3 report: Skipper Virat Kohli hit a blistering double century to hand India a massive first-innings lead of 405 as the hosts tightened their grip on the second Test against Sri Lanka on Day 3 on Sunday.

India declared on 610-6 after Rohit Sharma (102) had completed his hundred, as they seek to go one up in the three-match series.

The visitors were in early trouble on 21 for one at stumps in Nagpur, still trailing India by 384 runs.

Dimuth Karunaratne, on 11, and Lahiru Thirimanne, on 9, were at the crease after paceman Ishant Sharma bowled Sadeera Samarawickrama for 0 with the second ball of the innings.

The day belonged to Kohli, who hit a majestic 213 before falling to off-spinner Dilruwan Perera. He walked off to a standing ovation from a raucous crowd.

Kohli, who started the day on 54, smashed 17 fours and two sixes during his 267-ball knock.

"He is a kind of player who performs well in all formats of the game," Cheteshwar Pujara, who shared a 183-run third-wicket partnership with Kohli, said of his captain.

"I think it's his confidence. And the way he is batting in the last two-three years, it would have been difficult for any other batsman to score with such a strike rate," Pujara told reporters.

It was the star batsman's fifth 200-plus score in his 62nd Test. He has also achieved double centuries against the West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

After the third-wicket marathon partnership, Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on 173 for the fifth wicket to pulverise a deflated Sri Lanka attack that sent down 176.1 overs in about six sessions of play.

Kohli received able support from Sharma, who reached his 50 before tea and then stepped up a gear to amass runs all around the ground and register his third Test hundred.

Kohli's earlier marathon stand with his overnight partner Pujara, who made a composed 143, had taken the steam out of the attack.

Pujara was bowled by paceman Dasun Shanaka in the first session, but Kohli kept scoring quickly as his team chased an innings victory.

Lesson from India

"I think it was difficult to score runs as this wicket was on the slower side. It wasn't easy to get boundaries and we had to rotate the strike," said Pujara.

"But I think, going forward in this game, the ball has started turning and we are hoping Day 4, spinners will come into play. And at the same time there is variable bounce for fast bowlers, Ishant and Umesh (Yadav) will also come into play."

Kohli's score was his 10th international century (four in Tests and six in one-day internationals) of the year — the most by any captain in a calendar year.

Australia's Ricky Ponting had hit nine hundreds across two formats in 2005 and 2006, while South African Graeme Smith once had nine centuries to his credit.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was out to Perera for two, and opener Lokesh Rahul were the only two specialist batsmen to miss the Indian run fest of one double century and three centuries.

The first century had come from Murali Vijay (128), who along with Pujara had put India in the driving seat with a 209-run second-wicket partnership after Rahul's early departure on day one.

Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake urged his players not be discouraged by the hammering, saying they can take a leaf out of the Indian batsmen's book.

"We want to be positive. If yout take the Indian innings, they were positive and we can take that as a lesson. Trying to get the confidence back," Ratnayake said.

The rain-hit first match of the series in Kolkata ended in a draw.

With inputs from AFP