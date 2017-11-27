LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4 at Nagpur: Visitors lose Thirimanne, Karunaratne in first hour

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 4 between India and Sri Lanka. We will bringing you all the action in and around Day 4. Victory bound India will look to finish things off today while on the other end of the spectrum lies Sri Lanka, who have 9 wickets to survive. The visitors are still far away – 384 runs to be precise to make India bat again.

The issue is not having two full days to wrap up the Sri Lankan innings and win the Test. The point is how soon can India do it. The sooner the better because that would ensure that the bowlers are not overworked. India have gone into the Test with just four bowlers and that places enormous strain on all four to do their bit. Any one of them falling off would increase the workload on the others.

India's win is a foregone conclusion. Thus interest on the squad that would be chosen for the remaining matches of this series, ODIs and T20Is and, of course, the team for South Africa will be paramount. No real surprises are expected for the South Africa tour. The toss up could be between grooming Prithvi Shaw or carrying Rahane or a reserve wicket-keeper.

Umesh Yadav's search for the three wickets that would take him to the 100-wicket haul in Tests would continue. This is his home ground and there's nothing like registering a coveted milestone in front of your fans and supporters. Lanka would bat for pride and redemption. Only problem is how would they do it after being battered for so long by this Indian side.

Indian bowlers will be licking their lips, ready to feast on the hapless Sri Lankans, lot of talk around Ravichandran Ashwin, the ace spinner is 4 wickets away. Will he be able to do it tonight?

Devdutt Kshirsagar, our reporter in Nagpur, previews the fourth day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka outside the VCA Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin to start off the proceedings on the fourth day. Two slips in place along with a silly point. Thirimanne on strike now.

This has been a superb comeback from Ishant Sharma so far but Umesh Yadav has to find his rhythm back as quickly as possible while Ravichandran Ashwin will like to take four more wickets to become the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in Tests and Ravindra Jadeja will get more purchase from the surface as the game goes on.

The play is underway. Ashwin begins the proceedings. Two slips and a short leg in place.

Ashwin bowls the first over of the day with a packed off-side field, with Thirimanne on strike, and collects a maiden as the batsman pokes the ball around tentatively without the intention of going for a run.

Ishant from the other end. So Kohli decides to start the day off with the combination that bowled all the overs on the previous evening save one.

FOUR ! Tucked away towards fine-leg by Karunaratne off Ishant! First runs of the day for the Sri Lankans. SL 25/1

India buckling down to a long day. Spin from one end and pace from the other. Ashwin will do a holding job and probably bowl long.

Karunaratne scores the first runs of the day off the first delivery of this over, as Ishant returns to the attack, with the batsman guiding the ball towards fine-leg for a boundary. Collects a double two deliveries later, making it six off the over.

Dimuth Karunaratne is only Sri Lanka opener than Sanath Jayasuriya who has amassed more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in Tests. He has to play with more responsibility if Sri Lanka are thinking about playing whole day today.

FOUR ! Thirimanne advances down the track, and lofts the third delivery of Ashwin's second over of the day down the ground to collect his third boundary. SL 31/1

Getting Ashwin to bowl to the two left handers is a good ploy. He will be taking the ball away from the left handers. The ball that hits the crack will cause problems for the left handers

Thirimanne shuffles forward off the third delivery, and lofts the ball down the ground to collect his third boundary. Four runs collected off the over. Both batsmen showing some intent at the start of the fourth day.

Karunaratne edges the ball off the fourth delivery of the over towards the slips, with the ball landing just short of Pujara. Ishant managed to create a chance early in the day for the hosts. Also collects a maiden this over.

Karunaratne sets off for a quick single off the first delivery, risking a direct hit by Jadeja from mid-on while doing so. Thirimanne keeps the strike for the next over with a push through cover point for a single. Three off the over.

Second consecutive maiden for Ishant, producing a jaffa off the last delivery that barely misses Thirimanne's outside edge while zipping away to the keeper. The lanky pacer's producing a worthy spell early on in the day.

Ravindra Jadeja brought into the attack for the 16th over of the innings. He had bowled just one over on the previous day.

OUT ! Jadeja strikes off just the second delivery of the day, as Vijay takes a fine catch at short-leg off a flick by Karunaratne! SL 34/2

The visitors are dealt with a blow as early as the seventh over of the fourth day, with the move to replace Ashwin with Jadeja working for the hosts, as Karunaratne gets caught by Vijay at short-leg while attempting a flick off a flat delivery along leg. Wicket-maiden for Jadeja.

First bowling change. Jadeja comes into the attack and... strikes! These catches stick and Vijay held onto it superbly. He is delighted! Karunaratne out for 18.

That was as good a catch as you can see from Murali Vijay at the forward short leg and Jadeja has got the breakthrough for India with his second delivery. Is it the beginning of a collapse? Ishant Sharma is also bowling well from the other end. The new batsman is Angelo Mathews with his experience so India would like to get him as quicky as possible before he gets an idea about how the wicket is behaving.

Ishant continues from the other end, conceding just one run off the over with Thirimanne guides the fourth delivery towards square-leg for a single. Mathews yet to get off the mark at the end of the over.

Thirimanne pushes the ball off the first delivery through cover for a single, the only run scored off the over.

Time for Umesh Yadav. The fans are making a lot of noise as he is one of their own. This will be his first over of the innings. Two slips, fully and a catching midwicket in place.

Its a race to 50 Test wickets this year between Jadeja and Ashwin. With this morning's wicket Jadeja has drawn level at 48. So plenty of milestones to play for

Second bowling change of the day, as Kohli brings Umesh into the attack in the 19th over of the innings.

Umesh bowls his first over of the innings, with Thirimanne collecting a double off the second delivery of the over after nudging it towards the leg side. Hands the strike back to Mathews with a single off the next delivery, with the former captain still batting on 0 after facing 14 deliveries at the end of the over.

SIX ! The first big hit of the innings! Mathews takes 15 deliveries to get off the mark, but then does so in style. Rolls his wrists in a lofted flick down the ground, clearing the long-on fence. SL 48/2

An outside edge off Thirimanne's bat carries the ball all the way to third man, with the left-handed batsman coming back for a third man. Mathews hoicks the ball down the ground for a six, the first of the innings, to get off the mark. Nine off the over.

OUT ! Umesh fires a near-yorker wide outside off, and Thirimanne ends up steering it straight into Jadeja's hands at backward point! SL 48/3

FOUR! Flicked away towards the square-leg boundary by Sri Lanka captain Chandimal off Umesh. Nice way for the new batsman to get off the mark. SL 52/3

“Want some catching practice, do you?” Thirimanne has played a ridiculous shot! He’s carved out a full delivery straight to Jadeja at backward point. He didn’t even have to move. Umesh scalps his first wicket at his homeground.

Thirimanne holes out to Jadeja at backward point while attempting to steer a full delivery outside off. Skipper Chandimal walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a boundary towards the square-leg fence off the second ball he faces. Four off the over.

Day 3 report: Skipper Virat Kohli hit a blistering double century to hand India a massive first-innings lead of 405 as the hosts tightened their grip on the second Test against Sri Lanka on Day 3 on Sunday.

India declared on 610-6 after Rohit Sharma (102) had completed his hundred, as they seek to go one up in the three-match series.

The visitors were in early trouble on 21 for one at stumps in Nagpur, still trailing India by 384 runs.

Dimuth Karunaratne, on 11, and Lahiru Thirimanne, on 9, were at the crease after paceman Ishant Sharma bowled Sadeera Samarawickrama for 0 with the second ball of the innings.

The day belonged to Kohli, who hit a majestic 213 before falling to off-spinner Dilruwan Perera. He walked off to a standing ovation from a raucous crowd.

Kohli, who started the day on 54, smashed 17 fours and two sixes during his 267-ball knock.

"He is a kind of player who performs well in all formats of the game," Cheteshwar Pujara, who shared a 183-run third-wicket partnership with Kohli, said of his captain.

"I think it's his confidence. And the way he is batting in the last two-three years, it would have been difficult for any other batsman to score with such a strike rate," Pujara told reporters.

It was the star batsman's fifth 200-plus score in his 62nd Test. He has also achieved double centuries against the West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

After the third-wicket marathon partnership, Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on 173 for the fifth wicket to pulverise a deflated Sri Lanka attack that sent down 176.1 overs in about six sessions of play.

Kohli received able support from Sharma, who reached his 50 before tea and then stepped up a gear to amass runs all around the ground and register his third Test hundred.

Kohli's earlier marathon stand with his overnight partner Pujara, who made a composed 143, had taken the steam out of the attack.

Pujara was bowled by paceman Dasun Shanaka in the first session, but Kohli kept scoring quickly as his team chased an innings victory.

Lesson from India

"I think it was difficult to score runs as this wicket was on the slower side. It wasn't easy to get boundaries and we had to rotate the strike," said Pujara.

"But I think, going forward in this game, the ball has started turning and we are hoping Day 4, spinners will come into play. And at the same time there is variable bounce for fast bowlers, Ishant and Umesh (Yadav) will also come into play."

Kohli's score was his 10th international century (four in Tests and six in one-day internationals) of the year — the most by any captain in a calendar year.

Australia's Ricky Ponting had hit nine hundreds across two formats in 2005 and 2006, while South African Graeme Smith once had nine centuries to his credit.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was out to Perera for two, and opener Lokesh Rahul were the only two specialist batsmen to miss the Indian run fest of one double century and three centuries.

The first century had come from Murali Vijay (128), who along with Pujara had put India in the driving seat with a 209-run second-wicket partnership after Rahul's early departure on day one.

Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake urged his players not be discouraged by the hammering, saying they can take a leaf out of the Indian batsmen's book.

"We want to be positive. If yout take the Indian innings, they were positive and we can take that as a lesson. Trying to get the confidence back," Ratnayake said.

The rain-hit first match of the series in Kolkata ended in a draw.

With inputs from AFP