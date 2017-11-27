LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4 at Nagpur: Hosts win by an innings and 239 runs, lead series 1-0

OUT ! Herath gloves one to Rahane at slip while lunging forward in defence! Two wickets in three balls for Ashwin, and he is now one wicket away from breaking Dennis Lillee's record for least innings to 300 Test wickets! SL 107/8

Indian spinners with most times 50 or more wickets in a calendar year in Tests:

The match is done and dusted. Let’s shift our attention to Ashwin, who is two wickets away from his 300th wicket. One more dismissal and the play will be extended.

Ashwin gets rid of spinners Perera and Herath, getting two wickets off the first three deliveries of the over to take his Test tally to 299, and guiding India closer to a massive innings win. Lakmal walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single off the first ball that he faces. Three runs and two wickets off the over.

Sri Lankan players need to find a place to hide. They are falling like a pack of cards. A couple of fans are joking, “We will have our lunch at home.” Meanwhile, the Indian fielders are having their own fun. Vijay and Pujara are practicing their dabs.

Spinners with 50 or more wickets in three consecutive calendar years in Tests:

FOUR ! Stand and deliver by Lakmal! Smacks the quick delivery from Jadeja down the ground, with the ball being out of mid-off's radar. SL 114/8

Lakmal smacks the ball down the ground for a four off the third delivery of the Jadeja over, out of Kohli's reach at mid-off. Collects a double off the penultimate delivery after a cut through cover, before collecting a single off the last ball to retain strike for the following over.

Seven runs collected off the 38th over, bowled by Ashwin, including a triple off the fourth delivery off a cut towards sweeper cover. Lakmal tries slogging the next ball towards the leg side, but ends up mistiming it to get only a single.

FOUR ! Chandimal marches towards his fifty even though all hopes have evaporated in the Sri Lankan dressing room right now. Slogs the last ball of the 39th over down the ground, with the ball landing it beyond Ishant at mid-on. SL 131/8

Chandimal collects a double off the penultimate ball of the 39th over, before smacking the ball down the ground to collect his seventh boundary, and move to 45. Meanwhile, the session has been extended, with India needing two wickets to win.

FOUR ! Wild swing of the bat by Chandimal off a leg-spinner from Ashwin, with the ball touching the boundary rope at deep midwicket after one bounce, as the Sri Lankan skipper moves to 49. SL 136/8

Lakmal mistimes his slog after advancing down the pitch, but the ball once again falls in no-man's land near long-on, allowing the pacer a single. Chandimal moves to 49 with a boundary off the last ball of the over, slog-sweeping it towards the midwicket boundary. Five off the over.

Ishant Sharma returns to the attack in the 41st over.

FOUR! After getting dropped off the previous delivery, Lakmal gets a thick leading edge that carries all the way to the point boundary! SL 140/8

The umpires call for lunch at the end of the over, bringing to an end the extended session that saw the Indian attack rip through the Sri Lankan batting order to stand two wickets away from a massive innings win.

DROPPED ! Lakmal pats the ball back to Ishant, who fumbles for a moment before putting down the low chance. Lakmal gets a leading edge off the next delivery that carries all the way to the sweeper point boundary. Chandimal opens the face of his bat off the penultimate delivery, guiding the ball towards the backward point fence to collect his ninth boundary and bring up his half-century .

The sorcerer might not have helped his team’s cause but it has come to his rescue. Dinesh Chandimal raises his fifty.

Sri Lanka last till lunch! It was extended only by 15 minutes. An Indian win is obvious. Can Sri Lanka make them work hard for it? It seems unlikely. But join us back after sometime to find out because there is more on offer: Ashwin has a chance to snare his 300th wicket.

As a contest this was over a long time ago. Only the final rites need to be completed. Sri Lanka have lost the will to fight. Under the circumstances Indian bowlers have not even raised a sweat.

Out walk the players for what most probably will be the last session of the match. All eyes on Ashwin and he will bowl the first over. Umesh needs two for 100. Ashwin needs 1 for 300. One of the Indian bowlers will go back without a record. Who will it be? Let’s find out.

Ashwin, needing another wicket to become the fastest to 300 wickets, resumes the proceedings after lunch, with Lakmal collecting a double off the fourth delivery of the over.

FOUR ! Inside-edge off Chandimal's bat carries all the way to fine-leg! 10th boundary for the Lankan captain! SL 151/8

Five runs collected off Umesh's sixth over, including a boundary off Chandimal's bat that brings up the 150 for the visitors.

Seven collected off Ashwin's second over of the session, including a straight six by Lakmal! The Sri Lankans are salvaging some pride with this rearguard.

Two runs are all that are collected off the 45th over, with Chandimal guiding the second delivery towards the midwicket region for a couple of runs. The Sri Lankan captain is batting in the 60s now.

Ashwin into his 16th over, searching for his 300th wicket. Fires one straight, then he and state teammate Murali Vijay at short leg were convinced that they heard a noise for a caught behind down the legside, Kohli uses the DRS but no spike means the off-spinner will have to wait for his landmark wicket. Lakmal lines up for a big heaver of the next ball but can't get a good connection behind it. Takes the run of the penultimate ball. Chandimal hits it to mid on who fields it on the bounce.

Umesh on 99th. Ashwin on 299th. This is going to get interesting. Chandimal flicks one to Ashwin at fine leg. India one wicket away from taking 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Superb over by Umesh, as he gets rid of Chandimal, the only one to cross 50 this innings. Fires a full delivery along leg, with Ashwin standing at fine-leg, and the Sri Lankan captain falls for the bait while looking for a boundary. India just one wicket away from a massive win now. Out walks Lahiru Gamage alongside Lakmal. Just one leg bye and a wicket off this over.

Lakmal takes a single at the start of the over after rolling the ball down the ground. New batsman Gamage gets an inside-edge on a couple of occasions, with the ball landing in front of forward short-leg on both occasions. Just one off the over. Ashwin's search for the 300th wicket continues.

Swing and a miss for Lakmal off the second delivery of the over. Maiden for Umesh, his second in this innings, with Lakmal failing to connect off most of the remaining deliveries of this over.

The captain hugs his strike bowler. Ravichandran Ashwin wins the race against Umesh Yadav and has his 300th dismissal. He has had two fantastic years at home along with a a couple of away series. He gets it via a carrom ball.

Sri Lanka's resistance doesn't last long after lunch after all. The man of the moment Ravichandran Ashwin does end up with another milestone after all, as he manages to clip Gamage's off-stump with a carrom ball that the latter fails to read, resulting in India registering an innings-and-239-run win to go 1-0 in the series!

Back in the 1980s the fledgling Sri Lankan team was the easybeats of world cricket. Fast forward three decades to their heaviest Test defeat ever

November 27,2017: Ashwin broke Lillee's record to become the fastest to take 300 Test wickets.

Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lankan captain : It was a good toss to win. Unfortunately, we were outplayed from the first day. Our batting unit let us down again. If you are playing against India, you need 350-plus, else you won't last five days. I'm sure they (his team) will learn, and will come back strong. ( On Mathews' failures ) He's the most senior guy, we will depend more on him. I'm sure he will come back strong for the next one. We need to get positive out of this (match). Our body language was superb throughout the two days. As a bowling unit, they did a really good job , but there isn't really much you can do if there aren't many runs on the board.

Virat Kohli is adjudged the Man of the Match for his 213

Virat Kohli, Indian captain: The pitch was very good to bat on, nothing much happening in the pitch, won't take anything away from the bowlers. Some one needs to step up and score quick runs. Certainly not because of people, something I wanted to better from myself, specially with the team benefitting from the contribution. Once you cross 100 you buckle up and help the team. Its a combination of fitness and everything . Pujara we know is very consistent. Vijay missed out on Test cricket but he grabbed this opportunity, Rohit as well, making a strong case for himself going ahead. He will be in the scheme of things. I think all the guys, Bhuvi has played a lot of cricket in last 3 months. Ishant, Shami and Yadav haven't played so much but they have played a lot of domestic cricket. I think Ishant was outstanding, he was the stand out bowler obviously the spinners doing well. Yes, that is exactly why we asked for pitches with some life in it. Kolkata was good one, this one deteriorated quickly. We are looking towards the big tour that is coming up.

That's it from us at Firstpost in our coverage of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, with the hosts pulling off an innings and 239-run win over the hapless Sri Lankans in a remarkably one-sided match — a surprising development after the events in Kolkata. The match also witnessed Virat Kohli slamming his fifth Test double ton and Ashwin becoming the fastest to 300 Test wickets among other milestones. The scene now shifts north, as the hosts prepare to take on the visitors in the third and final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi starting 2 December.

OUT ! Jadeja strikes off just the second delivery of the day, as Vijay takes a fine catch at short-leg off a flick by Karunaratne! SL 34/2

OUT ! Umesh fires a near-yorker wide outside off, and Thirimanne ends up steering it straight into Jadeja's hands at backward point! SL 48/3

OUT ! Mathews survived a couple of close calls, and ends up holing out to Rohit Sharma at mid-off, as Jadeja collects his second wicket of the day! SL tottering at 68/4

OUT ! That's half the Sri Lankan side back in the hut! Dickwella gets a thick edge off a back-of-length ball from Ishant, and Kohli completes the catch after a bit of a fumble! SL 75/5

OUT ! Party's over for Shanaka, as his quickfire cameo comes to an end. Tries slogging the third delivery of the 34th over down the ground, and miscues it to send it high in the air. Tough catch for Rahul near long-on, with the sun in his eyes, but he manages to pull it off nevertheless, and follows it up with a Ross Taylor-like celebration after that. SL 102/6

OUT ! Ashwin traps Perera lbw off the first delivery of the 36th over, collecting his second wicket as a result. Perera tries reviewing it, but gets an 'Umpire's Call' that confirms his march back to the dressing room. Ashwin just two wickets away from becoming the fastest-ever to 300 Test wickets . SL 107/7

Day 3 report: Skipper Virat Kohli hit a blistering double century to hand India a massive first-innings lead of 405 as the hosts tightened their grip on the second Test against Sri Lanka on Day 3 on Sunday.

India declared on 610-6 after Rohit Sharma (102) had completed his hundred, as they seek to go one up in the three-match series.

The visitors were in early trouble on 21 for one at stumps in Nagpur, still trailing India by 384 runs.

Dimuth Karunaratne, on 11, and Lahiru Thirimanne, on 9, were at the crease after paceman Ishant Sharma bowled Sadeera Samarawickrama for 0 with the second ball of the innings.

The day belonged to Kohli, who hit a majestic 213 before falling to off-spinner Dilruwan Perera. He walked off to a standing ovation from a raucous crowd.

Kohli, who started the day on 54, smashed 17 fours and two sixes during his 267-ball knock.

"He is a kind of player who performs well in all formats of the game," Cheteshwar Pujara, who shared a 183-run third-wicket partnership with Kohli, said of his captain.

"I think it's his confidence. And the way he is batting in the last two-three years, it would have been difficult for any other batsman to score with such a strike rate," Pujara told reporters.

It was the star batsman's fifth 200-plus score in his 62nd Test. He has also achieved double centuries against the West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

After the third-wicket marathon partnership, Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on 173 for the fifth wicket to pulverise a deflated Sri Lanka attack that sent down 176.1 overs in about six sessions of play.

Kohli received able support from Sharma, who reached his 50 before tea and then stepped up a gear to amass runs all around the ground and register his third Test hundred.

Kohli's earlier marathon stand with his overnight partner Pujara, who made a composed 143, had taken the steam out of the attack.

Pujara was bowled by paceman Dasun Shanaka in the first session, but Kohli kept scoring quickly as his team chased an innings victory.

Lesson from India

"I think it was difficult to score runs as this wicket was on the slower side. It wasn't easy to get boundaries and we had to rotate the strike," said Pujara.

"But I think, going forward in this game, the ball has started turning and we are hoping Day 4, spinners will come into play. And at the same time there is variable bounce for fast bowlers, Ishant and Umesh (Yadav) will also come into play."

Kohli's score was his 10th international century (four in Tests and six in one-day internationals) of the year — the most by any captain in a calendar year.

Australia's Ricky Ponting had hit nine hundreds across two formats in 2005 and 2006, while South African Graeme Smith once had nine centuries to his credit.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was out to Perera for two, and opener Lokesh Rahul were the only two specialist batsmen to miss the Indian run fest of one double century and three centuries.

The first century had come from Murali Vijay (128), who along with Pujara had put India in the driving seat with a 209-run second-wicket partnership after Rahul's early departure on day one.

Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake urged his players not be discouraged by the hammering, saying they can take a leaf out of the Indian batsmen's book.

"We want to be positive. If yout take the Indian innings, they were positive and we can take that as a lesson. Trying to get the confidence back," Ratnayake said.

The rain-hit first match of the series in Kolkata ended in a draw.

With inputs from AFP