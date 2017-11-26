LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 at Nagpur: Virat Kohli strides past 150

Effective over for Shanaka, as he castles Pujara with a slower delivery that causes a momentary hush at the VCA Stadium. Pujara's long vigil comes to an end, with Kohli patting him on the back as he walks back to the crease. Four runs and a wicket off the over, with Rahane the next man out at the centre.

A pat on the back from Kohli and off walks Pujara. A Yorker out of nowhere and it has gone through Pujara’s defence. He was slightly flummoxed after the dismissal. But Shanaka lets out a roar. It was a well executed Yorker and he deserved the wicket. Given what happened yesterday, ( Shanaka was fined for ‘changing condition of the ball’) this dismissal will provide some relief to the Lankan all-rounder.

Cheteshwar Pujara was slightly late in bringing his bat down and that aided Shanaka to breach his defence. Sri Lanka finally got a wicket at the stroke of lunch.

Kohli grabs a single off the second delivery of the over, bringing up the 400 for India. Rahane stays put at the crease for the remainder of the over. Another couple of minutes to go before lunch.

Pujara must have got tired of batting against this Lankan team. He batted on all the 5 days of the Kolkata Test. Here he had batted on day 1, 2 & now 3 for his 143 off 362 balls. Finally, just before lunch he got himself yorked by Shanaka. Had a massive 183-run partnership for 3rd wicket with skipper Kohli and it allowed a study of the contrasting fashion of batting between the two.

Rahane is taking his guard. The Indian vice-captain hasn’t been in the best of form in the longest format and is due some runs. With rumours floating around that Kohli might be given rest for the Delhi Test, Rahane may captain. So getting runs under his belt will give him some confidence.

FOUR ! Yet another petty misfield for the Sri Lankans, as the ball rolls through between Chandimal's hands near mid-on, giving Kohli his 13th boundary. India 404/3

Fine stop by Thirimanne at gully to prevent a single after a late cut by Kohli off the second delivery. Kohli smacks the ball down the ground off the penultimate delivery, and collects a boundary after a misfield by his Sri Lankan counterpart Chandimal. The umpires call for lunch at the end of the over, with India stretching their lead to 199 at the end of the session.

Sri Lanka needed 3-4 wickets to bounce back in the session but they managed only one. Their approach from the start was slightly on the defensive. They didn’t have any slips for the pacers but that was also due to the batsmen. Both Pujara and Kohli were set. With Rahane at the crease, Sri Lanka must look to attack more. Kohli strolls back to the pavilion with his deputy. Another 200 seems to be the cards after Lunch. Don’t go away!!

Let’s switch back to India-Sri Lanka from Ashes, shall we? England’s situation currently is as grim as Sri Lanka’s. Two talking points in this session: Rahane’s approach and Kohli’s double ton!

The onus will be on Ajinkya Rahane to get some runs under his belt here as India are in a strong position and the pitch is still good for batsmen.

India take two singles in the over as the lead crosses 200. Virat Kohli will be eyeing a big one here, while Ajinkya Rahane will look to get among the runs

Gamage continues after lunch. India score three runs in the over. Kohli and Rahane taking their time to settle after the restart

OUT ! Rahane departs early, holing out to Karunaratne at backward point while attempting to cut the Perera delivery. His stay at the crease today has been that of struggle. India 410/4

FOUR ! Rohit gets off the mark off the very first delivery that he faces, driving it wide of extra-cover. The fielder gives it a chase, pulling it back inside the playing area though his feet graze the padded cushion at the same time. India 414/4

One Mumbai batsman goes. Another one enters fray. Rohit Sharma seems to be a favourite here. ‘Rohitttttt, Rohittt’ chants have begun. Another poor outing for Rahane. Perera, after a dismal day 2, finds himself among the wicket charts. Can he continue?

Eventful over by Perera. Not only does he dismiss a struggling Rahane cheaply, with the latter cutting it straight to backward point, thereby extending his lean patch. Rohit then walks out to the centre, and gets a boundary straightaway with a well-timed drive. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

Rohit punches the ball through cover point off the fourth delivery of the over, with Lakmal cutting the ball off to save a run for the hosts. Kohli comes back for a second run after steering the penultimate delivery through cover. Ends the over with a single. Seven off the over.

Ajinkya Rahane is making life tough for himself yet again. The next Test will be vital for him to keep his place in the team. The new batsman is Rohit Sharma who will once again try to cement his place in the Test side.

Kohli guides the ball wide of the midwicket fielder off the second delivery of the over — the only run collected off the 132nd.

Rohit and Kohli rotate the strike between themselves with singles off the first three deliveries of the over, which are all that the current pair can collect off Gamage's 30th.

Kohli chips one off a leading edge towards the gap between extra-cover and mid-off, far from any preying fielder. Drives the fourth delivery towards the off side for a single. Gamage appears to have exacerbated the pain on his right knee after attempting a dive from mid-on off the last delivery of the over. Two off the over.

Suranga Lakmal returns to the attack for the 135th over, with Gamage being taken off the field due to a recurring knee pain.

Sri Lanka’s misery worsens. Gamage lands badly on his knee and is walking off! Jeez he walked off with the support of his physio and a substitute. As things stand, the Lankans are a bowler short. He was looking sharp early on and Chandimal would hope it’s not serious.

FOUR ! Lofted down the ground by the Indian captain! Stand and deliver by Kohli! India 430/4

Lakmal replacing a struggling Gamage, who appears to have hurt his right knee while attempting a dive in the previous over. Kohli starts the over off with a powerful loft down the ground, collecting a single off the next ball to hand the strike back to Rohit. Five off the over.

SIX ! Rohit advances down the track, and smashes Perera for a biggie over long-on! That's the second big hit of the innings! India 438/4

Kohli collects a single off the third delivery of the Perera over, and it would have been a tight one had it not been for Rohit advancing down the pitch, and smashing the ball beyond the long-on fence for a monstrous six. Seven collected off the over.

FOUR ! Rohit gets a thick inside-edge that runs away to the fine-leg fence instead of hitting timber. India 443/4

Rohit's luck shines bright for him in the third delivery when a thick inside-edge off his bat carries all the way to the fine-leg fence instead of hitting timber. Seven off the over, with three singles coming off it other than the boundary.

Dilruwan Perera has been all over the place throughout this innings. The stage was set for Rohit Sharma to have a look in and then go for it and he is doing it now as India approach 450.

Just one run off Perera's 31st over, with Kohli running the ball down the ground for a single off the third delivery. Kohli, meanwhile, is now the top-scorer so far in the innings.

Kohli nudges the second delivery of the over towards the midwicket region for a single, the only run collected off the 139th over, bowled by Lakmal.

SIX ! Kohli advances down the track and smacks the ball over long-on, where the fielder leaps in vain. What a way for the Indian skipper to bring up his 150 , as well as guide the hosts past the 450-run mark . India 453/4

Kohli advances down the track off the second delivery, and clears a leaping fielder at long-on to bring up his 150, as well as guide the hosts past the 450-run mark. Eight off the over, including singles off the last two deliveries.

First aerial stroke for Kohli and that brings up his 150! It’s crazy but without taking any risks or playing the ball in the air, his strike rate has been above 75. Excellent batting!

Shanaka returns to the attack for the 141st over, and starts his new spell off with a maiden. The current partnership meanwhile, is touching the 50-run mark already.

Perera continues from the other end. Kohli pats the second delivery of the over down the ground for a single, with Rohit opting to stay defensive for the remainder of the over. Time for the players to have a drink now.

India lead by 251 runs at drinks. They would ideally aiming to get 300-350 on board. Don’t think they are gonna declare. Rohit and Kohli might change gears in the second hour though.

Shanaka resumes after the drinks break. Just two singles off the over, With India's lead now in excess of the 250-run mark.

FOUR ! Rohit dances down the track, and smashes the ball over the bowler's head, with the ball travelling one bounce over the ropes. Also brings up the fifty-stand with Kohli in style ! India 462/4

FOUR ! Make that two boundaries for Rohit in this over, the Mumbai batsman flicking it through the midwicket region on this occasion. India 466/4

Herath is brought back into the attack in the 144th over, which turns out to be a good one for the Indians, with Rohit Sharma hitting two boundaries off this over, bringing up the fifty-stand with Kohli as a result! Barring the dismissals of Pujara and Rahane, which happened within a space of a few overs of each others, the Sri Lankans have hardly stood a chance so far in the Indian innings.

Shanaka continues from the other end, with Rohit and Kohli rotating the strike between themselves, collecting three of them, before the former guides the last delivery of the over towards fine-leg for a couple of runs. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Rohit Sharma and his unmatched talent! Shuffles down the track once again, making the job of flicking the ball towards the vacant deep midwicket region against a spinner of Herath's class look like child's play. India 476/4

Sri Lanka had a silly mid on, midwicket and long on and still Rohit danced down the track and whipped it to find the deep midwicket fence. He is already on 36 and 14 away from recording his fourth consecutive Test fifty. His last three had come against New Zealand in 2016.

Kohli grabs a single after guiding the ball down the ground off the first ball of the over. Rohit then skips down the track off the penultimate ball, and flicks it towards the vacant midwicket fence to collect his fifth boundary. Five off the over.

Day 2 report: Opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara hit sublime centuries to put India in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka, as the hosts took a 107-run lead on Saturday's day two.

The overnight batsmen put together a 209-run partnership to pulverise the opposition attack after the hosts started the day on 11-1 in response to Sri Lanka's 205.

India were 312 for two at stumps in their first innings with Pujara, on 121, and skipper Virat Kohli, on 54, batting to push the visitors out of the game.

Vijay, who made an impressive return to the team after a long injury lay-off, registered his 10th Test ton before falling to Rangana Herath in the final session of play for 128.

The right-handed opener gifted his wicket to the veteran left-arm spinner after mistiming his sweep on a full toss to short fine leg where Dilruwan Perera made no mistake.

Perera had dropped Vijay on 61 at short mid-on off paceman Lahiru Gamage and the spill proved costly for the visitors who managed only one wicket in the day.

Vijay and Pujara made sure India rammed home the advantage from day one as they recorded their fifth century-plus stand in their last seven Test innings together.

"Any day I will take this. Obviously, we are in a strong position at the end of the day and I wanted to always contribute to the team and I am happy," Vijay told reporters.

"Pujara also has a similar mindset as he likes to dig in deep and scrap it out in a situation with varied demands.

"Pujara is calm and that rubs on me as well, the tempo that he plays suits my game," he said of his marathon stand with the composed Pujara.

Vijay, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the starting lineup after the left-handed opener pulled out due to personal reasons, hit 11 fours and a six during his 221-ball knock.

Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul have been India's first-choice Test openers while Vijay was away recovering from his wrist surgery, but he insists it doesn't bother him.

"I feel as a professional you should always be ready whether you get a chance or not... it's difficult but I am used to it by now," said Vijay.

"Playing for India is difficult and whoever gets a chance, I wish them luck. I know how difficult it is to be in that space and perform."

Pujara effect

Pujara played the sheet anchor's role to perfection and took control after the fall of his overnight partner to record his 14th Test century.

Pujara, a classical batsman who passed 1,000 Test runs this year, played a sedate knock to frustrate the bowlers on a gruelling day for Sri Lanka on the field.

He also combined with Kohli for an unbeaten 96-run stand, forcing skipper Dinesh Chandimal to continue juggling his bowling options till the end of the day.

Kohli hit a 66-ball half-century and has smashed six boundaries so far.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Thilan Samaraweera praised the Indian top-order for their solid showing on a wicket that the visitors tripped on after winning the toss and batting.

"I think we are behind the game at the moment. I thought we bowled in very good areas but they batted well on a good pitch," Samaraweera said.

"Disappointing that we won the toss, classic pitch, no seam movement, no spin and we didn't bat well, to be honest with you," he added.

The top-ranked India are looking to go one-up in the three-Test series after the first match ended in a draw in Kolkata.

With inputs from AFP