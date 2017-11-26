First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 at Nagpur: Virat Kohli smashes 5th Test double century

Date: Sunday,26 November 2017 15:20 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Sri Lanka in India 3 Test Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

205/10
Overs
79.1
R/R
2.59
Fours
21
Sixes
2
Extras
3
577/4
Overs
169.0
R/R
3.41
Fours
49
Sixes
4
Extras
9
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 208 263 16 2
Rohit Sharma Batting 80 140 7 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Lahiru Gamage 34 8 94 1
Dilruwan Perera 41 2 183 1

  • After 169 overs,India 577/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 208 , Rohit Sharma 80)

    Kohli smacks the second delivery of the 169th over wide of the extra-cover fielder, collecting his 16th boundary in the process. The Indian skipper guides the ball through point off the penultimate delivery to collect a couple of runs. 10 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    This partnership is the last nail in the coffin for Sri Lanka. Kohli's terrific double hundred, along with Rohit's substantial knock has already added over 150 runs for the fifth wicket. Kohli's double hundred is yet another reminder that the batsman is at the peak of his batting prowess and in the form of his life. The double hundred, Kohli's fifth in Tests, came off a mere 259 deliveries. What a batsman, what consistency

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Effortlessly punched through the gap between extra-cover and mid-off by Kohli! This is now the highest Test score at the VCA Stadium!  India 572/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 168 overs,India 567/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 200 , Rohit Sharma 78)

    Four singles collected off the 168th over, including one off the penultimate delivery by Kohli that brings up the fifth Test double-hundred for the Indian skipper! The crowd erupts in unison after the milestone. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DOUBLE-CENTURY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! His fifth in Tests, all of them as captain, and his second this year! Even though the Sri Lankan attack has looked dull this innings, Kohli has exuded class in his strokes and the construction of his innings. Gets there with a single in the 168th over, taking 259 balls to the magical figure. The captain punches the air in delight after getting to the milestone.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 167 overs,India 563/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 198 , Rohit Sharma 76)

    Five singles off the 167th over, which witnesses Gamage return to the attack. Kohli, meanwhile moves to 198 at the end of the over, with the crowd waiting with bated breath for his double ton.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    What a shot by Kohli. Super fast bat speed to take the ball from off and hit the off spinner Pereira with the spin over mid-wicket for a superb six. He is great touch alright

    Full Scorecard

  • Lahiru Gamage returns to the attack in the 167th over, replacing Lakmal. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 166 overs,India 558/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 195 , Rohit Sharma 74)

    Kohli collects a single off the third delivery to bring up the 550 for India. The captain later rolls his wrists to flick the ball towards the midwicket fence — such is his timing that he actually manages to clear the rope. Nine scored off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Some spin on offer for Dilruwan Perera. Ominous signs for Sri Lanka though. India may declare soon and they will have to face the pair of Ashwin-Jadeja on day four or possibly 5, but the chances are remote.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That had class stamped all over it! Kohli crouches low, and uses his wrists to flick the ball over the midwicket boundary! Sensational stuff from the Indian captain! India 557/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 165 overs,India 549/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 187 , Rohit Sharma 73)

    Bit of a delay before the 165th over, with the umpires changing the ball. Animated lbw appeal by Lakmal off the fourth delivery of the over, though Rohit got an inside-edge on that occasion. Four singles off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Absolute run feast at Nagpur. Rohit Sharma too is partaking of the Lankans offerings with delight. He might well be the fourth century maker of the innings if he keeps going at the same rate. Skipper Kohli is in line to get the equivalent of Lanka's first innings total.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 164 overs,India 545/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 185 , Rohit Sharma 71)

    Four singles collected off Perera's 39th over, with Rohit advancing down the track looking for another big hit, but landing the ball short of the man at long-on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 163 overs,India 541/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 183 , Rohit Sharma 69)

    Six runs collected off the 163rd over as Suranga Lakmal returns to the attack, including a boundary by Rohit off a short-arm jab towards the backward square-leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rohit goes for a short-arm jab off a rising delivery from Lakmal, placing it beyond fine-leg's reach. India 541/4

    Full Scorecard

  • Suranga Lakmal returns to the attack in the 163rd over of the innings, replacing Shanaka. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 162 overs,India 535/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 182 , Rohit Sharma 64)

    Rohit hands the strike back to his skipper with a single off the first delivery of Perera's 38th over. Kohli collects a double after guiding the ball towards third man. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 161 overs,India 530/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 179 , Rohit Sharma 62)

    Good over for the Indians, with eight coming off it. Rohit guides the ball off the third delivery towards deep midwicket, where a diving fielder pulls the ball back to save two runs for his side, before pulling the next one towards the cow-corner fence. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Lovely stop by the fielder in the deep. But Rohit follows that ball up with an unstoppable pull. Shanaka bowling a barrage of rubbish deliveries. Needs to get his act right quickly.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! There's no one to stop this powerful whack from Rohit's bat off a well-timed pull. India 529/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 160 overs,India 522/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 178 , Rohit Sharma 55)

    Just two runs conceded off Perera's over, with Kohli and Rohit collecting one each for themselves. The scoring rate has been impressive for the Indians in this session so far. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 159 overs,India 520/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 177 , Rohit Sharma 54)

    Shanaka returns to the attack in the 159th over of the innings. Kohli smacks the third delivery of the over towards the leg side, clearing the midwicket boundary after one bounce. Bye conceded by the Lankans after quick collect-and-throw by keeper Dickwella at the striker's stumps, with no fielder standing on the other side for backup. Nine off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Stand and deliver by Kohli! Swipes his bat towards the midwicket boundary, where the ball bounces once before crossing over the rope. India 516/4

    Full Scorecard

  • Shanaka returns to the attack for the 159th over of the innings, replacing Gamage after tea.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 158 overs,India 511/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 173 , Rohit Sharma 52)

    Rohit collects a single off the second ball of the over, and is refused a second run rather shrillly by Kohli. The Indian skipper collects a double off the penultimate delivery of the over, guiding it towards extra-cover, to bring up the centur stand for the fifth wicket. Four off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Century partnership up between Kohli and Rohit off 169 deliveries, with the former driving the ball through extra-cover and coming back for a second run. India 511/4

    Full Scorecard

  • The players walk back to the pitch, with Perera getting ready to bowl another over. Kohli on strike at the moment. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    The players walk off and the groundsmen enter to do their work. If Rohit’s ultra defensive approach in the final few overs is a sign then the declaration ain’t coming right after tea. Only one wicket in the session. The gulf between both the nations is so much that Sri Lanka have hardly had any chances. India lead by 302. Another 50 and they should ideally declare. But will that happen? Come back after 15 to find out.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India won yet another session in the Test and now they lead by 302 runs. Virat Kohli is on the verge of scoring another double ton while Sharma will feel that a century is here for the taking. The question will now arise that when India will declare. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 157 overs,India 507/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 170 , Rohit Sharma 51)

    Three singles collected off the 157th over, which is the last over before tea, as Kohli and Rohit further consolidate India's position in the ongoing match. India now boast of a 302-run lead, with the current partnership worth 97. The visitors, on the other hand, seem to be fizzing out with each passing session. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur


    Nine balls on 49! Rohit Sharma seems to be in no hurry to get to his fifty. He is also making the crowd anxious. Make it eleven. And there it is a push to covers to make a solid statement on his comeback. He missed a lot of action in white clothes and that fifty would make him feel better.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 156 overs,India 504/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 168 , Rohit Sharma 50)

    Rohit lobs one over to the vacant short-leg region off the fourth delivery of the over. Would've been the simplest of catches had there been a fielder for that. After having a rough outing so far in the innings, Perera suddenly has back-to-back maidens. India's lead though, now sits at the 300-run mark. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the third consecutive fifty-plus score for Rohit Sharma in Tests. He scored two such scores against New Zealand last year. 
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 155 overs,India 504/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 168 , Rohit Sharma 50)

    Gamage returns to the attack in the 156th over, having left the field earlier in the session due to a knee pain. Two sinlges off the over, the second one of which is collected by Rohit off the last delivery to bring up a fine comeback half-century. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Gamage is back! Good news for Sri Lanka. India, though, are three runs away from taking a 300-run lead.

    Full Scorecard

  • And it's a half-century for Rohit Sharma, and a fine one indeed! Making an entry into the playing XI after sitting out at Kolkata, it has been a fine comeback of sorts for him in the Test format. Takes 98 deliveries to bring up the milestone. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    164* by Virat Kohli is now the highest by an Indian captain in a Test innings against Sri Lanka. The previous highest was 163 by Kapil Dev at Kanpur in 1986

    Full Scorecard

  • Dilruwan Perera returns to the attack in the 154th over of the innings, replacing Herath. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 154 overs,India 502/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 167 , Rohit Sharma 49)
     
    Perera returns to the attack in the 154th over, and collects his first maiden of the Indian innings, having conceded 155 runs for the wicket of Rahane. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Chandimal tosses the ball to Karunaratne because Gamage is not available. A fan behind me tells me Karunaratne’s only Test wicket is Pujara. The medium pacer had dismissed him in Sri Lanka. That guy is well aware of his numbers!!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 153 overs,India 502/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 167 , Rohit Sharma 49)

    Rohit collects a single off the second ball of the 153rd over, bringing up the 500 for the hosts. Four runs off the over, with Rohit one short of his half-century at the end of it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 152 overs,India 498/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 165 , Rohit Sharma 47)

    Just two singles collected off the 152nd over, with Rohit inching closer to his eighth Test half-century now. That, however, isn't the only milestone that's approaching for the Indians, who are closing in on the 500-mark, the 300-run lead and the century stand. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 151 overs,India 496/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 164 , Rohit Sharma 46)

    Karunaratne gets introduced into the attack for the 151st over. The ball brushes past Rohit's pad and runs towards fine-leg, allowing the batsmen to collect three leg-byes. Seven runs collected off the over, including a single each off the last four deliveries. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Change of bowling. SL skipper Chandimal opts to bring military-medium pacer Dimuth Karunaratne into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    More fans in the stands today as compared to the first two days. It might look empty but they are making a lot of noise.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 150 overs,India 489/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 162 , Rohit Sharma 44)

    Stifled appeal from the keeper off the first delivery of the over after Rohit misses and gets rapped on his front pad. Just one off the 150th over of the Indian innings. Another 11 runs for the Indians to breach the 500-barrier. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 149 overs,India 488/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 162 , Rohit Sharma 43)

    Kohli opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball towards third man for a couple of runs off second delivery of the over. Five off the over, with three singles also being collected. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 148 overs,India 483/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 159 , Rohit Sharma 41)

    Rohit guides the ball behind point off the third delivery of the over for a couple of runs. Herath fires a flatter one off the fourth delivery, with Rohit bringing his bat down just in time to defend it. The Mumbai Indians captain collects a single off the last ball to retain strike for the following over, with three coming off Herath's 37th. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 147 overs,India 480/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 159 , Rohit Sharma 38)

    Kohli times his straight drive off the penultimate delivery perfectly, and would have got a boundary for that on any other day. Except Chandimal acts as the barrier, allowing the Indian captain only a single. Rohit pulls the last ball towards the leg side to retain strike for the following over, with four coming off it. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3:Five singles off the 167th over, which witnesses Gamage return to the attack. Kohli, meanwhile moves to 198 at the end of the over, with the crowd waiting with bated breath for his double ton.

Day 2 report: Opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara hit sublime centuries to put India in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka, as the hosts took a 107-run lead on Saturday's day two.

The overnight batsmen put together a 209-run partnership to pulverise the opposition attack after the hosts started the day on 11-1 in response to Sri Lanka's 205.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his Sri Lankan counterpasrt Dinesh Chandimal. Agencies

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his Sri Lankan counterpasrt Dinesh Chandimal. Agencies

India were 312 for two at stumps in their first innings with Pujara, on 121, and skipper Virat Kohli, on 54, batting to push the visitors out of the game.

Vijay, who made an impressive return to the team after a long injury lay-off, registered his 10th Test ton before falling to Rangana Herath in the final session of play for 128.

The right-handed opener gifted his wicket to the veteran left-arm spinner after mistiming his sweep on a full toss to short fine leg where Dilruwan Perera made no mistake.

Perera had dropped Vijay on 61 at short mid-on off paceman Lahiru Gamage and the spill proved costly for the visitors who managed only one wicket in the day.

Vijay and Pujara made sure India rammed home the advantage from day one as they recorded their fifth century-plus stand in their last seven Test innings together.

"Any day I will take this. Obviously, we are in a strong position at the end of the day and I wanted to always contribute to the team and I am happy," Vijay told reporters.

"Pujara also has a similar mindset as he likes to dig in deep and scrap it out in a situation with varied demands.

"Pujara is calm and that rubs on me as well, the tempo that he plays suits my game," he said of his marathon stand with the composed Pujara.

Vijay, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the starting lineup after the left-handed opener pulled out due to personal reasons, hit 11 fours and a six during his 221-ball knock.

Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul have been India's first-choice Test openers while Vijay was away recovering from his wrist surgery, but he insists it doesn't bother him.

"I feel as a professional you should always be ready whether you get a chance or not... it's difficult but I am used to it by now," said Vijay.

"Playing for India is difficult and whoever gets a chance, I wish them luck. I know how difficult it is to be in that space and perform."

Pujara effect

Pujara played the sheet anchor's role to perfection and took control after the fall of his overnight partner to record his 14th Test century.

Pujara, a classical batsman who passed 1,000 Test runs this year, played a sedate knock to frustrate the bowlers on a gruelling day for Sri Lanka on the field.

He also combined with Kohli for an unbeaten 96-run stand, forcing skipper Dinesh Chandimal to continue juggling his bowling options till the end of the day.

Kohli hit a 66-ball half-century and has smashed six boundaries so far.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Thilan Samaraweera praised the Indian top-order for their solid showing on a wicket that the visitors tripped on after winning the toss and batting.

"I think we are behind the game at the moment. I thought we bowled in very good areas but they batted well on a good pitch," Samaraweera said.

"Disappointing that we won the toss, classic pitch, no seam movement, no spin and we didn't bat well, to be honest with you," he added.

The top-ranked India are looking to go one-up in the three-Test series after the first match ended in a draw in Kolkata.

With inputs from AFP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

}