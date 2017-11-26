LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 at Nagpur: Virat Kohli smashes 5th Test double century

Kohli times his straight drive off the penultimate delivery perfectly, and would have got a boundary for that on any other day. Except Chandimal acts as the barrier, allowing the Indian captain only a single. Rohit pulls the last ball towards the leg side to retain strike for the following over, with four coming off it.

Rohit guides the ball behind point off the third delivery of the over for a couple of runs. Herath fires a flatter one off the fourth delivery, with Rohit bringing his bat down just in time to defend it. The Mumbai Indians captain collects a single off the last ball to retain strike for the following over, with three coming off Herath's 37th.

Kohli opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball towards third man for a couple of runs off second delivery of the over. Five off the over, with three singles also being collected.

Stifled appeal from the keeper off the first delivery of the over after Rohit misses and gets rapped on his front pad. Just one off the 150th over of the Indian innings. Another 11 runs for the Indians to breach the 500-barrier.

More fans in the stands today as compared to the first two days. It might look empty but they are making a lot of noise.

Change of bowling. SL skipper Chandimal opts to bring military-medium pacer Dimuth Karunaratne into the attack.

Karunaratne gets introduced into the attack for the 151st over. The ball brushes past Rohit's pad and runs towards fine-leg, allowing the batsmen to collect three leg-byes. Seven runs collected off the over, including a single each off the last four deliveries.

Just two singles collected off the 152nd over, with Rohit inching closer to his eighth Test half-century now. That, however, isn't the only milestone that's approaching for the Indians, who are closing in on the 500-mark, the 300-run lead and the century stand.

Rohit collects a single off the second ball of the 153rd over, bringing up the 500 for the hosts . Four runs off the over, with Rohit one short of his half-century at the end of it.

Chandimal tosses the ball to Karunaratne because Gamage is not available. A fan behind me tells me Karunaratne’s only Test wicket is Pujara. The medium pacer had dismissed him in Sri Lanka. That guy is well aware of his numbers!!

After 154 overs,India 502/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 167 , Rohit Sharma 49) Perera returns to the attack in the 154th over, and collects his first maiden of the Indian innings, having conceded 155 runs for the wicket of Rahane.

Dilruwan Perera returns to the attack in the 154th over of the innings, replacing Herath.

164* by Virat Kohli is now the highest by an Indian captain in a Test innings against Sri Lanka. The previous highest was 163 by Kapil Dev at Kanpur in 1986

And it's a half-century for Rohit Sharma , and a fine one indeed! Making an entry into the playing XI after sitting out at Kolkata, it has been a fine comeback of sorts for him in the Test format. Takes 98 deliveries to bring up the milestone.

Gamage is back! Good news for Sri Lanka. India, though, are three runs away from taking a 300-run lead.

Gamage returns to the attack in the 156th over, having left the field earlier in the session due to a knee pain. Two sinlges off the over, the second one of which is collected by Rohit off the last delivery to bring up a fine comeback half-century.

This is the third consecutive fifty-plus score for Rohit Sharma in Tests. He scored two such scores against New Zealand last year.

Rohit lobs one over to the vacant short-leg region off the fourth delivery of the over. Would've been the simplest of catches had there been a fielder for that. After having a rough outing so far in the innings, Perera suddenly has back-to-back maidens. India's lead though, now sits at the 300-run mark.

Nine balls on 49! Rohit Sharma seems to be in no hurry to get to his fifty. He is also making the crowd anxious. Make it eleven. And there it is a push to covers to make a solid statement on his comeback. He missed a lot of action in white clothes and that fifty would make him feel better.

Three singles collected off the 157th over, which is the last over before tea, as Kohli and Rohit further consolidate India's position in the ongoing match. India now boast of a 302-run lead, with the current partnership worth 97. The visitors, on the other hand, seem to be fizzing out with each passing session.

India won yet another session in the Test and now they lead by 302 runs. Virat Kohli is on the verge of scoring another double ton while Sharma will feel that a century is here for the taking. The question will now arise that when India will declare.

The players walk off and the groundsmen enter to do their work. If Rohit’s ultra defensive approach in the final few overs is a sign then the declaration ain’t coming right after tea. Only one wicket in the session. The gulf between both the nations is so much that Sri Lanka have hardly had any chances. India lead by 302. Another 50 and they should ideally declare. But will that happen? Come back after 15 to find out.

The players walk back to the pitch, with Perera getting ready to bowl another over. Kohli on strike at the moment.

Century partnership up between Kohli and Rohit off 169 deliveries, with the former driving the ball through extra-cover and coming back for a second run. India 511/4

Rohit collects a single off the second ball of the over, and is refused a second run rather shrillly by Kohli. The Indian skipper collects a double off the penultimate delivery of the over, guiding it towards extra-cover, to bring up the centur stand for the fifth wicket. Four off the over.

Shanaka returns to the attack for the 159th over of the innings, replacing Gamage after tea.

FOUR ! Stand and deliver by Kohli! Swipes his bat towards the midwicket boundary, where the ball bounces once before crossing over the rope. India 516/4

Shanaka returns to the attack in the 159th over of the innings. Kohli smacks the third delivery of the over towards the leg side, clearing the midwicket boundary after one bounce. Bye conceded by the Lankans after quick collect-and-throw by keeper Dickwella at the striker's stumps, with no fielder standing on the other side for backup. Nine off the over.

Just two runs conceded off Perera's over, with Kohli and Rohit collecting one each for themselves. The scoring rate has been impressive for the Indians in this session so far.

FOUR ! There's no one to stop this powerful whack from Rohit's bat off a well-timed pull. India 529/4

Lovely stop by the fielder in the deep. But Rohit follows that ball up with an unstoppable pull. Shanaka bowling a barrage of rubbish deliveries. Needs to get his act right quickly.

Good over for the Indians, with eight coming off it. Rohit guides the ball off the third delivery towards deep midwicket, where a diving fielder pulls the ball back to save two runs for his side, before pulling the next one towards the cow-corner fence.

Rohit hands the strike back to his skipper with a single off the first delivery of Perera's 38th over. Kohli collects a double after guiding the ball towards third man. Five off the over.

Suranga Lakmal returns to the attack in the 163rd over of the innings, replacing Shanaka.

FOUR ! Rohit goes for a short-arm jab off a rising delivery from Lakmal, placing it beyond fine-leg's reach. India 541/4

Six runs collected off the 163rd over as Suranga Lakmal returns to the attack, including a boundary by Rohit off a short-arm jab towards the backward square-leg fence.

Four singles collected off Perera's 39th over, with Rohit advancing down the track looking for another big hit, but landing the ball short of the man at long-on.

Absolute run feast at Nagpur. Rohit Sharma too is partaking of the Lankans offerings with delight. He might well be the fourth century maker of the innings if he keeps going at the same rate. Skipper Kohli is in line to get the equivalent of Lanka's first innings total.

Bit of a delay before the 165th over, with the umpires changing the ball. Animated lbw appeal by Lakmal off the fourth delivery of the over, though Rohit got an inside-edge on that occasion. Four singles off the over.

SIX ! That had class stamped all over it! Kohli crouches low, and uses his wrists to flick the ball over the midwicket boundary! Sensational stuff from the Indian captain! India 557/4

Some spin on offer for Dilruwan Perera. Ominous signs for Sri Lanka though. India may declare soon and they will have to face the pair of Ashwin-Jadeja on day four or possibly 5, but the chances are remote.

Kohli collects a single off the third delivery to bring up the 550 for India. The captain later rolls his wrists to flick the ball towards the midwicket fence — such is his timing that he actually manages to clear the rope. Nine scored off the over.

Lahiru Gamage returns to the attack in the 167th over, replacing Lakmal.

What a shot by Kohli. Super fast bat speed to take the ball from off and hit the off spinner Pereira with the spin over mid-wicket for a superb six. He is great touch alright

Five singles off the 167th over, which witnesses Gamage return to the attack. Kohli, meanwhile moves to 198 at the end of the over, with the crowd waiting with bated breath for his double ton.

DOUBLE-CENTURY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! His fifth in Tests, all of them as captain, and his second this year! Even though the Sri Lankan attack has looked dull this innings, Kohli has exuded class in his strokes and the construction of his innings. Gets there with a single in the 168th over, taking 259 balls to the magical figure. The captain punches the air in delight after getting to the milestone.

Four singles collected off the 168th over, including one off the penultimate delivery by Kohli that brings up the fifth Test double-hundred for the Indian skipper! The crowd erupts in unison after the milestone.

FOUR ! Effortlessly punched through the gap between extra-cover and mid-off by Kohli! This is now the highest Test score at the VCA Stadium ! India 572/4

This partnership is the last nail in the coffin for Sri Lanka. Kohli's terrific double hundred, along with Rohit's substantial knock has already added over 150 runs for the fifth wicket. Kohli's double hundred is yet another reminder that the batsman is at the peak of his batting prowess and in the form of his life. The double hundred, Kohli's fifth in Tests, came off a mere 259 deliveries. What a batsman, what consistency

Kohli smacks the second delivery of the 169th over wide of the extra-cover fielder, collecting his 16th boundary in the process. The Indian skipper guides the ball through point off the penultimate delivery to collect a couple of runs. 10 off the over.

Day 2 report: Opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara hit sublime centuries to put India in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka, as the hosts took a 107-run lead on Saturday's day two.

The overnight batsmen put together a 209-run partnership to pulverise the opposition attack after the hosts started the day on 11-1 in response to Sri Lanka's 205.

India were 312 for two at stumps in their first innings with Pujara, on 121, and skipper Virat Kohli, on 54, batting to push the visitors out of the game.

Vijay, who made an impressive return to the team after a long injury lay-off, registered his 10th Test ton before falling to Rangana Herath in the final session of play for 128.

The right-handed opener gifted his wicket to the veteran left-arm spinner after mistiming his sweep on a full toss to short fine leg where Dilruwan Perera made no mistake.

Perera had dropped Vijay on 61 at short mid-on off paceman Lahiru Gamage and the spill proved costly for the visitors who managed only one wicket in the day.

Vijay and Pujara made sure India rammed home the advantage from day one as they recorded their fifth century-plus stand in their last seven Test innings together.

"Any day I will take this. Obviously, we are in a strong position at the end of the day and I wanted to always contribute to the team and I am happy," Vijay told reporters.

"Pujara also has a similar mindset as he likes to dig in deep and scrap it out in a situation with varied demands.

"Pujara is calm and that rubs on me as well, the tempo that he plays suits my game," he said of his marathon stand with the composed Pujara.

Vijay, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the starting lineup after the left-handed opener pulled out due to personal reasons, hit 11 fours and a six during his 221-ball knock.

Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul have been India's first-choice Test openers while Vijay was away recovering from his wrist surgery, but he insists it doesn't bother him.

"I feel as a professional you should always be ready whether you get a chance or not... it's difficult but I am used to it by now," said Vijay.

"Playing for India is difficult and whoever gets a chance, I wish them luck. I know how difficult it is to be in that space and perform."

Pujara effect

Pujara played the sheet anchor's role to perfection and took control after the fall of his overnight partner to record his 14th Test century.

Pujara, a classical batsman who passed 1,000 Test runs this year, played a sedate knock to frustrate the bowlers on a gruelling day for Sri Lanka on the field.

He also combined with Kohli for an unbeaten 96-run stand, forcing skipper Dinesh Chandimal to continue juggling his bowling options till the end of the day.

Kohli hit a 66-ball half-century and has smashed six boundaries so far.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Thilan Samaraweera praised the Indian top-order for their solid showing on a wicket that the visitors tripped on after winning the toss and batting.

"I think we are behind the game at the moment. I thought we bowled in very good areas but they batted well on a good pitch," Samaraweera said.

"Disappointing that we won the toss, classic pitch, no seam movement, no spin and we didn't bat well, to be honest with you," he added.

The top-ranked India are looking to go one-up in the three-Test series after the first match ended in a draw in Kolkata.

With inputs from AFP