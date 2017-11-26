LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 at Nagpur: Kohli, Pujara complete 100-run partnership

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka.

For Sri Lanka they need a quick turnaround in a game that is slipping away, if it hasn't already.

The visitors had a long day on the field against the Monk Murali Vijay and Cheteswar Pujara in his zen mode as well. Though Sri Lanka got to see the back of Vijay, after he had scored his tenth Test ton, in the final session of play, the next batsmen to walk in was captain Virat Kohli. Pujara and Vijay had wore down the Lankan attack by the time the skipper came in and helped himself to another half-century after Pujara completed a 246-ball century. Overall, India lead by 107 runs with the scorecard reading pretty at 312/2. As far as India is concerned the plan would be very simple to dismantle the already lackluster Lankan attack and aim to get an hefty lead.

Skipper Kohli's arrival at the crease injected a lot of urgency in the Indian innings last evening. Now, with a handsome lead in the pocket, the onus would be on piling on more misery on the Sri Lankan bowlers. A lead in excess of 250 runs would bury the visitors for sure. India are 107 runs ahead and with three days to go in this Test Lanka are in a big, deep hole for sure.

The odd ball is doing something on this two-bounce pitch. It is probably owing to the cracks on the surface. As these cracks widen batting could be an issue, especially if the bowlers hit the cracks often. The ball could keep low, bounce extra or deviate off line when it hits the cracks. No batsman would know which ball has his number. This is hardly good news for Lanka who'll have to bat well to avoid an innings defeat. The Lankans were in a strong position in the first Test and then lost the plot. The Indians won't be as charitable

Our correspondent at Nagpur Devdutt Kshirsagar speaks to Danny Bern, a British national with a passion for recording scores the old way, aside from previewing the third day of the second Test.

All eyes at Nagpur would be on Kohli. He made the last session on day two extremely engrossing. Should he continue in the same vein he could coast to his century in double quick time. India also have other aggressive strokemakers who'd like to make use of the opportunity to confirm their form and boost their confidence for future battles.

Ashwin is practicing leg breaks. He has bowled them a couple of times in Tests. Ashwin is trying to master is since a long time probably due to the growing importance of wrist spinners in limited-overs cricket. Nonetheless, it will be an interesting variation in his repertoire.

Pujara and Kohli walk out to the crease, with the former taking guard at the striker's end. Lahiru Gamage to start the day's proceedings from VCA's South End.

If you don't know what is meditation then ask Cheteshwar Pujara, he will explain it to you. It will be the eight consecutive day, he will come out to bat in the series.

Claps followed by huge cheers! Nagpur gives warm reception to both the Sri Lankan players as well as he Indian batsmen. Chandimal starts with a 6-3 field. Gully, short cover and catching midwicket are the attacking fielders. Gamage steams in..... here we go

Pujara leaves the first couple of deliveries alone as Gamage begins the day's proceedings from the South End. The pacer starts off with a maiden as Pujara prods the ball around, without setting off for a run on any occasion.

Spin from the other end, with Herath bowling his 25th over. Captain Kohli pats the first ball down the ground to collect a single, the first run of the day and the only run scored off the over. 100 overs up in the Indian innings.

FOUR ! Kohli pushes his bat towards the gap through the covers, and watches the ball glide away to the boundary, bringing up the century stand with Pujara in style! India 317/2

Partners with whom Virat Kohli has most century stands in Tests:

Retains strike for the following over with a single off the last ball of the over.

Sloppy work on the field allows Kohli to convert a single into a two off the first delivery of the over. The Indian captain collects a single off the third delivery after working it towards the on-side. Pujara, meanwhile, is yet to score a run this morning.

Day 2 report: Opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara hit sublime centuries to put India in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka, as the hosts took a 107-run lead on Saturday's day two.

The overnight batsmen put together a 209-run partnership to pulverise the opposition attack after the hosts started the day on 11-1 in response to Sri Lanka's 205.

India were 312 for two at stumps in their first innings with Pujara, on 121, and skipper Virat Kohli, on 54, batting to push the visitors out of the game.

Vijay, who made an impressive return to the team after a long injury lay-off, registered his 10th Test ton before falling to Rangana Herath in the final session of play for 128.

The right-handed opener gifted his wicket to the veteran left-arm spinner after mistiming his sweep on a full toss to short fine leg where Dilruwan Perera made no mistake.

Perera had dropped Vijay on 61 at short mid-on off paceman Lahiru Gamage and the spill proved costly for the visitors who managed only one wicket in the day.

Vijay and Pujara made sure India rammed home the advantage from day one as they recorded their fifth century-plus stand in their last seven Test innings together.

"Any day I will take this. Obviously, we are in a strong position at the end of the day and I wanted to always contribute to the team and I am happy," Vijay told reporters.

"Pujara also has a similar mindset as he likes to dig in deep and scrap it out in a situation with varied demands.

"Pujara is calm and that rubs on me as well, the tempo that he plays suits my game," he said of his marathon stand with the composed Pujara.

Vijay, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the starting lineup after the left-handed opener pulled out due to personal reasons, hit 11 fours and a six during his 221-ball knock.

Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul have been India's first-choice Test openers while Vijay was away recovering from his wrist surgery, but he insists it doesn't bother him.

"I feel as a professional you should always be ready whether you get a chance or not... it's difficult but I am used to it by now," said Vijay.

"Playing for India is difficult and whoever gets a chance, I wish them luck. I know how difficult it is to be in that space and perform."

Pujara effect

Pujara played the sheet anchor's role to perfection and took control after the fall of his overnight partner to record his 14th Test century.

Pujara, a classical batsman who passed 1,000 Test runs this year, played a sedate knock to frustrate the bowlers on a gruelling day for Sri Lanka on the field.

He also combined with Kohli for an unbeaten 96-run stand, forcing skipper Dinesh Chandimal to continue juggling his bowling options till the end of the day.

Kohli hit a 66-ball half-century and has smashed six boundaries so far.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Thilan Samaraweera praised the Indian top-order for their solid showing on a wicket that the visitors tripped on after winning the toss and batting.

"I think we are behind the game at the moment. I thought we bowled in very good areas but they batted well on a good pitch," Samaraweera said.

"Disappointing that we won the toss, classic pitch, no seam movement, no spin and we didn't bat well, to be honest with you," he added.

The top-ranked India are looking to go one-up in the three-Test series after the first match ended in a draw in Kolkata.

With inputs from AFP