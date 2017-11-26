LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 at Nagpur: Hosts march past 400 after Pujara's fall

Both players are playing as per the gameplan today. Kohli is aggressive and Pujara is patient as ever.

Pujara steers the penultimate delivery of the over towards the cover boundary, with two fielders sliding collectively near the boundary rope and failing to prevent the boundary. Five off the over.

Well, the crowd has erupted after that synchronised sliding in the deep. The plan so far seems that Herath is going to bowl from one end continuously with Lakmal and Gamage taking chances to have a go at batsman. As good as it sounds, it hasn’t threatened Pujara and Kohli one bit.

Four singles collected off the 111th over, bowled by Lakmal, as Pujara moves past the 3,000-run mark on home soil in this over. The lead is now 10 short of the 150-run mark.

Cheteshwar Pujara is the 10th Indian batsman to score 3,000 runs in India in Tests and he is the quickest batsman to achieve the feat. He has achieved it in 53 innings while the previous record holder was Sachin Tendulkar who achieved the same in 55 innings.

Maiden over for Herath, bowling over the wicket this over, taking his tally to 10. Has been steady progress for the hosts this morning, with 33 runs being scored so far off 14 overs.

FOUR ! Lakmal dishes this one at full length outside off, and Kohli doesn't hesitate from leaning forward and driving it through extra-cover! Brings up the 350 for the hosts. India 351/2

FOUR ! Some luck for Kohli as the ball glides away to the fine-leg boundary after deflecting off Kohli's bat handle, with the Indian captain trying to leave a short ball along leg on that occasion. India 355/2

For once it would be good if Pujara can bat freely. Some flowing drives, some lofted shots, cuts and sweeps will do fine. Except that it would be uncharacteristic

Think Sri Lanka are going to do a lot of leather hunting today. Both the batsmen have great opportunities to slam double tons. The highest 3rd wicket stand at this ground is 340 between Amla and Kallis. If Sri Lanka don’t come up with Plan B, continue sloppy fielding, that record of the South Africans might be in danger.

A high scoring over for the Indians, with Kohli smacking two boundaries off it, including one that flies off the tip of his bat handle. The Sri Lankans also concede two doubles thanks to some clumsy fielding, with overthrows allowing Kohli, who is batting on 90 at the end of the over, to come back for an extra run. 12 off the over.

Three singles collected off Herath's 32nd over, with Pujara collecting two of those, and the umpire signals drinks at the end of this over. The session has been India's all the way so far, with the Sri Lankans desperately in search of some luck in order to stay afloat in the game.

Kohli stepping on it this morning. Lankans look dispirited.. Almost like going through the motions. Kohli was 54 at the start. Has raced to 91 in style. His ton should come after the drinks break at this rate

India scored 48 runs in the first hour but the way in which they scored those runs matter. Kohli is eyeing another hundred and Pujara is standing in tent holding a bamboo.

Lakmal continues after the drinks break, with just two singles being exchanged between Pujara and Kohli in the over. India's lead currently stands at 157, with the partnership also touching the 150-mark at the moment.

Sharp turn for Herath off the third delivery of the over, with slip fielder Mathews having to collect it. Just one off the over.

FOUR ! What a way for Kohli to bring up the 150-stand with Pujara ! Tucks this one towareds fine-leg, where the fielder running to his right attempts a dive, but is unable to prevent the boundary. The Indian captain now moves to 98. India 369/2

Pujara awkwardly pulls the penultimate delivery of the over towards midwicket, collecting a single. Kohli tucks the last ball towards fine-leg, where the ball rolls away to the rope despite an attempt by the fielder running in, completing the 150-stand between the current pair! Six off the over.

Maiden over for Herath, who has been very economical this morning, as Pujara sticks to blocking and defensively prodding the ball away in this over. The spectators at Jamtha, meanwhile, are preparing themselves for a collective roar, with Kohli just two away from yet another ton. The Indian captain, though, is starting to show some concerns with his hamstring.

CENTURY NO 19 FOR VIRAT KOHLI ! Gets there with a single, taking 130 deliveries to get to the mark! Listen to the Nagpur crowd roar in delight! Has been an entertaining stay at the crease for him so far, getting 10 hits to the fence along the way. India 372/2

Kohli guides the second delivery of the over towards long-leg for a single, moving to 99. He brings up the three-figure mark for the 19th time in his career with a single off the penultimate ball of the over, stretching his century count to 10 this year. Four off the over.

He came. He saw. He yawned. Yawned a bit more. And then slammed a ton. Centuries are not inevitable but this one seemed to be so. He was hardly troubled and they call him The Run Machine for a reason. Second consecutive ton in this series for Kohli!

Change of bowling, with Dilruwan Perera getting the ball for the first time today, replacing fellow spinner Herath.

Perera is brought into the attack in the 120th over, with both batsmen now boasting of a three-figure score. Gets some sharp turn straightaway, with the third delivery beating Pujara's inside edge with some extra bounce at the same time. Four singles collected off the over.

Congrats @imVkohli the hunger is the most imp here. Poor bowling yes but you still need to have the passion to score a ton. @cricketaakash

Virat Kohli forces us to replace consistency word with Virat consistency in dictionary. He constructed this innings like a boss. It was like a walk in the park for him.

Change from both ends now, as all-rounder Dasun Shanaka operates from the other end. Another 30 minutes to go for lunch today.

100 for Virat Kohli! But you get the feeling he is just settling in to get a big one. #indvsl

Will be interesting to see how he approaches now...

Kohli was unstoppable. The century was his for the taking and he achieved it in style. Kohli was untroubled right through the innings. He literally toyed with the Lankan bowling on this pitch to register his 19th Test century. Superb batting

Shanaka bowls the over after Perera, with Chandimal opting to give his frontline pacers some rest. Three singles collected off the over, two of them picked by Kohli.

The ball stays low off the second delivery of the over, with Kohli having to adjust in the last second before going for a cut. Appeal for a stumping off the penultimate ball, thanks to some sharp work by Dickwella, with the on-field umpire going upstairs. Kohli's foot though, is firmly inside the crease. Just two off the over.

FOUR ! Flicked away towards the midwicket boundary by Kohli off Shanaka! The man at square-leg gives the ball a chase, and fails. India 387/2

Talk about timing!!! Goodness me. The deep square leg fielder was not too far away from that ball but the red cherry beat him comfortably. Kohli had walked out to reach to the pitch of the ball and seeing that Dickwella has come up to the stumps.

Kohli manages to goad Pujara into a quick single despite a fine stop by the fielder at short third man. Kohli rolls his wrists for a flick next ball, finding the midwicket boundary on this occasion. Good over for the Indians, with eight coming off it.

FOUR ! Punched down the ground on the backfoot by Kohli! India 394/2

India look well en route to run up a lead in excess of 200 before lunch. The Lankan bowling is not troubling the batsmen at all on this pitch. Pujara and Kohli have batted in their wonted fashion without being tested. They could bring up the 200 of the partnership too before long

Kohli punches the first ball down the ground after Perera shortens his length a tad. Collects a single off the fourth delivery with a drive down the ground. Five off the over.

Double Century Number 5 on the cards...Reminiscent of the Test in Indore #Kohli #IndvSL

A lot of chatter regarding another double ton for Kohli, who is now 83 runs away.

Cheteshwar Pujara is virtually impregnable and an unmovable obstacle for Sri Lanka. He is batting on another planet than Virat Kohli, but both are successful in their own ways.

BOWLED EM! Pujara's 362-delivery, 500-minute long innings finally comes to an end as Shanaka rattles his stumps with a loopy delivery, to which the Saurashtra batsman is late in bringing his bat down! Also ends the 183-run stand. India 399/3

Effective over for Shanaka, as he castles Pujara with a slower delivery that causes a momentary hush at the VCA Stadium. Pujara's long vigil comes to an end, with Kohli patting him on the back as he walks back to the crease. Four runs and a wicket off the over, with Rahane the next man out at the centre.

A pat on the back from Kohli and off walks Pujara. A Yorker out of nowhere and it has gone through Pujara’s defence. He was slightly flummoxed after the dismissal. But Shanaka lets out a roar. It was a well executed Yorker and he deserved the wicket. Given what happened yesterday, ( Shanaka was fined for ‘changing condition of the ball’) this dismissal will provide some relief to the Lankan all-rounder.

Cheteshwar Pujara was slightly late in bringing his bat down and that aided Shanaka to breach his defence. Sri Lanka finally got a wicket at the stroke of lunch.

Kohli grabs a single off the second delivery of the over, bringing up the 400 for India. Rahane stays put at the crease for the remainder of the over. Another couple of minutes to go before lunch.

Pujara must have got tired of batting against this Lankan team. He batted on all the 5 days of the Kolkata Test. Here he had batted on day 1, 2 & now 3 for his 143 off 362 balls. Finally, just before lunch he got himself yorked by Shanaka. Had a massive 183-run partnership for 3rd wicket with skipper Kohli and it allowed a study of the contrasting fashion of batting between the two.

Rahane is taking his guard. The Indian vice-captain hasn’t been in the best of form in the longest format and is due some runs. With rumours floating around that Kohli might be given rest for the Delhi Test, Rahane may captain. So getting runs under his belt will give him some confidence.

FOUR ! Yet another petty misfield for the Sri Lankans, as the ball rolls through between Chandimal's hands near mid-on, giving Kohli his 13th boundary. India 404/3

Fine stop by Thirimanne at gully to prevent a single after a late cut by Kohli off the second delivery. Kohli smacks the ball down the ground off the penultimate delivery, and collects a boundary after a misfield by his Sri Lankan counterpart Chandimal. The umpires call for lunch at the end of the over, with India stretching their lead to 199 at the end of the session.

Sri Lanka needed 3-4 wickets to bounce back in the session but they managed only one. Their approach from the start was slightly on the defensive. They didn’t have any slips for the pacers but that was also due to the batsmen. Both Pujara and Kohli were set. With Rahane at the crease, Sri Lanka must look to attack more. Kohli strolls back to the pavilion with his deputy. Another 200 seems to be the cards after Lunch. Don’t go away!!

Day 2 report: Opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara hit sublime centuries to put India in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka, as the hosts took a 107-run lead on Saturday's day two.

The overnight batsmen put together a 209-run partnership to pulverise the opposition attack after the hosts started the day on 11-1 in response to Sri Lanka's 205.

India were 312 for two at stumps in their first innings with Pujara, on 121, and skipper Virat Kohli, on 54, batting to push the visitors out of the game.

Vijay, who made an impressive return to the team after a long injury lay-off, registered his 10th Test ton before falling to Rangana Herath in the final session of play for 128.

The right-handed opener gifted his wicket to the veteran left-arm spinner after mistiming his sweep on a full toss to short fine leg where Dilruwan Perera made no mistake.

Perera had dropped Vijay on 61 at short mid-on off paceman Lahiru Gamage and the spill proved costly for the visitors who managed only one wicket in the day.

Vijay and Pujara made sure India rammed home the advantage from day one as they recorded their fifth century-plus stand in their last seven Test innings together.

"Any day I will take this. Obviously, we are in a strong position at the end of the day and I wanted to always contribute to the team and I am happy," Vijay told reporters.

"Pujara also has a similar mindset as he likes to dig in deep and scrap it out in a situation with varied demands.

"Pujara is calm and that rubs on me as well, the tempo that he plays suits my game," he said of his marathon stand with the composed Pujara.

Vijay, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the starting lineup after the left-handed opener pulled out due to personal reasons, hit 11 fours and a six during his 221-ball knock.

Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul have been India's first-choice Test openers while Vijay was away recovering from his wrist surgery, but he insists it doesn't bother him.

"I feel as a professional you should always be ready whether you get a chance or not... it's difficult but I am used to it by now," said Vijay.

"Playing for India is difficult and whoever gets a chance, I wish them luck. I know how difficult it is to be in that space and perform."

Pujara effect

Pujara played the sheet anchor's role to perfection and took control after the fall of his overnight partner to record his 14th Test century.

Pujara, a classical batsman who passed 1,000 Test runs this year, played a sedate knock to frustrate the bowlers on a gruelling day for Sri Lanka on the field.

He also combined with Kohli for an unbeaten 96-run stand, forcing skipper Dinesh Chandimal to continue juggling his bowling options till the end of the day.

Kohli hit a 66-ball half-century and has smashed six boundaries so far.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Thilan Samaraweera praised the Indian top-order for their solid showing on a wicket that the visitors tripped on after winning the toss and batting.

"I think we are behind the game at the moment. I thought we bowled in very good areas but they batted well on a good pitch," Samaraweera said.

"Disappointing that we won the toss, classic pitch, no seam movement, no spin and we didn't bat well, to be honest with you," he added.

The top-ranked India are looking to go one-up in the three-Test series after the first match ended in a draw in Kolkata.

With inputs from AFP