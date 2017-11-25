LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Nagpur: Vijay, Pujara resume 2nd session

Another maiden for Herath. Couple of nervous moments for Vijay, as the third delivery goes whizzing past his outside edge, while the Chennai batsman gets an inside-edge towards short-leg off the next ball.

Runs have become notoriously hard to come by in the first session. 26 balls since India have scored a run. Herath has suffocated more from one end while Gamage is keeping Pujara on his toes with the short ball treatment. Sri Lanka must sustain this pressure to thwart the batsmen.

Fourth maiden on the trot. Wonder if the two batsmen are waiting for a drink, the interval of which should be due anytime now, before resuming their search for runs. Gamage surprises Pujara with extra bounce off the last delivery, with the ball travelling dangerously close to Pujara's outside edge.

Vijay collects a single off the first delivery of the over to break the rut, nudging it down the ground. Pujara crunches the last delivery towards the off-side, but is intercepted at cover. Time for the players to have a drink now.

Attritional phase of cricket. Sri Lanka might not have struck but they might just be close to it. They need to continue bowling those maidens. As far as India are concerned they would think they have the best two batsmen to deal with this situation. Pujara and Vijay thrive in challenging conditions and if they see through the next hour before lunch, it will be a really, really long day for Lankans.

Vijay is caught off-guard by a short ball from Gamage off the third delivery of the over. Luckily for him, the ball falls in no-man's land even though he chips it towards point. Single collected off the last delivery of the over.

Couple of runs for Vijay off the first delivery of the over, guiding it towards the leg side behind square. Takes a risky single two balls later, with Pujara just about making it to the striker's end in time. Three off the over.

Bowling change. Medium-pacer Dasun Shanaka introduced from the South End in place of Lahiru Gamage.

FOUR! A welcome boundary for Vijay after a bit of a wait, as he drives a half-volley from Shanaka pitched outside off, bringing up the 50 for India! India 51/1

FOUR ! Beautifully timed through extra-cover by Vijay off Shanaka! He's starting to get into the groove now! India 55/1

Shanaka is introduced into the attack in the 27th over, with a replenished Vijay collecting two boundaries off well-timed drives to move to 34.

Not really a pitch to drive on the up. But Murali Vijay manages to play two superb on-the-up drives off Shanaka. Vijay has been a lot more assertive in stroke-making than Pujara and hence is already into his 30s. Pujara just keeping his end going at this stage.

Shanaka might just prove to the the weak link in Sri Lanka’s bowling. In his pursuit of finding swing, he bowls far too many overpitched deliveries. Bowls one in his first over and Vijay creams it through covers to win the shot of the day award.

Fifty partnership up between Vijay and Pujara for the second wicket! Vijay collects a single off the fourth delivery of the over to bring up the milestone. India 57/1

Two singles collected off the 28th over, bowled by Herath, as Vijay and Pujara complete the 50-stand for the second wicket. The Indian scoring rate is also starting to pick up right now.

Now it's spin from both ends, as Dilruwan Perera gets the ball for the 29th over, replacing Dasun Shanaka from the South End.

FOUR ! What a way for Vijay to welcome Perera into the attack, smacking it through the covers at the start of the spinner's spell! India 61/1

Perera gets the ball alongside Herath, replacing Shanaka, and gets smacked for a boundary off the first ball of the over, with Vijay driving it through the off-side yet again. Seven runs off the over, including a double and a single. Vijay is now approaching his half-century.

Herath continues from the other end. Three singles collected off the over, with the two batsmen, guiding it to various parts of the ground to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Rangana Herath's strike rate of 85.6 against India in Tests is the worst for him against an opposition in Tests. It's time for Sri Lanka to make some bold descions on the field to make the game interesting otherwise these two will bat through the lunch,

FOUR ! Pujara shuffles down the track, and places the ball out of mid-on's reach, to collect his third boundary. India 72/1

Pujara shuffles down the track, and whips the ball towards the leg side, placing it wide of mid-on to collect his third boundary. Vijay tries a similar shot, albeit directing it towards long-off, and ends up lobbing it high in the air off a mishit. Thankfully for him, the ball's out of Chandimal's reach, with the Sri Lankan skipper putting in a great effort running in the opposite direction.

Change of ends for Shanaka, as he replaces Herath from the North End.

Shanaka is reintroduced into the attack, this time from the North End where Herath was operating from for nine overs. Concedes two singles off the over. Vijay, meanwhile, is two short of a fifty.

Murali Vijay is dominating the scoring scene. Probably that's the game plan. Pujara would hold one end up and keep going while the other batsman would be a lot more aggressive. Working well so far, with Vijay playing some attacking shots every now and then.

FOUR ! A back-of-length delivery from Perera cut away by Pujara through extra-cover! India 82/1

Vijay has been at his fluent best since drinks. And when that happens, runs come quickly. Whatever little pressure Sri Lanka had managed to put on India has vanished. Pujara, too, opening up. Dilruwan is failing to hold one end up. Chandimal might have to go to one of his pacers soon.

Five runs collected off Perera's third over, including a boundary off the fourth delivery of the over as Pujara cuts through the covers to collect his fourth boundary.

FOUR! And that's a half-century for Murali Vijay — his 16th in Tests! Takes 112 deliveries to reach the milestone, bringing it up with a boundary off a straight drive! India 86/1

Vijay spanks the first ball of Shanaka's third over down the ground, collecting a boundary to get to his half-century in style. He may have gone through a mixed patch in the recent months, but he has a chance to make a statement ahead of the South African tour by converting the half-century into a big score today.

Splendid way to get to his fifty. His 16th! That will keep Rahul and Dhawan under pressure. Vijay, despite knocking he was going to play the Nagpur Test, must have been annoyed at sitting out for Kolkata Test. It went against the Indian team’s policy of drafting in injured players immediately after their recovery. But nothing is better than getting some runs under your belt and letting the team know about your importance and he has done just that.

As his innings went on, Murali Vijay looked more composed and authoritative. A century is here for the taking if he can maintain his composure.

Murali batting as if he has never been away. Lovely timing in his strokes. Lovely front foot drives through the off side and working ball off his legs. The half century announces that he is back where he ought to be.

FOUR ! Pujara shuffles down the ground to a full delivery just outside off, making enough room for himself to pat it down the ground for his fifth boundary. India 90/1

Perera goes around the wicket to Pujara, with the latter edging one to Mathews in the slips off the second delivery. Luckily for him, the ball lands short of the veteran player. The Saurashtra batsman then hammers the ball down the ground after shuffling down the pitch, collecting his fifth boundary. Six off the over.

Pujara uses his feet so well against the spinners. His stepping out is sure and definite and once he gets to the pitch of the ball he plays delightful drives. His backfoot play is as impressive.

Shanaka concedes two singles off his fourth over, with a silly mid-on being placed for him. The current partnership is now touching the 100-run mark.

Suranga Lakmal brought back into the attack from the South End, replacing Dilruwan Perera. We have seamers operating from both ends now.

Lakmal's brought back to the attack in the 37th over, with Sri Lanka deciding to do away with spin with less than 10 minutes to go before lunch. Just a single off the over.

Maiden over for Shanaka, the first of his spell so far. Pujara attempts a couple of drives, but is intercepted on the off-side off the second and third deliveries of the over.

Vijay tucks one towards long-leg for a single off the third delivery of the over. Pujara guides the penultimate delivery towards square-leg, not getting any more runs than Vijay. Two off the over, with Vijay blocking the last delivery, as India head to lunch at 97/1 after 39 overs. Has been a great session for the Indians with 86 runs being scored without the loss of a wicket. The current partnership is worth 90. India need another 108 runs to draw level with Sri Lanka's first innings score.

Good morning session for India. They have kept their wickets intact Pujara and Murali Vijay have also picked up runs at the slightest opportunity. Their success is reflected in the total. They have batted through the first innings without losing a wicket and are 97 for 1 at the lunch break. They are just 108 runs behind Lanka

The first session has set up the match for India and it was an indication of what will happen throughout the day unless and until Sri Lanka come up with multiple plans. Both the batsmen are set and the wicket will be even good for batsmen in the second session so both should try to get a century here.

The duo of Vijay-Pujara have reunited and played out a wicket less session. Their partnership is worth 90 runs and are 10 runs away from their 10th century stand. Sri Lanka will have to go back to the drawing room and chalk out new plans.

India's session. Scoring was in spurts but I expect that will change in the post lunch session

The Sri Lankan pacers are out and warming up. They must start well on this deck which has become easy for batting.

Lahiru Gamage bowls the first over of the second session of Day 2, and starts off with a maiden. Vijay, having crossed his half-century, has already picked up pace, and will set his sights at a few boundaries.

Pujara batting in the one gear he's comfortable and knows best, the first gear. Murali Vijay every now and then getting to second and even third gear before coming back to first. Importantly they are unhurried and pushing towards a century partnership. Time is of little consequence at this point of time.

The visitors decide to deploy pace and spin simultaneously, as Herath gets the ball from the South End. Vijay collects a single off the fourth delivery of the over.

Day 1 report: India lost opener KL Rahul to end the opening day of the second cricket Test at 11/1 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 205 in the final session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium here on Friday.

Opener Murali Vijay (2 not out) and No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (2 not out) were at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For the visitors, paceman Lahiru Gamage picked up the solitary wicket of Rahul, who got an inside edge back onto his stumps after trying to flirt with a delivery outside the off-stump.

Rahul started the Indian response on a positive note, getting off the mark with a boundary through mid-off before going into a shell, which saw him consume 13 deliveries for his brief knock.

Earlier, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc, sharing seven wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 205 in their first innings.

Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first two sessions, broke the backbone of the Lankan innings by removing skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who top-scored with a patient 122-ball 57 before adding three more wickets to return with figures of 4/67.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja complemented the off-spinner well, finishing with 3/56 while veteran paceman Ishant Sharma also picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs in his 14 overs.

Resuming the final session at 151/4, the tourists found the going tough and lost wickets at regular intervals with their last six wickets falling for just 54 runs.

Besides Chandimal, opener Dimukh Karunaratne (51 from 147; 6x4) and stumper Niroshan Dickwella (24 from 30; 4x4) were the only other batsmen who managed to provide some resistance to the Indian spin duo.

The series is currently squared at 0-0 after the drawn opening Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.