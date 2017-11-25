LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Nagpur: Vijay, Pujara remain unbeaten at Tea

Suranga Lakmal returns to the attack in the 48th over, replacing Lahiru Gamage.

100-partnership up between Vijay and Pujara off 260 deliveries, with Vijay cutting the ball towards backward point, and coming back for a third after the fielder giving the ball a chase pulls it back inside the playing area. The old partners-in-crime are back at it again! India 107/1

FOUR ! Crunched through cover point by Pujara off Lakmal! The pair have decided to put their stonewalling approach on hold for a bit, and get some quick runs on the board! India 111/1

Finally some runs on the board for the Indians, as Vijay cuts the first ball towards backward point, and comes back for a third to bring up the century stand with Pujara for the second wicket. Pujara cuts the next ball through cover point for a welcome boundary. Good over for the Indians, with 10 coming off it, including three singles.

Most century stands for the second wicket among Indian pairs in Tests: 9 - CHETESHWAR PUJARA/MURALI VIJAY* 8 - Mohinder Amarnath/Sunil Gavaskar 8 - Rahul Dravid/Virender Sehwag

A punch on the up after the 100-run stand by Pujara. Now he wants to change gears. The fans are getting behind him after each single. They are enjoying the Indian domination at the moment.

This is the 10th century stand between Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara in Tests which is the joint fourth most by any pair.

Lakmal milked for 10 runs in his 12th over. The maximum in his bowling in this Test. The Indian batsmen seem to be gradually opening out.

Lakmal may have had an expensive start to his spell, but Herath continues with his tight line from the other end, bowling yet another maiden, taking his tally to six.

Vijay guides the third delivery of the 50th over towards third man, collecting a single in the process, which is the only run scored off the over. A more economical one for Lakmal.

SIX ! Vijay dances down the track, and connects perfectly to smash the ball down the ground, clearing long-off in the process! First six of the innings! India 121/1

Vijay dances down the pitch, and smacks the ball over long-off off the third delivery of the over, connecting perfectly on the occasion. Pujara tries running the ball down the ground, but has to settle for a single after interference from mid-on. Eight off the over. India now trail by 82 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Aaah! Vijay is back. Plays his trademark shot. Shimmies down the track and thrashes it over long on. Lovely...

Pujara attempts a pull off the fourth delivery of the over, but fails to connect, and is easily intercepted at square-leg. Singles collected off the last two deliveries of the over.

Some rest for Herath, as Perera is brought back into the attack now.

Perera returns to the attack in the 53rd over, with a slip and a short-leg in place. Pujara and Vijay sneak in a single every alternate delivery, with three runs coming off the over.

Pujara and Vijay have played the stonewalling game well. But they now need to make that work to their advantage. Run rate over the next few overs should be a lot more punishing. Or won't hit Lanka hard

FOUR! Lakmal dishes a length ball outside off, and Pujara easily dispatches this one through extra-cover to collect his seventh boundary. India 135/1

FIFTY for Cheteshwar Pujara , getting to the milestone in 145 deliveries! His 17th fifty in Tests, he gets to the milestone with a single off the last delivery of the 54th over. India 136/1

Time for the players to have a drink now.

Lakmal, starting to reverse the ball, continues with a short mid-on in place. Pujara collects a double off the second ball of the over after guiding it towards fine-leg, before unleasing a drive next ball through extra-cover off a loose one from the pacer. Collects a single off the last delivery to bring up his 17th Test fifty.

Time for drinks too. These two are refusing to hand any opening to Sri Lanka.

A typical Pujara fifty. He was peppered by short balls early on given that he was out against it in Kolkata but it didn’t deter him. Reaches to the milestone with a tuck to fine leg.

Cheteshwar Pujara is scoring fifties for fun these days. He is now on his way of becoming the first Indian player to score 1000-plus runs in 2017 in Tests and for that he needs to score 25 runs more. Reliable as ever!

FOUR ! Vijay goes for a reverse-paddle, with the ball lobbing over slip and running away towards third man. Vijay moves to 83 now. India 143/1

Run-out scare for Pujara off the first delivery while trying to steal a quick single, making it to the non-striker's end in the nick of time. Vijay paddles the next one towards fine-leg for a single. Boundary off the penultimate delivery, with the ball going airborne over the slip fielder after a reverse-sweep off Vijay's bat. Eight off the over.

FOUR ! Vijay moves to 90 with a boundary off a late cut off Shanaka! Also brings up the 150 for the hosts! India 150/1

Shanaka returns to the attack. Vijay guides the first ball towards the off-side for a couple of runs, before opening the face of his bat to guide the ball through backward point off the next delivery to bring up the 150 for the hosts. Eight off the over.

Vijay was out of action for 8 months. Had a wrist surgery in between. You wouldn’t notice all that while watching Vijay bat today. Fish to water. #IndvSL

FOUR ! Pujara brings his bat down to a back-of-length delivery pitched outside leg, guiding it wide of the fielder at short fine-leg and collecting his eighth boundary. India 156/1

Four runs collected off Perera's seventh over, all of which are scored off the fourth delivery in which Pujara sweeps a back-of-length delivery wide of short fine-leg to collect his eighth boundary.

150-partnership up between Vijay and Pujara , with the former guiding the ball towards midwicket and coming back for a second to bring up the milestone. The pair have taken 321 deliveries so far in the stand. India 157/1

The ball travels close to Vijay's outside edge off the first ball of the over. Bowler Shanaka, and captain Chandimal though, think Vijay might have got an edge, and end up wasting a review. Vijay collects a double off the next ball after guiding the ball towards the leg side, bringing up the 150-stand with Pujara. Four off the over.

Perera goes round the wicket and you can sense Vijay is getting a little itchy here as approaches his ton. Makes room and plays on the off side to take a single off the last ball. Pujara too works around the park for couple of singles. 4 come off it.

India get three singles to kep the scoreboard ticking. Vijay slowly approaching his hundred. Sri Lankans waiting for the breakthrough than trying to create pressure

CENTURY NUMBER 10 for Murali Vijay ! Gets there with a quick single in the 61st over. A brilliant knock for the 33-year-old by any standard, and a timely one for him as well as he looks to seal the opener's slot for himself ahead of the important overseas tours! Takes 187 balls to get to the milestone, with nine boundaries and a six! India 170/1

Vijay has made an outstanding comeback. Returning to the fray after an injury is always tough. A lot of it is mental. But Vijay has come back gloriously.

What a comeback from Murali Vijay! It will be a headache for selectors when Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback that who two will be their first choice openers and it's a good one to have.

Vijay inches to 99 with a single at the start of the over, and takes his helmet off after getting back the strike and collecting a quick single off the fourth delivery of the over. A good comeback of sorts for Vijay and the mixed run with the bat and the spate of injuries. Six off the over. India trail by 32 with nine wickets in hand.

Was out for three months. Had a wrist injury. But here is he, compiling his 10th ton like none of it happened. Started a bit slowly, then changed his pace and went into his shell thereafter. The crowd roars as he comes on strike on 99 and gives him a standing ovation as he reaches the 100-run mark. Magnificent knock.

Maiden over for Shanaka, with Pujara opting to stay defensive for the entirety of the over. Another 15 minutes to go for tea, and this could very well turn out to be another spotless session for Vijay and Pujara. India yet to lose a wicket on Day 2 so far.

Lahiru Gamage brought back into the attack for the 63rd over. Spin being taken off for now.

There was nothing wrong with his mettle but it was the case of consistency and now, Vijay has made a strong case for himself by scoring a ton here. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have become clueless once again.

Vijay and Pujara keep the scoreboard ticking with singles as Gamage returns to the attack in the 63rd over, with four runs being scored off it. The partnership now worth 170.

Superb piece of fielding by Shanaka, blocking a straight drive off Pujara's bat, possibly saving his side a boundary in the process. Third maiden for Shanaka.

FOUR! Gamage fires a short ball at Pujara, who promptly hooks it towards fine-leg, getting a bit of a top-edge, for a four. India 184/1

Vijay collects a single off a square-drive off the fourth ball of the over, guiding it towards deep point. Pujara hooks the next ball towards fine-leg, getting a bit of a top-edge while doing so. Eight runs collected off the over, as India head to tea on a solid score of 185/1 , just 20 short of Sri Lanka's score. Turns out to be another fine session for the hosts, with 88 runs coming off it.

Another wicket less session and the trail is down to 20 runs. This pitch is wonderful for batting and Sri Lanka will be kicking themselves to fold out for 205 here. A strong or rather a team, who could make the right shot selection decisions, could have still been batting. But Sri Lanka surrendered meekly. They need 2-3 quick wickets, otherwise the same story may continue tomorrow as well.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2: Vijay collects a single off a square-drive off the fourth ball of the over, guiding it towards deep point. Pujara hooks the next ball towards fine-leg, getting a bit of a top-edge while doing so. Eight runs collected off the over, as India head to tea on a solid score of 185/1, just 20 short of Sri Lanka's score. Turns out to be another fine session for the hosts, with 88 runs coming off it.

Day 1 report: India lost opener KL Rahul to end the opening day of the second cricket Test at 11/1 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 205 in the final session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium here on Friday.

Opener Murali Vijay (2 not out) and No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (2 not out) were at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For the visitors, paceman Lahiru Gamage picked up the solitary wicket of Rahul, who got an inside edge back onto his stumps after trying to flirt with a delivery outside the off-stump.

Rahul started the Indian response on a positive note, getting off the mark with a boundary through mid-off before going into a shell, which saw him consume 13 deliveries for his brief knock.

Earlier, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc, sharing seven wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 205 in their first innings.

Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first two sessions, broke the backbone of the Lankan innings by removing skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who top-scored with a patient 122-ball 57 before adding three more wickets to return with figures of 4/67.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja complemented the off-spinner well, finishing with 3/56 while veteran paceman Ishant Sharma also picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs in his 14 overs.

Resuming the final session at 151/4, the tourists found the going tough and lost wickets at regular intervals with their last six wickets falling for just 54 runs.

Besides Chandimal, opener Dimukh Karunaratne (51 from 147; 6x4) and stumper Niroshan Dickwella (24 from 30; 4x4) were the only other batsmen who managed to provide some resistance to the Indian spin duo.

The series is currently squared at 0-0 after the drawn opening Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.