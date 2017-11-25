First Cricket
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Nagpur: Pujara, Vijay aim to consolidate

Date: Saturday,25 November 2017 08:20 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Sri Lanka in India 3 Test Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

205/10
Overs
79.1
R/R
2.59
Fours
21
Sixes
2
Extras
3
11/1
Overs
8.0
R/R
1.38
Fours
1
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Murali Vijay Batting 2 28 0 0
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 2 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Suranga Lakmal 4 1 7 0
Lahiru Gamage 4 2 4 1

  • Hello and welcome. It is Day 2 in the Nagpur Test between India and Sri Lanka and a chance for the hosts to take a sizeable lead, and put themselves in a commanding position, having shot out the Lankans for a paltry 205 on the pitch that certainly had no demons. Regular wickets would be the requirement for the Lankans and they would hope that they don't find themselves in the mighty Virat Kohli's crosshairs again. Make Firstpost your port of call as we bring you all the live scores and updates from the day's action. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Day 1 report: India lost opener KL Rahul to end the opening day of the second cricket Test at 11/1 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 205 in the final session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium here on Friday.

Opener Murali Vijay (2 not out) and No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (2 not out) were at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For the visitors, paceman Lahiru Gamage picked up the solitary wicket of Rahul, who got an inside edge back onto his stumps after trying to flirt with a delivery outside the off-stump.

Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Chandimal. AP

Rahul started the Indian response on a positive note, getting off the mark with a boundary through mid-off before going into a shell, which saw him consume 13 deliveries for his brief knock.

Earlier, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc, sharing seven wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 205 in their first innings.

Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first two sessions, broke the backbone of the Lankan innings by removing skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who top-scored with a patient 122-ball 57 before adding three more wickets to return with figures of 4/67.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja complemented the off-spinner well, finishing with 3/56 while veteran paceman Ishant Sharma also picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs in his 14 overs.

Resuming the final session at 151/4, the tourists found the going tough and lost wickets at regular intervals with their last six wickets falling for just 54 runs.

Besides Chandimal, opener Dimukh Karunaratne (51 from 147; 6x4) and stumper Niroshan Dickwella (24 from 30; 4x4) were the only other batsmen who managed to provide some resistance to the Indian spin duo.

The series is currently squared at 0-0 after the drawn opening Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

