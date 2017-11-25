First Cricket
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
SL in IND | 1st Test Nov 16, 2017
IND Vs SL
India drew with Sri Lanka
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Nagpur: Pujara completes 14th Test ton

Date: Saturday,25 November 2017 16:05 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Sri Lanka in India 3 Test Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

205/10
Overs
79.1
R/R
2.59
Fours
21
Sixes
2
Extras
3
270/2
Overs
88.0
R/R
3.07
Fours
26
Sixes
1
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 102 252 11 0
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 31 42 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Suranga Lakmal 18 2 58 0
Dasun Shanaka 11 3 35 0

  • After 88 overs,India 270/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 102 , Virat Kohli (C) 31)

    Pujara sets off for a bye at the start of the 88th over, even though he misses while crouching low to defend, bringing up the 50-stand with Kohli. The Indian skipper guides the next one towards the leg side, collecting two runs in the process. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Cheteshwar Pujara tells us that patience and consistency are his best friends and if you have both then you can achieve greater heights. This is his fourth century in 2017 in Tests which is the joint most by an Indian batting at No.3 in a calendar year in Tests. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    PU-JAA-RAA.. PU-JA-RA.. the chants are reverberating in the stadium. All signs hint towards India batting only once and that is what makes this inning special. He is tiring the Lankan players. Has already consumed 250 balls. Just like Ranchi, he looks set for a big one, albeit against an inferior bowling attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • 50-partnership up between Pujara and Kohli for the third wicket, with the former responding to his skipper's call for a bye after getting beaten by a slower ball from Lakmal. India 266/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 87 overs,India 265/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 101 , Virat Kohli (C) 28)

    Dasun Shanaka returns to the attack for the 87th over, with Gamage getting some rest for now. Kohli hands the strike back to Pujara with a single at the start of the over, with Pujara collecting a double off the next ball to bring up his 14th Test hundred. Four off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    That's really hard fought ton from Pujara. He batted all days of the Kolkata Test. Indications are he'll bat at least on the first 3 days of this Test! He's gone on in one solitary gear from early morning, unruffled by bowlers, breaks in session, fall of Vijay or even the 2nd new ball. What a way to get to his 14th Test century.  A true Test innings, grinding it out.

    Full Scorecard

  • Century number 14 it is for Cheteshwar Pujara! What a series he is having so far! Gets to the magical three-figure mark with a double, consuming 246 deliveries to reach there. Has been a composed innings from the Saurashtra batsman, having batted for several hours so far in the innings! He exchanges a hug with his skipper after bringing up the milestone. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 86 overs,India 261/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 98 , Virat Kohli (C) 27)

    Lakmal continues with from the other end, with Samarawickrama returning to the field after suffering a nasty blow to his ribs earlier in the day. Pujara collects a double off the third delivery after guiding the ball to deep square-leg, followed by a single that takes him to 98. Kohli keeps strike for the following over with a quick single off the last delivery. The partnership between the two is also nearing the 50-run mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 85 overs,India 257/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 95 , Virat Kohli (C) 26)

    Four runs collected off the 85th over, with all of them being collected off the second delivery of the over. Except, Kohli decides to run all of them by himself, thanks to overthrows. Has been a tough day so far for the Sri Lankans on the field, and their luck hardly seems to be improving. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firspost Journalist in Nagpur

    When was the last time you saw batsmen run four? Kohli pushed Pujara after a wayward throw with no backing and Pujara obliged.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kohli has decided to run all of them, thanks to overthrows. The fielder at catching point throws ambitiously, with a lapse by a teammate at the other side of the wicket letting the ball run away. India 257/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 84 overs,India 253/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 95 , Virat Kohli (C) 22)

    Lakmal returns to the attack, with the visitors opting for pace from both ends. Kohli guides the third delivery towards long-leg, where Gamage bruises his knee while saving a run near the boundary, allowing the captain to come back for a third. Pujara flicks the next ball towards the square-leg fence for a four. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Flicked away towards the square-leg boundary by Pujara off the fourth delivery of Lakmal's 16th over. Brings up the 250 for the hosts. India 253/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Kohli has eased his way to 22. While Pujara continues to play his natural game. Sri Lanka just not able to suffocate India after Vijay’s wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • Suranga Lakmal returns to the attack in the 84th over, with Sri Lanka deploying pace from both ends now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 83 overs,India 246/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 91 , Virat Kohli (C) 19)

    Tight over from Gamage, with just a single coming off it. Gamage has been the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers so far, conceding 39 runs for the wicket of Rahul in the 19 overs that he has bowled so far. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    There is variable bounce in the pitch. It is the odd one that is leaping or keeping low at this stage. But as the cracks on the pitch widen it could be more pronounced every time the ball hits the cracks. India need to ensure that they do not have to bat again in case this pitch deteriorates alarmingly on day 4 and 5  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 82 overs,India 245/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 91 , Virat Kohli (C) 18)
     
    Five runs collected off the 82nd over, which witnesses Herath return to the attack in place of Perera. Four of those are scored off a drive through cover by Kohli off the first ball. Drinks are brought to the field at the end of the over. India lead by 40 with eight wickets in hand right now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Driven through cover in impeccable fashion by Kohli off Herath at the start of the 82nd over! The Indian skipper's getting settled real quick! India 244/2

    Full Scorecard

  • Rangana Herath brought back into the attack in place of Dilruwan Perera.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Lanka grab the second new ball as soon as it becomes due. Hope to have a go with the new ball at Kohli when he is still new to the crease. Pujara is not the sort who will flay it. But if anyone can at this stage, he can. He is well set and right on top of the attack. May be he will after getting to his hundred. Not far now

    Full Scorecard

  • After 81 overs,India 240/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 91 , Virat Kohli (C) 13)

    The Sri Lankans opt to make use of the second new ball, with Gamage getting the shiny cherry in his hand. Pujara collects a double off the fourth delivery of the over, going for it off an inside-edge. Three off the over. Pujara in the 90s now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Murali Vijay has once again disappointed himself and his fans by not playing a big knock and that has brought Kohli on to the crease and he is in-form. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara is just 11 runs away from yet another century. 
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • The Sri Lankans opt to take the second new ball, with Lahiru Gamage getting the first crack at it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 80 overs,India 237/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 89 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

    Six runs collected off the 80th over, including a boundary off the third delivery scored by Kohli with a beautiful roll of the wrists. The second new ball will be available now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Superb use of the bottom hand by Kohli as the Indian captain sends the ball running down the ground like a rocket! India 236/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 79 overs,India 231/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 88 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)
     

    Gamage returns to the attack as Chandimal opts to bring pace back into play. Kohli times his flick well off the last delivery of the 79th over, collecting a couple of runs in the process. Just two off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Sri Lankan skipper Chandimal opts to bring pace back into play, with Gamage getting the ball for the 79th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 78 overs,India 229/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 88 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)

    Herath appeals for an lbw off the first ball of the 78th over, and Chandimal goes for the review even though he doesn't get a confirmation from his close-in fielders. The Sri Lankans lose their remaining review as replays confirm an inside-edge off Kohli's bat. The Indian skipper helps himself to his first boundary two balls later, placing it wide of mid-on. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Sri Lanka have wasted both their reviews. Both of them were taken because the visitors were desperate. There was no rationale behind it. With eight wickets to go and a lot of overs to bowled, Chandimal can’t complain if a decision goes against his team. The point of the reviews is to use them sharply and Sri Lanka didn’t do that today.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Driven between midwicket and mid-on by Kohli off Herath as the captain collects his first boundary. India 228/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Cheeky work here. The big screen was playing the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma advertisement and fans got more elated.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Vijay's wicket has brought in skipper Virat Kohli to the middle. There will be greater intent with Kohli around. Even Pujara will run with more urgency and bat likewise. Vijay got out rather tamely after that wonderful comeback hundred. India have the lead. Must now press ahead

    Full Scorecard

  • After 77 overs,India 224/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 88 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    Pujara shuffles down the track and smacks the ball down the ground to collect his 10th boundary off the second delivery of the over. He follows it up with a couple of doubles in the remainder of the over. Eight off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    The change of angle works for Herath. Vijay miscues his paddle sweep to shirt fine leg. The Tamil Nadu batsman was livid with himself and kicked the turf as he walked back. The fans give him a warm ovation but go bonkers after Kohli saunters out. A few kids had told me before the start of the match. Well, they must be grinning right now.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pujara shuffles down the track, and drives the ball down the ground to move to 84 with his 10th boundary. India 220/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 76 overs,India 216/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 80 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    Vijay perishes while attempting an ambitious sweep off a full toss from Herath, giving Perera catching practice at short fine-leg. While it brings to an end an incredible second-wicket stand, the Nagpur crowd's busy cheering the arrival of captain Virat Kohli. A wicket-maiden for Herath. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! And the Sri Lankans finally get a wicket on the second day! Herath fires a full toss outside leg, and Vijay sweeps it straight into the hands of short fine leg, departing after an outstanding comeback knock. India 216/2

    Vijay c Perera b Herath 128(221)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 75 overs,India 216/1 ( Murali Vijay 128 , Cheteshwar Pujara 80)

    Pujara edges the last delivery past the slip fielder, and gets enough time to return for a second as the ball runs away to third man. Five off the over, including three singles. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 74 overs,India 211/1 ( Murali Vijay 126 , Cheteshwar Pujara 77)

    Vijay whips the second delivery of Herath's 20th over towards the midwicket fence to collect his 11th boundary, but more importantly, to complete the 200-stand for the second wicket with Pujara. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Eventful phase of cricket. Pujara completed his 1000 Test runs in 2017. India wiped off the deficit and are into the lead. Even the 200-run stand is up.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Vijay whips one away towards the midwicket fence off Herath to bring up the 200-stand with Pujara for the second wicket! The pair have taken 417 deliveries to bring up the milestone! India 210/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 73 overs,India 206/1 ( Murali Vijay 121 , Cheteshwar Pujara 77)

    Singles collected off all deliveries of the over save the last, including a powerful sweep off the third delivery by Vijay. It's the single off the penultimate delivery that gets the hosts in the lead with nine wickets and a little over three days to spare. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 72 overs,India 201/1 ( Murali Vijay 118 , Cheteshwar Pujara 75)

    Vijay guides the first ball of Herath's latest over down the ground to collect a single. Pujara, who has crossed the 1,000-run mark in 2017 already, defends off the remaining deliveries of the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the first Indian player to score 1,000 runs in Tests in 2017. 
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 71 overs,India 200/1 ( Murali Vijay 117 , Cheteshwar Pujara 75)

    Pujara goes for a late cut off the third delivery of the 71st over, guiding the ball towards third man where the Herath plays the intercepter, with the batsman coming back for a second. Che repeats the shot off the last ball of the over, collecting as many runs off a similar shot off the last ball, bringing up the 200 for India. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Murali Vijay scored nine centuries in Test cricket before today but he has never scored 170-plus runs in a Test innings. He has played calculative and smart cricket so far and he would like to carry on along with Pujara who is eyeing another century. Sri Lanka don't have further plans to put pressure on India, it seems.
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 70 overs,India 195/1 ( Murali Vijay 116 , Cheteshwar Pujara 71)

    Herath into his 18th over. Samarawickrama suffers a nasty blow on his rib cage while fielding at short leg after getting hit by a sweep off Vijay's bat, and he is forced to leave the field after being attended to by the physio, with Karunaratne taking his place at the risky fielding position. Just one off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    India's batsmen must simply step on it. They ought to score in excess of 120 runs this session. Not losing a wicket is not the name of the game. They have gone through two sessions without losing a wicket. But becomes meaningless if they cannot capitalise on that and take advantage of a tiring and disheartened bowling attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Ouch! Samarawickrama has take a blow below the rib cage. He is wincing in pain. The physio is out and Sadeera is walking off. Hope it’s not too serious.

    Full Scorecard
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2: Lakmal continues with from the other end, with Samarawickrama returning to the field after suffering a nasty blow to his ribs earlier in the day. Pujara collects a double off the third delivery after guiding the ball to deep square-leg, followed by a single that takes him to 98. Kohli keeps strike for the following over with a quick single off the last delivery. The partnership between the two is also nearing the 50-run mark.

Day 1 report: India lost opener KL Rahul to end the opening day of the second cricket Test at 11/1 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 205 in the final session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium here on Friday.

Opener Murali Vijay (2 not out) and No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (2 not out) were at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For the visitors, paceman Lahiru Gamage picked up the solitary wicket of Rahul, who got an inside edge back onto his stumps after trying to flirt with a delivery outside the off-stump.

Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Chandimal. AP

Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Chandimal. AP

Rahul started the Indian response on a positive note, getting off the mark with a boundary through mid-off before going into a shell, which saw him consume 13 deliveries for his brief knock.

Earlier, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc, sharing seven wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 205 in their first innings.

Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first two sessions, broke the backbone of the Lankan innings by removing skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who top-scored with a patient 122-ball 57 before adding three more wickets to return with figures of 4/67.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja complemented the off-spinner well, finishing with 3/56 while veteran paceman Ishant Sharma also picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs in his 14 overs.

Resuming the final session at 151/4, the tourists found the going tough and lost wickets at regular intervals with their last six wickets falling for just 54 runs.

Besides Chandimal, opener Dimukh Karunaratne (51 from 147; 6x4) and stumper Niroshan Dickwella (24 from 30; 4x4) were the only other batsmen who managed to provide some resistance to the Indian spin duo.

The series is currently squared at 0-0 after the drawn opening Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



}