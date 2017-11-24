LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Nagpur: Visitors look to rebuild after Sadeera's fall

TOSS : It is Sri Lanka who win the toss at Nagpur, and they have decided to bat first.

Chandimal : We will bat. Looks like a good pitch and we will look to make maximum out of this. There's grass cover but it's dry underneath. We played good cricket in the first Test apart from the last session, so we have chatted about how to bat in the second innings.

Kohli : The first session should offer something to the quicks. Not a good grass covering as such, some cracks, but it should do something. . The toss isn't under your control, would have liked to bat first to test ourselves. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses. Looks like a pretty good pitch. Shami has a niggle, so Ishant comes in. Vijay obviously comes in for Shikhar.

India going in with extra batsman. Could come in handy batting last on a pitch expected to break up later.

Murai Vijay's recent form in Test cricket is underwhelming. There is nothing wrong with his mettle. He became known for nice 10s and 20s; style over substance. India want a fit and firing Murali Vijay for the upcoming overseas tours and he has innate X-factor to be successful and here is another chance for him.

The coin fell in Sri Lanka’s favour and they choose to bat first. As mentioned earlier in the preview, there is grass on the pitch but it is dry underneath and spinners will come into the action in the second half of the match. So Chandimal has opted against batting fourth. Rohit coming in for Bhuvi clearly suggests that Kohli wants depth in the batting line-up. Surprisingly, the visitors haven’t made changes. Chandimal backed him up in the presser yesterday and Gamage will have to come good in this Test.

Changes : Vijay, Rohit and Ishant in; Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar and Shami out.

We are minutes away from the start of first day’s play and the stadium is absolutely empty. Approximately 100-150 fans have turned up. The situation was no different at Eden Gardens in the first Test. It is a Friday and a working day so don’t think the number of spectators would increase drastically as the match progresses.

Mohammed Shami has been Indian cricket's poster boy cruelly bedeviled by a succession of injuries which means Rohit Sharma will have another go at the Test level as India are back with four bowlers theory and this time India will not be knocking on wood.

The players are walking out for the national anthems amidst ‘India, India’ chants. School children from an army school have just made their way to the stands and it has kind of livened up the atmosphere.

The players walk out to the centre at the start of the match, with Samarawickrama and Karunaratne opening the innings for the Sri Lankans as usual. Ishant Sharma, who makes a comeback in this Test, to bowl the first over of the match.

Uh-oh, a couple of officials just rushed on to the ground and informed the players that the national anthems aren’t happening. Apparently, there are no loud speakers at the ground.

FOUR ! First runs on the board for the Sri Lankans, as Samarawickrama leans forward and presents a straight bat to beat the fielder at extra-cover, and find a boundary in the process. SL 4/0

Ishant starts off with a short ball well outside off, with keeper Saha collecting it at face-height — a sign of decent carry on the Jamtha track. Samarawickrama gets the first runs on the board with a well-timed drive through extra-cover for a four. He then sets off for a single a couple of deliveries later. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Now Karunaratne gets off the mark with a boundary as well. Sharp inswinger from Umesh, and the southpaw brings his bat down just in time to guide the ball through midwicket. Jadeja gives the ball a bit of a chase, but the quick outfield carries the ball all the way. SL 10/0

Dimuth Karunaratne has amassed 949 runs in Tests in 2017 at an average of 43.13 which is the second most by any player and he needs to be unruffled in certain conditions as a player to be successful in India and he needs to know that as early as possible.

Samarawickrama collects a single off the first delivery off Umesh, who bowls from the other end. Karunaratne gets off the mark with a boundary as well, bringing his bat down in the nick of time to guide a sharp inswinger from the local boy, guiding the ball all the way to the midwicket fence.

Sadeera Samarawickrama's gallant behaviour did not work for him in the first Test but his foray into Test cricket is intriguing as he can be groomed and that's what Sri Lankan selectors are doing.

A mishit off Samarawickrama's bat guides the ball towards square-leg off the second delivery of the over, allowing the batsman a couple of runs. Just three off the over, with Samarawickrama collecting a single off the penultimate delivery of the over.

The two pacers, Ishant & Umesh not really bending their back at this stage. Just trying to get the lines right. Some movement is evident. Pacers need to get into the groove quickly.

Second time in four overs that India are complaining about the shape of the ball. The umpires have checked it twice and have asked the players to continue with it.

Samarawickrama guides the first ball of the over through the gap at cover point. Rohit and vijay give the ball a spirited chase all the way to the boundary rope, with the former pulling the cherry back in just in time, with Samarawickrama collecting three runs in the process. Three off the over.

OUT ! Ishant strikes early and Samarawickrama's innings comes to an early end! The lanky pacer entices the batsman forward, with the right-handed batsman getting a thick edge that carries to Pujara at first slip. The umpires go upstairs for a quick review, with the catch being cleared by the third umpire. SL 20/1

Samarawickrama has been caught behind. But the umpires went upstairs to check the legality of the ball and the catch. The crowd roared delightfully as both the replays were played on the big screen. The aggressive Samarawickrama is on his way. India pick their first.

Sadeera pulls the first ball towards square-leg for a single off the first ball of the over. Karunaratne collects two off the next delivery after guiding the ball towards the leg side, but nearly ends up colliding with his partner. Ishant strikes off the penultimate delivery as Samarawickrama gets a thick outside edge after lunging forward in an attempted drive. Four runs and a wicket, Sri Lanka in a spot of bother early in their innings.

Sadeera Samarawickrama was disturbed by seam movement there. He played away from his body once more and threw his wicket. Welcome to Test cricket! Coming back to the catch that Pujara took, he stands in either at first or second slip for Saurashtra in First Class cricket often and that has helped him to dive in front and take the catch.

Tight over by Umesh, with just one run coming off it as Karunaratne collects a single off the penultimate delivery of the over. Thirimanne, the new batsman at the crease, is yet to get off the mark.

Karunaratne collects a double off the penultimate delivery of the over, with Jadeja cutting the ball off near the third man fence. Those are the only runs scored off the over, with Thirimanne yet to get off the mark.

Anyways, both the stands in the image above have been filled by school kids. This has become a trend at most Tests: students attending the game. And what makes it enthralling is that their enthusiasm never dies. They keep on cheering. Even the chants they shout have innocence in it and the players love it.

India finally have it their way. They were unhappy about the red cherry as early as the second over and the umpires have changed it in the seventh. Will it make a difference?

Maiden over by Umesh, which is the first of this innings, with Thirimanne yet to get off the mark after facing eight deliveries. Some bounce on offer for the pacers so far in the innings.

FOUR ! Fine shot by Karunaratne, as he drives a full delivery from Ishant down the ground to collect his second boundary! SL 27/1

Don't surprise yourself if you see Ashwin pretty early into the attack as India are playing with only four bowlers so Virat Kohli needs to manage the workload of his fast bowlers. And Ashwin has dismissed Karunaratne five times in Test cricket till day.

Four runs collected off the ninth over, all of which are scored off the third delivery of Ishant's fifth over through a drive down the ground by Karunaratne for a four.

Umesh beats Thirimanne's inside-edge off the first delivery of the 10th over, with two leg-byes being collected off the second. He finally gets off the mark off the third delivery with a drive, and would've been the third consecutive Sri Lankan batsman to get off the mark with a boundary this innings had it not been for an agile stop by Ashwin. Four off the over.

Maiden over by Ishant, with Karunaratne playing it safe in the over. Ishant is using his height well to fire in a bouncer or two every now and then to keep the batsmen in check.

Thirimanne drives towards extra-cover off the fourth delivery of the over, with Ashwin pulling off another fine piece of fielding to reduce a potential boundary to a single. Just one off the over, with the drinks cart being brought out to the field at the moment.

Drinks taken. Both teams have shared the first hour of the day. The Indian pacers have not allowed the batsmen easy scoring opportunities. There are cracks in this pitch and we will see Jadeja and Ashwin bowling in tandem soon.

Change of bowling. Ravichandran Ashwin brought into the attack from the Secretary End, replacing Ishant Sharma.

Was all that talk of 'green top' a double bluff? The first hour of play has not seen even a single delivery behaving alarmingly. The seam and swing movement are as normal as any on the opening day of a Test and the batsmen have been very comfortable. Also Kohli has employed a less that attacking field, with most of the fielders being in defensive positions. If he expected the ball to move around he'd have packed the slips.

Ashwin brought into the attack in the 13th over, and we get a quintessential lightning quick over from the off-spinner at the start of his spell. Turns out to be the third maiden of the Sri Lankan innings.

It's just one spinner Kohli is sticking to at the moment, as Umesh continues from the other end, bowling his usual line outside off to Karunaratne. Make that two consecutive maidens.

Thirimanne drives the first delivery of Ashwin's second over towards cover-point for a single, making it the first run conceded by the off-spinner. That however, is the only run scored off the over.

Eighth over on the trot for Umesh Yadav. Indian bowlers would have to take the responsibility of putting in that extra effort given that they have gone with only four bowlers.

Second consecutive maiden for Umesh, as the two Sri Lankan southpaws opt to take it easy right now. Thirimanne has scored 4 off 31 deliveries so far.

Sometimes figures tell us the wrong story and that's what Yadav's figures are suggesting. It may look good to eyes but still he did not force batsmen to play a lot in my opinion.

Sri Lanka have some support at the VCA Stadium, with super-fan Gayan Senanayaka sitting right next to Sudhir Gautam in the stands. Maiden for Ashwin, with just two singles coming off the last seven overs.

Ishant Sharma brought back into the attack in place of Umesh Yadav.

After being a near passenger in the previous Test Ashwin must welcome the opportunity to bowl so early in this Test. Indications are that he will have a lot of bowling to do in this Test. Ashwin would welcome the chance to working up a rhythm.

Preview: A green tinge across the wicket when the second Test between India and Sri Lanka starts in Nagpur on Friday indicates a fast-paced challenge, with India captain Virat Kohli looking ahead to overseas tours.

Bowling tracks in India traditionally help spinners but in the opening drawn Test in Kolkata fast bowlers took centre stage.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led an inspired Indian pace attack that took all of the 17 Sri Lankan wickets that fell during the game.

The pitches in Nagpur and Delhi are also expected to help seamers as the world's top Test team prepares to tour South Africa starting in January.

"It is very clear that we are preparing for the next two years that we are going to travel abroad," Indian opener KL Rahul said.

"We will play lot of cricket overseas and find wickets like this and it is going to be challenging for all of us. So we wanted to prepare in that way," he added.

India prepared a spinner's paradise at Nagpur's Jamtha ground when the hosts packed off South Africa inside three days in 2015.

The pitch was rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council governing body because the ball turned dangerously at times.

However, reports say the grass on the Nagpur wicket pitch is expected to remain for the five-day game against Sri Lanka.

With Bhuvneshwar pulling out of the remaining two Tests because of his upcoming marriage, Ishant Sharma is expected to take up the role of the third seamer.

Sri Lanka also have a strong pace attack led by Suranga Lakmal, who returned impressive figures of 7-119 at the Eden Gardens.

Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage shared the spoils while bowling out India for 172 in the first innings of the opening Test.

Even though India turned the tables and gave the islanders a mighty scare on the final day, coach Nic Pothas was upbeat about Sri Lanka's chances in the series.

"I'm more excited about how we fought and came out the other end," Pothas said of his side that is ranked sixth on the ICC table.

"Actually, you're looking at one day or a couple of hours of cricket, I'm looking at four days of cricket where we played very good cricket," Pothas said.

Sri Lanka, who have never won a Test in India, have put up a much improved showing since their 0-9 whitewash against India across all three formats earlier this year.

They beat Pakistan in two Tests in the United Arab Emirates before coming to India.

"I think you always set a goal to improve," said Pothas.

"We had a series in Sri Lanka where we did not compete at all. We've come here, and we've actually been very competitive in the first Test match.

Pothas said the Sri Lankans can see they are getting "tougher."

"So we'll see if we can continue to ride that wave."

With inputs from AFP.