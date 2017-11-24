LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Nagpur: Visitors bowled out for 205

OUT! Ashwin gets rid of Shanaka with an absolute beauty. The ball held its line after pitching, and beat the batsmen's defence. Played the wrong line, did Shanaka.

Most wickets by Indian players against Sri Lanka across formats:

Ashwin continues. One run and a wicket in that over. Shanaka prised out with a delivery bowled across the batsman, that just held its line. Dilruwan Perera joins Chandimal at the crease. The Lankans pegged back after Tea. The spin twins have already given Indian a good headstart in the last session on Day 1.

Gone! Through Shanaka's defence!! Jeez India have snared up two wickets in no time. Shanaka plays the wrong line and loses his off stump. Terrifically bowled by Ashwin. Slowly, but steadily, he is getting near the 300-wicket mark. Recovery mode on for Sri Lanka.

Jadeja continues. Bowling with silly point, short leg and slip. Indians on the attack. Quietly played away by the batsmen. Another eventless over. One gets the impression that Ashwin's overs have somewhat more variety and hence greater chances of producing wickets. Jadeja is just running through his overs.

Ashwin continues. Lots of men around the bat. Forward short leg, leg slip, slip all are employed. Chance on the fourth ball. Difficult chance for Pujara at short leg off Perera's bat. One runs from that over.

SIX! Perera comes down the track and breaks the shackles with a lofted shot over long off.

Jadeja to Perera. Another straight one. Perera plays him back and tried to cut. Rapped on the pads. Appeal. Given out. The Lankans review, and replays show that there was an inside edge. The on-field umpire will have to reverse his decision. Perera survives. Perera then comes down the track then and lofts the bowler for a six over long off on the last ball.

Dilruwan reviewed the LBW decision straightaway. He knew he had nicked it and Nigel Llong overturns it rightfully. The decisions was followed by a few ‘boos’ but Perera silenced them by thrashing Jadeja over for a 6 over long off. A couple of stimulating minutes that!

Ashwin carries on. Gives the ball good air. Three runs off the first four balls. The fifth ball runs away towards third man. Relay fielding by the Indians near the boundary saves a run. Three runs. The last ball is pushed to mid off. No chance of a run. Six runs is what the Lankans collect from that over. Two handy overs for the visitors back-to-back.

OUT ! Jadeja traps Perera plumb lbw, with the latter trying to fend a rising delivery on his backfoot. Tries reviewing umpire Kettleborough's decision, and has to trudge back after getting three reds. SL 184/7

Chandimal playing a lonely hand at this stage. The loss of a couple of wickets after tea has imposed a lot of responsibility on the Lankan skipper. His half century thus far has been brilliant

A fan in my stand started dancing after Dilruwan’s fall. He was quite furious after the overturned decision. Well, he has got his moment to rejoice. The DRS couldn’t come to the batsman’s rescue this time around. It was too obvious and the review had ‘hope’ written all over it. Another one bites the dust.

Another wicket-taking over for Jadeja, who collects his third victim, as he traps Dilruwan Perera lbw for 15, with Sri Lanka losing their seventh wicket with another 16 needed to reach 200.

OUT ! Ashwin nets the big fish, as Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal gets trapped lbw while attempting a reverse-sweep. The umpire's not convinced initially, mainly due to the batsman's stance at the time of impact, but has to reverse his decision after Kohli opts to use the DRS, getting three reds. SL 184/8

Dilruwan Perreira's DRS call must be the silliest one so far. He was on the backfoot when rapped on the pads by Jadeja. There is no way that the ball was doing anything other than going straight. The ball was headed to the centre of the centre stump and he was on the backfoot. No error. Out as declared

Chandimal perishes while looking for some quick runs on the board, getting trapped lbw while attempting a reverse-sweep off the third delivery of the over. Lakmal walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single first ball. A single and a wicket off the 72nd over.

FOUR ! Lucky inside-edge for Lakmal while looking for a big hit, with the ball running away to the fine-leg boundary unhindered. SL 189/8

How many wickets have Sri Lanka lost due to impatience? Samarawickrama, Dickwella and now Chandimal. In hindsight, Chandimal’s dismissal would infuriate the Sri Lankan wickets the most. He is the captain. He had Herath, who top scored for them in the first innings in Kolkata, at the other end, but still Chandimal couldn’t resist his temptation of scoring quick runs. It was a stroke which could be advised when the team is batting at 180/2 but at 185/7, it is a big ‘No, no’

What was that from Sri Lankan skipper? It was a bad shot against the run of play. Indian spinners have now taken two wickets in quick succession. It's about the time that they will bowl out Sri Lanka under 200 runs.

After a terrific vigil skipper Chandimal is out leg before while attempting a reverse sweep. The umpire declared him not out but the Indians were convinced and sought a review. Excellent 57 by the skipper. But he looked silly getting out in that manner after such a combative innings. Good bowling and good review call by Ashwin.

Four runs leaked by Jadeja off his 19th over, with Lakmal getting a thick inside-edge that runs away to the fine-leg boundary. The lower-order collapse that we are witnessing right now means getting shot out for less than 200, which would be demoralising unless the likes of Herath can turn things around later in the game.

Just one off the 74th over. But the anticipation of a wicket looms large among the Indians in each delivery, with Kohli and Co now going for the kill with just two wickets left in the Sri Lankan innings. The umpires call for drinks.

From 151/4 to 190/8 this has been a dreadful collapse. Indian fans usually like to see their team bat and their wish might just come true today. Can Sri Lanka cross 200?

FOUR ! Wild swing of the bat from Lakmal, and he beats the fielder at mid-on to collect his second boundary! SL 195/8

The match was evenly poised at the Tea, but at the drinks break – India are on top. This has really been the story of Sri Lanka so far as they have failed to seize the crucial moments of the game in the series.

Herath collects a single off the third delivery of the 75th over, handing the strike back to Lakmal, who whacks the ball wide of mid-on to collect his second boundary.

Maiden over for Ashwin, as he keeps Herath on his toes. The veteran Sri Lankan left-arm spinner scored a fifty at Kolkata. It remains to be seen if he can produce a fight in this game or not.

FOUR ! Another piece of clean-hitting by Lakmal, as he clears the circle between midwicket and mid-on to collect his third boundary. SL 199/8

Lakmal smashes the ball towards the wide long-on fence off the first delivery, continuing his offensive against the spinners. Jadeja appeals for a leg-before three balls later, but this one's going down leg. Four are all that are collected off this over.

That particular stand has been the noisiest today. It is closer to the pavilion and the fans are persistently calling out players' name. A couple of them responded, which got them going even more.

Ashwin launches a carrom ball at Herath off the second delivery of the over, which the latter reacts to with a sweep towards fine-leg for a couple of runs, bringing up the 200 for the visitors.

Ishant Sharma returns to the attack in the 79th over of the innings, giving Ravindra Jadeja some rest.

Yes, they have. 200 on board for Sri Lanka. Herath and Lakmal won’t shy away from playing their shots. And India won’t mind that as it gives them a chance to skittle them out early. Ishant Sharma comes into the attack with the (option of) new ball a couple of overs away.

FOUR ! Another well-timed swing of the bat by Lakmal towards the midwicket boundary! The pacer surely is impressing everyone with his hitting skills. SL 205/8

OUT ! Lakmal's cameo comes to an end as he nicks one to keeper Saha off Ishant off the last delivery of the 79th over, with Sri Lanka losing their ninth wicket in the process. Third wicket for Ishant. SL 205/9

Sri Lanka extremely lucky to get anywhere near 200 mark. India dropped catches, missed run outs and had batsman reprieved on no ball. Else Lanka after winning toss and opting to bat would have not seen even 150. Skipper Chandinal was best bat. Rest are not in Test cricket mode.

It was too difficult a delivery for a no 10. On a length, in the fourth stump line and Lakmal pokes at it and hands Saha an easy catch.

Ishant's return to the attack makes for an interesting over. While Lakmal collects his fourth boundary with a well-timed slog towards the midwicket boundary off the fourth delivery, Ishant has the last laugh as he gets the pacer caught behind for 17 off the last ball of the over.

OUT ! Herath edges to Rahane at slip off Ashwin, who finishes as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/67, as the Sri Lankans fold up for 205 after opting to bat first.

Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, both finished with three scalps while Ashwin took four wickets and Umesh Yadav did not take a wicket at his home venue. Sri Lanka have not posted enough runs on the board and that will eventually hurt them at the end of the match as the pitch is still looking decent for batsmen.

Lahiru Gamage is left stranded at the other end without facing a ball, as Herath edges the first ball of the 80th over to Rahane in the slips, with Ashwin collecting his fourth wicket. Sri Lanka are bowled out for 205, a total much lesser than what they would have imagined when they were doing reasonably well at 160/4. Let's see if the visitors can pressure Kohli and Co. with the ball now.

The duo of Rahane-Ashwin strikes. Herath perishes and off run Vijay and Rahul rushes towards the pavilion. India will bat again and will have to survive eight overs.

For those who have forgotten or never seen it: this is how scores were maintained before the advent of Internet.

The players are out on the field at the start of the Indian innings. Rahul opens with Vijay on this occasion. Lakmal to bowl the first over.

FOUR ! Rahul was dismissed off the very first ball that he faced in the Kolkata Test. This time he scores a boundary at Nagpur, driving it through the gap between extra-cover and mid-off! India 4/0

Murali Vijay's recent form in Test cricket is middling. He has a point to prove and he cant not have a better occasion than this to play a big knock for himself.

Rahul takes his mark. Lakmal ready to steam in. Well, well the first ball goes for a boundary. Lakmal dismissed Rahul for a nought in the first innings at Kolkata. Rahul greets him with a boundary here.

KL Rahul's battle against Suranga Lakmal will be enthralling as Lakmal got him twice in the first Test. However, this pitch is different than Eden so it will be a challenge also for Lakmal.

Lakmal starts the proceedings off for the visitors. Rahul smacks the ball through the off-side for a boundary, getting the first runs on the board off the very first delivery in style. Collects a single off the next delivery to bring Vijay on strike. Five off the first over.

Preview: A green tinge across the wicket when the second Test between India and Sri Lanka starts in Nagpur on Friday indicates a fast-paced challenge, with India captain Virat Kohli looking ahead to overseas tours.

Bowling tracks in India traditionally help spinners but in the opening drawn Test in Kolkata fast bowlers took centre stage.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led an inspired Indian pace attack that took all of the 17 Sri Lankan wickets that fell during the game.

The pitches in Nagpur and Delhi are also expected to help seamers as the world's top Test team prepares to tour South Africa starting in January.

"It is very clear that we are preparing for the next two years that we are going to travel abroad," Indian opener KL Rahul said.

"We will play lot of cricket overseas and find wickets like this and it is going to be challenging for all of us. So we wanted to prepare in that way," he added.

India prepared a spinner's paradise at Nagpur's Jamtha ground when the hosts packed off South Africa inside three days in 2015.

The pitch was rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council governing body because the ball turned dangerously at times.

However, reports say the grass on the Nagpur wicket pitch is expected to remain for the five-day game against Sri Lanka.

With Bhuvneshwar pulling out of the remaining two Tests because of his upcoming marriage, Ishant Sharma is expected to take up the role of the third seamer.

Sri Lanka also have a strong pace attack led by Suranga Lakmal, who returned impressive figures of 7-119 at the Eden Gardens.

Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage shared the spoils while bowling out India for 172 in the first innings of the opening Test.

Even though India turned the tables and gave the islanders a mighty scare on the final day, coach Nic Pothas was upbeat about Sri Lanka's chances in the series.

"I'm more excited about how we fought and came out the other end," Pothas said of his side that is ranked sixth on the ICC table.

"Actually, you're looking at one day or a couple of hours of cricket, I'm looking at four days of cricket where we played very good cricket," Pothas said.

Sri Lanka, who have never won a Test in India, have put up a much improved showing since their 0-9 whitewash against India across all three formats earlier this year.

They beat Pakistan in two Tests in the United Arab Emirates before coming to India.

"I think you always set a goal to improve," said Pothas.

"We had a series in Sri Lanka where we did not compete at all. We've come here, and we've actually been very competitive in the first Test match.

Pothas said the Sri Lankans can see they are getting "tougher."

"So we'll see if we can continue to ride that wave."

With inputs from AFP.