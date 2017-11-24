LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Nagpur: Jadeja traps Mathews for 10

Sometimes figures tell us the wrong story and that's what Yadav's figures are suggesting. It may look good to eyes but still he did not force batsmen to play a lot in my opinion.

Sri Lanka have some support at the VCA Stadium, with super-fan Gayan Senanayaka sitting right next to Sudhir Gautam in the stands. Maiden for Ashwin, with just two singles coming off the last seven overs.

Ishant Sharma brought back into the attack in place of Umesh Yadav.

After being a near passenger in the previous Test Ashwin must welcome the opportunity to bowl so early in this Test. Indications are that he will have a lot of bowling to do in this Test. Ashwin would welcome the chance to working up a rhythm.

Maiden for Ishant, who tested the Sri Lankan batsmen with a few short deliveries in his first spell, as the two left-handed batsmen seem to have slammed the brakes on the scoring rate at the moment.

Ashwin continues round the wicket. Varies his length in the first couple of deliveries. Karunaratne is happy to get forward and block. Ashwin bowls the fourth ball quicker through the air and Karunaratne taps it down to mid on and sets off for a quick run. Pujara gets the direct hit but the opener has made his ground. Thirimanne plays out the last two balls.

Pujara has been sensational on the field today. Took a sharp low catch and now has scored a direct hit. Karunaratne, though, has made his ground comfortably.

Ishant continues from the other end and continues probing outside off at various lengths. "Bahot badiya daal raha" comes the backing from skipper Kohli. Second successive maiden for Ishant, with Karunaratne opting to leave most of the deliveries.

Thirimanne collects a single off the second delivery of Ashwin's fifth over, guiding it towards the leg side. Karunaratne finally decides to attack, only miscuing it towards Pujara at mid-on after coming down the track. The chance however, is a bit high for Pujara, with the ball grazing past his fingers, allowing the batsman a couple of runs. Pujara tried hard, but that will go down as a dropped catch nevertheless. Four off the over.

That rush of blood and mishit should have been taken by Pujara. Karunaratne inexplicably tried to slog Ashwin, mishit and hit uppishly to mid-on. Pujara timed his jump very poorly, still got his hands to the ball but failed to latch on. Very clumsy attempt at catching

Misfield by Vijay between mid-off and mid-on after a straight drive by Karunaratne frustrates captain Kohli, with cameras capturing his animated face as the batsman sets off for a single. Thirimanne gets pinged on his back while attempting to duck a perceived short ball, with a fielder or two even appealing for a leg-before. Just one off the over.

Battle of attrition...grass on the pitch reminding me of ‘haathi ke daant’ #IndvSL

Single taken by Karunaratne at the start of Ashwin's sixth over. Thirimanne plays one towards fine-leg off the fourth delivery of the over, collecting two in the process. Gets a single off the following delivery. Four off the over. Another 15 minutes to go before lunch on the opening day.

One swallow does not make a summer so Ishant Sharma needs to be there all day along to take more wickets and he had his tail up.

Umesh Yadav brought back into the attack, with Kohli rotating his pacers at the moment.

Umesh returns to the attack, with a silly mid-off in place among fielding changes. Just one scored off the over, with the run coming off the final delivery of the over.

Here's an interesting conversation: ‘Will that be a dropped catch for the scorers?’ asked Manjrekar on air after Pujara's drop, and the one sitting beside me says yes. This is Danny. He is from the United Kingdom and visiting India for two Tests; Kolkata and Nagpur. He is maintaining a scorebook manually. He informs me doing it that way gives more information. One can figure out the number of balls of the partnership easily for example.

OUT ! That's the first wicket to an Indian spinner in the ongoing series, as Ashwin strikes at the end of the 25th over! Thirimanne misses everything while getting down on one knee for a sweep, and ends up getting his off-stump rattled! SL 44/2

Ashwin rattles Thirimanne's off-stump off the last delivery of the 25th over, with the dismissal coming more out of a loss of patience and terrible shot-selection than the bowler's magic. Thirimanne went for a sweep when the line and length of the delivery dictated otherwise. Wicket-maiden for Ashwin.

Atrocious stroke by left handed Thirimanne. After doing all the hard work he attempted to pull across the line an Ashiwn delivery. He missed and was bowled just a few minutes before lunch break. The two Lankan batsmen, Thirumanne and Karunarathne had battled hard right through the morning before the terrible stroke an over or two before lunch

Ravindra Jadeja brought into the attack for the first time in the innings, bowling from the North End, replacing Umesh.

Jadeja gets introduced to the attack in the 26th over, with Karunaratne collecting a single off the first delivery. Mathews, the new batsman at the crease, gets off the mark off the third delivery with a single. Jadeja nearly gets Karunaratne stumped off the final delivery. Replays however, show Jadeja to be overstepping, resulting in a missed chance. Three off the over.

His wicket was also the first for an Indian spinner in this series.

The most lonely walk ever for a cricketer? Wicket number 293 for Ravichandran Ashwin. Thirimanne lost his patience and went for an inexplicable slog. He would have to avoid his captain in the dressing room for a while now.

Better catching, fielding and not delivering no balls would have made the first session of the Test more productive for India. Sri Lanka are lucky to get away to lunch by losing just two wickets. It could so easily have been 47for 5 if the Indian team had been more disciplined

Those celebrations would have to wait!! They often say that a spinner bowling a no ball is a crime and Jadeja has just committed one. Karunaratne gets a reprieve.

India, the happier of the lot, follow the Sri Lankan batsmen at the end of first session, which belonged to the hosts. The pitch didn’t offer much, but the Indian bowlers stuck to disciplined lines and lengths. Sri Lanka, especially Thirimanne, would be disappointed after grinding it out for almost 1 hour. Not to forget that they won the toss!!

Sri Lankan batsmen were not able to rotate the strike and in order to attempt it, Thirimanne lost his wicket against Ashwin, who was in his seventh over. He now needs to take seven wickets to become the fastest bowler to take 300 Test wickets. This was the fifth time that Ashwin dismissed Thirimanne in Test cricket.

Ashwin bowls from the other end, and collects yet another maiden, as umpire Kettleborough flicks the bails off to signal lunch on Day 1. It's advantage India at the end of the session, with the timely dismissal of Thirimanne minutes before the end of the session putting them forward. Karunaratne and Thirimanne opted for the steady approach in their partnership, but the latter finally ran out of patience and perished in the process.

FOUR ! A welcome boundary for the Sri Lankans, the first for the visitors after 18 overs. Karunaratne drives through extra-cover, with Vijay failing to pull the ball back inside despite a dive at the boundary rope. SL 51/2

Karunaratne edges to the slip fielder off the second delivery after lunch, with the ball falling well short of Rahane. The left-hander goes for a reverse-sweep next ball, inciting an appeal for an lbw, though the impact was visibly outside off. Karunaratne gets a boundary off the penultimate delivery of the over, bringing up the 50 for the visitors. Four off the over.

The players have sauntered out. The sun is baking the pitch and spinners might just dominate this session. Jadeja to start the proceedings.

FOUR! A welcome boundary for the Sri Lankans, the first for the visitors after 18 overs. Karunaratne drives through extra-cover, with Vijay failing to pull the ball back inside despite a dive at the boundary rope. SL 51/2

After 28 overs,Sri Lanka 51/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne 25 , Angelo Mathews 1) Karunaratne edges to the slip fielder off the second delivery after lunch, with the ball falling well short of Rahane. The left-hander goes for a reverse-sweep next ball, inciting an appeal for an lbw, though the impact was visibly outside off. Karunaratne gets a boundary off the penultimate delivery of the over, bringing up the 50 for the visitors. Four off the over.

FOUR! First boundary for Mathews, and this one comes off an attempted cut, with the ball passing between the keeper and slip fielder Rahane, running away towards the third man fence. SL 55/2

FOUR! Mathews shuffles down the pitch, and whacks the ball over mid-on to collect his second consecutive boundary! SL 59/2

OUT ! Jadeja finally gets his first wicket, getting Mathews trapped leg-before as Sri Lanka lose their third wicket in the process. Mathews tries reviewing the decision, but in vain as a major chunk of the ball is shown crashing into the batsman's leg-stump, rendering it 'Umpire's Call'. SL 60/3

After 29 overs,Sri Lanka 60/2 ( Dimuth Karunaratne 25 , Angelo Mathews 10) It's spin from both ends now, with Ashwin continuing from the other end. The off-spinner, who has had an economical outing so far, gets hammered for two boundaries by Mathews off successive deliveries, with the ball travelling in opposite directions in the process. Nine off the over, with Mathews retaining strike with a single off the last delivery.

Spinners will bowl for India in tandem after the lunch and rightly so as both Ashwin and Jadeja troubled Sri Lankan batsmen in the last few moments before the lunch. Angelo Mathews should use his experience to aid Sri Lanka to come out from this situation by rotating the strike and hitting the odd boundary and he will the key player going ahead in this innings if Sri Lanka are to post a decent total.

Jadeja bowls round the wicket to Mathews with a slip in place. Mathews tries defending the last delivery of the over, but the ball holds its line to rap him on the front pad, resulting in a successful lbw appeal. Mathews tries reviewing, but in vain, though it being an 'Umpire's Call' means Sri Lanka retain their review.

Valuable wicket for India. Angelo Mathews is an experienced and good batsman. The longer he had batted he would have shored up the innings and become aggressive. Jadeja trapped him in front with delivery that came in with the arm. Big wicket

Huge wicket this! Angelo Mathews was looking to disrupt Ashwin’s rhythm but Jadeja’s accuracy wasn’t allowing him to do that. Jadeja is already in his elements and Sri Lanka will have to be wary of him.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal walks out to the centre, finding himself in a spot of bother, needing a partnership with Karunaratne. Ashwin and the close-in Indian fielders appeal aggressively for an lbw off the last ball, with Kohli going for the review aftera negative response from the umpire. Turns out to be yet another instance of 'Umpire's Call', this time saving a Sri Lankan batsman. Two singles off the over.

Just one run conceded by Jadeja off his fourth over, with Chandimal collecting a single off the last delivery, preventing a maiden in the process. Plenty of drift for the two spinners at the moment, and the vociferous appealing for anything and everything is adding to the pressure for both the batsmen and the umpire.

SIX ! That's the first big hit of the innings! Chandimal dances down the pitch, and appears to have hit it from the lower end of his bat, with the ball still managing to clear the rope down the ground. SL 69/3

Eight runs leaked by Ashwin off his 11th over, including the first six of the innings as Lankan skipper Chandimal clears the straight boundary after coming down the track. Tries repeating the shot two balls later, though he gets only a single on this occasion.

Lots happening suddenly. Spate of lbw appeals, stumpings, DRS, chancy batting by Lankans. Three wickets lost since morning

Turn and drift for Jadeja and Ashwin too to a certain extent on a day-one wicket that has some grass on it. Are you kidding me? Yes, it is happening at Nagpur.

Just a single conceded off the 34th over, with Karunaratne collecting it off the third delivery of the over after guiding it towards mid-on. The left-arm spinner's figures stand at an impressive at 5-1-9-1 at the end of this over.

Karunaratne and Chandimal rotate the strike between themselves off Ashwin's 12th over, collecting four singles, with the former moving to 30 in the process.

Preview: A green tinge across the wicket when the second Test between India and Sri Lanka starts in Nagpur on Friday indicates a fast-paced challenge, with India captain Virat Kohli looking ahead to overseas tours.

Bowling tracks in India traditionally help spinners but in the opening drawn Test in Kolkata fast bowlers took centre stage.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led an inspired Indian pace attack that took all of the 17 Sri Lankan wickets that fell during the game.

The pitches in Nagpur and Delhi are also expected to help seamers as the world's top Test team prepares to tour South Africa starting in January.

"It is very clear that we are preparing for the next two years that we are going to travel abroad," Indian opener KL Rahul said.

"We will play lot of cricket overseas and find wickets like this and it is going to be challenging for all of us. So we wanted to prepare in that way," he added.

India prepared a spinner's paradise at Nagpur's Jamtha ground when the hosts packed off South Africa inside three days in 2015.

The pitch was rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council governing body because the ball turned dangerously at times.

However, reports say the grass on the Nagpur wicket pitch is expected to remain for the five-day game against Sri Lanka.

With Bhuvneshwar pulling out of the remaining two Tests because of his upcoming marriage, Ishant Sharma is expected to take up the role of the third seamer.

Sri Lanka also have a strong pace attack led by Suranga Lakmal, who returned impressive figures of 7-119 at the Eden Gardens.

Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage shared the spoils while bowling out India for 172 in the first innings of the opening Test.

Even though India turned the tables and gave the islanders a mighty scare on the final day, coach Nic Pothas was upbeat about Sri Lanka's chances in the series.

"I'm more excited about how we fought and came out the other end," Pothas said of his side that is ranked sixth on the ICC table.

"Actually, you're looking at one day or a couple of hours of cricket, I'm looking at four days of cricket where we played very good cricket," Pothas said.

Sri Lanka, who have never won a Test in India, have put up a much improved showing since their 0-9 whitewash against India across all three formats earlier this year.

They beat Pakistan in two Tests in the United Arab Emirates before coming to India.

"I think you always set a goal to improve," said Pothas.

"We had a series in Sri Lanka where we did not compete at all. We've come here, and we've actually been very competitive in the first Test match.

Pothas said the Sri Lankans can see they are getting "tougher."

"So we'll see if we can continue to ride that wave."

With inputs from AFP.