LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Nagpur: Chandimal, Dickwella take visitors past 150 at Tea

Jadeja continues from the other end. Chandimal drives the ball through point off the penultimate delivery of the over, collecting two runs in the process.

Maiden for Umesh in the second over of a new spell, changing his angle for the last two deliveries of the over by going round-the-wicket.

FOUR ! Jadeja pitches this one up to Karunaratne, who promptly flicks it towards the vacant midwicket boundary. SL 89/3

Karunaratne attempts a lofted drive off the fourth ball of the 42nd over, but fails to connect on the occasion. Attempts a similar shot off the next delivery, this time pitched up by Jadeja, and succeeds in flicking it away towards the midwicket fence. Five off the over.

Dimuth Karunaratne isn't the one who looks pleasing to the eyes when he plays but he knows how to get the job done and that's why he has been the most successful Sri Lankan batsman so far this year in Test cricket.

FOUR ! Driven through the covers by Chandimal off the last ball of the 43rd over, placing it through the gaps and not finding much resistance on this occasion. SL 94/3

Chandimal collects a single off the third delivery of 43rd over, with Kohli expressing displeasure at his fielders for not showing more effort on the occasion. Karunaratne drives through the covers off the last delivery to end the over with a boundary.

FOUR ! Swept away towards the long-leg boundary by Chandimal off Jadeja, moving to 20 with the shot. SL 98/3

Four runs conceded by Jadeja off his 10th over, with Chandimal getting down on one knee and sweeping towards the long-leg fence to move to 20. The partnership between the two Lankan batsmen is now worth 38.

This has been an absorbing session. When Ashwin and Jadeja were bowling, there was an appeal almost every fourth ball. But Karunaratne and Chandimal weathered that threat and are benefitting from it. Runs come more easily now.

FOUR ! Chandimal leans forward, and drives through the covers to collect his second boundary — this one bringing up 3,000 Test runs for the Sri Lankan captain! SL 103/3

Sri Lanka have made hard but steady progress since the fall of Mathews' wicket. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal has batted very well while Karunaratne has been dour. They have taken Lanka past the 100 mark and seem settled in for a fight. India feeling the absence of 5th bowler

Chandimal drives through the covers off the fourth delivery of the 45th over, completing 3,000 Test runs in style while collecting his second boundary. The boundary also brings up the 100 for the Sri Lankans. The Lankan skipper opens the face of his bat off the last ball, guiding the ball towards third man to collect a couple of runs. Drinks taken at the end of this over.

Dinesh Chandimal becomes the 13th Sri Lankan player to score 3,000 runs in Test cricket. He has got his start today but he should carry on and make it a big one by playing a captain's knock.

Both teams were guilty of terrible over rates in Kolkata. Same was the case in the first hour of the day when India bowled only 12 overs. But now spinners have entered the fray they have improved. 15 overs in the second hour of the first session and now 18 overs at drinks.

Karunaratne guides the second delivery of the 46th over, bowled by Jadeja, towards the leg side for a single. The partnership one hit to the fence away from the 50-run mark.

Ishant Sharma brought back into the attack in the 47th over, replacing Umesh Yadav.

FOUR ! Karunaratne executes a late cut towards the backward point boundary, bringing up the 50-partnership for the fourth wicket in 97 balls. SL 110/3

FIFTY for Dimuth Karunaratne , taking 132 deliveries to get to the milestone for the 14th time in his career! Things are starting to look rosy for the Sri Lankans right now. SL 111/3

This might not be the most fluent or convincing fifty Karunaratne might have scored considering that he got a couple of lives but he can give himself a pat on the back. As wickets tumbled at the other end he kept his head down and held fort. But now his aim must be get past that three figure mark.

Ishant replaces Umesh from the South End. Six runs collected off the 47th over of the Sri Lankan innings, with Karunaratne bringing up his 14th Test fifty as well as the 50-run partnership for the fourth over in this over.

One spinner replaces another, as Ashwin comes into the attack after a bit of a break, replacing Jadeja.

Chandimal drives the second delivery of the 48th over through the covers, collecting a couple of runs. Collects a single next ball to hand the strike back to Karunaratne, who sees the remainder of the over off. The left-hander needs a single to complete 1,000 Test runs.

Chandimal flicks the ball towards midwicket, where Rohit fails to stop the ball and lets it to roll away towards the fence, allowing the Lankan skipper to come back for a third. Kohli doesn't let out his usual barrage of expletives, but the look on his face is stern enough for any fielder to pick his game up. The 1,000-run milestone continues to elude Karunaratne.

Karunaratne nudges the ball towards long-leg off the third delivery of the over, completing 1,000 Test runs in the process. Three singles collected off the over.

Dimuth Karunaratne becomes the second player to score 1000-plus runs in Tests in 2017 after Dean Elgar.

OUT ! Ishant gets the breakthrough, getting rid of the well-set batsman Karunaratne as Sri Lanka lose their fourth wicket! Karunaratne goes upstairs, and hawk-eye rules it 'Umpire's Call', bringing the 62-run stand to its end. SL 122/4

Ishant gets rid of Karunaratne by trapping him leg-before off the last delivery of the over, with umpire Kettleborough raising his finger after some animated appealing. Karunaratne tries reviewing it, but in vain, departing for 51.

Ashwin continues from the other end and collects his fifth maiden, as Chandimal opts to remain defensive throughout the over. New batsman Niroshan Dickwella is yet to face a delivery.

Ishant strikes out of nowhere. And boy, oh boy, wasn’t he ecstatic? The only question surrounding the decision was height but it was hitting the top of off. Karunaratne’s hard work has gone down the drain and he would be livid with himself.

FOUR ! Dickwella opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball through backward point to get off the mark in style off the second delivery that he faces. SL 126/4

And it's Ishant Sharma who has given India the much needed breakthrough and it is a big wicket of a well-settled batsman. The ball just nipped back in and Karunaratne missed it. As i said earlier, he has the ability to take wicket at any stage of the game and in any condition. The new batsman Dickwella will certainly make the game interesting.

Ishant bowls his 13th over. Dickwella opens the face of his bat, executing a square-cut that goes all the way to the backward point boundary, getting him off the mark in style. Four off the over.

Chandimal nudges a back-of-length delivery from Ashwin towards the leg-side, with the ball landing just short of leg slip. Dickwella paddles the next ball towards fine-leg, collecting three as Ishant pulls the ball back inside with an almighty effort. Misfield by Kohli at mid-on, allowing Chandimal to collect a single. Five off the over.

Umesh Yadav returns to the attack, with Kohli giving Ishant Sharma some rest right now.

Umesh is handed the ball at the start of the 55th over, with a little over 10 minutes to go before tea. Run-out chance in the fourth delivery, with Jadeja nearly effecting a run-out at the striker's end, where Dickwella was headed after responding to a call for a single. Just one off the over.

Ashwin continues bowling from the other end, and collects his sixth maiden. Meanwhile, Chandimal has progressed to 39 without attracting much attention, barring the sole hit over the boundary rope.

Karunaratne's dismissal worked well for India. He held one end up to stonewall the bowlers. His wicket provides the opportunity to get at the rest. With some luck the tail would have been opened up to reverse swing by now. Another wicket should set Umesh and Ushant at the tail

FOUR ! Another boundary for Dickwella, this time using the width on offer to guide the ball towards the point boundary! The Lankan keeper-batsman moves to double figures as a result. SL 136/4

Dickwella uses the width on offer off the first delivery of the 57th over, guiding it towards the point fence to collect his second boundary. Collects a single off the last ball of the over to retain strike. Five conceded by Umesh off his 15th over.

Ravindra Jadeja brought back into the attack in the 58th over of the innings, replacing Ashwin.

FOUR ! Dickwella rocks back, and pierces the ball through the gap on the off-side to collect his third boundary! SL 141/4

Sri Lanka have upped the scoring rate in this session. And if Dickwella plays naturally it will increase further. The visitors have to ensure that they don’t lose a wicket before tea now.

Dickwella cuts the ball through the gap on the off-side off the second ball of the 58th over, collecting his third boundary in the process. The Lankan keeper nearly gets caught off the last delivery, with the ball passing through an unsuspecting Rahane's legs, allowing the batsman a couple of runs. Six off the over.

FOUR! Chandimal presents a straight bat to a fullish delivery from Umesh, guiding it down the ground on this occasion! The Sri Lankan skipper enters the 40s in the process. SL 147/4

Umesh continues from the other end. Chandimal presents the face of his bat, guiding the ball down the ground to collect his third boundary. Gets another one two balls later, this time bringing up the 150 for Sri Lanka while moving to 47. Eight off the over, with the umpire signalling tea at the end of the over — a fine one for the Lankans with over 100 runs coming off it for the loss of two wickets.

The match is evenly poised at the moment. The final session will be exciting as Indian bowlers will be looking to close the day on a high note.

Umesh tending to overpitch or providing width in his attempt to get reverse swing. Lanka helped themselves to easy runs. 104 runs in that session. Sri Lanka are 151 for 4 at tea but India still in control

104 runs. Two wickets. Session shared. Both teams would be content with it. But India would know that a couple of quick wickets would give them the upper hand again. Chandimal, who played a couple of gorgeous shots before tea, holds key for Sri Lanka.

Preview: A green tinge across the wicket when the second Test between India and Sri Lanka starts in Nagpur on Friday indicates a fast-paced challenge, with India captain Virat Kohli looking ahead to overseas tours.

Bowling tracks in India traditionally help spinners but in the opening drawn Test in Kolkata fast bowlers took centre stage.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led an inspired Indian pace attack that took all of the 17 Sri Lankan wickets that fell during the game.

The pitches in Nagpur and Delhi are also expected to help seamers as the world's top Test team prepares to tour South Africa starting in January.

"It is very clear that we are preparing for the next two years that we are going to travel abroad," Indian opener KL Rahul said.

"We will play lot of cricket overseas and find wickets like this and it is going to be challenging for all of us. So we wanted to prepare in that way," he added.

India prepared a spinner's paradise at Nagpur's Jamtha ground when the hosts packed off South Africa inside three days in 2015.

The pitch was rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council governing body because the ball turned dangerously at times.

However, reports say the grass on the Nagpur wicket pitch is expected to remain for the five-day game against Sri Lanka.

With Bhuvneshwar pulling out of the remaining two Tests because of his upcoming marriage, Ishant Sharma is expected to take up the role of the third seamer.

Sri Lanka also have a strong pace attack led by Suranga Lakmal, who returned impressive figures of 7-119 at the Eden Gardens.

Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage shared the spoils while bowling out India for 172 in the first innings of the opening Test.

Even though India turned the tables and gave the islanders a mighty scare on the final day, coach Nic Pothas was upbeat about Sri Lanka's chances in the series.

"I'm more excited about how we fought and came out the other end," Pothas said of his side that is ranked sixth on the ICC table.

"Actually, you're looking at one day or a couple of hours of cricket, I'm looking at four days of cricket where we played very good cricket," Pothas said.

Sri Lanka, who have never won a Test in India, have put up a much improved showing since their 0-9 whitewash against India across all three formats earlier this year.

They beat Pakistan in two Tests in the United Arab Emirates before coming to India.

"I think you always set a goal to improve," said Pothas.

"We had a series in Sri Lanka where we did not compete at all. We've come here, and we've actually been very competitive in the first Test match.

Pothas said the Sri Lankans can see they are getting "tougher."

"So we'll see if we can continue to ride that wave."

With inputs from AFP.