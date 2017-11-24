LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Nagpur: Another pace-friendly track awaits

Hello and welcome to our live and comprehensive coverage of the second Test of the series between India and Sri Lanka. In the first Test of the series, the islanders had India reeling at the start of the match on a green pitch at the Eden Gardens, but the Indian bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought them back into the match. Captain Virat Kohli then smashed a sublime century and came up with a bold declaration to put India in driver's seat, before unleashing his pack of pacers on the Sri Lankans on the final day. The visitors huffed and puffed and managed to escape with a draw, but it was an exciting match it could possibly be. The caravan now moves to Nagpur, and one expects no less than another gripping contest on what is expected to be another grassy pitch.

If Sri Lanka have left any fast bowlers back home this would be the best time to summon them. The Indian team wants to test itself on green tracks and this gives Lanka a good chance of pulling the rug from underneath their feet. On flat tracks it is the stronger team that wins, almost always. It is on dicey tracks that the weak stand a chance. Right now the Indian pace attack of Shami, Umesh and Ishant would be far better than what Lanka posses. Ideally it would be good if the Indian team can stay in the present and make every post a winning one. This would mean not being charitable with the toss, even if it means putting their own strengths to the test.

With India looking to challenge themselves ahead of the overseas tours and the atypical nature of the 22 yards, Dinesh Chandimal's men would pose a challenge to the hosts in Nagpur, have a longer read in the preview below.

Ishant for Bhuvi and Vijay for Dhawan...haven’t had a look at the pitch but this would make sense anyway. What say? #IndvSL

Will we see Ishant back in action?

All this talk of green tracks must be giving sleepless nights to opening batsmen while the opening bowlers would be licking their fingers and raring to go. One bowler who'd be looking forward to the Test to commence would be home boy Umesh Yadav. He is just three wickets short of the 100-wickets milestone and what better venue to reach that than at home in front of his home crowd.

Murali Vijay who not so long ago was India's number one choice for opening the batting will be back in the playing eleven. He is a classical opening batsman and has been a success in overseas conditions. He returns to Test cricket after a long beak induced by injury. He, along with KL Rahul, Pujara and Kohli will be tested if India bat first on a green track. Rahane too needs to make his presence felt. His recent record does not inspire confidence.

Ishant Sharma has the aptitude to do well in any condition and he needs to grab this chance with both the hands as he will replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar for sure in this Test. He should use this chance to prepare for the South African tour. He has also the form with himself as he has already taken 20 wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Delhi from four matches.

TOSS : It is Sri Lanka who win the toss at Nagpur, and they have decided to bat first.

Chandimal : We will bat. Looks like a good pitch and we will look to make maximum out of this. There's grass cover but it's dry underneath. We played good cricket in the first Test apart from the last session, so we have chatted about how to bat in the second innings.

Preview: A green tinge across the wicket when the second Test between India and Sri Lanka starts in Nagpur on Friday indicates a fast-paced challenge, with India captain Virat Kohli looking ahead to overseas tours.

Bowling tracks in India traditionally help spinners but in the opening drawn Test in Kolkata fast bowlers took centre stage.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led an inspired Indian pace attack that took all of the 17 Sri Lankan wickets that fell during the game.

The pitches in Nagpur and Delhi are also expected to help seamers as the world's top Test team prepares to tour South Africa starting in January.

"It is very clear that we are preparing for the next two years that we are going to travel abroad," Indian opener KL Rahul said.

"We will play lot of cricket overseas and find wickets like this and it is going to be challenging for all of us. So we wanted to prepare in that way," he added.

India prepared a spinner's paradise at Nagpur's Jamtha ground when the hosts packed off South Africa inside three days in 2015.

The pitch was rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council governing body because the ball turned dangerously at times.

However, reports say the grass on the Nagpur wicket pitch is expected to remain for the five-day game against Sri Lanka.

With Bhuvneshwar pulling out of the remaining two Tests because of his upcoming marriage, Ishant Sharma is expected to take up the role of the third seamer.

Sri Lanka also have a strong pace attack led by Suranga Lakmal, who returned impressive figures of 7-119 at the Eden Gardens.

Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage shared the spoils while bowling out India for 172 in the first innings of the opening Test.

Even though India turned the tables and gave the islanders a mighty scare on the final day, coach Nic Pothas was upbeat about Sri Lanka's chances in the series.

"I'm more excited about how we fought and came out the other end," Pothas said of his side that is ranked sixth on the ICC table.

"Actually, you're looking at one day or a couple of hours of cricket, I'm looking at four days of cricket where we played very good cricket," Pothas said.

Sri Lanka, who have never won a Test in India, have put up a much improved showing since their 0-9 whitewash against India across all three formats earlier this year.

They beat Pakistan in two Tests in the United Arab Emirates before coming to India.

"I think you always set a goal to improve," said Pothas.

"We had a series in Sri Lanka where we did not compete at all. We've come here, and we've actually been very competitive in the first Test match.

Pothas said the Sri Lankans can see they are getting "tougher."

"So we'll see if we can continue to ride that wave."

