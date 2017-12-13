LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Mohali: Shikhar Dhawan slams 23rd half-century

The toss falls in Sri Lanka's favour and Thisara Perera opts to bowl first in the second ODI.

Overcast conditions and still Indian management have not included Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI who has scored four fifty-plus scores in his last four ODIs. It is indeed a bold decision.

Looking forward to see Washington Sundar play his first game for India today and showcase his talent. He was an absolute beauty in the IPL,let's hope the same for Team India as well. All the best for your career champ #INDvSL

The players have strolled out at the centre. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are the Indian openers. Angelo Mathews to start the proceedings for Sri Lanka. Here we go...

This is surprising! Mathews to bowl the first over. Maybe it is because of the end from which Perera wants to bowl Lakmal? Angelo's first ball is on a length and outside off, Rohit tries to cut but connects thin air. Dickwella collects it on a bounce. His cut on the second ball is saved by the point fielder. Two more careful blocks follow. Short of a length, outside off, Rohit pushes it towards the off side. Rohit covers the line of the final ball and leaves it alone. Maiden for Mathews!

FOUR! Off the mark is Dhawan with a splendid cover drive. Too full outside off and Dhawan creams it between mid off and cover.

Lakmal to Dhawan. The southpaw welcomes the Lankan pacer with a boundary and then collects a couple to square leg on the second delivery. Round the wicket. Angled in on length, around off, Dhawan defends it from the crease. The over ends with three more dots. Six off the over.

Mathews to Rohit. He tries to defend but inside edges it onto his pads. Pulls the third delivery to deep midwicket for a single. Dhawan looks to flick but it takes a leading edge and goes past the bowler. Rohit calls him across and Dhawan responds. The over ends with two more singles.

FOUR! Lovely stroke. Rohit gets forward and drives this on the up. Pierces the gap easily and collects his first boundary.

Pitch seems slower than the usual Mohali one. It may quicken as the day progresses. No real worries for India put in to bat. Lanka have already slipped into a more defensive, conventional one-day field placing.

Dhawan is looking in good nick already. The southpaw punches ball one to cover for a single. Rohit plays three dots before slamming his first four. Rohit retains the strike on the last ball.

FOUR! Thick outside edge. Rohit throws the kitchen sink at the final ball and edges it to the third man fence.

Two full balls. Rohit looks to flick the first ball but it takes the leading edge and rolls towards Mathews. Ball three: Rohit tries to whip but misses and gets rapped on the pad. No appeal as it was missing leg. In comparison to Dhawan, Rohit has started tentatively and it is showing in his shot selection. Edges the sixth delivery over the slip cordon for a boundary.

FOUR! Cracking stroke! Length and outside off, Dhawan slams it through cover-point. The fielders had no chance whatsoever.

No sign of swing or seam movement. Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma have already played a couple of on-the-rise drives to the fence. Good start.

Dhawan starts the over with a boundary and then milks two off the second ball. Lakmal responds with a full and a shortish delivery: both dots. Dhawan dabs the last ball towards backward point and refuses a single straightaway. Six off it.

Mathews continues. Rohit steers the third ball to third man and takes a single. BEATEN! Mathews angles it across on a length and Dhawan has a go on it but the ball roars past his outside edge. He punches the sixth ball down the ground but it was so straight that it hit the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Lakmal to Rohit. The Indian captain pats it to short cover and steals a single. Dhawan comes down the track and tucks it square leg for no run. He whips the third in front of square on the leg side. One run taken. Lakmal ends the over without conceding any more runs. Two off it.

The captain Thisara Perera comes into the attack. Begins with a wide. A four-over spell for Mathews only. It will be interesting to see how many more overs will he bowl. Perera starts with a wide. HUGE LBW APPEAL! Dhawan gets pinged on the pads and Sri Lanka go up. The umpire doesn't entertain it much. Maybe it was pitching outside leg. The southpaw gets off the strike on the very next ball and Rohit retains it with a run off the final ball.

Thisara Pereira is slow medium pace at best. Unless he gets help from the pitch or batsmen play poor shots he is not going to do major damage to any batting line-up. He makes up for it with enthusiastic appealing for all sorts of ridiculous things. Like that lbw appeal against Dhawan for a ball pitched palpably wide outside leg stump line

Another bowling change. Nuwan Pradeep replaces Suranga Lakmal. Rohit works the first ball to the on side for a single. Pradeep goes round the wicket. Dhawan tries to get off the mark on three consecutive deliveries but fails. On the fifth, he finds the cover-point fielder. Rash shot. Dhawan has a got at delivery, which is on the seventh stump line and gets nowhere near the ball.

FOUR! Lofted! Dhawan uses his feet and slams this over mid off.

FOUR! Another boundary. Perera bangs it short and around leg, Dhawan pulls it to the long leg fence.

On the up once again from Rohit through cover for a single. Dhawan braeaks the shackles with back-to-badk boundaries. He seemed impatient in the previous over and this will give him some confidence. Expensive over, 12 off it.

Dhawan and Rohit have survived the initial 10 overs without being separated. 33 is not a great start. But they now have the chance to up the scoring rate with hard running and attacking shots. Both are capable of doing both.

These two adopted a cautious approach and didn't go for too many risky shots in the first 10 overs. But that mode had made both of them impatient on a couple of occassions. Wihth the first Powerplay over, they can milk singles more easily now and they do just that. Singles off the first three balls. On the fifth, Rohit tapped it to point and instantly set off for a run. The point fielder could've been more sharp there. Four singles in the over.

Rohit guides ball one to third man and completes the 50-run opening stand. Dhawan hangs back and pulls a shortish delivery over midwicket for a brace. A similar shot albeit to square leg fetches Dhawan a single. Rohit steers one to third man and brings Dhawan back on strike. The final deliveyr stops on Dhawan and he punches it past the diving mid on fielder. One run taken.

FOUR! Streaky! Dhawan charges down the track, wanting to punch but edges it past the vacant slip cordon and to the third man fence.

This is what the queues outside the stadium looked like in the build up to the game. As I type, I hear there are a lot of folks still waiting for their entry.

FOUR! Outstanding! Pradeep bowls it short and around middle and leg, Dhawan stands firm and swivel pulls it to the long leg fence.

FOUR! Beautifully placed. Third bounadary of the over already. A shortish delivery, outside off, Dhawan uses the pace of the ball and guides through backward point.

Dhawan is coming into his own now. Using his feet to drive and working ball off his hips consistently to keep the bowlers under pressure. He's now scoring at a run a ball and the scoreboard has doubled in less than 4 overs.

Dhawan is on the move. He is pacing his innings fantastically well here. Slams three boundaries, collects a two and retains the strike with a single. 15 off the over and he three away from a fifty. Sri Lanka in a spot of bother.

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan has complied his 23rd half century. Was fidgety early on but grew in confidence as the innings progressed.

Only Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock's pair has added more fifty-plus stands (22) than Rohit Sharma and Shikha Dhawan's pair (21) since both Indian openers have started opening for India back in 2013

No immediate turn on offer for Dananjaya. Dhawan milks him for three singles and a brace. Five off the over.

Dhawan's 50 came off just 47 balls. He was slow and watchful at the start and then accelerated after the initial overs.Lanka has been a favourite bowling attack of Dhawan. Today he is showing appreciation of the bowling by slamming them around to the cheers of the crowd.

Shikhar Dhawan's batting average of 66.69 against Sri Lanka in ODIs the second best for any player among players who have scored atleast 500 runs against them.

FOUR! Slogged! 127kph. Dhawan waits for the delivery and pulls it crisply over midwicket.

Thisara is back. Wonder why as he has been leaking runs. Anyways Dhawan scores a single to long off. Rohit late cuts the second, beats the diving backward point fielder for a two. Hands Dhawan the strike on the third. 8th boundary for Shikhar Dhawan! He keeps the strike with a single to mid on.

Bit hazy out here at the PCA Stadium in Chandigarh. There are 16 floodlights out here, at a height that’s quite low compared to other venues, due to the airport runway being in close proximity. All of them have been switched on as of now.

The Indian openers are happily milking singles off the spinner. Another five-run over and its time for drinks.

Meanwhile, the stands are slowly filling up at the moment, with the ones along the north side boasting of good numbers

A loud roar goes up as Dhawan reaches his half century. He was the first to walk back to the pavilion in Dharamsala, and now he is making his bat talk at the moment.

So spin from both ends. Sachith Pathirana comes on. Can he give his captain a wicket? Dhawan whips it to deep midwicket for a run. Rohit does the same to long on. Appeal! Dhawan goes for a sweep and gets pinged on the pad. The umpire says not out. The players gather for a talk and opt against a review. The only doubt was whether it pitched in line or not and replays show it did! Wrong call from Sri Lanka?

FOUR! Wow! Rohit's eyes light up after seeing a flighted delivery and he plays the inside out shot over covers.

Preview: Still licking their wounds after the humiliation in Dharamsala, India will be aiming to roar back when they face a rejuvenated Sri Lanka in the do-or-die second One-day International (ODI) at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The embarrassing seven-wicket loss in Sunday's opener of the three-match rubber was an eye-opener for the Men-in-Blue, who are expected to face similar conditions when they land in South Africa later this month.

While Mohali may not be as cold as Dharamsala, the pacers could still have a say in the second match, considering it will be another 11.30 am start.

In such a scenario, Rohit Sharma's men will need to pull up their socks and learn from the mistakes of the first match, where the top order fell like ninepins.

It was once again the old war-horse Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stood tall with a patient half century to lift the team's total to 112 after being down 29/7.

Moreover, the exclusion of the experienced Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI without regular skipper Virat Kohli also raised questions on the team management's strategy in the opening game.

India went in with a relatively inexperienced middle order, comprising debutant Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to cash in on the opportunity after the hosts lost the opening duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply.

In the bowling department, the worry for India will be the performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who once again leaked runs when the hosts were defending a paltry score.

Considering Sri Lanka cantered to victory in 20.4 overs, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not get to bowl and would be itching to get back into action after a month's gap.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a golden opportunity to seal the series after ending a 12-match losing streak on Sunday.

The visitors will, however, need to revisit their top order batting after opener Danushka Gunathilaka and one-drop Lahiru Thirimanne failed to click in the first match.

The Sri Lankans will take a lot of heart from the performance of their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who not only came good with the ball, picking the crucial wicket of Dhawan but also guided the visitors home with an unbeaten 25.

The tourists will also be expecting another brilliant show from their bowling unit led by pacer Suranga Lakmal, who returned figures of 4/13, along with Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep.

The spin combo of Akila Dananjaya and Sachith Pathirana, complemented the pacers beautifully despite getting little help from the pitch at Dharamsala.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With IANS inputs.