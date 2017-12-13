LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Mohali: Rohit smashes 16th century

Right then, a new batsman at the crease. Can Sri Lanka build pressure. Shreyas fails to put away a bad full toss and bunts the fourth to long on for a single. Rohit opens the bat face and guides it to short third man. One run added to the total. Silly mid on deployed. Shreyas nudges the final ball to backward square leg.

Pathirana continues. Shreyas drives the first ball to mid on and rushes across for a single. Rohit does the same to long on. Deft! Shreyas guides one past the slip fielder and Gunathilaka gives it a chase to keep it to three. One run saved. FIFTY! Rohit completes his 35th fifty; first as a captain with a single. Six off the over.

Despite the wicket, the runs haven't dried up. India scoring them with ease. Six come off the over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma gets to his 50. He's showing he has lost none of the appetite for a big innings. He was watchful for most of the period and is only now a lot more relaxed. Must have been worried at being put into bat on a pitch that looked green. But he and Dhawan did well to put the team on top of the situation

FOUR! Shreyas waltzes down the track and lofts it over mid on.

FOUR! Shot! Pathirana drops it slightly short, Shreyas stays low and slashes it through point.

Shreyas looking confident at the centre. He is not shying away from playing his shots. Meanwhile, an expesive over from Pathirana. 12 off it.

SIX! Mistimed but gets the result. Rohit rocks back and pulls it wide of long on.

Nuwan Pradeep replaces Akila Dananjaya. Rohit on strike. He dabs one towards backward point and scampers across for a single. Shreyas then gets off the srike with another single. Rohit scores the first maximum of the match. Eight come in the over.

Spotted what looks like one of IAF’s bomber planes (sorry, not too acquainted with the defence sector). We have a jet passing by every now and then due to the proximity of the airport runway.

Change of ends for Dananjaya. Iyer nudges it to fine leg and gets two. On the subsequent delivery however, he settles for a single. Rohit punches the final ball to sweeper cover for another run. Four off the over.

FOUR! Poor from Pradeep. Short and around waist height. Rohit pulls it to the backward square leg fence.

That short-arm pull by Rohit that cleared the long-on boundary with ease was the stuff of dreams. That’s what pundits mean when they talk about the stand-in captain’s timing. Effortless as well as elegant!!

This is the phase in the innings -- between 25th and 40th over that India should push ahead at above 8 runs an over. Only four fielders are permitted outside the circle and this should open up a lot of spaces to take advantage of. Shreyas Iyer and Rohit must step on it without haste.

A top delivery. Pradeep squares up Rohit with a length ball that held its line after pitching. The Indian captain almost nicked it to Dicwkella. However, a bad follow-up delivery allows Rohit to score a boundary. The over ends with a brace and two singles.

Very different conditions today, it might have been a blessing to lose this toss #INDvSL

A total of 170 for 1 at the end of the 30th over is very very good. Gives the team a chance to take their final total to above 300 runs and put all the pressure on Lanka. India are in a must-win situation and need to come hard at the Lankans. Rohit Sharma must accelerate much more aggressively to make this a memorable one for him

Asela Gunaratne introduced into the attack. Starts with two wide deliveries. Shreyas clips the first legitimate delivery for a single and then Rohit scores a boundary. Three more singles follows. Ten off the over.

Rohit Sharma is gradually getting into his zone: the one where he goes bonkers. It is usually after he scores his 100. Sri Lanka must look to get rid of him before that. Three off Dananjaya's 8th over.

Shreyas Iyer is a confident young man who likes to get after the bowling. He is making his presence felt in this match by going at a run a ball. He and skipper Rohit Sharma, a fellow Mumbaikar are combining well and have already worked out a good partnership. The runs are also flowing nicely now. India should get to the 300-run mark.

FOUR! Well played. Waited for the delivery, opened the face of the bat and guided it to the third man fence.

Lakmal comes back. Lakmal to Rohit. Two singles to third man then one to cover. A boundary off the fourth and again another on the final delivery. Eight off it.

FOUR! Misfield! Rohit cuts it and the backward point fielder makes a mess of it. The ball races away to the fence.

Sri Lanka need to regroup and go over their plans once again. They don't have potent death bowlers and they must remove wickets. Otherwise India can easily reach 320-25. Four singles and a boundary off this over.

FOUR! Glorious. Rohit puts away a low full toss and the ball rolls away to the cover fence.

Shreyas Iyer has been impressive so far today after an indifferent debut on Sunday. Captain and Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma is motivating the youngster well to make the most of the opportunity handed to him in this series. Partnership now touching the 100-run mark, with Rohit inching closer to his 16th ODI ton.

203/1. That’s some comeback by the Indian top-order after the debacle at Dharamsala. A score in excess of 350 very much on the cards right now.

The 200-run mark is up for India thanks to a Rohit Sharma boundary. Ball four: he pulls one to deep backward square leg for a single. The next ball Shreyas tries to slice a ball and finds backward point. But hold on Sri Lanka are appealing for a catch. The umpires go up and replays show that it had already bounced. Five off the over.

FOUR! Deft touch! Shreyas Iyer goes back and late chops it to the third man fence.

Three singles and a boundary off the over. Both Shreyas and Rohit are approaching individual landmarks.

FOUR! Shreyas Iyer comes down the track and whips it through midwicket.

Pathirana is back! Well, no Sri Lankan bowler has threatened enough to scalp a wicket. This Pathirana over goes for nine runs. Time for a drink.

FIFTY! Maiden international 50 for Shreyas Iyer. Unlike Dharamsala, the Mumbai batsmen has been completely calm in Mohali. Completes it with a single.

Iyer has played a lot more freely today, and support and encouragement from Rohit at the other end is what might have inspired him to bring up his maiden fifty. Crowd anxious for Rohit’s ton now.

Dananjaya to bowl his last over. Four singles off it. A decent spell comes to an end. His figure: 10-0-51-0.

SIX! Short and wide goes Thisara Perera and Shreyas carves it it over backward point.

Perera is leaking runs and continues to do so in his 5th over. Wonder why Mathews isn't given the ball? Is he going to bowl only four overs? Well, 12 off this over.

Two commendable landmarks. Shreyas in only his 2nd innings has come through with a very well made aggressive 50. Rohit has played a captain's knock, slamming his 16th ODI century. India are cruising towards a massive total. Rohit has really held the innings through 2 excellent partnerships and put India on top. Superb ton. His first as captain

After a couple of “Oooohhhs” off the first two deliveries of the over, Rohit gets the single off the third delivery that takes him to his 16th ODI ton. We all know how dangerous he can get once he crosses the 100-run mark.

HUNDRED! First ton as captain for Rohit Sharma. Has been a typical Rohit century. Slow and composed. He will surely change gears now. This is 16th ODI ton and gets there with a cut to sweeper cover.

SIX! Monstrous hit. Shreyas Iyer comes down the track and smsahes it straight down the ground. He is showing his striking ability now.

Pathirana comes back. These one-over spells aren't doing anything for Sri Lanka. There seems to be no Plan B from the visitors. A ball after Rohit completes his century, Shreyas tonks one over the bowler's head for half a dozen. The over finishes with two more singles. Nine off it.

FOUR! Classical! Rohit shuffles across and lap sweeps it past the short fine leg fielder.

Nuwan Pradeep is back. Hopefully for more than one over. India have upped the ante. They are scoring much quickly now. Four singles, a brace and a bounadry off the over.

FOUR! A full toss! Lakmal cannot afford to bowl loosners here. Pays for it however. Sheyas flicks it over midwicket.

FOUR! Back of a length delivery and Shreyas gives himself room and cuts it over cover.

The toss falls in Sri Lanka's favour and Thisara Perera opts to bowl first in the second ODI.

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan has complied his 23rd half century. Was fidgety early on but grew in confidence as the innings progressed.

OUT! A wicket falls against the run of play. Dhawan rushes down the track to whip, Pathirana sees it and bowls it quick on leg. However, Dhawan goes on with the shot and finds the short midwicket. He departs for 68. Dhawan c Thirimanne b Pathirana 68(67)

Preview: Still licking their wounds after the humiliation in Dharamsala, India will be aiming to roar back when they face a rejuvenated Sri Lanka in the do-or-die second One-day International (ODI) at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The embarrassing seven-wicket loss in Sunday's opener of the three-match rubber was an eye-opener for the Men-in-Blue, who are expected to face similar conditions when they land in South Africa later this month.

While Mohali may not be as cold as Dharamsala, the pacers could still have a say in the second match, considering it will be another 11.30 am start.

In such a scenario, Rohit Sharma's men will need to pull up their socks and learn from the mistakes of the first match, where the top order fell like ninepins.

It was once again the old war-horse Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stood tall with a patient half century to lift the team's total to 112 after being down 29/7.

Moreover, the exclusion of the experienced Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI without regular skipper Virat Kohli also raised questions on the team management's strategy in the opening game.

India went in with a relatively inexperienced middle order, comprising debutant Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to cash in on the opportunity after the hosts lost the opening duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply.

In the bowling department, the worry for India will be the performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who once again leaked runs when the hosts were defending a paltry score.

Considering Sri Lanka cantered to victory in 20.4 overs, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not get to bowl and would be itching to get back into action after a month's gap.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a golden opportunity to seal the series after ending a 12-match losing streak on Sunday.

The visitors will, however, need to revisit their top order batting after opener Danushka Gunathilaka and one-drop Lahiru Thirimanne failed to click in the first match.

The Sri Lankans will take a lot of heart from the performance of their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who not only came good with the ball, picking the crucial wicket of Dhawan but also guided the visitors home with an unbeaten 25.

The tourists will also be expecting another brilliant show from their bowling unit led by pacer Suranga Lakmal, who returned figures of 4/13, along with Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep.

The spin combo of Akila Dananjaya and Sachith Pathirana, complemented the pacers beautifully despite getting little help from the pitch at Dharamsala.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With IANS inputs.