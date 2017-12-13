LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Mohali: Rohit Sharma slams 3rd double ton, hosts post 392

SIX! Eighth six for Rohit Sharma. He slices it over point and the ball sails over backward square leg fence.

India become the first team to post 300-plus totals 100 times in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma has hit eight sixes so far in this innings which is the most by an Indian captain in an ODI innings.

OUT! Misses out on a hundred but nonetheless this has been a tremendous knock from Shreyas Iyer. He holes out to the deep midwicket fielder. Shreyas Iyer c (sub)de Silva b Perera 88(70)

Iyer is unfortunate to have missed out on a maiden century today. But the crowd erupts the moment Dhoni walks out to the ground. MSD isn’t quite someone who goes slam bang from ball one anymore. Can he make this innings an exception?

Perera comes into the attack and his opposite number Rohit Sharma welcomes him with a six. He, however, strikes back with Shreyas' wicket. MS Dhoni comes in at 4. Rohit takes a single off the fourth ball. Dhoni doesn't score a run off the last two balls. Eight off the over.

FOUR! This is sensational batting. He is connecting everything. Gets low and laps it through backward square leg.

FOUR! Slower ball. Rohit reads it early and lofts it over mid off.

Shreyas Iyer's 88 came in style. It marked him out as one of the promising stroke players in the game. He batted with refreshing freedom and was not worried about Lanka's antics on the field. He fell after an excellent knock of 88. Unlucky to miss his ton. Richly deserved it.

SIX! Ninth one. Rohit pulls it over the midwicket fence.

Pradeep continues and begins with a wide. Two singles follow and Rohit scores a boundary. Another boundary. One more six. This is absolute carnage. Can Rohit score a double ton here? He is 23 runs away.

OUT! Well executed slower ball. Perera unleases a slower one and Dhoni misses it completely to get rapped on the pad. The finger goes up and Dhoni starts walking. Dhoni lbw b Perera 7(5)

FOUR! He is into the 180s. This is the highest score by any captain in ODIs. Rohit slices it to the deep point fence.

He may have put up a brilliant display at Dharamsala, but the pressure to either get the big hits or hand the strike back to Rohit got the better of Dhoni today. Out walks Pandya, with folks hoping Rohit gets as much strike as possible.

Thirteen runs off the over. These last few overs have been unbelievable. The focus now though will be on Rohit. Can he slam his third double ton?

Rohit within striking distance of a double hundred. 11 deliveries to get another 16 runs.

SIX! 190. Rohit is toying with the Lankan bowlers. He stands tall and smokes it over the long off fence.

India have reached the 375-run mark. 15 come off this over.

SIX! 197! Rohit Sharma is three runs away from a double ton. He slams it over deep midwicket.

DOUBLE TON! What a magnificent knock. Super human effort this from Rohit Sharma. He gets a standing ovation from the dressing room. He becomes the first player to score three double centuries. His wife, who is in the stands, gets emotional and is in tears.

OUT! The misery ends for Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya holes out to long on. Hardik Pandya c Thirimanne b Perera 8(5)

Rohit Sharma becomes the second captain to score a double century in ODI cricket after Virender Sehwag (v West Indies at Indore on 08/12/2011).

At no stage did it seem like India would score 350 let aside 392. But such was the transformation of Rohit after his hundred. Sri Lanka were completely blown away. India have bounced back tremendously well after the Dharamsala debacle. 17 come off the final over.

Rohit gets his double hundred. His third in ODIs. It came off 151 balls. India in driving seat. A total of 392 for 4 should be impregnable

A score of 392/4 is pretty much a winning one, and the visitors will need a Gibbs-like innings to pull off a miracle later this evening.

Brilliant! Absolutlely brilliant from Rohit, who unleashed his ‘Hitman’ mode today to become the only batsman with three ODI double-tons! Also happens to be his second after the historic 264. The crowd went absolute bonkers after he got to his milestone, and gave him every bit a standing ovation that he deserved!

Does not need any of the modern innovative shots to get these double hundreds , Rohit Sharma. Devastating yet so classical. 👏👏👏🙏🙏 #INDvSL #RohitSharma

In Jan 2013, it was still being debated whether Rohit Sharma should get such a long rope of opportunities. In June 2013, opening in Champions Trophy was still a forced move. Since then, he has scored three ODI double hundreds... Madness!! #IndvSL

A third double for Rohit. When the conditions are in his favour, he is really quite unmatched

Wah Rohit Wah ! 35 balls for the second hundred. So proud of you Rohit Sharma ! pic.twitter.com/EPWGZ2qcaG

What an innings Hitman , quite unreal. Many congratulations on the 3rd ODI double. 3 alone out of a total 7 ODI double hundred's. Take a bow @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/RzZKzoEwnt

45 - Rohit Sharma has recorded 45 sixes so far in 2017 ODIs, 15 more than any other batsman this year; 12 of them coming in this innings v SL. Launched. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/2G8QuGxxZS

Way to go my friend. Always a joy to watch you bat :-)) @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/wAhZr5t0ZB

💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 2⃣0⃣0⃣ number 3⃣ for @ImRo45 He is not from this planet! Not one batsman has 2, Rohit has 3! #INDvSL

The toss falls in Sri Lanka's favour and Thisara Perera opts to bowl first in the second ODI.

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan has complied his 23rd half century. Was fidgety early on but grew in confidence as the innings progressed.

OUT! A wicket falls against the run of play. Dhawan rushes down the track to whip, Pathirana sees it and bowls it quick on leg. However, Dhawan goes on with the shot and finds the short midwicket. He departs for 68. Dhawan c Thirimanne b Pathirana 68(67)

Pathirana continues. Shreyas drives the first ball to mid on and rushes across for a single. Rohit does the same to long on. Deft! Shreyas guides one past the slip fielder and Gunathilaka gives it a chase to keep it to three. One run saved. FIFTY! Rohit completes his 35th fifty; first as a captain with a single. Six off the over.

FIFTY! Maiden international 50 for Shreyas Iyer. Unlike Dharamsala, the Mumbai batsmen has been completely calm in Mohali. Completes it with a single.

Two commendable landmarks. Shreyas in only his 2nd innings has come through with a very well made aggressive 50. Rohit has played a captain's knock, slamming his 16th ODI century. India are cruising towards a massive total. Rohit has really held the innings through 2 excellent partnerships and put India on top. Superb ton. His first as captain

Preview: Still licking their wounds after the humiliation in Dharamsala, India will be aiming to roar back when they face a rejuvenated Sri Lanka in the do-or-die second One-day International (ODI) at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The embarrassing seven-wicket loss in Sunday's opener of the three-match rubber was an eye-opener for the Men-in-Blue, who are expected to face similar conditions when they land in South Africa later this month.

While Mohali may not be as cold as Dharamsala, the pacers could still have a say in the second match, considering it will be another 11.30 am start.

In such a scenario, Rohit Sharma's men will need to pull up their socks and learn from the mistakes of the first match, where the top order fell like ninepins.

It was once again the old war-horse Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stood tall with a patient half century to lift the team's total to 112 after being down 29/7.

Moreover, the exclusion of the experienced Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI without regular skipper Virat Kohli also raised questions on the team management's strategy in the opening game.

India went in with a relatively inexperienced middle order, comprising debutant Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to cash in on the opportunity after the hosts lost the opening duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply.

In the bowling department, the worry for India will be the performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who once again leaked runs when the hosts were defending a paltry score.

Considering Sri Lanka cantered to victory in 20.4 overs, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not get to bowl and would be itching to get back into action after a month's gap.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a golden opportunity to seal the series after ending a 12-match losing streak on Sunday.

The visitors will, however, need to revisit their top order batting after opener Danushka Gunathilaka and one-drop Lahiru Thirimanne failed to click in the first match.

The Sri Lankans will take a lot of heart from the performance of their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who not only came good with the ball, picking the crucial wicket of Dhawan but also guided the visitors home with an unbeaten 25.

The tourists will also be expecting another brilliant show from their bowling unit led by pacer Suranga Lakmal, who returned figures of 4/13, along with Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep.

The spin combo of Akila Dananjaya and Sachith Pathirana, complemented the pacers beautifully despite getting little help from the pitch at Dharamsala.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With IANS inputs.