AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st ODI Dec 10, 2017
IND Vs SL
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Mohali: Rohit Sharma slams 3rd double ton, hosts post 392

Date: Wednesday,13 December 2017 15:51 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Sri Lanka in India 3 ODI Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

392/4
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.84
Fours
32
Sixes
15
Extras
13
4/0
Overs
1.2
R/R
3.33
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Danushka Gunathilaka Batting 1 4 0 0
Upul Tharanga Batting 1 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 0 3 0
Hardik Pandya 0.2 0 0 0

  • Dissecting Rohit Sharma's three double tons via numbers. 

    Full Scorecard

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  • Mithcell can't quite believe what happened! 

    Full Scorecard

  

  Most runs conceded in an ODI match:
     
    113 - Mick Lewis v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006 
    110 - Wahab Riaz v England, Nottingham, 2016 
    106 - Bhuvnehswar Kumar v South Africa, Mumbai, 2015 
    106 - NUWAN PRADEEP v India, Mohali, 2017* 

    

  

  

  • Incredible feat

    Incredible feat

  • Power-packed!!

    Power-packed!!

  • Rohit's double-century today:
     
    First 100 runs - 115 balls (SR - 86.96) 
    Next 100 runs - 36 balls (SR - 277.78) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Brilliant! Absolutlely brilliant from Rohit, who unleashed his ‘Hitman’ mode today to become the only batsman with three ODI double-tons! Also happens to be his second after the historic 264. The crowd went absolute bonkers after he got to his milestone, and gave him every bit a standing ovation that he deserved! 

    A score of 392/4 is pretty much a winning one, and the visitors will need a Gibbs-like innings to pull off a miracle later this evening.

    Full Scorecard

  • Most sixes by captains in an ODI innings:
     
    16 - AB de Villiers v WI, Johannesburg, 2015 
    12 - ROHIT SHARMA v SL, Mohali, 2017* 
    11 - AB de Villiers v India, Mumbai, 2015 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit gets his double hundred. His third in ODIs. It came off 151 balls. India in driving seat. A total of 392 for 4 should be impregnable

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,India 392/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 208 , )

    At no stage did it seem like India would score 350 let aside 392. But such was the transformation of Rohit after his hundred. Sri Lanka were completely blown away. India have bounced back tremendously well after the Dharamsala debacle. 17 come off the final over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma becomes the second captain to score a double century in ODI cricket after Virender Sehwag (v West Indies at Indore on 08/12/2011). 
     
    Most double centuries in ODIs:
     
    3 - ROHIT SHARMA* 
    1 - Chris Gayle/Martin Guptill/Virender Sehwag/Sachin Tendulkar 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! The misery ends for Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya holes out to long on. Hardik Pandya c Thirimanne b Perera 8(5) 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Another maximum. Rohit Sharma pulls it over deep square leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DOUBLE TON! What a magnificent knock. Super human effort this from Rohit Sharma. He gets a standing ovation from the dressing room. He becomes the first player to score three double centuries. His wife, who is in the stands, gets emotional and is in tears. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! 197! Rohit Sharma is three runs away from a double ton. He slams it over deep midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,India 375/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 191 , Hardik Pandya 8)

    India have reached the 375-run mark. 15 come off this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! 190. Rohit is toying with the Lankan bowlers. He stands tall and smokes it over the long off fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Haridk Pandya! He carves a yorker through backward point. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit within striking distance of a double hundred. 11 deliveries to get another 16 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,India 360/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 183 , Hardik Pandya 1)

    Thirteen runs off the over. These last few overs have been unbelievable. The focus now though will be on Rohit. Can he slam his third double ton? 

    Full Scorecard

  • Most 350-plus totals in ODIs:

     
    26 - South Africa
    25 - INDIA*
    18 - Australia 

    Full Scorecard

  • He may have put up a brilliant display at Dharamsala, but the pressure to either get the big hits or hand the strike back to Rohit got the better of Dhoni today. Out walks Pandya, with folks hoping Rohit gets as much strike as possible.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! He is into the 180s. This is the highest score by any captain in ODIs. Rohit slices it to the deep point fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Well executed slower ball. Perera unleases a slower one and Dhoni misses it completely to get rapped on the pad. The finger goes up and Dhoni starts walking. Dhoni lbw b Perera 7(5)

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! MS Dhoni joins the party. Full toss. Dhoni clubs it over deep midwicket fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,India 347/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 177 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)

    After 47 overs,India 347/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 177 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)

    Pradeep continues and begins with a wide. Two singles follow and Rohit scores a boundary. Another boundary. One more six. This is absolute carnage. Can Rohit score a double ton here? He is 23 runs away. 

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! Ninth one. Rohit pulls it over the midwicket fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shreyas Iyer's 88 came in style. It marked him out as one of the promising stroke players in the game. He batted with refreshing freedom and was not worried about Lanka's antics on the field. He fell after an excellent knock of 88. Unlucky to miss his ton. Richly deserved it.

    Full Scorecard

  • Most 150-plus scores in ODIs:
     
    5 - Sachin Tendulkar/ David Warner/ ROHIT SHARMA
    4 - Sanath Jayasuriya/ Chris Gayle/ Hashim Amla

    Full Scorecard


  • FOUR! Slower ball. Rohit reads it early and lofts it over mid off. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This is sensational batting. He is connecting everything. Gets low and laps it through backward square leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • Most sixes in a calendar year in ODIs for India:
     
    41 - ROHIT SHARMA, 2017*
    40 - Sachin Tendulkar, 1998
    35 - Sourav Ganguly, 2000

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,India 330/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 161 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)

    After 46 overs,India 330/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 161 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)

    Perera comes into the attack and his opposite number Rohit Sharma welcomes him with a six. He, however, strikes back with Shreyas' wicket. MS Dhoni comes in at 4. Rohit takes a single off the fourth ball. Dhoni doesn't score a run off the last two balls. Eight off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  Iyer is unfortunate to have missed out on a maiden century today. But the crowd erupts the moment Dhoni walks out to the ground. MSD isn't quite someone who goes slam bang from ball one anymore. Can he make this innings an exception?

    Full Scorecard

  

    

  • OUT! Misses out on a hundred but nonetheless this has been a tremendous knock from Shreyas Iyer. He holes out to the deep midwicket fielder. Shreyas Iyer c (sub)de Silva b Perera 88(70) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma has hit eight sixes so far in this innings which is the most by an Indian captain in an ODI innings. 
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • India become the first team to post 300-plus totals 100 times in ODIs. 
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Eighth six for Rohit Sharma. He slices it over point and the ball sails over backward square leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Mohali: At no stage did it seem like India would score 350 let aside 392. But such was the transformation of Rohit after his hundred. Sri Lanka were completely blown away. India have bounced back tremendously well after the Dharamsala debacle. 17 come off the final over.

Preview: Still licking their wounds after the humiliation in Dharamsala, India will be aiming to roar back when they face a rejuvenated Sri Lanka in the do-or-die second One-day International (ODI) at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The embarrassing seven-wicket loss in Sunday's opener of the three-match rubber was an eye-opener for the Men-in-Blue, who are expected to face similar conditions when they land in South Africa later this month.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (L) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Thisara Perera. Agencies

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (L) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Thisara Perera. Agencies

While Mohali may not be as cold as Dharamsala, the pacers could still have a say in the second match, considering it will be another 11.30 am start.

In such a scenario, Rohit Sharma's men will need to pull up their socks and learn from the mistakes of the first match, where the top order fell like ninepins.

It was once again the old war-horse Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stood tall with a patient half century to lift the team's total to 112 after being down 29/7.

Moreover, the exclusion of the experienced Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI without regular skipper Virat Kohli also raised questions on the team management's strategy in the opening game.

India went in with a relatively inexperienced middle order, comprising debutant Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to cash in on the opportunity after the hosts lost the opening duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply.

In the bowling department, the worry for India will be the performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who once again leaked runs when the hosts were defending a paltry score.

Considering Sri Lanka cantered to victory in 20.4 overs, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not get to bowl and would be itching to get back into action after a month's gap.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a golden opportunity to seal the series after ending a 12-match losing streak on Sunday.

The visitors will, however, need to revisit their top order batting after opener Danushka Gunathilaka and one-drop Lahiru Thirimanne failed to click in the first match.

The Sri Lankans will take a lot of heart from the performance of their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who not only came good with the ball, picking the crucial wicket of Dhawan but also guided the visitors home with an unbeaten 25.

The tourists will also be expecting another brilliant show from their bowling unit led by pacer Suranga Lakmal, who returned figures of 4/13, along with Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep.

The spin combo of Akila Dananjaya and Sachith Pathirana, complemented the pacers beautifully despite getting little help from the pitch at Dharamsala.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With IANS inputs.



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6412 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

