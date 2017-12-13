LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Mohali: Visitors elect to field first

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. The hosts have their backs to the wall, having been annihilated in the series opener in Dharamsala, and now have to win the next two games to avoid the ignominy of a home series defeat. The Lankans will, however, be on a high, and the Lankan pacers who were runaway successes in the first match will be looking for a repeat performance on a pitch that is expected to again be conducive to their trade. Make Firstpost your port of call as we bring you real-time updates of all the action from Mohali.

India have their task cut out to keep the Lankans Lions at bay. Can they do it? Here's a preview of what is expected to be a cracking contest

The Mohali pitch used to be a pace bowlers delight. India, who are in a must-win situation need to be really sharp to draw level in the series. Recent rains would have ensured moisture in the pitch. That would certainly help the bowlers, in the initial hour at least. Besides, this day-night match too would have an early start in an attempt finish it before the winter dew fall expected later in the evening. Lanka have their tails up for the first time in the series. India need to do all the running to draw level. The batsmen must come good for their team's bowlers to have a chance.

Pitch Report : It is hazy, pretty similar to Dharamshala with little bit of grass cover that will assist the fast bowlers early on. The pitch seems to be damp and the cracks are unlikely to open up as the weather is cool, suggest Sunil Gavaskar and Russell Arnold

India’s loss in the 1st ODI could be explained away as bad luck with the toss. Probably if they had batted second they would have fared much better. But the big worry is, did they choose the right bowling combination? In fact India would have struggled even if they had bowled first. They read the pitch wrong and chose just two frontline fast bowlers. The two spinners chosen were not even given a single over to bowl. The dropping of Ishant Sharma was a blunder. It could have come about only because the pundits read the pitch wrong. Hopefully they’ll be more accurate with reading the Mohali pitch.

Do the selectors stick to the same batting line-up or bring in Ajinkya Rahane? Logically it shouldn’t make a difference as he is out of form and will be low on confidence. The good news is that the Sri Lankan attack is not the best in the world and the chances of batsmen running into form against their bowling attack would be high.

The 18-year old Washington Sundar is handed his cap and set for his debut today.

The toss falls in Sri Lanka's favour and Thisara Perera opts to bowl first in the second ODI.

Overcast conditions and still Indian management have not included Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI who has scored four fifty-plus scores in his last four ODIs. It is indeed a bold decision.

Looking forward to see Washington Sundar play his first game for India today and showcase his talent. He was an absolute beauty in the IPL,let's hope the same for Team India as well. All the best for your career champ #INDvSL

The toss falls in Sri Lanka's favour and Thisara Perera opts to bowl first in the second ODI.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Mohali: The toss falls in Sri Lanka's favour and Thisara Perera opts to bowl first in the second ODI.

Preview: Still licking their wounds after the humiliation in Dharamsala, India will be aiming to roar back when they face a rejuvenated Sri Lanka in the do-or-die second One-day International (ODI) at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The embarrassing seven-wicket loss in Sunday's opener of the three-match rubber was an eye-opener for the Men-in-Blue, who are expected to face similar conditions when they land in South Africa later this month.

While Mohali may not be as cold as Dharamsala, the pacers could still have a say in the second match, considering it will be another 11.30 am start.

In such a scenario, Rohit Sharma's men will need to pull up their socks and learn from the mistakes of the first match, where the top order fell like ninepins.

It was once again the old war-horse Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stood tall with a patient half century to lift the team's total to 112 after being down 29/7.

Moreover, the exclusion of the experienced Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI without regular skipper Virat Kohli also raised questions on the team management's strategy in the opening game.

India went in with a relatively inexperienced middle order, comprising debutant Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to cash in on the opportunity after the hosts lost the opening duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply.

In the bowling department, the worry for India will be the performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who once again leaked runs when the hosts were defending a paltry score.

Considering Sri Lanka cantered to victory in 20.4 overs, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not get to bowl and would be itching to get back into action after a month's gap.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a golden opportunity to seal the series after ending a 12-match losing streak on Sunday.

The visitors will, however, need to revisit their top order batting after opener Danushka Gunathilaka and one-drop Lahiru Thirimanne failed to click in the first match.

The Sri Lankans will take a lot of heart from the performance of their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who not only came good with the ball, picking the crucial wicket of Dhawan but also guided the visitors home with an unbeaten 25.

The tourists will also be expecting another brilliant show from their bowling unit led by pacer Suranga Lakmal, who returned figures of 4/13, along with Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep.

The spin combo of Akila Dananjaya and Sachith Pathirana, complemented the pacers beautifully despite getting little help from the pitch at Dharamsala.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With IANS inputs.