LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Mohali: Hosts keep visitors on back foot with tight bowling

Kumar is searching for some swing early on, but has missed his lines on a few occasions already. Uncharacteristic by the Indian strike bowler, but you would expect him to get into the groove soon.

OUT! Pandya strikes! Poor from Upul Tharanga. Looking at the short of a length delivery he was looking to cut, but misjudged the pace on it, it was slow leg cutter that he ended up hitting it to the cover fielder. Dinesh Karthik takes a simple catch as the visitors lose their experienced opener early.

Tharanga and Gunathilaka exchange strike before Tharanga departs. Thirimanne comes out to the middle early, after Pandya getting rid of the Sri Lankan opener. Thirimanne gets off the mark with a single to mid wicket.

Kumar slants a couple of balls across the left-handers, before Gunathilaka opens the face of the bat and places it between cover and point. Shreyas Iyer chases it to keep it in play. Four off the over.

FOUR! Gunathilaka has looked slightly positive from the onset. Clears the fielders inside the ring before the ball bounces over the fence.

Lanka need to be lucky all the time to chase such a huge total. A target of 393 is around 8 runs an over for 50 overs. So they have to go hard all the time. Obviously losing wickets will add to the pressure

Hardik varies his pace in the over a couple of times, trying the cutters. Boundary off the first ball and a couple off the third helps the team with six more runs. Gunathilaka has looked comfortable so far.

After a couple of dots, Thirimanne angles the bat to guide it to third man for a single. Couple singles to mid wicket for both the batsman as the batsmen pick three runs off it.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with his third ODI double century to help India post a mammoth 392/4 against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday.

The highest target successfully chased by Sri Lanka in ODIs is 322 which they chased against England at Leeds in 2006 and India at The Oval in 2017.

India have never lost an ODI after scoring 350-plus runs till day. They have played 24 and won all of them.

OUT! Bumrah bowls it down leg, which Gunathilaka look to flick it to fine leg boundary, but gets a tickle to Dhoni. Sri Lanka in trouble.

Thirimanne got off strike with a single off the first ball. Gunathilaka got a faint edge to Dhoni to bring an end to his innings. Bumrah got his line right straightaway to the right-hander Angelo Mathews as he plays out the last three deliveries for no run.

Definitely not the kind of start that the Sri Lanka were looking for. Both openers are back in the dressing room, and Mathews and Thirimanne find themselves under tremendous pressure at the moment. Pitch still decent for batting. It’s probably the towering score that is playing on Lankan minds right now.

Bhuvi continnues.He stacks up one dot ball after another as he seems to find his length. Thirimanne who has looked very sedate so far, advanced down the track to play a wild stroke over covers off a good length delivery that was angled across. But, eventually got a couple off the fifth ball after shuffling across to play it to fine leg. IN THE AIRRR, but safe! Thrimanne looked to work it on the onside one more time but got a leading edge that fortunately for him evaded the cover and cover point fielder to land in the gap, he even got a couple of runs off that ball.

FOUR! Slightly short and Thirimanne has managed to pull it to mid wicket fence off the last ball off the first powerplay.

Mathews gets an inside edge to get off the mark. Couple of singles off the following deliveries help the batsman rotate strike. Thirimanne finishes the over with a boundary.

Very poor approach to the task of chasing 393. The first 10 overs have yielded just 41 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Hardly the ideal start.

Mathews gets off strike with a single to mid on. Thirimanne returns the strike with a single to third man. MS Dhoni displayed another bit of his trickery, guiding a throw from third man onto the stumps without actually collecting it. But by the time his no look tickle onto the ball to guide it on to the stumps, Mathews completed the second run. Mathews to keep strike with a single to square leg off the last ball.

FOUR! Mathews goes deep in his crease to play it square on the off-side. 50 up for the Lankans.

Sri Lanka cross the 50-run mark with a boundary from Mathews' bat, who takes a single off the next ball. The visiting team will have start finding the fence more regularly.

Thirimanne looked to force the issue a couple of times in the 13th over. He attempted the slog sweep off the second ball but didn't get all of it, smashing it onto his boot, even on the last ball off the over he looked to clear the cover fence but got no timing on the ball, only managed a single.

Here is the rookie, Washington Sundar, he will begin round the wicket to Thirimanne

Thirimanne and Mathews, in the meantime, have somewhat steadied the ship for the visitors, and will have to bat responsibly henceforth if they are to even guide the visitors close to India’s mammoth score.

Loud cheer for Washington Sundar ahead of his over. The 18-year-old only got his cap from coach Shastri earlier today.

Thirimanne turns the strike off the first ball off the over. Sundar shifts to over the wicket to Mathews. Cries of 'catch it' off the third ball as Mathews gets a leading edge to point for a single. Thirimanne takes another single to deep extra cover. Mathews paddles it for a single to fine leg off the last ball. Four runs come off Sundar's first over.

Hardik continues to bowl around 130 clicks. After singles off the first two balls, Pandya manages to bowl four dots to Mathews. Sri Lanka need to get the big shots out soon as the required rate continues to climb.

OUT! Washington Sundar gets his first international wicket in Lahiru Thirimanne. Thirimanne premeditated it. Looked to reverse sweep a full ball that doesn't find the bat but crashes into his stumps.

FOUR! Dickwella is off and running. Steps out and drives it straight down the ground to beat the long on fielder for a boundary to get off the mark

Thirimanne uses his feet off the second ball, a stifled leg before appeal before the 18-year old, Sundar knocks Thirimanne's stumps for his first international wicket. Dickwella begins with a boundary.

FOUR! Bumrah slips a full toss to Mathews, looks like he got the yorker wrong and Mathews smacks it past midwicket

FOUR! Short ball, Mathews goes after the ball to pull it backward square leg, debutant Sundar misjudges the spin on the ball and over runs it.

Meanwhile, I wonder how the fan could have actually crossed the barrier, given that there’s a proper barrier in place between the fence and the stands.

“Such pitch invasions can also be unsafe you know,” says a spectator sitting beside me. Well that’s where the security provided for the event comes into the picture I guess.

Now we have a pitch invasion at Mohali. A fan enters the pitch from one of the stands on the east side, and promptly runs to Dhoni to touch his feet, eliciting a loud roar from the arena as well as ‘Dhoni’ chants.

Apart from the the two boundaries off the over, there was a huge leg before wicket shout, which was turned down by umpire Nandan, even MSD was against the idea of reviewing it and he was correct as the replays show the ball pitched was outside leg. Players take drinks.

Sundar fires one straight to Dickwella, cramping him for room. Dickwella tucks it around the corner for one. Sundar delivers the third ball close to 100 clicks, Mathewsdrills it to long on for a single. Two more singles come off the over.

Rohit Sharma was slow to start off the blocks when he made his ODI debut in 2007, but with patience, perseverance, talent and determination, the flight is reaching great heights now.

This match is a no-contest for sure. Sri Lanka are way behind in the run rate. They'd need to score at over 10 runs now. Even if heavy dew falls now Lanka after losing three wickets are in a pickle

FOUR! Dickwella provides himself with some room and flays it through the covers for another boundary.

19th over starts with an overthrow throw from Iyer to give two free runs. Mathews pushed it towards short midwicket post which Iyer fires a throw over Dhoni's head allowing the Lankans to run two. Chahal drifts one down the leg side, which is called a wide, MSD appealed for caught behind but the umpire deemed it wide. Dickwella slammed the fifth ball off the over for a boundary.

SIX! Mathews' eye light up seeing some flight. Hits it with the spin for a six over long on.

FOUR! Dickwella plays the reverse sweep to good effect. Similar looking to the one attempted by Thirimanne but the length wasn't as full. He nudged it fine to collect a boundary.

A six and a reverse sweep four helps Sri Lanka collect 11 runs off the over and cross the 100-run mark. These two are gradually looking to attack and are positive approach from the touring side.

Tidy over by Chahal giving away only three runs off the over. Not afraid to toss the ball even to Dickwella, who reverse sweeps in front off square on the off side and then he attempts it again off the last ball but for no run.

FOUR! Pandya digs it in short at 129 kph which has been slapped by Mathews to midwicket boundary.

Mathews plays out four dots before pulling a boundary to midwicket and carving the last ball off the backfoot on the offside for two to take six runs off Pandya's 7th over

The toss falls in Sri Lanka's favour and Thisara Perera opts to bowl first in the second ODI.

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan has complied his 23rd half century. Was fidgety early on but grew in confidence as the innings progressed.

OUT! A wicket falls against the run of play. Dhawan rushes down the track to whip, Pathirana sees it and bowls it quick on leg. However, Dhawan goes on with the shot and finds the short midwicket. He departs for 68. Dhawan c Thirimanne b Pathirana 68(67)

Pathirana continues. Shreyas drives the first ball to mid on and rushes across for a single. Rohit does the same to long on. Deft! Shreyas guides one past the slip fielder and Gunathilaka gives it a chase to keep it to three. One run saved. FIFTY! Rohit completes his 35th fifty; first as a captain with a single. Six off the over.

FIFTY! Maiden international 50 for Shreyas Iyer. Unlike Dharamsala, the Mumbai batsmen has been completely calm in Mohali. Completes it with a single.

Two commendable landmarks. Shreyas in only his 2nd innings has come through with a very well made aggressive 50. Rohit has played a captain's knock, slamming his 16th ODI century. India are cruising towards a massive total. Rohit has really held the innings through 2 excellent partnerships and put India on top. Superb ton. His first as captain

OUT! Misses out on a hundred but nonetheless this has been a tremendous knock from Shreyas Iyer. He holes out to the deep midwicket fielder. Shreyas Iyer c (sub)de Silva b Perera 88(70)

OUT! Well executed slower ball. Perera unleases a slower one and Dhoni misses it completely to get rapped on the pad. The finger goes up and Dhoni starts walking. Dhoni lbw b Perera 7(5)

SIX! 190. Rohit is toying with the Lankan bowlers. He stands tall and smokes it over the long off fence.

OUT! The misery ends for Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya holes out to long on. Hardik Pandya c Thirimanne b Perera 8(5)

Preview: Still licking their wounds after the humiliation in Dharamsala, India will be aiming to roar back when they face a rejuvenated Sri Lanka in the do-or-die second One-day International (ODI) at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The embarrassing seven-wicket loss in Sunday's opener of the three-match rubber was an eye-opener for the Men-in-Blue, who are expected to face similar conditions when they land in South Africa later this month.

While Mohali may not be as cold as Dharamsala, the pacers could still have a say in the second match, considering it will be another 11.30 am start.

In such a scenario, Rohit Sharma's men will need to pull up their socks and learn from the mistakes of the first match, where the top order fell like ninepins.

It was once again the old war-horse Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stood tall with a patient half century to lift the team's total to 112 after being down 29/7.

Moreover, the exclusion of the experienced Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI without regular skipper Virat Kohli also raised questions on the team management's strategy in the opening game.

India went in with a relatively inexperienced middle order, comprising debutant Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to cash in on the opportunity after the hosts lost the opening duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply.

In the bowling department, the worry for India will be the performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who once again leaked runs when the hosts were defending a paltry score.

Considering Sri Lanka cantered to victory in 20.4 overs, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not get to bowl and would be itching to get back into action after a month's gap.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a golden opportunity to seal the series after ending a 12-match losing streak on Sunday.

The visitors will, however, need to revisit their top order batting after opener Danushka Gunathilaka and one-drop Lahiru Thirimanne failed to click in the first match.

The Sri Lankans will take a lot of heart from the performance of their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who not only came good with the ball, picking the crucial wicket of Dhawan but also guided the visitors home with an unbeaten 25.

The tourists will also be expecting another brilliant show from their bowling unit led by pacer Suranga Lakmal, who returned figures of 4/13, along with Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep.

The spin combo of Akila Dananjaya and Sachith Pathirana, complemented the pacers beautifully despite getting little help from the pitch at Dharamsala.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With IANS inputs.