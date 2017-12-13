LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Mohali: Dananjaya perishes for 11

Tidy over by Chahal giving away only three runs off the over. Not afraid to toss the ball even to Dickwella, who reverse sweeps in front off square on the off side and then he attempts it again off the last ball but for no run.

FOUR! Pandya digs it in short at 129 kph which has been slapped by Mathews to midwicket boundary.

Mathews plays out four dots before pulling a boundary to midwicket and carving the last ball off the backfoot on the offside for two to take six runs off Pandya's 7th over

FOUR! Dickwella gets down on his knee and goes across the line off the ball that was spinning away to play the sweep that would beat the fine leg fielder in the ring.

OUT! Dickwella looked to scythed it past backward point for another boundary instead he got a thickish outside edge that flew straight to the tall Washington Sundar at short third man as Lanka lose their fourth wicket.

Dickwella's little cameo comes to an end with Chahal picking his first wicket of the match. Gunaratne is welcomed with a googly first up and he gets behind it nicely. Gets off the mark of the next ball.

Sundar tosses up a few deliveries in the over, mixing it with an arm ball to keep the batsmen on the toes. Completes another tidy over for three runs.

The manner in which Dickwella reacted to his dismissal was as if he needed just two runs to win! The batsman threw his bat around to make a mere 22 before he was caught at short third man off a cut shot against Chahal.

Gunaratne must have had his heart up his mouth when he got the top edge of the slog sweep, but luckily for him it falls in no man's land. He has been busy as soon as he has walked into bat, as the Lankans pluck away 7 off the Chahal over.

Gunaratne starts off with a streaky shot with a couple to fine leg, he gets a boundary with slice past point and is into the double digits. A single off the fifth ball, helps Sri Lanka collect seven.

Chahal bowled a flatter trajectory in this over, bowling around 90 clicks. Sri Lanka cannot go on playing out three-run overs. Gunaratne tried the reverse sweep past point but the fielder's diving effort helps saving three.

FOUR! Gunaratne gets the reverse hit/ sweep right this time. Gets enough power behind it to beat the backward point fielder.

FOUR! If the first one was along the carpet, this is purposely played over the infield as it bounces it once before going over the boundary ropes.

FOUR! Third boundary off the over. This time Sundar pulled the length behind but Gunaratne was upto the challenge, rocks back and places it between backward point and short third man.

Gunaratne looks to up the ante with some audacious strokes! Slammed three boundaries off the over, putting the presure on the young bowler. The lankans aren't left with a lot of choices either with the required rate close to 11.

Chahal delivers a fine over, giving away very little. Gunaratne used the pace off Sundar's over and here the leggie offers him almost nothing to play with. The leg break bowled into the advancing Gunaratne was a perfect ball to bowl to him when he is looking to score quick runs.

FIFTY! Mathews carries his good form into the ODIs as well. He brings up his 36th half-century, but he needs to go on and score a big one, he will need support from other batsmen though. Gunaratne has looked to attack, but will he last?

Difficult to understand what Lanka's batsmen are trying to achieve. Mathews was defensive. Only now is he trying to hit the odd shot. His 50 was too slow for a big chase. They are still going at five runs an over

Bumrah begins his new spell with the ball angled onto the pads which Mathews plays it on the onside for his fifty. Mathews smashes it over covers for a boundary. Lanka need 238 runs from the remaining 20 overs.

OUT! Chahal outwits Gunaratne after been tonked for a boundary, pulled the ball just a touch and Gunaratne failed to play the inside out shot giving MS Dhoni a easy stumping to complete.

FOUR! Captain Thisara Perera begins with a boundary down the ground. Didn't time it really well but it was all power in that shot.

OUT! Well, well... Perera stay in the middle lasts only three balls as Chahal picks up his third wicket. Its been be given. Perera goes for a wild slog, the ball bobs off the pads and then onto the glove before Dhoni jumps off his blocks, dives and tumbles to complete a smart catch.

It is all over for Sri lanka. Dhoni's stumping and later excellent catch, both to the bowling of Chahal has dashed any chance of them making a fist of the contest. Chahal's three wickets have ruined any hopes of a fightback. Lanka have lost six of their top batsmen, with only Angelo Mathews still hanging around. At 169 for 6 in the 32nd over their fight is almost finished. 393 is a distant way away

Sri Lanka lose two wickets in the over and looks like they have left it to Mathews again. Chahal has bowled really well and deserves the wickets. Lanka looking down the barrel.

Sri Lanka are into their tail now as Gunaratne and Perera depart in quick succession, leaving Mathews with the prospect of waging a lone battle out here. He will certainly hope to get a three-figure mark for himself and get his side to a respectable score, with the prospect of a win now pretty much out of their hands.

Sachith Pathirana joins senior pro Mathews. A leg bye and wide with a couple of singles help Sri Lanka tick the scoreboard. Four runs off the over.

FOUR! Chahal alters the speed of this one as he looks to fire one but Mathews manages to play the sweep to perfection to get a boundary to fine leg.

Chahal finishes his 8th over that allows Mathews to collect seven runs off the over with a boundary, a couple and a single, that helps Mathews bring 5000 runs in One day internationals.

OUT! Pathirana, makes some room and looks to hit through the line. Doesn't get all of it and he ends up with hitting it to Dhawan at mid-off.

Sri Lanka are falling apart here. Kumar gets a wicket in his first over of a new spell. The Lankans still need over 200 runs with less than 100 deliveries remaining. Will the tail hang around for Mathews to complete his century.

Washington Sundar is brought back into the attack. Sundar delivers a tidy over giving away only three. He has been brought back after Gunaratne smashed him for three boundaries. Dananjaya pummels it long on for a single to get off the mark.

FOUR! Mathews dispatches the knuckle ball bowled by Kumar over mid on for a one bounce boundary.

Kumar runs in to bowl his seventh over begins with a short ball, which surprises Mathews, who looks to duck and pull gets a glove on it but lands safely, gets off strike the next ball, which is another short delivery. Dananjaya gets to the other end courtesy an overthrow.

Sundar to continue, begins with a floater that is played to long on for a single by Dananjaya. Mathews rotates the strike with one to long off. Dananjaya uses his feet to play the inside out shot over covers for a good looking boundary. Sundar has one more over left in his quota of 10 overs.

After a couple of dots, Mathews flicks it for a couple. Finds the fielder off the next two balls before taking a single off the final ball to keep strike.

Another bowling change. Bumrah has been brought on with the intention to wipe the tail.

Bumrah begins with a short and wide delivery which Mathews times it sweetly but finds the point fielder. Doesn't get the timing right on the third ball as he looked to hit it over the cover fielder. Leans forward to take Bumrah's ball on the full to carve a single through cover point. Bumrah goes round the wicket to Dananjaya, to bowl it into his stumps. Raps him on his pads but the ball was going down with the angle.

FOUR! Hardik strays on Mathews' pads, who gets across the line quickly to play it to fine leg fence. 200 up for Sri Lanka.

No real intention of scoring some runs as Mathews was happy to play out a couple of deliveries before Hardik strays one Mathews' pads that has been worked to fine leg boundary. The only scoring shot of the over. Pandya finishes with a short ball outside of that was left alone.

The stands to the northwest, known as the student’s block, is among those that are starting to lose numbers now, with spectators losing interest in what has been a one-sided game, with the result pretty much sealed in favour of India by now.

FOUR! Back of a length by Bumrah and Dananjaya arcs back to angle it through the vacant slip region for a boundary.

OUT! India work out the short ball plan perfectly. Rohit placed himself at leg gully and the ball was angled into his ribs, which the number 9 fend it to the fielder.

After Dananjaya uses Bumrah's pace to collect a boundary off the first ball, he follows it up with two yorkers, only get him off a short ball in the follow delivery.

FOUR! Put all his energy behind that one! Mathews hammers it firmly past mid off for another boundary.

Hardik starts his final over of the innings with Mathews clobbering a boundary past him, but he had the batsman tumbling off the bouncer off the final ball to finish his 10 overs giving away 39 runs and claiming a wicket.

Lakmal gets off strike with a single off the first ball, after two dots Mathews converts a full toss to move to 87 with a single to deep cover. Sri Lanka simply delaying the inevitable, but India should be more efficient in wiping out the tail. In case anyone is interested 178 more runs to win off 42 balls .

The toss falls in Sri Lanka's favour and Thisara Perera opts to bowl first in the second ODI.

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan has complied his 23rd half century. Was fidgety early on but grew in confidence as the innings progressed.

OUT! A wicket falls against the run of play. Dhawan rushes down the track to whip, Pathirana sees it and bowls it quick on leg. However, Dhawan goes on with the shot and finds the short midwicket. He departs for 68. Dhawan c Thirimanne b Pathirana 68(67)

Pathirana continues. Shreyas drives the first ball to mid on and rushes across for a single. Rohit does the same to long on. Deft! Shreyas guides one past the slip fielder and Gunathilaka gives it a chase to keep it to three. One run saved. FIFTY! Rohit completes his 35th fifty; first as a captain with a single. Six off the over.

FIFTY! Maiden international 50 for Shreyas Iyer. Unlike Dharamsala, the Mumbai batsmen has been completely calm in Mohali. Completes it with a single.

Two commendable landmarks. Shreyas in only his 2nd innings has come through with a very well made aggressive 50. Rohit has played a captain's knock, slamming his 16th ODI century. India are cruising towards a massive total. Rohit has really held the innings through 2 excellent partnerships and put India on top. Superb ton. His first as captain

OUT! Misses out on a hundred but nonetheless this has been a tremendous knock from Shreyas Iyer. He holes out to the deep midwicket fielder. Shreyas Iyer c (sub)de Silva b Perera 88(70)

OUT! Well executed slower ball. Perera unleases a slower one and Dhoni misses it completely to get rapped on the pad. The finger goes up and Dhoni starts walking. Dhoni lbw b Perera 7(5)

SIX! 190. Rohit is toying with the Lankan bowlers. He stands tall and smokes it over the long off fence.

OUT! The misery ends for Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya holes out to long on. Hardik Pandya c Thirimanne b Perera 8(5)

OUT! Pandya strikes! Poor from Upul Tharanga. Looking at the short of a length delivery he was looking to cut, but misjudged the pace on it, it was slow leg cutter that he ended up hitting it to the cover fielder. Dinesh Karthik takes a simple catch as the visitors lose their experienced opener early.

OUT! Bumrah bowls it down leg, which Gunathilaka look to flick it to fine leg boundary, but gets a tickle to Dhoni. Sri Lanka in trouble.

OUT! Washington Sundar gets his first international wicket in Lahiru Thirimanne. Thirimanne premeditated it. Looked to reverse sweep a full ball that doesn't find the bat but crashes into his stumps.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Mohali: Lakmal gets off strike with a single off the first ball, after two dots Mathews converts a full toss to move to 87 with a single to deep cover. Sri Lanka simply delaying the inevitable, but India should be more efficient in wiping out the tail. In case anyone is interested, 178 more runs to win off 42 balls.

Preview: Still licking their wounds after the humiliation in Dharamsala, India will be aiming to roar back when they face a rejuvenated Sri Lanka in the do-or-die second One-day International (ODI) at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The embarrassing seven-wicket loss in Sunday's opener of the three-match rubber was an eye-opener for the Men-in-Blue, who are expected to face similar conditions when they land in South Africa later this month.

While Mohali may not be as cold as Dharamsala, the pacers could still have a say in the second match, considering it will be another 11.30 am start.

In such a scenario, Rohit Sharma's men will need to pull up their socks and learn from the mistakes of the first match, where the top order fell like ninepins.

It was once again the old war-horse Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stood tall with a patient half century to lift the team's total to 112 after being down 29/7.

Moreover, the exclusion of the experienced Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI without regular skipper Virat Kohli also raised questions on the team management's strategy in the opening game.

India went in with a relatively inexperienced middle order, comprising debutant Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to cash in on the opportunity after the hosts lost the opening duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply.

In the bowling department, the worry for India will be the performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who once again leaked runs when the hosts were defending a paltry score.

Considering Sri Lanka cantered to victory in 20.4 overs, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not get to bowl and would be itching to get back into action after a month's gap.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a golden opportunity to seal the series after ending a 12-match losing streak on Sunday.

The visitors will, however, need to revisit their top order batting after opener Danushka Gunathilaka and one-drop Lahiru Thirimanne failed to click in the first match.

The Sri Lankans will take a lot of heart from the performance of their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who not only came good with the ball, picking the crucial wicket of Dhawan but also guided the visitors home with an unbeaten 25.

The tourists will also be expecting another brilliant show from their bowling unit led by pacer Suranga Lakmal, who returned figures of 4/13, along with Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep.

The spin combo of Akila Dananjaya and Sachith Pathirana, complemented the pacers beautifully despite getting little help from the pitch at Dharamsala.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With IANS inputs.