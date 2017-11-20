LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st test, Day 5 at Kolkata: Visitors escape with draw

Sri Lanka clearly feeling the pressure. Dickwella risks a run-out trying to get off strike before Chandimal gets a lucky boundary off the outside edge which goes harmlessly into the gap.

SIX! Another one from Dickwella who is not hanging around. This time he gets across the stumps and flicks Shami behind square

Virat sends another man back to deep square leg. Dickwella goes through with the shot and it sails over the fielder. Virat manoeuvres the field again. No fine leg, there is one long leg and deep midwicket.

1.0 against Pakistan at Sialkot in 1989 7.2 against Australia at Perth in 2012 9.0 against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2017*

Mohammed Shami comes into the attack and faces the wrath of Dickwella who hits two sixes in an over. The Sri Lanka is taking the attack to India

Both the umpires meet the two batsmen and then speak to Kohli as well. Ashwin also was in the thick of things. Wonder if the players spoke to each other in Tamil.

India need another wicket now to set the match on fire. Lanka getting runs pretty easily at this stage. A couple of quick wickets could push them into disaster street.

A lot of chatter. A lot of banter. the Indians are trying to get under the skin of Dickwella. Virat shouts 'Chal Uma' to pump the bowler. Sri Lanka bring up the 50 runs in the second innings, but the score is merely a number now.

Fifty up for Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli needs to change his bowling. He cannot let this partnership grow if India is to pull off a win

Chandimal clips the first ball, which is full, to midwicket for a single. Shami bowls a slower one to Dickwella, who probably saw it coming, and blocked it. Lovely shot. Dickwella scores his first boundary. He works the fifth ball around the corner. Single taken. Chandimal blocks the sixth ball, which was a full toss.

FOUR! Chandimal guides this ball with the outer half of the bat to the third man fence.

Dickwella pulls the third ball through square leg for a run. Terrific delivery. Bhuvi pitches it on a length and the ball holds its line after hitting the seam. The ball roared past Chandimal's outside edge. Chandimal steers the sixth ball to third man.

Chandimal and Dickwella have added 36 to their total but more importantly, batted out six crucial overs. After this 14 overs are scheduled to be bowled. The clock reads 3:37. India still six wickets away. Sri Lanka, never mind. Anxious moments these.

The lights are coming on as players take drinks. 10 minutes earlier compared to yesterday.

Shami bounces one but the line is totally wrong. Saha collects it to his third. Animated converstaions between Dickwella and Shami. Shami began running for his ball but Dickwella wasn't ready and asked Shami to go back. Then Dickwella edges one towards first slip but the ball falls in front the first slip. Things are heating up. Shami gives a death stare to Dickwella. And now the play has been interrupted for a while. The umpires call the players over and have a calm discussion. Lets hope the game proceeds without any drama now.

Really getting hot in here. Dickwella wasting time. Shami and Kohli aren't pleased. Joel Wilson and Llong under pressure too. The crowd is loving every bit of this. Well, this isn't an everyday sight. A discussion involving two batsmen captain Kohli and two umpires mid-pitch in the middle of an over.

Umpires still in discussion and look who is here. If Jadeja bowls all the overs, we can get a whole innings of a one day game. Can he spin India to victory?

FOUR! Overpitched and spinning in, Dickwella drills it through covers.

A slip and forward short leg. Begins with two dots. Chandimal drives the third ball to sweeper cover for a brace. Another single follows to the same area. Dickwella drives the fourth ball to the cover fence.

OUT! Bowled 'em! Chandimal stays on the backfoot to flick a full but loses his balance and hears his stumps get rattled. He walks back for 20.

Shami is on a roll. Snares his second in the form of Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal. Sri Lanka have lost half their side.

Chandimal had no clue about that one. Captain falls with 5 minutes left to 4 PM. India need 5 wickets more.

Forget about an extra half an hour there are major doubts if we can get the scheduled 10 overs after this one.

The clock has ticked rather quickly to 4 PM and the sun is setting down as well.

Only one over Jadeja there. Bhuvneshwar returns to bowl, which might well be his last spell of the match.

What a superb late inswing delivery from Shami. It came in late and went through the gate to knock out the middle stump of skipper Chandimal. What a wicket. Lanka still not out of the woods.

Shami has got the Eden going once again and India now have a chance to take five wickets in another 30 minutes.

Interesting! On the fourth ball, Dickwella edged one to Saha, who claimed the catch. The umpire took it upstairs and the soft signal was out. But replays suggest that the ball fell short of Saha by a whisker. Dickwella survives.

Dickwella stays put, though India celebrate. Umpires refer it and the replays aren't in the favour of the home team or the fans. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman can breathe a sigh of relief and can continue with his innings.

Third maiden on the trot for Shami. He is bowling a terrific spell.

OUT! Bhuvi angles one around off from around the wicket, Dickwella shuffles across to tuck but misses and gets rapped. India appeal and the dreaded finger goes up. Dickwella reviews but to no avail. He will depart for 27.

Another twist. Dickwella sees the replays on the giant screen and starts walking.

That late Bhuvi wicket has injected some excitement into the dying stages of the game. Light not very good. So play may be called off in the next 15 to 20 minutes. Can they get the wickets before that? Lanka tottering at 69 for 6.

Scenes at the Eden Gardens! Five men in the slip cordon form an umbrella, Pujara at short cover point.

Sri Lanka almost lost two in two. But Dilruwan Perera reviewed and it helped him survive. Replays indicated that it was going over. DRS saves the day for Perera once again. A wicket maiden.

Nigel Llong did take out the light meter for a minute but it goes back into his pocket. 8 overs — 4 wickets. Hearts continue to pound.

FOUR! Full and angling in, Shanaka clips it to the deep midwicket fence.

Terrific first ball to Dilruwan by Bhuvi. Lucky to survive the LBW through DRS.

Some runs for Sri Lanka finally. Six came off the over.

OUT! Top delivery. The Lankan camp is tense. They were on top of the game for so long but now they are three wickets away from a loss. Bhuvi angles in on a length and ball crashes onto the stumps. Perera out for a duck!

Bhuvi, you beauty! Top of off stump. The crowd goes bonkers!! They are bringing the roof down. The veteran Hearth walks in. The Indian side keep the celebrations limited. In fact, they set the stumps back onto its place. They know they might have 3 overs or so.

Bhuvi's eighth maiden. Let that sink in. He ends the over with a yorker and Herath digs it out safely.

It's all happening here! The umpires whip out the lightmeter but decide the light is good enough for the play to continue. The Sri Lankan dressing room sends the team physio to 'treat' a SL player, who the umpires send back #INDvSL https://t.co/W1Sr2K8mRy

17 v Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2017* 16 v England at Chennai in 1934 16 v Pakistan at Delhi in 1979 16 v Pakistan at Kolkata in 1999

Six balls later, thank you, Dilruwan Perera. The ball from Bhuvi went off the seam, beat the defensive blade and plucked the off stump out of the ground. What a peach of a delivery. Seven wickets gone.

Llong banishes 12th man Lakshman Sandakan and team physiotherapist after Indian captain pointing out to the umpire.

And the umpires decide they have had enough. They inform the players that they are calling it off. The Kolkata Test has ended in a draw! Handshakes all around. What a thrilling match we have had.

OUT! KL Rahul misses out on yet another hundred. Rahul tried to play with an angled bat to a full delivery but the gap between bat and pad allowed the red cherry to sneak through and rattle the stumps. Lakmal picks up his first wicket as Rahul departs for 79.

OUT! That has carried! Lakmal surprises Pujara with a short ball and Pujara edges it towards gully. Perera rushed towards and took a sharp low catch. The umpire did take it upstairs, with the soft signal being out, and the replays confirm the same. India lead by 91 runs. Pujara out for 22.

OUT! Double strike for Lakmal! Rahane perishes for a duck. A length ball comes in with the angle and the Mumbai batsman gets hit on the pads. The umpire raises the finger and Rahane opts for a review after a discussion with Kohli. Ball-tracking shows that it would clip the leg bail. Umpire's call it is. India lose their fourth wicket.

FOUR! In the air... but safe. Kohli drives aerially but the ball bounces just in front of the short cover fielder and rushes away for a boundary. India now lead by 100 runs.

FIFTY! Kohli glances Gamage to the fine leg fence and brings up his 15th half century; his 1st at Eden Gardens.

OUT! Shanaka goes through Ashwin's defence. The middle stump goes cartwheeling. Lovely full ball which jagged back and beat Ashwin's inside edge. Ashwin out for 7.

OUT! Nothing shot! Bhuvi backed away looking to pull but Gamage follows him and a leading edge travels towards Perera in the slip cordon.

OUT ! Uh-h. A bad start for Sri Lanka. Samarawickrama looks to cut and chops on. It is a shot which is not recommended at any stage, more so in this situation. Bhuvi strikes in his first over!

OUT! Sri Lanka lose another. Both the openers got out in the same manner. Karunaratne pokes at a nothing ball and drags it onto his sticks. The Eden Gardens is buzzing at the moment. Karunaratne out for 1.

Tea on Day 5. India have got an ideal start and will be the happier unit walking back towards the pavilion.

Day 4 report: Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul made mincemeat of the Sri Lankan bowling attack to help India take a 49 run-lead and end the fourth day at 171/1 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Play was called off early due to bad light.

After the tourists put up 294 on the board riding veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath's 67 to take a 122-run lead, Dhawan (94 off 116; 11x4, 2x6) and Rahul (73 not out; 8x4) went through the gears with ease milking the likes of Suranga Lakmal (0/29) and Lahiru Gamage (0/47) around the park.

Dhawan missed out on his seventh hundred in the longest format of the game by six runs. The pair engineered a 166-run stand for the first wicket.

Herath (0/25) could not make inroads as Dhawan brought up his fifty off 74 balls, flicking Dilruwan Perera to deep wicket for a single, while Rahul racked up his ninth half-century in 11 matches with a single right of mid-wicket to the same bowler.

Dhawan fell to Dasun Shanaka's (1/29) length delivery which nipped back and took the inside edge of his bat to wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella. The southpaw, under fire after dropping a regulation catch on the third day and playing a poor shot in the first essay, went for a review straightaway but was turned down.

Earlier, Perera stirred up a hornet's nest by apparently looking towards the dressing room during a Review System (DRS) call in the 57th over of Lanka's innings.

Batting on a duck after playing seven balls with the score on 208/7, Perera was seen to be walking back after he was given leg before wicket by umpire Nigel Llong off a Mohammed Shami delivery which caught him in front of off-stump.

But after seemingly looking towards the dressing room, he turned back to ask for a review which showed the impact of the ball being outside the line of off stump.

According to the ICC's DRS Clause 3.2 (c): "In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given."

Resuming the day on 165/4, the tourists lost four wickets for 79 runs before Herath (67 off 105; 9x4) stitched together a 46-run stand for the ninth wicket with Lakmal (16 off 37; 3x4) to steer Sri Lanka past the 100-run mark lead.

This is the 39-year's old third fifty in the longest format.

Herath also joined hands with Perera (5) for a 43-run eighth wicket association before the latter got out. Sri Lanka were all out for 294.

Mohammed Shami (4/100) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/88) were the pick of the bowlers, with Shami taking all four wickets on Sunday.

The Bengal pacer accounted for skipper Dinesh Chandimal (28 off 57; 3x4), Niroshan Dickwella 35 off 38; 5x4), Herath and Lakmal while Bhuvneshwar sent Dasun Shanaka packing for a duck.

Umesh Yadav took two wickets on the third day leaking 79 runs. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled just one over, returned wicketless.

Lakmal, who was Sri Lanka's best bowlers in the first essay taking four wickets, had to leave the field due to injury after bowling just two overs. He was back later in the session.

Shami's first spell of the day and fourth overall (7-0-19-2) was excellent.

Not only did he bag the wickets of the overnight batters, the fit-again fast bowler made the most of the early purchase from the wicket and used his skill to swing the ball away from the batsmen around the corridor of uncertainty.

With inputs from IANS.