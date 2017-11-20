LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st test, Day 5 at Kolkata: Hosts cross 200-run mark

The host nation bounced back hard on Day 4 to gain an upper hand in the Test, but a draw is the most likeliest result. If the Lankans get early wickets and put India under pressure then things will become more exciting.

Hello and welcome to the final day coverage of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.

It would be miraculous if a result could be forced out of this truncated match. India are ahead no doubt. But by a mere 49 runs. It is unlikely they’d declare without being at least 250 runs ahead, i.e. another 200 runs. If India score at six runs an over – they are currently going at a little more than four runs an over -- they’d still require 32 overs to get there. Lanka’s overrate in this match has been around 12 overs per hour. Thus the declaration could come only deep into the 2nd session. Not enough time to bowl out Lanka.

It must be remembered that Bhuvneshwar was India's best cricketer on their tour to England three years back - picking up 19 wickets at 26.63 and compiling three half-centuries with the bat - but found himself ignored once India's home season began. Does Bhuvi warrant a place in the Test starting XI? Rohit Sankar seems to think so.

Since the pacers will not be much effective on Day 5, Sri lanka spinners should now step up. Rangana Herath is a proven champion and on Monday, he should bowl like one.

Even otherwise, a 6-run rate over a sustained period would be a challenge for India. KL Rahul, batting on 73, would be anxious to get to his hundred while Cheteshwar Pujara is not exactly known for aggressive stroke play. Early morning dew and moisture on the pitch would need to be negotiated with a lot of care. So quick scoring seems highly unlikely early in the day.

India need to make the most of the morning session by scoring at well over four-an-over if they are to think of beating Sri Lanka in the first Test at Kolkata.

Watch our reporter Vaibhav Shah preview the fifth day's play from outside the Eden Gardens Stadium.

The Sri Lankan team is out and they are followed by KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara. Murali Kartik rings the bell and we are ready to go!

Run off the first ball of the day. Rahul nudges it to square leg and calls his partner across. Pujara does the same. Tucks one to fine leg. Single taken. Sixth ball is around off, defended towards off side. One run added to the total.

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the third Indian batsman to have batted on each of the five days of a Test match. The other batsmen are Motganhalli Jaisimha (against Australia at Kolkata in 1960) and Ravi Shastri (against England at Kolkata in 1984). Overall, he is the ninth batsman to achieve the feat.

FOUR! Beautiful shot. Full and around off, Pujara punches it to the right of mid off. The ball rolls away to the fence smoothly.

The final day of the match is one day where you don't let your mind think logically. You sit back and let the game unfold and take its turns the way it wants to. The two teams can make it interesting. Should be fun!

Early morning blues for Rahul. A couple of easy singles and then that uncharacteristic opener's reaching out for a wide Lakmal delivery. Rahul was out for 199 in a Test attempting a similar shot at a wide delivery. No damage this time.

No swing in the previous over. We would know more about the nature of the pitch in Lakmal's over. Rahul reaches out to the first ball and mistimes his drive. Drills the second ball to sweeper cover for a single. Third ball is in the fifth stump line: left alone. Pujara scores the first boundary of the day. He gets rapped on the sixth ball but height was the issue. Appeal turned down.

FOUR! Back of a length ball, outside off, Pujara rides the bounce and plays a wonderful backfoot punch through covers.

FOUR! This time he leans forward and caresses one through covers. Two consecutive boundaries for Che.

Gamage is back. Keeps the initial two deliveries outside off, Rahul doesn't bother to play at it. Drives the third ball to mid off for a run. Pujara scores back-to-back boundaries before taking a leg bye off the final ball.

Pujara taps the first ball to point with soft hands. On the fourth ball, he tucks one around the corner to bring Rahul on strike. Rahul pushes the fifth ball through covers to hand Pujara the strike back. Pujara lets the final delivery go.

Gamage's struggle will worry Chandimal. He has gone for 56 runs off his 10 overs and with Lakmal also not 100 percent, the visiting side might have to go on the defensive sooner rather than later.

Gamage taps the second ball, which is full, to sweeper cover for a single. Gamage ends the over with four dots. The fifth ball was drove firmly by Pujara but the cover fielder stopped it in time.

OUT! KL Rahul misses out on yet another hundred. Rahul tried to play with an angled bat to a full delivery but the gap between bat and pad allowed the red cherry to sneak through and rattle the stumps. Lakmal picks up his first wicket as Rahul departs for 79.

Rahul cleaned up by a brilliant delivery from Lakmal. He pushed at a length delivery that jagged back And went through the gate. Rahul was tentative from the morning. Maybe conscious of the century. So not really committed on either foot.

A wicket maiden for Lakmal. First in this second innings. Rahul's wicket will give Sri Lanka some time. As Pujara and Kohli would focus more on not losing a wicket then scoring quick runs.

Through the gate! Middle stump uprooted and the few people in stands hush. But to their joy, it is Virat Kohli who comes out. He is on a pair too.

That's Lakmal's first maiden of the 2nd innings coming in his 11th over but more importantly, he has got the wicket of well-set KL Rahul. Shame he missed out on another opportunity to get a big one.

This was Lokesh Rahul's ninth score between 50 and 99 in 2017 in Tests. He attempted an on-drive but the ball found the gap between bat and pad and Rahul missed out on scoring another century. He needs to address this issue before India start their overseas tours.

As expected, another maiden follows. Pujara plays out Gamage's 12th over

FOUR! A short delivery around leg, Kohli hops and tickles it. For a moment, the ball was in the air but it evaded Dickwella quite quickly. Gets off the mark.

Lokesh Rahul's nine half-centuries in this year in Tests is the joint second most by a player in a calendar year without scoring a century in Tests. Allan Border holds the record of scoring most fifties in a calendar year without scoring a century in Tests. He hit 11 fifties in 1989 without scoring a single century.

Eden Gardens hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Virat Kohli. He would want to make amends surely. He's too good a batsman to constantly fail on this magnificent ground.

Kohli opens his account with a leg side boundary. Then he plays a good looking straight drive but the fielder cuts it off and saves a run for his side. Three runs taken. Seven off this over.

Clear plan to test Kohli with the short stuff especially at the start of his innings.

Dickwella could have surely done better there, he was required to stretch himself for a full-length dive. Kohli survives and gets off the mark with a streaky boundary.

Expectedly there are lesser people today though it is still early. But being a Monday it is difficult to see many people coming in.

Decent over from Gamage. Bowled in the right areas. Tempted Pujara to drive but the batsman resisted because of the short cover fielder. One run off the over.

Peach! Lakmal steams in and pitches it on a good length, Kohli looks to drive down the ground but the movement off the pitch takes the ball away from the Indian captain. Inside edges the second ball towards square leg. Run taken. Late swing! Lakmal bowls it outside off, Pujara leaves it alone as the ball jags away while going towards the keeper. Ball four is on the off stump, Pujara stonewalls it right under his eyeline. The fifth ball hits the outer part of the willow and goes towards covers. Single taken. Kohli blocks the final delivery with a straight face of the bat.

Three singles off the over. Two from Pujara and one from Kohli. India's scoring rate has been slow today. They would want to up the ante soon.

The third delivery bounces in front of Dickwella and he fails to collect it cleanly which allows India to run two byes. The fourth and sixth ball of Lakmal's 14th over go for a single each. Four off the over.

India gave away 50 runs too many to Lanka as lead. Else we'd have had a great match in hand by now. Herath was given far too many runs.

Kohli prods forward and pushes the third ball through cover-point for a single. Gamage angles in a full ball on middle and leg, Pujara flicks it past midwicket. Brace taken. Pujara leaves the fifth delivery alone and buries the final ball onto the pitch.

Day 4 report: Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul made mincemeat of the Sri Lankan bowling attack to help India take a 49 run-lead and end the fourth day at 171/1 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Play was called off early due to bad light.

After the tourists put up 294 on the board riding veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath's 67 to take a 122-run lead, Dhawan (94 off 116; 11x4, 2x6) and Rahul (73 not out; 8x4) went through the gears with ease milking the likes of Suranga Lakmal (0/29) and Lahiru Gamage (0/47) around the park.

Dhawan missed out on his seventh hundred in the longest format of the game by six runs. The pair engineered a 166-run stand for the first wicket.

Herath (0/25) could not make inroads as Dhawan brought up his fifty off 74 balls, flicking Dilruwan Perera to deep wicket for a single, while Rahul racked up his ninth half-century in 11 matches with a single right of mid-wicket to the same bowler.

Dhawan fell to Dasun Shanaka's (1/29) length delivery which nipped back and took the inside edge of his bat to wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella. The southpaw, under fire after dropping a regulation catch on the third day and playing a poor shot in the first essay, went for a review straightaway but was turned down.

Earlier, Perera stirred up a hornet's nest by apparently looking towards the dressing room during a Review System (DRS) call in the 57th over of Lanka's innings.

Batting on a duck after playing seven balls with the score on 208/7, Perera was seen to be walking back after he was given leg before wicket by umpire Nigel Llong off a Mohammed Shami delivery which caught him in front of off-stump.

But after seemingly looking towards the dressing room, he turned back to ask for a review which showed the impact of the ball being outside the line of off stump.

According to the ICC's DRS Clause 3.2 (c): "In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given."

Resuming the day on 165/4, the tourists lost four wickets for 79 runs before Herath (67 off 105; 9x4) stitched together a 46-run stand for the ninth wicket with Lakmal (16 off 37; 3x4) to steer Sri Lanka past the 100-run mark lead.

This is the 39-year's old third fifty in the longest format.

Herath also joined hands with Perera (5) for a 43-run eighth wicket association before the latter got out. Sri Lanka were all out for 294.

Mohammed Shami (4/100) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/88) were the pick of the bowlers, with Shami taking all four wickets on Sunday.

The Bengal pacer accounted for skipper Dinesh Chandimal (28 off 57; 3x4), Niroshan Dickwella 35 off 38; 5x4), Herath and Lakmal while Bhuvneshwar sent Dasun Shanaka packing for a duck.

Umesh Yadav took two wickets on the third day leaking 79 runs. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled just one over, returned wicketless.

Lakmal, who was Sri Lanka's best bowlers in the first essay taking four wickets, had to leave the field due to injury after bowling just two overs. He was back later in the session.

Shami's first spell of the day and fourth overall (7-0-19-2) was excellent.

Not only did he bag the wickets of the overnight batters, the fit-again fast bowler made the most of the early purchase from the wicket and used his skill to swing the ball away from the batsmen around the corridor of uncertainty.

With inputs from IANS.