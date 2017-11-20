LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st test, Day 5 at Kolkata: Bhuvi departs in pursuit of quick runs

Ashwin hops and tickles ball one to fine leg. One run added to the total. The second ball is full and swinging away. Poor line and Kohli had nothing to lose. He defends the third ball on his front foot. Pats the fourth ball to covers and starts running immediately. Ashwin sends him back. Pulls the penultimate delivery of the over through midwicket and milks one. Good shape to the sixth delivery. Pitches on a length and the ball moves away a bit as Ashwin tried to defend.

FOUR! Kohli gets his stride forward and tries to drive but it takes the outside edge and runs away to the third man fence.

FIFTY! Kohli glances Gamage to the fine leg fence and brings up his 15th half century; his 1st at Eden Gardens.

After the boundary, Kohli takes a single. Ashwin leaves the third ball. Blocks the fourth ball with soft hands. He looks to drive the next ball but inside edges it to fne leg and collects a run. Kohli finishes the over with a boundary.

The crowd is on to it's feet to applaud the Indian captain who has brought up his half-century. Virat raises his bat and is back to the grind as there is still a lot of work to be done.

Kohli setting right the record at Eden Gardens. Strangely he did not have a great Test record at the Eden Gardens. This 50 under pressure sets right that anomaly. Kohli is too good a batsman not to have made some sort of batting impact on this famous Test venue.

A maiden for Lakmal. His fourth. He really has been on the mark in this match, hasn't he?

OUT! Shanaka goes through Ashwin's defence. The middle stump goes cartwheeling. Lovely full ball which jagged back and beat Ashwin's inside edge. Ashwin out for 7.

Sri Lanka have struck early after tea. Kohli wasn't impressed when Ashwin failed to put bat to ball and got bowled. But Shanaka has picked up his second wicket.

Ashwin has failed with the bat in two innings and hasn't had a role to play with the ball.

Shanaka enjoyed that! Ashwin's middle stump goes for a walk and brings in Kolkata crowd's favourite Wriddhiman Saha on the crease.

India ahead by 148 runs. Not safe really. Lovely delivery from Shanaka to clean up Ashwin. Kohli is still around, which is a consolation. Today's play has all been about Sri Lanka. It's not an easy pitch to bat on now, with the ball going off the seam. But in these days of T20 cricket, teams know how to mount a chase. So India can't take the Lankans lightly.

Saha on strike against Herath. Quick wickets could put India in a fix. Important to play out time. Just the one single from Herath's first over of the day.

Dhawan might have taken on Herath when he came onto bowl but the 39-year old has contributed tremendously with the bat and the field. Might have passed some valuable inputs to Chandimal also. Same cannot be said about Indian bowling all-rounders.

Ravichandran Ashwin's wicket has opened the match and now all the three results are possible but for that to happen, it's important for Sri Lanka to get the wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli as early as possible. It is difficult as he is well set but not impossible though.

India have 148 runs in their kitty. Sri Lanka need four wickets and the second new ball will be due soon. This match is heading for an exciting finish but one side will have to make a move.

First maiden for Rangana Herath. Saha is yet to get off the mark.

India must look to play time as well. With 45 overs remaining in the day even if the duo out in the middle, followed by the tail can play out 15 overs (+2 overs for innings break) and add 50 runs, Sri Lanka will have a target of 200 runs in 28 overs with the daylight fading.

Will Sri Lanka take the 2nd new ball as soon as it is due? It would help polish off Indian resistance. Would be interesting if Lanka make a fist of things today.

This was a busy over for the Indians. Three singles and a brace. Saha also opened his account with a run to midwicket.

A 3-run over. The Indian batsmen are showing more intent now. The lead is now 158 runs.

OUT! Saha drives it tentatively towards covers and Samarawickrama takes a good catch diving forward. He is claiming it but the umpires want to check the no-ball. Safe! Shanaka has a part of his boot behind the line. Saha perishes for 5.

This is turning out to be a close call for India. Saha's dismissal has opened up possibilities for Lanka. Do they have the imagination and gumption to go for it? India, after all, are just 159 runs ahead. If Lanka is the weaker bowling attack, what does it say of India's batting?

Kohli taps the first ball to backward point for a single. Saha leaves the second ball alone. And Shanaka gets rid of Saha. India in slight trouble now. The lead is only 159 runs.

India's lead is just 159 runs and they have lost Wriddhiman Saha. India now will bank on Kohli to score some quick runs or he will adopt a different strategy altogether. Only time will give the answer. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's temperament as a batsman will also be examined.

FOUR! Kohli looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge to the third man fence.

Kohli is running out of partners. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can surely hang around but the two players that come in next are not known to really grind it out. If Sri Lanka want to win, they need to bowl out India in next 10 overs and not leak more than 35 runs.

Sri Lanka opt for the second new ball instantly. The thing with new balls is that as good an opportunity it provides to take wickets, it also leaks runs. The first ball of the 80th over goes for a boundary. Then Kohli pushes one towards the off side and collects a single. Bhuvi gets beaten twice on the outside edge successively on the 4th and 5th ball.

FOUR! Sumptuous stroke. Waits for the delivery, leans forward and creams it through covers.

The onus is now on Kohli to do the bulk of scoring. He scores five in this over.

Joel Wilson will have to overturn his decision and the crowd has gone nuts. They know the importance of this wicket. Could have been the match.

FOUR! Ah! Can watch this shot on a loop all day long. Hit as straight as an arrow. And guess what the ball sneaked in between the umpire's legs. My colleague has already called it a nutmeg.

Sri Lanka have taken the second new ball as soon as it is due and have handed it over to their best bowler, Lakmal. The pacer has already picked up three wickets. If Lanka can wrap up the innings quickly, they can have a go at the target in the time remaining. Might still be a very absorbing Test finish.

What an eventful over! TWo boundaries and a successful review. Kohli was given LBW by Joel Wilson and he opted for a review instantly. Replays show that there was a tiny edge. Kohli survives and India score 10 off Lakmal's 22nd.

FOUR! Kohli whips it off his hip to square leg as Lakmal dives in vain to prevent the boundary.

FOUR! Brilliant from Kohli! Hops down the pitch and hits it through midwicket.

Alright then, Kohli is teeing off and displaying clear intent. Pulls the short one away to the fine leg fence and then flicks one through mid off. He also looked to pull the last ball but failed to put bat on ball. 13 off the over.

Even though it's not a huge crowd in terms of the number they are making a lot of noise today. Every run, every four as India cross three and take the lead close to 200. Virat is fast approaching his century as well.

Kohli reprieved by the DRS. He had nicked the ball. Faintly. But good enough for the umpire to reverse his LBW decision. What a cheer to greet it. Kohli now coasting at 78.India get past the 300-run mark.

FOUR! Bhuvi joins the party. Rocks back and punches one between cover and point.

Don't know whose favour the match is in? Is the lead good enough for Indian bowlers to rattle out Lanka? Is Virat looking to add 40-50 quick runs and declare? Phew! The match is swinging more than the ball did on Day 1 under those grey skies. Thrilling contest!

So Kohli has taken the aggressive approach and rightly so as he knows that anything can happen on the other hand. He will now eye another century and he should get it as he has been brilliant.

Players take a much-needed drinks break before we get into next action packed 45 minutes before Tea.

India cruising at the moment. Kohli and Bhuvi are enjoying a laugh at the centre. With 199 on board now, the hosts are trying to score as much as possible before a brave declaration. Drinks taken.

OUT! Nothing shot! Bhuvi backed away looking to pull but Gamage follows him and a leading edge travels towards Perera in the slip cordon.

And as I write this, he perishes. Next man in is Shami. This should be fun

Kumar not holding back either. Despite Chandimal's men patrolling the boundary, he is going after it, making India's intention clear

Swing and a miss. Quite a few of them. Bhuvneshwar is in the mood to slog a few but loses his wicket in the process. Shami joins Kohli at the crease and takes a single on the last ball as India's lead extends to 200.

Leg slip in place. If Shami has to hit big, he must pull, hook or get a top edge over the keeper.

OUT! KL Rahul misses out on yet another hundred. Rahul tried to play with an angled bat to a full delivery but the gap between bat and pad allowed the red cherry to sneak through and rattle the stumps. Lakmal picks up his first wicket as Rahul departs for 79.

OUT! That has carried! Lakmal surprises Pujara with a short ball and Pujara edges it towards gully. Perera rushed towards and took a sharp low catch. The umpire did take it upstairs, with the soft signal being out, and the replays confirm the same. India lead by 91 runs. Pujara out for 22.

OUT! Double strike for Lakmal! Rahane perishes for a duck. A length ball comes in with the angle and the Mumbai batsman gets hit on the pads. The umpire raises the finger and Rahane opts for a review after a discussion with Kohli. Ball-tracking shows that it would clip the leg bail. Umpire's call it is. India lose their fourth wicket.

FOUR! In the air... but safe. Kohli drives aerially but the ball bounces just in front of the short cover fielder and rushes away for a boundary. India now lead by 100 runs.

Day 4 report: Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul made mincemeat of the Sri Lankan bowling attack to help India take a 49 run-lead and end the fourth day at 171/1 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Play was called off early due to bad light.

After the tourists put up 294 on the board riding veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath's 67 to take a 122-run lead, Dhawan (94 off 116; 11x4, 2x6) and Rahul (73 not out; 8x4) went through the gears with ease milking the likes of Suranga Lakmal (0/29) and Lahiru Gamage (0/47) around the park.

Dhawan missed out on his seventh hundred in the longest format of the game by six runs. The pair engineered a 166-run stand for the first wicket.

Herath (0/25) could not make inroads as Dhawan brought up his fifty off 74 balls, flicking Dilruwan Perera to deep wicket for a single, while Rahul racked up his ninth half-century in 11 matches with a single right of mid-wicket to the same bowler.

Dhawan fell to Dasun Shanaka's (1/29) length delivery which nipped back and took the inside edge of his bat to wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella. The southpaw, under fire after dropping a regulation catch on the third day and playing a poor shot in the first essay, went for a review straightaway but was turned down.

Earlier, Perera stirred up a hornet's nest by apparently looking towards the dressing room during a Review System (DRS) call in the 57th over of Lanka's innings.

Batting on a duck after playing seven balls with the score on 208/7, Perera was seen to be walking back after he was given leg before wicket by umpire Nigel Llong off a Mohammed Shami delivery which caught him in front of off-stump.

But after seemingly looking towards the dressing room, he turned back to ask for a review which showed the impact of the ball being outside the line of off stump.

According to the ICC's DRS Clause 3.2 (c): "In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given."

Resuming the day on 165/4, the tourists lost four wickets for 79 runs before Herath (67 off 105; 9x4) stitched together a 46-run stand for the ninth wicket with Lakmal (16 off 37; 3x4) to steer Sri Lanka past the 100-run mark lead.

This is the 39-year's old third fifty in the longest format.

Herath also joined hands with Perera (5) for a 43-run eighth wicket association before the latter got out. Sri Lanka were all out for 294.

Mohammed Shami (4/100) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/88) were the pick of the bowlers, with Shami taking all four wickets on Sunday.

The Bengal pacer accounted for skipper Dinesh Chandimal (28 off 57; 3x4), Niroshan Dickwella 35 off 38; 5x4), Herath and Lakmal while Bhuvneshwar sent Dasun Shanaka packing for a duck.

Umesh Yadav took two wickets on the third day leaking 79 runs. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled just one over, returned wicketless.

Lakmal, who was Sri Lanka's best bowlers in the first essay taking four wickets, had to leave the field due to injury after bowling just two overs. He was back later in the session.

Shami's first spell of the day and fourth overall (7-0-19-2) was excellent.

Not only did he bag the wickets of the overnight batters, the fit-again fast bowler made the most of the early purchase from the wicket and used his skill to swing the ball away from the batsmen around the corridor of uncertainty.

With inputs from IANS.