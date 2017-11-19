LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Kolkata: Visitors' lead goes past 50 runs

Chandimal and Dickwella have completed their 50-run stand. And they have started dominating the proceedings. Thirteen runs off the over.

FOUR! Bad ball. It was short and wide, Dickwella cuts it past point.

OUT! Shami hits the deck hard, moves it away and Dickwella edges it to Kohli at second slip. India have got an opening after the Sri Lankan domination early on. Dickwella walks back for 35.

Shami provides the breakthrough. Gets the outer edge of Dickwella's bat to get him snared in the slips. The sooner the pacers get to the tail, the better for India. Shami looks to be in good rhythm this morning.

The change of angle has worked for Shami, one wonders why he didn't start with it first up. Timely break for India as attacking Dickwella was getting into his own.

India got the big and much-needed breakthrough of Dickwella finally as Shami hit the deck hard and got the ball to shape away from outside off which forced Dickwella to play at it and Indian skipper does not miss those often.

Years down the line, when someone sees Shami's figures, they might think, well he was costly. But it won't reveal how well he has bowled. He deserved a wicket yesterday but didn't get it. Dickwella's wicket will satisfy him.

Shami has looked good today. There was a slight concern with the quick hobbling off the field just sometime before close of play yesterday.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Shanaka fails to pick Bhuvi's inswinger, offers no shot and gets rapped on the pads. Umpire raises the finger but he reviews straightaway. The decision however stays. Shanaka bags a duck.

Double break for India and it wasn't the smartest of calls by Shanaka to shoulder arms to an incoming delivery and he was reckless in taking the DRS as well. He didn't even bother to consult the captain at the other end, neither did Chandimal stopped the batsmen.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's love affair with the Eden Garden continues as he picks up his third wicket, India are now back in it and can go for the kill from the other end.

The Lankans will have to play more cautiously as the pitch has spiced up. They lost two wickets in two overs. The lead is only 29 runs.

OUT! The Sri Lankan captain has been dismissed. Shami is on fire! Steams in and tempts Chandimal to drive. The Lankan captain does but only manages a thin edge to Saha.

Shami and Bhuvi have brought India back into the game. With only the cushion of 30 runs now, Sri Lanka will feel they have asked too much of the tail. Herath and Perera are capable of batting but wonder whether they can do so in these testing conditions.

Sri Lanka are falling like a pack of cards. The captain flirts with one outside the off stump and pays the price. India are back in it and how!!

FOUR! Well, well, Herath shovels one through midwicket.

The crowd is absolutely in it now. Lanka started off so well this morning and now have thrown it away.

Brilliant swing and seam bowling by Shami and Bhuvi. This pair looks as menacing as any on the international circuit. Shami is bowling superbly. He's already taken 2 wickets and looks like delivering one off every ball.

This has been a dream spell from Mohammed Shami as he now gets Dinesh Chandimal finally after beating him on quite a few occasions. Sri Lanka have now lost three wickets in a span of just 10 balls.

Chandimal was quite expressive to see Virat get out on day one. Indian skipper responds in kind. Nice little thing developing here... #IndvSL

Bhuvneshwar began the over from round the wicket. But after Herath scooped one over midwicket, he went over the wicket. Herath then nudged the fifth ball towards square leg for a single. Ball six: Perera tries to cut it but it goes past his inside-edge.

Many people here are recognising the steep bounce both pacers are able to get and they look quite impressed by it. The Eden Gardens is still not as packed as it was yesterday, but the number is expected to increase as the day passes by.

Controversy on the final ball of the over. After being given LBW, Perera opted against a review. But then after walking in the direction of the dressing room, we saw a 'T' sign. Now, it is still unclear whether he to got some help from the dressing room to overturn the decision or not. But Simon Doull is not at all happy on air.

Very interesting this! Perera wanted the review and seems like Hearth didn't. Paying heed to the senior partner, Perera did take a few strides towards pavilion but turned around and took the review. Annnddd guess what?! The impact is outside the line. Wow! Perera survives.

India cannot be complacent as they have to take the remaining three wickets as early as they can as Sri Lanka are already 37 runs ahead and that can be the difference at the end of the match.

Thanks to the reprieve in the previous over, Perera plays out five balls after Herath takes a single off the first ball.

Shami continues. Remember Jadeja hasn't bowled yet. Ishant Sharma, the team's fourth pacer, was sent back to play for Delhi and wreaked havoc. Picking up three wickets yesterday in quick succession. Wonder whether four pacers would've helped India more. Anyways, one came off this over.

With the replays of Perera's controversial DRS replayed on the giant screen on loop, a few fans in the stand have started to connect the dots and speculate whether the dressing room had a hand in asking Perera to take the referral.

Shami walks off the field an over before the drinks break after a 7-over spell. Murali Vijay comes on to replace him. While here is Umesh replacing Bhuvneshwar. Will we get to see Jadeja from the other end??

FOUR! Herath cuts a poor ball in front of square on the off side.

Slightly expensive for India's liking. But Umesh has a habit of starting poorly. Seven came off the over.

A good hour of play this. Sri Lanka have a surplus of 45 runs while India is a couple of wickets away from coming out to bat in their second innings. Also, Jadeja is on for the first time in the Test. Shami makes his way back onto the field.

Sri Lanka's innings needs to be wrapped up as quickly as possible. The pitch would have lost juice by now and should make for easier batting in the second session. India should maximise their batting during that period. Can't afford to give Lanka too big a lead.

Jadeja is into the attack after 60 overs. Herath gets rapped on the pads on the first ball, a muted appeal follows. A quiet over, just like Jadeja, a single off it.

The partnership has added 22 and by doing so he has not let India run away after three quick wickets.

Herath didn't have a huge role to play with the ball in the first innings (it's quite rare) but he is a tough nut to crack with the willow as well. Already has 20 against his name.

Umesh Yadav to continue. He usually finds his rhythm after few balls. And he does bowl well. One single and five dots.

Now this is a sight you don't get to see every day. Virat Kohli is into the attack! #INDvSL https://t.co/SveIvR30yM

FOUR! A full toss on the pads, Herath clips it to the square leg fence.

Even Kohli fancies himself on this wicket and it's not just an over before lunch or for a bowler to switch ends. He took the ball from Jadeja's hands after the spinner bowled his first international series over since August. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's lead crosses 50 runs.

Kohli into the attack. Maybe to change the ends. Anyways, he has two slips. Sri Lanka's lead crosses fifty after Herath scores a boundary. On the final ball, Herath dabs it to third man for a single.

No change of ends for Umesh, he continues. The Vidharba pacer has leaked too many runs. 59 runs in 16 overs. To make it worse, he strays the fourth ball down the leg side and it was out of Saha's reach. Five runs came off the over.

Well, probably it was just an odd over. Jadeja and Kohli bowl in a couple to allow Shami a quick breather as he is back into the attack. Goes on to show how frustrating this partnership has been that the strike bowler has to be called back.

Against Australia in 1969 Against England in 1977 Against West Indies in 1983 Against England in 2012

India have lost on four occasions after conceding the first innings lead at Eden Gardens in Tests.

FOUR! Short delivery! Herath pulls it between midwicket and mid on for a boundary..

FOUR! A full toss around off and Herath pushes it through covers.

Shami comes back and concedes eight runs off this over. The lead is already 65 runs and this partnership is thwarting the Indians. Can Herath and Perera stretch it till 100?

Bhuvi comes back. Mixes up his lengths nicely and bowls six dots on the trot.

Rangana Herath did not contribute much with the bowl as he bowled just two overs in India's first innings but he is now contributing with the bat. He has already amassed 30 runs and fighting hard for his team. India have to bring back Ashwin from one end to restrict him.

Shami is beating the bat so often that the only plausible reason for this could be the Sri Lankan batsmen are not good enough to get even a snick. The ball is so good for them, it is beating everything they can offer, including the bat edge!

Day 3 report: Angelo Mathews (52) and Lahiru Thirimanne (51) helped Sri Lanka post 165/4 and trail India by only seven runs at stumps on the third day of the first cricket Test at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

India pacer Umesh Yadav took two wickets to get rid of the pair who stitched together a 99-run stand for the third wicket. At the close of play, skipper and birthday boy Dinesh Chandimal (12) and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella (14) were at the crease.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/49) took two wickets before tea while Mohammed Shami (0/53) went wicketless. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled four overs without a wicket.

The play had to be called off 41 minutes before scheduled time due to bad light.

In the morning session, Sri Lankan off-spinner Dilruwan Perera and pacer Lahiru Gamage shared two wickets each as India were skittled out for 172 in their first innings.

For the hosts, in-form top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 52 while Wriddhiman Saha contributed 29 as fast bowler Suranga Lakmal returned best figures of 4-26 for the tourists.

Resuming at 74/5, Saha (6) and Pujara (47) could manage only a 29-run stand for the sixth wicket before the latter was castled by Gamage (2-59).

Saurashtra Test specialist Pujara completed his 16th half century while Saha then stitched together a 48-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja before the all-rounder was fell lbw off Dilruwan Perera (2-19).

Pujara fell to a peach of a delivery from Lahiru Gamage. The right-arm pacer, who failed to get wickets in the first two days, beat Pujara all ends up with an in-cutter that jagged back off the surface and went between the Saurashtra man's bat and pad to rattle the off-stump. It was a big blow for India.

Saha got a reprieve when wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella missed an easy stumping off Perera when he was batting on 25.

With him was Jadeja, who upped the ante hitting two fours and the first six of the innings before being lbw, a decision which the tourists reviewed after umpire Joel Wilson – standing in place of indisposed Richard Kettleborough – did not rule in favour of Dinesh Chandimal and Co.

In the very same over, Saha gave an easy catch to Angelo Mathews trying to paddle sweep Perera. The local boy asked for the review after consulting with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the other end but to no avail.

Bhuvneshwar scored 13 before got out off Lakmal's bowling while Mohammed Shami's quickfire 22-ball 24 helped India get past 150-run mark with Umesh Yadav (6 not out) at the non-striker's end.

Dasun Shanaka (2-36) also took two wickets while veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath bowled only two overs as India were bowled out for 172.

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India big hopes when he removed opening batsmen Dimuth Karunaratne (8) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) to reduce the visitors to 34/2.

Karunaratne left an inswinging Bhuvneshwar delivery which outwitted him and struck the knee-roll. The in-form 29-year-old asked for a review which turned out to be unsuccessful.

His opening partner Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) followed suit soon, caught behind to a shortish Bhuvneshwar ball.

Fit-again Mathews (52 off 94; 8x4) and Thirimanne (51 off 94; 8x4) then joined hands to bail Sri Lanka out of trouble.

Thrimanne benefitted after being dropped on 27 by Shikhar Dhawan at first slip off Umesh's bowling, while Sri Lanka were 70/2.

With the conditions slightly improved for batting, the pair overcame the Indian bowling and played some good shots. Both scored eight fours each.

Both, however, fell prey to Umesh who bowled brilliantly in his second spell which read 7-1-25-2.

Thirimanne, who brought up his fifth fifty, edged to skipper Virat Kohli at second slip while Mathews, playing after missing out the Pakistan series due to calf injury, was caught at short cover by Lokesh Rahul.

