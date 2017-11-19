LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Kolkata: Rahul, Dhawan start with flurry of boundaries

Lunch taken. Rangana Herath's 43 has helped Sri Lanka extend their lead to 91 runs. India did scalp four wickets but they would have to wrap up the Lankan innings early after lunch.

The day began with Dickwella's positive approach but then India came back into the match with Shami and Bhuvi's excellent spells as they picked up three quick wickets between them and then it was Rangana Herath who pushed Sri Lanka's lead to 91 and he is still going strong in the middle. It will be intriguing to see how India start after the lunch to get the remaining wickets of Sri Lanka.

It has been a spectacular morning session with something for both batsmen as well as for the seamers but it is the visitors who are inching towards a 100-run lead.

A wonderful gesture by Virat Kohli at the end of the session. He waits for the two Sri Lankan batsmen before crossing the fence. Both Lakmal and Herath busy removing their protective gear, are unaware. Kohli calls out to Hearth signalling that they are carrying on to which Hearth nods. Amazing.

In the 28.2 overs bowled on the morning of Day 4, we have seen 4 wickets and 98 runs. This has been brilliant, to say the least. Props to Herath for still hanging in there and a word of appreciation on Shami and Bhuvneshwar who have bowled their heart and bodies out.

Out come the players to what promises to be another gripping session. India would look to run through the Sri Lankan tail as quickly as possible. While Herath and Co would love to take the lead past 130.

First runs after lunch come off Herath's bat as the southpaw sweeps Ashwin to square leg for a couple. Tosses the following ball, around off, and Herath gets rapped on the pads while trying to defend. Then Herath looks to reverse sweep but gets beaten. The final ball is quicker and Herath prods forward to block.

Umesh to bowl from the other end. Begins with a length ball around off, Lakmal pats it towards covers. Single taken. He cuts the second ball to Rahane at point. Yadav's third delivery is short and Herath misses his pull to get hit. Mistimes his cut off the fifth ball towards point and then swings and misses on the sixth delivery.

Lakmal shimmies down the track and slaps one down the ground. Ashwin's finger tips made it slow and they collect one. Lovely ball! Ashwin bowls it flat and around off, Herath looks to cut but is cramped for room and the ball almost hits the top of off. Herath then takes a single to backward square. Bowls three consecutive off-spinner to Lakmal, who gets slightly puzzled.

FIFTY! Umesh keeps it full and Herath caresses it through covers for a boundary. Completes his third fifty in the process.

A good start to the over for Umesh. The ball seams away and wobbles as Saha collects it with some effort. Herath slams his fifty on the third ball. Five off the over. The lead has crossed 100 runs.

Well earned half-century that has helped Lanka stretch their lead to 100.

A solid half-century by Herath. Can't really keep him out of the game, can you? He walked in when Sri Lanka had collapsed from 201/4 to 201/7. Since then he has held one end, something he often does with the ball but has shown admirable grit with the bat today.

Rangana Herath becomes the oldest batsman to score fifty-plus runs batting at No 8 or lower in Tests played in India. The previous batsman was Ian Johson who did the same at the age of 38 years and 316 days at Chennai in 1956.

Ashwin tried to tempt Lakmal into a big shot and he fails to control his urge. Goes for a big swing on the third ball but the bat hits the toe end. Maiden over.

FOUR! Herath is growing in confidence. Short-arm pulls it through midwicket for a boundary.

With that boundary, Herath is now the top scorer of the match.

The last over before the option of a new ball. Umesh continues to leak. He is not learning from his mistakes. Five came off the over.

No delay in taking the new ball and it will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the high court end. Two slips and a gully for Herath. Shami begins to loosen up as well.

Rangana Herath is now the highest scorer in the match and substantiates that if age and circumstances alter your passion then you were never passionate.

India leaving it loose, no attempts to stop the single in the final couple of deliveries with the field remaining the same. With the 2nd new ball, they should try and get Lakmal on strike and as I write, India concede four overthrows.

New ball taken and Virat Kohli brings back Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Two slips and a gully in place. Beautifully bowls his second ball; the ball moves away and beats Herath's willow marginally. Herath then flicks the third ball to midwicket and runs two. He also retains the strike with a tuck behind square.

FOUR! Herath tries to pull one to square leg but top edges it over the keeper.

Herath pulls one towards midwicket and sensing an opportunity Jadeja hurls a throw at the bowler's end. But Ashwin doesn't back it up well and the ball rolls away to the fence. A top edge helps Herath score his ninth boundary. The fifth ball Herath pats one to backward point. Nine off the over.

Rangana Herath's 67* (and counting) runs are now the most by a Sri Lankan batsman after the age of 39 in Test innings. The previous highest was 61 by Somachandra De Silva against New Zealand at Wellington in 1983.

OUT! Bhuvneshwar dismisses Herath. His valuable knock comes to an end. 67 runs! He slices one to Shami at deep point. Chandimal is a happy captain and welcomes his most senior player warmly.

The jubilation for the wicket was then followed by applause for Herath. Herath has done his job stitching another 46 run stand for the 10th wicket.

Herath turning out to be a real thorn in the side for India. He made an impactful 67 before falling to Bhuvi, caught at deep point. He has taken Sri Lanka towards a psychologically important landmark of 300.

OUT! Sri Lanka bowled out for 294. Lakmal drags a Shami delivery onto his stump. They lead by 122 runs, which is quite substantial.

All 10 Sri Lankan wickets fell to pace with Kumar and Shami taking 4 apiece. Dhawan and Pujara run off the field quickly. India's second innings will start in 10 minutes.

Lanka have a handy lead of 122. Very impressive indeed given they lost 2 early wickets. Fine rearguard action, thanks to Herath mainly. Shami, Bhuvi pick up 4 wickets apiece. The pressure is on India's batsmen for rest of day.

v England at Mumbai in 1981 v West Indies at Ahmedabad in 1983 v Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2017*

Instances of all 10 opposition wickets being taken by Indian pacers in a home Test innings:

Lakmal will begin from his preferred High court end, three slips and a gully in position.

Out come the Indian openers. Sri Lanka have a hefty lead. India would ideally want to be ahead at stumps with not more than a wicket lost.

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are at the centre. Suranga Lakmal will start the proceedings for Sri Lanka. Here we go...

v England at Mumbai in 1981 v Sri Lanka at Mohali in 1997 v Australia at Bangalore in 2008

This is the fourth time that two Indian pacers have taken 4 or more wickets each in a home Test innings.

No king pair for Rahul who blocks the first ball from his crease. Then on the fourth ball, he gets off the mark with a tap to covers. One off the first over.

FOUR ! Glorious! Too full and Rahul creams it through covers.

FOUR! This time down the ground. Lovely to watch. Again it was full and Rahul punched it to the long off fence.

FOUR! Gamage is too full! Rahul accepts another half-volley and sends it to the cover fence.

Gamage pitching the ball right up in search of the sort of movement he got in the first innings. But he's getting none of it. On the other hand, KL Rahul played 3 spanking cover drives to the fence. Beautiful timing on the shots. Makes great watching.

Gamage to bowl from the other end. On a length and outside off, Rahul pokes and ball roars past his outside edge. Two good looking boundaries follow. That will give him some confidence. Oh hold on, another. This time through covers. 12 off the over.

Chandimal at mid-off is constantly giving some advice to Gamage. But the bowler has struggled to find the right length, bowling it very full. Herath and Chandimal are in a discussion too.

FOUR! Dhawan gets his stride forward and punches it firmly through covers.

India are going for their shots. They are putting away all the bad balls. We are in for an exciting fashion. A boundary came off Lakmal's second.

FOUR! Short and Dhawan swivels to pull it through midwicket.

Rahul edges but controls it with soft hands and the ball doesn't carry to the second slip. The second ball is on the shorter length, Rahul gets on his toes and taps it to point. Single taken. Dhawan collects his second boundary to deep mdwicket fence.

Lakmal had gone off the field in the last over and hasn't returned since. Shanaka comes on in the 5th over.

Change in bowling. Shanaka comes on. Lead is now below 100 after Rahul manages to run one to fine leg. Dhawan leaves two back of a length deliveries. He punches the fifth ball to covers for no run before failing to tuck the sixth ball properly.

India's deficit is under 100 and they have scored the first 23 runs rather easily. Chandimal has deployed a deep point and a fine leg for Rahul and a third man and a long leg for Dhawan.

Lokesh Rahul has played some delightful shots at the start of the innings to put pressure on Sri Lanka but the onus will be on both the Indian openers to overcome the first innings lead as early as they can.

Nope. Lakmal isn't back. Bhogle informs on air that he is having issues with his right knee. A niggle maybe. Gamage will continue. Seeing Rahul's urge to drive, Chandimal decides to keep two short covers. What does Rahul do? Shuffles across in anticipation and defends it towards the off side. Two runs off this over.

Day 3 report: Angelo Mathews (52) and Lahiru Thirimanne (51) helped Sri Lanka post 165/4 and trail India by only seven runs at stumps on the third day of the first cricket Test at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

India pacer Umesh Yadav took two wickets to get rid of the pair who stitched together a 99-run stand for the third wicket. At the close of play, skipper and birthday boy Dinesh Chandimal (12) and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella (14) were at the crease.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/49) took two wickets before tea while Mohammed Shami (0/53) went wicketless. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled four overs without a wicket.

The play had to be called off 41 minutes before scheduled time due to bad light.

In the morning session, Sri Lankan off-spinner Dilruwan Perera and pacer Lahiru Gamage shared two wickets each as India were skittled out for 172 in their first innings.

For the hosts, in-form top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 52 while Wriddhiman Saha contributed 29 as fast bowler Suranga Lakmal returned best figures of 4-26 for the tourists.

Resuming at 74/5, Saha (6) and Pujara (47) could manage only a 29-run stand for the sixth wicket before the latter was castled by Gamage (2-59).

Saurashtra Test specialist Pujara completed his 16th half century while Saha then stitched together a 48-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja before the all-rounder was fell lbw off Dilruwan Perera (2-19).

Pujara fell to a peach of a delivery from Lahiru Gamage. The right-arm pacer, who failed to get wickets in the first two days, beat Pujara all ends up with an in-cutter that jagged back off the surface and went between the Saurashtra man's bat and pad to rattle the off-stump. It was a big blow for India.

Saha got a reprieve when wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella missed an easy stumping off Perera when he was batting on 25.

With him was Jadeja, who upped the ante hitting two fours and the first six of the innings before being lbw, a decision which the tourists reviewed after umpire Joel Wilson – standing in place of indisposed Richard Kettleborough – did not rule in favour of Dinesh Chandimal and Co.

In the very same over, Saha gave an easy catch to Angelo Mathews trying to paddle sweep Perera. The local boy asked for the review after consulting with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the other end but to no avail.

Bhuvneshwar scored 13 before got out off Lakmal's bowling while Mohammed Shami's quickfire 22-ball 24 helped India get past 150-run mark with Umesh Yadav (6 not out) at the non-striker's end.

Dasun Shanaka (2-36) also took two wickets while veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath bowled only two overs as India were bowled out for 172.

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India big hopes when he removed opening batsmen Dimuth Karunaratne (8) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) to reduce the visitors to 34/2.

Karunaratne left an inswinging Bhuvneshwar delivery which outwitted him and struck the knee-roll. The in-form 29-year-old asked for a review which turned out to be unsuccessful.

His opening partner Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) followed suit soon, caught behind to a shortish Bhuvneshwar ball.

Fit-again Mathews (52 off 94; 8x4) and Thirimanne (51 off 94; 8x4) then joined hands to bail Sri Lanka out of trouble.

Thrimanne benefitted after being dropped on 27 by Shikhar Dhawan at first slip off Umesh's bowling, while Sri Lanka were 70/2.

With the conditions slightly improved for batting, the pair overcame the Indian bowling and played some good shots. Both scored eight fours each.

Both, however, fell prey to Umesh who bowled brilliantly in his second spell which read 7-1-25-2.

Thirimanne, who brought up his fifth fifty, edged to skipper Virat Kohli at second slip while Mathews, playing after missing out the Pakistan series due to calf injury, was caught at short cover by Lokesh Rahul.

With inputs from IANS