LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 at Kolkata: Visitors reach 150-run mark

FOUR! Short. Wide. Thirimanne tries to cut but edges it over backward point.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Umesh errs and strays it around leg, Thirimanne helps it on his way to the fine leg fence.

Umesh pitches it full and outside off, Thirimanne doesn't bother to play at it. Then he defends the second to midwicket. Umesh is not upto the mark today. Concedes two consecutive boundaries. Should Kohli introduce spin?

The stand is building nicely between Thirimanne and Mathews. India could have introduced Ashwin by now as he has dismissed Thirimanne 11 times in international cricket. It will be interesting to see when Kohli prefers to use him today.

FOUR! Had him squared, didn't he? A length ball, angling in, Mathews looked to defend but it goes off the edge between second slip and gully.

Shami is back. Has two slips and a gully. Starts with a bumper, Mathews ducks. Sixth stump line on the second. No need to play at those. Goes full an don the sticks, Mathews clips to mid on for a run. Lahiru instantly gets off the strike with a run to mid off. Mathews, then, scores a lucky boundary before bunting the final ball to Shami.

Thirimanne mistimes a drive to mid on. Then clips one to the leg side. DROPPED! Dhawan puts down a sitter after Thirimanne edges it to him. It was at a good height, but Dhawan grasses it. Next ball Shami goes very full and Thirimanne creams it through covers and runs two. Does the same on the final albeit to fine leg.

Testing over. A couple of balls in the corridor of uncertainty as Mathews plays it out safely.

Groundsmen are moving around near the sidelines. The weather seems alright at the moment and Murali Karthik thinks it is just precautionary. Umesh's deliveries are seaming around. Bowls five successive dots and Thirimanne guides the sixth ball towards third man for a couple.

FOUR! Shami goes full and on the pads, Mathews clips it through square leg.

Poor slip catching by Dhawan has given Thirimanne a fresh lease of life. Dropped a straightforward hip high catch at first slip. Umesh bowler to suffer. Sri Lanka are down to less than 100 runs for the lead. Would be dicey if India conceded big lead.

FOUR! Again the ball goes between second slip and gully. Second such boundary for Mathews.

The 50-run stand comes up between Mathews and Thirimanne. Shami is extracting good seam and bounce. Saha collected a couple of deliveries with his fingers facing skywards. However, this ended up being an expensive over. Eight off it.

FOUR! Umesh bangs it short, Mathews senses the opportunity and cutis through point.

Umesh to bowl his sixth over. Might be his last over. Has been slightly expensive today, hasn't he? Five off this over.

Ashwin just 8 wickets short of 300th Test victim. He would be fastest to mark.

Bhuvi is back after some rest. Three slips in. Two singles off the first two balls followed by four dots.

Time for spin. Ashwin to bowl for India after a long time. Slip and leg gully deployed for him. Sticks to the same length and line in this first three balls; the third of which goes a run. After that, Pujara puts on the shin pads and Kohli keeps a forward short leg. Single also comes on the last ball. Two runs off the over.

FOUR! Goes full and Thirimanne stands tall to flick it through midwicket.

FOUR! Leg stump line. Thanks, says Lahiru, and tickles it fine.

Runs flowing for Sri Lanka and this partnership is blossoming. Courtesy the eight runs (two boundaries) in the over, the 100-run mark has come up for the Lankans. The trail is only 71 now.

FOUR! Nothing going India's way at the moment as Thirimanne sweeps one over midwicket.

Ashwin continues. Mathews eases the first ball to long for a run. Two loopy deliveries followed by a quicker one which is swatted away to the midwicket fence. Five runs off the over.

Bhuvi continues. After going for three runs on the first three balls, he bowls a peach. Swings it in from outside off and the ball whizzes past Thirimanne's inside edge.

Kohli will have to start thinking about the runs now. The trail is reducing with each over. One came off this over but India desperately need wickets now and a couple of them.

Bhuvi to bowl his fourth over of this spell. The wicket, however, is still eluding him. The thing is India are also not able to build pressure because of the trail. The hosts need a magical spell to turn things around.

Ashwin has kept it tight. But this pair has settled down and things are looking bleak at the moment. One off this over.

Tea taken. After the early strikes, Mathews and Thirimanne have put Sri Lanka in a strong position. A single off the last over before the end of second session.

India need to break this partnership very soon. Mathews and Thirumanne have been beaten often but they have stuck to their job.They are also going at a healthy run rate. Good tea score for Lanka. India have plenty to do.

Right then, we are back at the Eden Gardens for the final session of Day 2. Sri Lanka start 59 runs behind, as Mathews takes guard. Shami to start off proceedings in the post-Tea session for India. It has ghot overcast in Kolkata again. Good ploy to start with pace. The first ball is a delicious full one. Defended by Mathews. The batsmen may have spotted the ball late. Two more balls produce no runs. The fourth bal is a Jaffa. Great seam position, on a good length and shapes a touch away from the batsman. Beats him all ends up. There is still a lot on this Eden pitch. The last ball is left alone and that ends the first over after Tea. There is good carry for the bowlers. A maiden.

FOUR! Juicy fuller one from Umesh and Mathews cover drives it handsomely to the boundary. Bit of inconsistent bowling from Umesh.

Umesh comes in to bowl. Thirimanne on strike, two runs away from his fifth fifty. The first ball is left alone. Again good carry. One run off the third ball. The batsman are being pushed on the back foot by Umesh. The fourth ball is a fuller one and driven through the cover and to the fence by Mathews. That is letting the pressure off on the batsman. No runs off the next two balls. Five runs from that over.

Fifty! Short from Shami and Thirimanne cuts past point to get to his fifth Test fifty. Fifty off 86 balls with eight fours.

FOUR! Mathews picks up the length early and pulls that ball from Shami through mid wicket and collects four. He moves on to 39.

Shami continues. Bowling round the wicket. The first ball is in a good channel. Left alone by Thirimanne. The next ball is cut hard. Well fielded at the point boundary. One run and that is fifty for Thirimanne. Mathews collects a four off the next ball. Picked the length up early. Six runs from that over.

Umesh continues. A quick single off the first ball. Some drama. Mathews gets the first official warning for running on the wicket. Thirimanne plays uppishly off the third ball. Played with hard hands. Lucky that the ball did not carry to any of the fielders. Mathews collects three next. Shami puts in a good effort at the boundary. Kolkata is known for its football, and the local boy shows his football skills. The next two balls are banged in short. Quick and short is the way to go on this pitch clearly. Five runs to the Lankans from that over.

Shami angles it on a length but the line is outside off, which allows Mathews to leave it comfortably. Shami responds with a lovely delivery. Same length but the line was closer to the stump, Mathews looks to drive but it whizzes past the outside edge. This time he goes on the backfoot to block it. Ball four was full and on the sticks, Mathews clips it towards midwicket. DROPPED! The ball has travelled between second slip and gully once again. The fielders, Rahane at gully and Kohli at second slip, didn't move one inch as the ball rolls away for a boundary.

OUT ! And the Indians finally manage to break the partnership! Thirimanne departs as Sri Lanka lose their third wicket with 133 on board. Thirimanne gets a thick top-edge that flies in the direction of the Indian captain at second slip, with Kohli getting into an animated celebration thereafter. Also ends the third-wicket stand at the 99-run mark. SL 133/3

FOUR ! What a fine way for Angelo Mathews to bring up his 28th Test half-century, taking 86 deliveries to get to the milestone! Pulling a back-of-length delivery from Umesh towards the midwicket fence! SL 138/3

Umesh starts the over off with a steep bouncer, to which Thirimanne has no option but to duck. The southpaw though, gets a real surprise next ball as he gets a thick edge off the top edge of his bat off a rising delivery, getting caught in the slips to depart for 51. Captain Chandimal walks out to bat, getting off the mark with a single off the second delivery he faces. Mathews then brings up his 28th Test fifty with a pull towards the midwicket fence. Some over this turned out to be!

Shami continues from the other end, angling one sharply in the direction of Chandimal's pads off the third delivery but hitting him too high above the knee roll to appeal for a catch whatsoever. The Lankan captain, who is yet to settle at the crease, opts to remain cautious in the remainder of the over as Shami collects his fourth maiden.

OUT ! And Umesh strikes for a second time in as many overs, as Mathews guides the cherry straight into the hands of an anticipating Rahul at cover while going for an expansive drive! The Indians suddenly are back in the game now! Mathews has a knack for throwing his wicket away in crucial situations, and this is yet another example of the trend. SL 138/4

Umesh's probing line outside off fetches him his second wicket in as many overs as the set batsman Mathews guides one straight into the hands of KL Rahul at cover while looking for a boundary off a drive. With two new Lankan batsmen at the crease, the Indians are back in the game and will look to dominate the evening session in order to extend their control on the match.

Chandimal attempts to swing his bat towards the off-side off the second delivery of the Shami over, with the ball travelling dangerously close to his outside edge while moving away from the batsman. Another peach of a delivery, this time off the last ball of the over, as the ball beats Chandimal's defence, missing the top of the stumps in the process, before travelling to the keeper. Another maiden for Shami.

Umesh almost snares a third wicket after Dickwella appears to top-edge a short delivery to lob the ball over to the keeper for a simple catch. The Sri Lankan keeper-batsman though, reviews the umpire's decision immediately, with replays showing the ball deflecting off Dickwella's right shoulder, forcing umpire Llong to reverse his decision in favour of the visitors. Dickwella gets off the mark with a single towards sweeper point off the next ball. Chandimal sets off for a quick single off the fifth delivery, with the fielder at square-leg missing out on a direct hit that could have sent Dickwella back to the pavilion. Three off the over.

Change of bowling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the attack in the 42nd over, replacing Mohammad Shami from the Pavilion End.

Umesh's 2 wickets have brought India back into the game. Umesh has bowled a long spell and would be ideal if he or Bhuvi could pick up Chandimal's wicket soon. He's Lanka's best bat.

Bhuvneshwar comes into the attack in the 42nd over of the innings, starting off with a couple of sharp outswingers, with Dickwella collecting a single off the first ball. The Uttar Pradesh pacer tests him for the most part in the over, with the Sri Lankan captain only managing a single off the last ball after deflecting the ball towards the off side. Two off the over.

FOUR ! A welcome boundary for the Sri Lankans after the recent dismissals. Dickwella guides a rising delivery off his hips, with the ball running away towards the fine-leg boundary! SL 148/4

Umesh continues from the High Court End. Chandimal glances one directed at his leg-stump towards long-leg for a single off the third delivery. Dickwella collects his first boundary by glancing a back-of-length ball towards fine-leg, with Kohli not looking too happy. The Lankan keeper-batsman guides the ball towards fine-leg off the next delivery as well, but this time through an inside-edge, fetching the batsman a couple of runs. Seven off the over, with Sri Lanka reaching 150 at the end of it. Another 23 needed to go past India's first innings score. Meanwhile, the umpire calls for drinks.

Day 2 Report: Waging a lonely battle, Chesteshwar Pujara was three short of his 16th half-century as India were reduced to 74/5 when early lunch was called due to rain and more downpour axed Day Two of the first Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Only 105 minutes of play was possible on the second day in the morning session before the skies opened up.

Lunch had to be called early after rain interrupted play half hour before the break.

Pujara (47 off 102; 4x9) held fort at one end beginning the day on eight runs. The other overnight batsman, Ajinkya Rahane (4 off 21; 1x4), failed to get going and eventually fell to Dasun Shanaka (2/23) playing a poor shot as 21 overs were bowled in the first session.

Ashwin (4 off 21) was also guilty of a naive drive as India failed to recover from their overnight score of 17/3.

Suranga Lakmal, who returned magnificent figures of 6-6-0-3 on the rain-affected first day, conceded his first runs after 46 deliveries off the bat of Rahane, who three overs later fell prey to Shanaka.

Lakmal still had great figures to show for, leaking just five runs in 11 overs and bowling nine maidens and taking three wickets.

On day two, a tempted delivery outside the off-stump took a thin edge off Rahane's bat to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella as he tried to aimlessly drive through covers.

At 30/4, the hosts were in a spot with Pujara finding himself alone in the middle, tasked to bail the team out.

The in-form Saurashtra man played two exquisite off drives to Shanaka before taking on the same bowler a few overs later for another four.

Pujara looked supreme on the off side, hitting Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage for two more boundaries past mid-off area.

He was equally comfortable on the backfoot, punching a short and wide Karu.

While bowling all-rounder Ashwin struggled to settle in, taking a knock on his hand in the 25th over off Lahiru Gamage's bowling before ending his ordeal in the next over. Gamage remained wicketless with figures of 11.5-3-24-0.

Trying to drive a length Shanaka delivery, the right-hander, returning to international cricket after three months, gave an easy catch to Dimuth Karunaratne at backward point.

Later, Wriddhiman Saha, who also looked uncomfortable with the extra bounce on the wicket, went into the break unbeaten on 6 from 22 balls.