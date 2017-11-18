LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 at Kolkata: Visitors go past 100-run mark

Lanka lucky with the lbw review. Shami's delivery with the new, hard cherry bounced more than expected. Karunaratne gets away. Good start by Lanka. Lots of boundaries hit off the new ball.

OUT! After four dots, Bhuvi, from around the wicket, angles one around off, Karunaratne leans forward but decides to leave it alone only to be rapped below the kneeroll. India appeal and the dreaded finger goes up. Dimuth, once again, opts for a review, but it doesn't help him this time around as replays show that the ball was hitting the off stump. Review wasted!

It was an error in judgement from Karunaratne who has scored the second most number of runs in Tests in 2017 and it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has provided India with a much-needed breakthrough. Let's see what a wicket can do on a wicket like this.

Four consecutive dot balls for Bhuvi. India need to build on this. They need to build pressure. What do we have here? Bhuvi has dismissed Karunaratne. Sri Lanka lose a review, too. Thirimanne opens his account with a single to covers.

India needed that wicket. Runs were flowing as Lankans batted positively to get off to a good start. The first negative piece of batting was the intentional padding. Error in judging line. Karunaratne trapped in front

Some control in this for Shami. With the start that Sri Lanka have got, it is necessary for India to pull the opposition back. It could happen with wickets or dots. There were four of them in this over, but Lanka also collected two singles.

OUT! Samarawickrama's cameo comes to an end. It was brilliant while it lasted. Bhuvi pitches it on a shortish length and Samarawickrama opts for a wrong shot. Goes for a drive on the up and ends up nicking it to Saha. Samarawickrama departs for 23.

One wicket brought another for India and it's the same man, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both Sri Lankan openers are now in the pavilion. It was an out-swinger from Kumar and Sadeera Samarawickrama was playing way too many shots early in his innings away from the body which is a crime on a pitch such as this. India are back in this match now.

Sadeera Samarawickrama showed he had good hands. Came down hard with punches on both sides of the wicket. Was done in by Bhuvi's away swing. Could not resist the punch. Snicked to the wicketkeeper. Good break for India.

After the initial erratic bowling, India have bounced back, thanks mostly to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has sent Samarawickrama back to the hut. Mathews walks in at number four.

First maiden of the Sri Lankan innings. Thirmanne is looking slightly uncomfortable out there. He was hit on the glove and then inside edged a delivery to square leg.

Not a good sight to see. Mohammed Shami is off the field, possibly due to the humidity. Kuldeep Yadav comes in place of the seamer

Short. Outswinger. Inswinger. Swinging away. Bhuvi is mixing it up nicely and keeping Mathews on the toes. Fifth ball, he bowls another inswinger and the ball hits Mathews on the pad. Kohli reviews. Replays show it is just clipping the top of off stump. Umpire's call is the winner and India don't lose a review.

FOUR! Full and swinging in, Thirimanne strides forward and drills it through covers.

Shami is back. Just feel he isn't 100%. Anyways, Mathews pats his first ball to backward point to open his account. Then Thirimanne scores a boundary to covers. Five off the over.

Shami is clearly struggling. He has walked off again with Patrick Farhat, the Indian physio after bowling his fifth over.

Bhuvi after the initial couple of overs has settled down to bowl superbly. Getting the ball to dart either way. Testing the batsmen. With luck, he'd have got his third wicket in his 5th over. Bowling like the seasoned pro he is.

Four off this over. Mathews collects two braces; first two long leg then he tickles the fifth ball fine and Rohit hares across from fine leg to save a boundary.

Umesh can do better. He knows it. Didn't find the correct lengths or lines in this over yet kept it to only one. Maybe he will take a few more balls to get to his proper rhythm.

Close! Bhuvi, bowling his seventh over, angles it on a length and moves it away from Mathews, who almost edges it to Saha. Close shave. The very next ball to negate the swing, Mathews shimmies down the track but gets squared up. Could've easily edged it to the keeper.

FOUR! Umesh drops it short and around leg, Thirimanne gloves it past Saha and it rolls away to the fine leg fence.

Still not there. After conceding a boundary, Umesh changes his angle against Thirimanne, goes round the wicket. The southpaw knocks the fifth ball to square leg for a single. Mathews stonewalls the final delivery.

Bhuvi getting an extended spell. On to his 8th. Unusual but with Shami off the ground, Kohli asking for extra effort from his pace ace. Bhuvi still probing with his beautifully swinging deliveries.

FOUR! Thirimanne reads the length early, strides forward and punches to the cover fence.

Bhuvi to bowl his eighth. Might be his last of this spell. Can he strike one more time? He almost does on the fourth ball. A good length ball, swings away sharply, almost like a fast legbreak and Thirimanne almost edges it.

FOUR! Short. Wide. Thirimanne tries to cut but edges it over backward point.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Umesh errs and strays it around leg, Thirimanne helps it on his way to the fine leg fence.

Umesh pitches it full and outside off, Thirimanne doesn't bother to play at it. Then he defends the second to midwicket. Umesh is not upto the mark today. Concedes two consecutive boundaries. Should Kohli introduce spin?

The stand is building nicely between Thirimanne and Mathews. India could have introduced Ashwin by now as he has dismissed Thirimanne 11 times in international cricket. It will be interesting to see when Kohli prefers to use him today.

FOUR! Had him squared, didn't he? A length ball, angling in, Mathews looked to defend but it goes off the edge between second slip and gully.

Shami is back. Has two slips and a gully. Starts with a bumper, Mathews ducks. Sixth stump line on the second. No need to play at those. Goes full an don the sticks, Mathews clips to mid on for a run. Lahiru instantly gets off the strike with a run to mid off. Mathews, then, scores a lucky boundary before bunting the final ball to Shami.

Thirimanne mistimes a drive to mid on. Then clips one to the leg side. DROPPED! Dhawan puts down a sitter after Thirimanne edges it to him. It was at a good height, but Dhawan grasses it. Next ball Shami goes very full and Thirimanne creams it through covers and runs two. Does the same on the final albeit to fine leg.

Testing over. A couple of balls in the corridor of uncertainty as Mathews plays it out safely.

Groundsmen are moving around near the sidelines. The weather seems alright at the moment and Murali Karthik thinks it is just precautionary. Umesh's deliveries are seaming around. Bowls five successive dots and Thirimanne guides the sixth ball towards third man for a couple.

FOUR! Shami goes full and on the pads, Mathews clips it through square leg.

Poor slip catching by Dhawan has given Thirimanne a fresh lease of life. Dropped a straightforward hip high catch at first slip. Umesh bowler to suffer. Sri Lanka are down to less than 100 runs for the lead. Would be dicey if India conceded big lead.

FOUR! Again the ball goes between second slip and gully. Second such boundary for Mathews.

The 50-run stand comes up between Mathews and Thirimanne. Shami is extracting good seam and bounce. Saha collected a couple of deliveries with his fingers facing skywards. However, this ended up being an expensive over. Eight off it.

FOUR! Umesh bangs it short, Mathews senses the opportunity and cutis through point.

Umesh to bowl his sixth over. Might be his last over. Has been slightly expensive today, hasn't he? Five off this over.

Ashwin just 8 wickets short of 300th Test victim. He would be fastest to mark.

Bhuvi is back after some rest. Three slips in. Two singles off the first two balls followed by four dots.

Time for spin. Ashwin to bowl for India after a long time. Slip and leg gully deployed for him. Sticks to the same length and line in this first three balls; the third of which goes a run. After that, Pujara puts on the shin pads and Kohli keeps a forward short leg. Single also comes on the last ball. Two runs off the over.

FOUR! Goes full and Thirimanne stands tall to flick it through midwicket.

FOUR! Leg stump line. Thanks, says Lahiru, and tickles it fine.

Runs flowing for Sri Lanka and this partnership is blossoming. Courtesy the eight runs (two boundaries) in the over, the 100-run mark has come up for the Lankans. The trail is only 71 now.

FOUR! Nothing going India's way at the moment as Thirimanne sweeps one over midwicket.

Ashwin continues. Mathews eases the first ball to long for a run. Two loopy deliveries followed by a quicker one which is swatted away to the midwicket fence. Five runs off the over.

Bhuvi continues. After going for three runs on the first three balls, he bowls a peach. Swings it in from outside off and the ball whizzes past Thirimanne's inside edge.

Kohli will have to start thinking about the runs now. The trail is reducing with each over. One came off this over but India desperately need wickets now and a couple of them.

OUT! Sri Lanka have got the big wicket. Gamage is ecstatic and why not? He has castled Pujara. Che went for a drive and left a gap between his bat and pad. He was playing with an angled bat which allowed Gamage to go through his defence. Kohli is left shell-shocked. The Indian team cannot believe it. Puajra departs for 52.

OUT! The players had to wait for a long time for this review. Jadeja got rapped on the pads and Sri Lanka appealed. The umpire turned it down. Perera urged Chandimal to take the review and he does. Three reds! And Jadeja has to depart. Excellent review.

Day 2 Report: Waging a lonely battle, Chesteshwar Pujara was three short of his 16th half-century as India were reduced to 74/5 when early lunch was called due to rain and more downpour axed Day Two of the first Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Only 105 minutes of play was possible on the second day in the morning session before the skies opened up.

Lunch had to be called early after rain interrupted play half hour before the break.

Pujara (47 off 102; 4x9) held fort at one end beginning the day on eight runs. The other overnight batsman, Ajinkya Rahane (4 off 21; 1x4), failed to get going and eventually fell to Dasun Shanaka (2/23) playing a poor shot as 21 overs were bowled in the first session.

Ashwin (4 off 21) was also guilty of a naive drive as India failed to recover from their overnight score of 17/3.

Suranga Lakmal, who returned magnificent figures of 6-6-0-3 on the rain-affected first day, conceded his first runs after 46 deliveries off the bat of Rahane, who three overs later fell prey to Shanaka.

Lakmal still had great figures to show for, leaking just five runs in 11 overs and bowling nine maidens and taking three wickets.

On day two, a tempted delivery outside the off-stump took a thin edge off Rahane's bat to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella as he tried to aimlessly drive through covers.

At 30/4, the hosts were in a spot with Pujara finding himself alone in the middle, tasked to bail the team out.

The in-form Saurashtra man played two exquisite off drives to Shanaka before taking on the same bowler a few overs later for another four.

Pujara looked supreme on the off side, hitting Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage for two more boundaries past mid-off area.

He was equally comfortable on the backfoot, punching a short and wide Karu.

While bowling all-rounder Ashwin struggled to settle in, taking a knock on his hand in the 25th over off Lahiru Gamage's bowling before ending his ordeal in the next over. Gamage remained wicketless with figures of 11.5-3-24-0.

Trying to drive a length Shanaka delivery, the right-hander, returning to international cricket after three months, gave an easy catch to Dimuth Karunaratne at backward point.

Later, Wriddhiman Saha, who also looked uncomfortable with the extra bounce on the wicket, went into the break unbeaten on 6 from 22 balls.