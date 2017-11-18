LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 at Kolkata: Pujara's gritty knock comes to an end

While India would be looking to somehow get their total as close to 200 as possible, the visitors will be aiming to end India's innings as quickly as they can.

After two rain-marred days, both teams would be hoping for a better weather on the third day.

Hello and Welcome to Firstpost's live blog of India vs Sri Lanka Day 3, to be played in Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

With half their side back in the hut, here is what India need to do on the third day of the rain-marred first Test.

Sri Lanka need to get rid of No 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who was unbeaten overnight on 47 off 102 balls, if they are to tighten their grip on India in the 1st Test.

Sunil Gavaskar at the pitch report says that there is plenty for the bowlers to cash in on. But the lines and lengths have to be correct. It is important to tempt the batsman in an area where my bat is away from the body.

Another challenging session in offing for India. The pitch would be fresh and continue to aid swing and seam. Importantly, Lakmal would be well rested and raring to go. India's batsmen, Pujara, Saha and the rest need to set small targets for themselves and team. First, see off the opening overs of the day, get past 100, see off Lakmal, etc. A total of 175 would be very handy on this pitch. The challenge for Pujara and the rest would be to see the team get there.

As far as the start is concerned we are about to get underway very soon.

The good thing is it hasn't rained here since that heavy shower we witnessed in the afternoon yesterday. The downside is that the grey clouds are still around.

The ball is 33 overs old. That should be to the advantage of lower order batsmen Saha, Jadeja and Bhuvi. The overcast conditions could be negated somewhat by the old ball, though it will still swing and seam. But not as prodigiously as the opening day when the cherry was new. India's batsmen would do well to make every advantage count. Most of the wickets have been lost to wild shots and indiscipline. Lessons for others.

Ashish Nehra gets the honour of ringing the bell at Eden Gardens. Right then, the players have walked out. Pujara takes guard to face Gamage's last ball and takes a single to square leg.

FIFTY! Take a bow, Pujara. This has been a fabulous innings. Easily, one of his best. The Indian camp gives him a standing ovation. Gets there with a sweep to the fine leg fence.

Herath tosses it around off, Pujara leans forward to defend. And then mistimes a drive to covers. And three balls later, he slams his 16th half century. On the last ball, Herath raps one on Che's pads and starts appealing. The umpire is not interested.

This will be a crucial first hour for both the teams. India will bank on Pujara once again to take India's innings as forward as possible. While Sri Lanka will hope for the same start which their pacers gave them on both the days of this Test.

Lakmal is back! Bowls his first three deliveries in the same line; outside off. Saha leaves it alone. Then he defends the next two deliveries off his back foot before shouldering his arms to the final one.

Patient and poised - @cheteshwar1 gets to his 16th Test 50 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/AlBe0NzZKm

So just that one over for Herath. Gamage introduced into the attack. Initiates his spell with a full ball outside off and Dickwella collects it near his shoulders. Another ball on the same length but this time it stays low. Angles the third ball on a length, Pujara allows the keeper to do his work. Ball five: Pujara drives it to covers but the bat turns in his bat. Che is not interested in the sixth ball which is outside off.

After keeping Saha at bay for the first five balls, Lakmal moves one away from the batsman and beats him on the outside edge.

OUT! Sri Lanka have got the big wicket. Gamage is ecstatic and why not? He has castled Pujara. Che went for a drive and left a gap between his bat and pad. He was playing with an angled bat which allowed Gamage to go through his defence. Kohli is left shell-shocked. The Indian team cannot believe it. Puajra departs for 52.

Cheteshwar Pujara has once again shown that he is a crisis man for India but when he was going good, Lahiru Gamage produced a brilliant delivery to find a gap between his bat and pad. Sri Lanka will now officially deal with Indian lower middle-order batsmen only.

Fell blow and India in deep trouble.Pujara, who looked invincible, gone. Bowled between bat and pad. Superb delivery from Gamage.

Sunshine and timber on day 3 at the Eden Gardens... Quite an unplayable delivery from Gamage and Pujara walks back. Just jagged back in at speed. #IndvSL

The vigil ends. Bowled through the gate. Pujar's excellent innings of 52 comes to an end with a momentary lapse in concentration. Pujara was batting so superbly and was technically perfect until that lapse. He presented a huge gap between bat and pad and this saw Gamage getting the prized wicket. Pujara was the pillar of the innings, no doubt. His 52 out of a total of 79 says it all.

A lovely over from Gamage. A maiden and the precious wicket of Pujara. Sri Lanka all over India at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how Saha and Jadeja approach the game now. Both have the potential to play counter-attacking cricket. This over, however, goes for only two runs, which were scored by Saha with a mistimed drive to covers.

Pujara's wicket is a huge set back for the hosts. The paltry crowd that has turned up have pinned their hopes on Saha. A couple of fans who are seated beside me think 200 is still possible.

FOUR! Bad ball. Too full with width offered and Saha creams it through covers.

Day 2 Report: Waging a lonely battle, Chesteshwar Pujara was three short of his 16th half-century as India were reduced to 74/5 when early lunch was called due to rain and more downpour axed Day Two of the first Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Only 105 minutes of play was possible on the second day in the morning session before the skies opened up.

Lunch had to be called early after rain interrupted play half hour before the break.

Pujara (47 off 102; 4x9) held fort at one end beginning the day on eight runs. The other overnight batsman, Ajinkya Rahane (4 off 21; 1x4), failed to get going and eventually fell to Dasun Shanaka (2/23) playing a poor shot as 21 overs were bowled in the first session.

Ashwin (4 off 21) was also guilty of a naive drive as India failed to recover from their overnight score of 17/3.

Suranga Lakmal, who returned magnificent figures of 6-6-0-3 on the rain-affected first day, conceded his first runs after 46 deliveries off the bat of Rahane, who three overs later fell prey to Shanaka.

Lakmal still had great figures to show for, leaking just five runs in 11 overs and bowling nine maidens and taking three wickets.

On day two, a tempted delivery outside the off-stump took a thin edge off Rahane's bat to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella as he tried to aimlessly drive through covers.

At 30/4, the hosts were in a spot with Pujara finding himself alone in the middle, tasked to bail the team out.

The in-form Saurashtra man played two exquisite off drives to Shanaka before taking on the same bowler a few overs later for another four.

Pujara looked supreme on the off side, hitting Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage for two more boundaries past mid-off area.

He was equally comfortable on the backfoot, punching a short and wide Karu.

While bowling all-rounder Ashwin struggled to settle in, taking a knock on his hand in the 25th over off Lahiru Gamage's bowling before ending his ordeal in the next over. Gamage remained wicketless with figures of 11.5-3-24-0.

Trying to drive a length Shanaka delivery, the right-hander, returning to international cricket after three months, gave an easy catch to Dimuth Karunaratne at backward point.

Later, Wriddhiman Saha, who also looked uncomfortable with the extra bounce on the wicket, went into the break unbeaten on 6 from 22 balls.