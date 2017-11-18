LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 at Kolkata: Lakmal bags his fourth wicket, Bhuvi departs

FOUR! Shabby fielding. Jadeja punched it square of the wicket and the fielder misjudged it because of the bounce.

The Sri Lankan fielders were confident it wasn't a boundary and had taken the field for the right-handed Saha but had to switch their position once Llong in consultation with the TV umpire declared it 4. And with that, India get past the 100-run mark. Phew! It has been difficult.

First encouraging milestone of the morning achieved. India 102 for 6. Next target would be to see off Lakmal too and head to 125.

It should've been a dot but Sri Lanka have given away a boundary. Chandimal won't be happy. The fielder did give it a chase. But his body was in contact with the boundary ropes when he stopped it. Unlike Saha or Pujara, Jadeja is looking to play all the balls. Only one leave in the over. It might also be because of the lines but it also indicates how Jadeja is as a player. He wants to feel the ball and it might just work in India's favour. He is already batting on 12 off 16 balls.

FOUR! Perera drops it short and outside off, Saha opens the bat face and guides it behind point.

Dilruwan Perera to bowl his first over. Interestingly, they have already kept a deep point. Saha doesn't score on the first four balls but then scores a boundary. Four off it.

FOUR! Edged but safe because Saha played it with soft hands. It goes through the cordon and runs away to the fence.

Lakmal to Jadeja. The southpaw punches the first ball through covers and runs two. Expensive over this from Lakmal. Eight come off it. Slowly but steadily India are scoring quickly.

Sri Lankan skipper has introduced Dilruwan Perera into the attack for the first time in order to get the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja maybe, but it can backfire as well. Both Jadeja and Saha are good batsmen of spin bowling. However, it can also be said that Perera was introduced by Chandimal this early into the attack as he doesn't have an option of going in with Shanaka so far as a third seamer.

SIX! First of the match and only Jadeja could've gone for it. Gets a stride forward and tonks it over long on.

Nice! Dickwella gets playful. He keeps the helmets facing each other and then places the box on top of it serving as the bridge.

Saha rotates the strike on the first ball. Jadeja then clobbers one over the long on fence. Seven off the over.

Sri Lanka's fragile bowling in evidence. After the pacersLakmal and Gamage, they do not have another bowler to exploit this sort of pitch. With no options available they are forced to turn to spin bowling from one end. India's next target would be 150 without losing a wicket. They have come a long way this morning.

This partnership has moved along briskly 42 off 52, courtesy some fine strokes by Jadeja. If the duo can add 50 more and bat till lunch, the pressure will be on the tourists. Here comes Shanaka...

Shanaka replaces Lakmal. Begins with a loosener that goes down the leg side but then recovers well as Saha plays him out.

Slightly negative from Chandimal. He has kept a long on and a deep square leg for Jadeja. But the southpaw doesn't take any risks. Maiden over. Perara's 1st. And its time for drinks.

This is exactly how a good day of cricket should look. Lovely day, clear blue skies and no mean dark grey clouds around.

Maiden from Shanaka. The Sri Lankan probed Wriddhiman Saha on the off side, but the wicket-keeper batsman negotiates the over safely. Saha batting maturely, showing no haste whatsoever.

LUCKY BREAK! Niroshan Dickwella misses an easy stumping as Saha dances down the track and misses the Dilruwan Perera's delivery

Wriddhiman Saha gets a life as he misses the delivery after trying to heave the ball over long on, but Dickwella squanders the chance to send Saha packing. How much will this cost Sri Lanka?

Both Jadeja and Saha have played some useful shots to get the stand going so far and it was indeed needed when Sri Lanka got the better of Pujara. However, this pair has still a long way to go. It can be observed that Indian lower order batsmen have again come to the rescue.

Straight long on and deep square leg are the two men out for Jadeja while for Saha there is deep point and deep mid wicket. Exactly why Saha was tempted to play it towards long on. A lucky escape for the local boy.

FOUR! Shanaka goes too full and Saha drills it through cover-point.

Shanaka pitches one on a length and around off, Jadeja sees the line and leaves it carefully. Blocks the second ball and then asks Jadeja to drive one, the southpaw resists his temptation. Ball five is a good length delivery and Jadeja dabs it towards third man. Gift! A half-volley outside off, Saha drives it to the cover fence.

Big set back this for India. Jadeja is livid with himself flinging his bat and helmet around. Got to say, a smart review by the Lankans

OUT! The players had to wait for a long time for this review. Jadeja got rapped on the pads and Sri Lanka appealed. The umpire turned it down. Perera urged Chandimal to take the review and he does. Three reds! And Jadeja has to depart. Excellent review.

Jadeja and Saha batted pretty well this morning during the course of their 48-run stand. They battled hard, rode a bit of luck and stayed focused during the course of the invaluable seventh wicket partnership. More than the runs they made, it was their willingness to fight it out that stood out. Jadeja was trapped in front by a straight delivery. His knock should inspire others to also fight it out.

Sri Lanka got the wicket of dangerous looking Jadeja with the help of Dilruwan who drew forward Jadeja to defend the ball but Jadeja was not able to get his pad out of the way and threw his wicket. Brilliant review from Sri Lanka though.

OUT! India have lost both the set batsmen in one over. India in deep trouble now. Jadeja looked to sweep one but top edged it and Mathews caught it at slips. The umpire raised his finger and Saha opted for a review straightaway. Replays indicated there was a spike and the decision stays.

Straightaway 4 men on the boundary – long off, long on, deep mid wicket, deep square leg.

Here is Shami who has played a lot of cricket at the Eden Gardens playing for West Bengal on the domestic circuit.

Double break for the Lankans. Perera has got the wickets of both set batsmen in an over.

The giant screen is finally showing the replays and the crowds know it as well that Saha has to go. He is out after 29 and walks off to some genteel claps.

That's a double blow.suffered by India. The off spinner Perera struck twice in his fifth over, both with deliveries that did not turn. The dismissal of both Jadeja and Saha in one over has put India back in the dog house. A real change of fortunes within the span of three deliveries.

How crucial could this over be? Dilruwan Perera has scalped two to peg India back and Sri Lanka have a realistic opportunity to dismiss India under 150.

India are in deep trouble now by losing two set batsmen in one over. It looked like that India will get around 200 runs when both were going great guns, but cricket is a great leveller and now India will try to get around 150 runs and for that Shami and Yadav have to connect one or two.

FOUR! Streaky. Bhuvi pushed forward to drive but edged it past the slip cordon.

Chandimal knows it too as he brings in someone who has seen it all - Herath.

A deep point and a fine leg have been added making it six men in the deep for Shami! A fan keeps predicting a six ball-after-ball.

1996 was the last time when India bowled out under 150 runs in a Test innings at Eden Gardens. They were bowled out for 137 runs against South Africa.

Bhuvi is not wasting any time and looking to score quickly. He scores a brace on the first and a four on the third. On the fourth after pushing one through covers, he again attempted for a brace, which he completed easily. But the cover fielder put in a slide when the ball was nowhere near him. According to the new ICC rules, it is fake fielding. Kohli isn't impressed, he wants five penalty runs.

112 at Galle in 2015 138 at Colombo (SSC) in 2008

There have been only two instances of India being bowled out under 150 runs against Sri Lanka in Tests.

A quiet over this from Perera. Just two singles off it. India 12 runs away from the 150-run mark.

Herath comes back into the attack. Bhuvi goes for a wild slog on the first ball and misses it complete so does Dicwkella. The batsmen hare across for two byes. Another single follows on the fifth ball.

Perera loops it around off, Bhuvi drives it to the off side. One run added to the total. Shami drives the third ball to long off to bring Bhuvi back on strike. The fifth ball is cut behind square for another run. Shami tries to slog the final ball but top edges it. The midwicket fielder tried to get under it but failed.

OUT! Lakmal collects his fourth. Can he pick up a fiver here? Angles it on a length, Bhuvi pushes and nicks it to Dickwella. He perishes for 13. India lose their ninth wicket.

Only an over for Herath as Chamdimal goes back to his ace bowler Lakmal, who immediately provides the breakthrough, he has 4 balls to get 5-for himself.

Lakmal comes back. He is two wickets away from a five-wicket haul and he picks his fourth. Bhuvi walks back for 13. Yadav gets off the mark straightaway with a run to covers. Ball four: Shami goes for an ugly slog to midwicket but the ball pitches and seams away. Lakmal responds with a yorker and Shami, maybe expecting it, blocks. Shami ends the over with a couple.

FOUR! Shami tries to thrash it over long on but edges it over the slip cordon.

Just imagine the conundrum Shami and Yadav must be in with less than half an hour left for lunch. On a wicket that is providing ominous lateral movement they have bats in their hands. Oh how they would love bowling here and have a crack at the Sri Lankan openers in the tricky period of a couple of overs before lunch.

FOUR! Gamage bangs it short, Shami goes for a pull and edges it over the keeper. Valuable runs these.

So pace from both ends. Umesh again takes a run to hand the strike to his attacking partner Shami. He swings the second ball to deep midwicket for a couple and then scores two lucky boundaries. On the fifth, he punches it to mid off for a single. Umesh blocks the final ball.

With the rains staying away and it being a Saturday, expectedly more crowds have come in and they are absolutely loving the tailenders bat. Cheering, whistling and hooting even the forward defences.

Day 2 Report: Waging a lonely battle, Chesteshwar Pujara was three short of his 16th half-century as India were reduced to 74/5 when early lunch was called due to rain and more downpour axed Day Two of the first Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Only 105 minutes of play was possible on the second day in the morning session before the skies opened up.

Lunch had to be called early after rain interrupted play half hour before the break.

Pujara (47 off 102; 4x9) held fort at one end beginning the day on eight runs. The other overnight batsman, Ajinkya Rahane (4 off 21; 1x4), failed to get going and eventually fell to Dasun Shanaka (2/23) playing a poor shot as 21 overs were bowled in the first session.

Ashwin (4 off 21) was also guilty of a naive drive as India failed to recover from their overnight score of 17/3.

Suranga Lakmal, who returned magnificent figures of 6-6-0-3 on the rain-affected first day, conceded his first runs after 46 deliveries off the bat of Rahane, who three overs later fell prey to Shanaka.

Lakmal still had great figures to show for, leaking just five runs in 11 overs and bowling nine maidens and taking three wickets.

On day two, a tempted delivery outside the off-stump took a thin edge off Rahane's bat to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella as he tried to aimlessly drive through covers.

At 30/4, the hosts were in a spot with Pujara finding himself alone in the middle, tasked to bail the team out.

The in-form Saurashtra man played two exquisite off drives to Shanaka before taking on the same bowler a few overs later for another four.

Pujara looked supreme on the off side, hitting Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage for two more boundaries past mid-off area.

He was equally comfortable on the backfoot, punching a short and wide Karu.

While bowling all-rounder Ashwin struggled to settle in, taking a knock on his hand in the 25th over off Lahiru Gamage's bowling before ending his ordeal in the next over. Gamage remained wicketless with figures of 11.5-3-24-0.

Trying to drive a length Shanaka delivery, the right-hander, returning to international cricket after three months, gave an easy catch to Dimuth Karunaratne at backward point.

Later, Wriddhiman Saha, who also looked uncomfortable with the extra bounce on the wicket, went into the break unbeaten on 6 from 22 balls.