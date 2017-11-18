LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 at Kolkata: Bhuvi sends back both openers

OUT! India have lost both the set batsmen in one over. India in deep trouble now. Jadeja looked to sweep one but top edged it and Mathews caught it at slips. The umpire raised his finger and Saha opted for a review straightaway. Replays indicated there was a spike and the decision stays.

Straightaway 4 men on the boundary – long off, long on, deep mid wicket, deep square leg.

Here is Shami who has played a lot of cricket at the Eden Gardens playing for West Bengal on the domestic circuit.

Double break for the Lankans. Perera has got the wickets of both set batsmen in an over.

The giant screen is finally showing the replays and the crowds know it as well that Saha has to go. He is out after 29 and walks off to some genteel claps.

That's a double blow.suffered by India. The off spinner Perera struck twice in his fifth over, both with deliveries that did not turn. The dismissal of both Jadeja and Saha in one over has put India back in the dog house. A real change of fortunes within the span of three deliveries.

How crucial could this over be? Dilruwan Perera has scalped two to peg India back and Sri Lanka have a realistic opportunity to dismiss India under 150.

India are in deep trouble now by losing two set batsmen in one over. It looked like that India will get around 200 runs when both were going great guns, but cricket is a great leveller and now India will try to get around 150 runs and for that Shami and Yadav have to connect one or two.

FOUR! Streaky. Bhuvi pushed forward to drive but edged it past the slip cordon.

Chandimal knows it too as he brings in someone who has seen it all - Herath.

A deep point and a fine leg have been added making it six men in the deep for Shami! A fan keeps predicting a six ball-after-ball.

1996 was the last time when India bowled out under 150 runs in a Test innings at Eden Gardens. They were bowled out for 137 runs against South Africa.

Bhuvi is not wasting any time and looking to score quickly. He scores a brace on the first and a four on the third. On the fourth after pushing one through covers, he again attempted for a brace, which he completed easily. But the cover fielder put in a slide when the ball was nowhere near him. According to the new ICC rules, it is fake fielding. Kohli isn't impressed, he wants five penalty runs.

112 at Galle in 2015 138 at Colombo (SSC) in 2008

There have been only two instances of India being bowled out under 150 runs against Sri Lanka in Tests.

A quiet over this from Perera. Just two singles off it. India 12 runs away from the 150-run mark.

Herath comes back into the attack. Bhuvi goes for a wild slog on the first ball and misses it complete so does Dicwkella. The batsmen hare across for two byes. Another single follows on the fifth ball.

Perera loops it around off, Bhuvi drives it to the off side. One run added to the total. Shami drives the third ball to long off to bring Bhuvi back on strike. The fifth ball is cut behind square for another run. Shami tries to slog the final ball but top edges it. The midwicket fielder tried to get under it but failed.

OUT! Lakmal collects his fourth. Can he pick up a fiver here? Angles it on a length, Bhuvi pushes and nicks it to Dickwella. He perishes for 13. India lose their ninth wicket.

Only an over for Herath as Chamdimal goes back to his ace bowler Lakmal, who immediately provides the breakthrough, he has 4 balls to get 5-for himself.

Lakmal comes back. He is two wickets away from a five-wicket haul and he picks his fourth. Bhuvi walks back for 13. Yadav gets off the mark straightaway with a run to covers. Ball four: Shami goes for an ugly slog to midwicket but the ball pitches and seams away. Lakmal responds with a yorker and Shami, maybe expecting it, blocks. Shami ends the over with a couple.

FOUR! Shami tries to thrash it over long on but edges it over the slip cordon.

Just imagine the conundrum Shami and Yadav must be in with less than half an hour left for lunch. On a wicket that is providing ominous lateral movement they have bats in their hands. Oh how they would love bowling here and have a crack at the Sri Lankan openers in the tricky period of a couple of overs before lunch.

FOUR! Gamage bangs it short, Shami goes for a pull and edges it over the keeper. Valuable runs these.

So pace from both ends. Umesh again takes a run to hand the strike to his attacking partner Shami. He swings the second ball to deep midwicket for a couple and then scores two lucky boundaries. On the fifth, he punches it to mid off for a single. Umesh blocks the final ball.

With the rains staying away and it being a Saturday, expectedly more crowds have come in and they are absolutely loving the tailenders bat. Cheering, whistling and hooting even the forward defences.

Shami creams it to extra cover for a single. Ball two is full and on the sticks, Umesh goes on his front foot and strikes it down the ground. He plays out the rest of the over. There was a caught behind appeal for Umesh but replays clearly showed that it came off his thigh pad.

Sri Lanka bowl out India for 172. It is slightly more than Lanka would've liked given that they had hosts on the mat for most of the first session. It was the last-wicket stand between Shami and Umesh that helped India post a total near 172. Shami is the last wicket to fall, who pulls it to deep midwicket off Gamage.

172 is India's second-lowest total against Sri Lanka in Tests played in India. The lowest total is 167 at Chennai in 2005.

Good cameo from Shami. His 24 helped the last two wickets add 44 runs. India's total of 172 is not a great total, but they'll take it, especially after being 79 for 6 in the morning and losing Pujara early. Would be interesting to see how India's seamers perform now.

Though the grass on the wicket will help the pacers, today they will not have any assistance of the overcast conditions.

Shami, Bhuvi and Yadav will be eager to go out there and make the most of the new hard red cherry in the afternoon session.

India have managed to get to 172. More than what they thought after the fall of Jadeja and Saha in the same over.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan batsmen take a few throw downs on the practice wickets.

The players are out at the centre. Samarawickrama and Karunaratne are the Sri Lankan openers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over. Here we go...

FOUR! Off the mark is Samarawickrama in style. Flicks it firmly along the ground to the midwicket fence.

Sadeera Samarawickrama's strike rate is more than 80 in First-Class cricket from 28 matches and he has scored 2000-plus runs. It will be intriguing to see how he approaches this innings against in-form new ball Indian bowlers.

What's the talk about the pitch, Sri Lanka seem to say. They have started brilliantly thanks to Samarawickrama, who hit a boundary first ball and then collected three on the second. Eight came off the over.

FOUR! Shami, too, concedes a first ball boundary. It was on middle and leg, Karunaratne flicked it through square leg.

The Indian bowlers are taking some time to find their rhythm. Shami leaks five runs off his two balls. Samarawickrama, after showing good defence, goes for an expansive drive on the fourth. The ball jags away and befuddles the batsman. That's a beaut. Shami's final ball is on a length which seams away as Samarawickrama almost nicks it to the keeper.

FOUR! Third boundary already! Samarawickrama flicks it behind square on the leg side.

Samarawickrama has provided a brilliant start to the Lankans. It is known that his style is counter-attacking and India need to come up with a solution quickly to restrict his natural game. Five off the over.

FOUR! Another boundary. Jeez Samarawickrama is having a ball out there, isn't he? Strides forward and drives it between covers and mid off. To be honest, Ashwin should've stopped it but misjudged it completely. Shami is not happy!

Eleven off the over. Sri Lanka are already on 29 after four overs. The 9-0 whitewash a few months seems distant now, isn't it? India did have a moment of their own in this over when Karunaratne was trapped LBW. But DRS helped him overturn it.

Lanka lucky with the lbw review. Shami's delivery with the new, hard cherry bounced more than expected. Karunaratne gets away. Good start by Lanka. Lots of boundaries hit off the new ball.

OUT! After four dots, Bhuvi, from around the wicket, angles one around off, Karunaratne leans forward but decides to leave it alone only to be rapped below the kneeroll. India appeal and the dreaded finger goes up. Dimuth, once again, opts for a review, but it doesn't help him this time around as replays show that the ball was hitting the off stump. Review wasted!

It was an error in judgement from Karunaratne who has scored the second most number of runs in Tests in 2017 and it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has provided India with a much-needed breakthrough. Let's see what a wicket can do on a wicket like this.

Four consecutive dot balls for Bhuvi. India need to build on this. They need to build pressure. What do we have here? Bhuvi has dismissed Karunaratne. Sri Lanka lose a review, too. Thirimanne opens his account with a single to covers.

India needed that wicket. Runs were flowing as Lankans batted positively to get off to a good start. The first negative piece of batting was the intentional padding. Error in judging line. Karunaratne trapped in front

Some control in this for Shami. With the start that Sri Lanka have got, it is necessary for India to pull the opposition back. It could happen with wickets or dots. There were four of them in this over, but Lanka also collected two singles.

OUT! Samarawickrama's cameo comes to an end. It was brilliant while it lasted. Bhuvi pitches it on a shortish length and Samarawickrama opts for a wrong shot. Goes for a drive on the up and ends up nicking it to Saha. Samarawickrama departs for 23.

One wicket brought another for India and it's the same man, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both Sri Lankan openers are now in the pavilion. It was an out-swinger from Kumar and Sadeera Samarawickrama was playing way too many shots early in his innings away from the body which is a crime on a pitch such as this. India are back in this match now.

Sadeera Samarawickrama showed he had good hands. Came down hard with punches on both sides of the wicket. Was done in by Bhuvi's away swing. Could not resist the punch. Snicked to the wicketkeeper. Good break for India.

After the initial erratic bowling, India have bounced back, thanks mostly to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has sent Samarawickrama back to the hut. Mathews walks in at number four.

First maiden of the Sri Lankan innings. Thirmanne is looking slightly uncomfortable out there. He was hit on the glove and then inside edged a delivery to square leg.

Not a good sight to see. Mohammed Shami is off the field, possibly due to the humidity. Kuldeep Yadav comes in place of the seamer #INDvSL https://t.co/UJgt0MERAu

OUT! Sri Lanka have got the big wicket. Gamage is ecstatic and why not? He has castled Pujara. Che went for a drive and left a gap between his bat and pad. He was playing with an angled bat which allowed Gamage to go through his defence. Kohli is left shell-shocked. The Indian team cannot believe it. Puajra departs for 52.

OUT! The players had to wait for a long time for this review. Jadeja got rapped on the pads and Sri Lanka appealed. The umpire turned it down. Perera urged Chandimal to take the review and he does. Three reds! And Jadeja has to depart. Excellent review.

OUT! After four dots, Bhuvi, from around the wicket, angles one around off, Karunaratne leans forward but decides to leave it alone only to be rapped below the kneeroll. India appeal and the dreaded finger goes up. Dimuth, once again, opts for a review, but it doesn't help him this time around as replays show that the ball was hitting the off stump. Review wasted!

OUT! Samarawickrama's cameo comes to an end. It was brilliant while it lasted. Bhuvi pitches it on a shortish length and Samarawickrama opts for a wrong shot. Goes for a drive on the up and ends up nicking it to Saha. Samarawickrama departs for 23.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3: First maiden of the Sri Lankan innings. Thirmanne is looking slightly uncomfortable out there. He was hit on the glove and then inside edged a delivery to square leg.

Day 2 Report: Waging a lonely battle, Chesteshwar Pujara was three short of his 16th half-century as India were reduced to 74/5 when early lunch was called due to rain and more downpour axed Day Two of the first Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Only 105 minutes of play was possible on the second day in the morning session before the skies opened up.

Lunch had to be called early after rain interrupted play half hour before the break.

Pujara (47 off 102; 4x9) held fort at one end beginning the day on eight runs. The other overnight batsman, Ajinkya Rahane (4 off 21; 1x4), failed to get going and eventually fell to Dasun Shanaka (2/23) playing a poor shot as 21 overs were bowled in the first session.

Ashwin (4 off 21) was also guilty of a naive drive as India failed to recover from their overnight score of 17/3.

Suranga Lakmal, who returned magnificent figures of 6-6-0-3 on the rain-affected first day, conceded his first runs after 46 deliveries off the bat of Rahane, who three overs later fell prey to Shanaka.

Lakmal still had great figures to show for, leaking just five runs in 11 overs and bowling nine maidens and taking three wickets.

On day two, a tempted delivery outside the off-stump took a thin edge off Rahane's bat to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella as he tried to aimlessly drive through covers.

At 30/4, the hosts were in a spot with Pujara finding himself alone in the middle, tasked to bail the team out.

The in-form Saurashtra man played two exquisite off drives to Shanaka before taking on the same bowler a few overs later for another four.

Pujara looked supreme on the off side, hitting Shanaka and Lahiru Gamage for two more boundaries past mid-off area.

He was equally comfortable on the backfoot, punching a short and wide Karu.

While bowling all-rounder Ashwin struggled to settle in, taking a knock on his hand in the 25th over off Lahiru Gamage's bowling before ending his ordeal in the next over. Gamage remained wicketless with figures of 11.5-3-24-0.

Trying to drive a length Shanaka delivery, the right-hander, returning to international cricket after three months, gave an easy catch to Dimuth Karunaratne at backward point.

Later, Wriddhiman Saha, who also looked uncomfortable with the extra bounce on the wicket, went into the break unbeaten on 6 from 22 balls.