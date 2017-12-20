LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Cuttack: Tharanga falls after promising start

SIX ! That was smashed HIGGHHH in the air by Pandey, smacking it off the sweet spot, depositing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket boundary! India 131/3

FOUR ! Carved away over the extra-cover fielder by Pandey, whose confidence was done a world of good by the six off the previous delivery! India 135/3

Was expecting Pandya to walk out when Rahul fell....Pandey Ji is making sure that Hardik isn’t missed. #IndvSL

Chameera is brought back from the Pavilion End, and he starts off by conceding a wide and a boundary — Dhoni coming down the track and smacking it towards the midwicket boundary. Pandey smashes the ball high in the air, into the stands beyond the midwicket fence two balls later for his first six. Carves the next one over the extra-cover fielder to collect his first four. Smacks the penultimate ball of the over straight down the ground for a double, and retains the strike for the following over with a single. Massive over for the Indians — with 19 coming off it — just what the hosts needed at this stage!

The square boundaries are large as compared to straight ones and Pandey connected one over deep mid-wicket for a 91-meter six. India needed that badly!

This 17th over delivered by Chameera was a big one for India. Pandey slammed a huge six and a boundary, Dhoni hammered a boundary. 19 runs from that over. Huge for India.

Perera now into the attack for the 18th over. He's got to get his lengths right in this crucial over.

FOUR ! Tucked away towards the fine-leg boundary by Dhoni, guiding a slower ball past the fielder inside the circle! India 145/3

Skipper Thisara Perera is a wily bowler. Mixing his slower ones with the faster deliveries. But Dhoni breaks the shackles and squeezes out a boundary towards vacant fine leg fence. Nine runs from the 18th over

Perera brings himself back into the attack for the 18th over, and concedes nine off it — a decent one for the visitors given the situation of the innings. A majority of those runs come off the fourth ball, in which Dhoni tickes one past short fine-leg to collect his third boundary.

India have achieved the 150 mark in the 19th over (18.2 overs). The last five overs have brought in 45 runs. Nuwan Pradeep bowling wide of off stump to Pandey with a lot of protection in the offside field

FOUR ! Pradeep errs after a couple of sharp deliveries, as Dhoni smacks a low full toss towards the midwicket fence! The ball could've slipped out of Pradeep's hand as well, given the dewy conditions. India 156/3

In between the six and four in Chameera's over from Manish Pandey, Dhoni was clearly not happy with the proceedings near side screen. A chunk of people, mostly policemen gathered around that area, watching the match.

SIX ! It's a no-ball and a six, with the square-leg umpire calling it for a height! Pandey improvises and uppercuts the high full-toss over the third man boundary! Brings up the 50-stand with Dhoni as well! India 162/3

FOUR! ! Pandey makes the most of the free-hit, smashing it through the covers to end the over! India 166/3

Pradeep is brought back for his final over, and starts off with a dot — every one of which is valuable for the tourists given the circumstances. Wide conceded off the next delivery. Pandey tries smacking a full delivery outside off down the ground, and ends up executing a Dhoni-style helicopter shot, although he doesn't quite get the boundary that he was looking for. Wide off the third delivery as well, bringing up the 150 for the hosts. Pradeep makes a real mess of the final delivery, bowling a high full toss that is called a no-ball — what's worse, Pandey uppercuts it all the way for a six! Pandey smacks the last ball for a four off the free-hit! 21 off the over!

Very quick hands from Manish Pandey. Spotted the high full toss in an instance and lobbed it over third man for a six. What an over. The best in the innings. 21 coming off it. Good finishing kick by India. Pandey and Dhoni batting superbly

Manish Pandey is playing a gem of an innings for India. His innings can be the difference between the two sides at the end.

SIX ! After five excellent deliveries, Perera errs off the final delivery, firing a juicy full toss that Dhoni deposits into the stands beyond the midwicket fence. That one went miles up in the air. India 180/3

Perera bowls the last over of the Indian innings. Dhoni guides the first ball down the ground, scurrying back for a second in his usual style! Pandey doesn't quite connect while looking for a six towards midwicket off the third ball, getting a single instead. Perera fires a full delivery outside off to restrict Dhoni to a single off the fourth ball. Dhoni ruins what could've been a perfect over for Perera, as he smacks a full-toss off the last ball, depositing it into the stands beyond the midwicket fence. India finish on an impressive 180 at the end of their innings, with the partnership worth 68 off just 34 deliveries.

Good total by India. May still not be enough because of the dew. But a run rate of 9 runs an over would be tough. Superb partnership by Pandey and Dhoni gets India to 180 in the 20 overs. The duo added 68 runs in 5.3 overs to give India a fighting chance.

Finishing it off in style, the pair was in absolute full flow

But Pandey and Dhoni got together and instilled a bright glow

Fears started creeping in that it might get a bit slow

The highest target successfully chased by Sri Lanka in T20Is is 174 which they chased it against Australia at Geelong in 2017.

It's a challenging total no doubt but there's also no reason why Sri Lanka can't chase it down. Dhoni, at least for time being, answered his critics with a good knock. Let's see how Indian bowlers will respond now.

Our reporter Vaibhav Shah met Jaydev Unadkat, who is making his international comeback, last month to know more about his plans to get into the India team, successful IPL season and more.

Welcome back! Dickwella and Tharanga are the Sri Lankan openers. Hardik Pandya to bowl the first over of the innings.

Dickwella goes slam bang off the the very first over, with Pandya leaking 11 off it, with five coming off the last ball thanks to overthrows. Tharanga helps himself to a couple of singles off the over.

FOUR ! That's the first boundary of the innings! Dickwella whips this one towards the leg side off the first ball of the over! SL 15/0

Jaydev Unadkat was the second highest leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League - 10 behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26). This can be a golden opportunity for him to impress the selectors once again.

OUT ! Unadkat doesn't take long to strike, as Dickwella lobs one over to extra-cover while looking to slice the slower ball! Lanka lose an early wicket! First T20I wicket for Unadkat! SL 15/1

Jaydev Unadkat coming back into big cricket after a long time strikes in his very first over. Fools the aggressive Dickwella with a change of pace and has him mishitting into the lap of the cover fielder. Good breakthrough for India, getting a wicket so early in the innings and putting Lanka under further pressure.

Unadkat bowls from the other end, and starts off by conceding a boundary as Dickwella smacks it towards the square-leg region. The Lankan keeper-batsman though, departs off the fourth delivery as he lobs a slower ball towards the extra-cover fielder. Nice comeback by the medium-pacer after getting hit for a boundary off the first ball. New batsman Perera gets a thick outside edge off the first ball that he faces, getting a single to get off the mark in the process. Five off the over along with the wicket of Dickwella.

SIX ! That was well-connected by Tharanga, a man in form! Pulls a back-of-length delivery from Pandya towards the cow-corner fence! SL 23/1

Pandya continues from the other end. The all-rounder fires a bouncer off the second delivery. Tharanga, who scored 95 in the final ODI, smacks the first six of the innings, pulling it towards the cow-corner fence. The former captain peppers the leg side off the last two deliveries, collecting a double off each. 11 off the over.

Hardik Pandya struggling to keep the Lankan batsmen quiet. He has conceded 22 runs from 2 overs. Struggling to deliver with only two fielders allowed outside the circle.

Unadkat continues from the other end, and it is assumed that he will resume only in the death overs. Tharanga gets a bit of an edge off the third delivery, with the ball falling short of Dhoni on the occasion. Excellent over by Unadkat, as he mixes his deliveries up well to keep the batsmen on their toes, giving away just two off it.

Jaydev Unadkat has been brilliant with his variations so far and he has got the reward as well. But now it's about time that India introduce Chahal into the attack.

It has been a decent start by the Lankans. Jaydev Unadkat seems to have a problem with the crease, the area where he lands after the jump. Otherwise, it's a good start by him too. Dhoni is constantly involved in the game by being proactive in setting the field.

Spin introduced into the attack for the first time, with Chahal bowling from the Pavilion End.

FOUR ! Tharanga gets down on one knee, and slog-sweeps it towards the long-leg boundary, playing it with the spin! SL 33/1

SIX! This is spectacular from Tharanga! Shuffles to his left, and slogs it down the ground, clearing the long-on fence comfortably! SL 39/1

OUT ! Chahal fires a quick, flatter delivery along the leg side, and Tharanga ends up getting a faint edge while looking to guide it towards long-leg! Dhoni starts celebrating straightaway — you know the batsman's out when he does that! SL 39/2

Tharanga makes room for a cut off the first ball of Chahal's first over, and misses. He does get a boundary and a six off the next two deliveries, exhibiting some glorious strokeplay in his shots. Chahal however, gets rid of the dangerman off the penultimate ball, getting him caught behind, bringing Mathews to the crease. 10 runs and the important wicket of Tharanga off the over.

Bumrah introduced into the attack for the first time, bowling the last over of powerplay.

Bumrah introduced into the attack for the final over of powerplay, and keeps the batsmen tied up with a series of slower balls that Mathews takes time to get used to. Just one run off it, and an excellent start for the pacer.

Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack for the seventh over, bowling from the Pavilion End.

The start is shaky with openers back in the hut.

Sri Lanka might pull this off, says an optimistic fans' gut,

The door is still half open and not completely shut,

Sri Lanka are trying, trying to break the losing rut,

Kuldeep brought into the attack for the seventh over, starting off with a couple of dots. Nervous moment for Perera when he tries coming back for a second, with Mathews sending him back almost instantly. "Bowler, bowler" screams Dhoni, anticipating slow effort by Mathews. Good work by Rohit at short fine off the final delivery, restricting Perera's sweep to a single. Five off the over, with the Indians choking Lanka's scoring chances up at this stage.

Preview: India will aim to continue their supremacy over Sri Lanka when they face off in the opener of the three-match T20 International series at the Barabati Stadium here on Wednesday.

Fresh from a 2-1 win in the ODI series, a new-look India will once again be led by Rohit Sharma, even as regular skipper Virat Kohli and some other regulars have been rested for the challenging South Africa tour later this month.

India enjoy a 7-4 record against the Islanders in the shortest format but do not have happy memories of the solitary T20I at the venue.

The men-in-blue had folded up for 92 in their six-wicket loss to South Africa in 2015 as crowd trouble brought infamy to the venue.

Going into Wednesday's tie, Rohit will have a new opening partner in Lokesh Rahul with Shikhar Dhawan being rested for the rubber.

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will need to guide the inexperienced middle order comprising rookies Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Manish Pandey while Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya can provide stability to the lower order.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah, who will have Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, Hyderabad's Mohammad Siraj and two first-timers in Washington Sundar and Basil Thampi for company.

Besides the pacers, the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to deliver.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost five T20Is on the trot, starting from the match against Bangladesh in April.

For the visitors, Upul Tharanga was in imperious form during his 95 in the third ODI and he would be the key along with former skipper Angelo Mathews.

The islanders would also hope that stumper Niroshan Dickwella strikes form to give some stability to the middle order which comprises the likes of Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Thisara Perera.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera.

With inputs from IANS