LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Cuttack: Mathews gets rid of Rohit for 17

Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator 17:43 (IST)

The big threat during the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Cutack would obviously be dew fall. It would not be as bad as in the north. But still at this time of the year it could be challenge for bowlers and fielders alike. Thus it would be interesting to see if India go in with their standard two T20I spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – or opt to play the extra fast bowler. The dew fall would be heavier as the evening progresses and will make handling of the white ball very difficult for bowlers and fielders.

Interestingly India have gone in for the left arm pace of Jaydev Unadkat to complement the right arm pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi and Mohammed Siraj, with Hardik Pandya chipping in as fast bowler cum all rounder. One or even two among Unadkat, Thampi and Siraj might have to sit out.