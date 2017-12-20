First Cricket
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Cuttack: Mathews gets rid of Rohit for 17

Date: Wednesday,20 December 2017 19:28 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Sri Lanka in India 3 T20 International Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

50/1
Overs
6.0
R/R
8.33
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lokesh Rahul Batting 23 19 3 0
Shreyas Iyer Batting 9 4 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dushmantha Chameera 2 0 19 0
Angelo Mathews 1 0 7 1
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Mathews' delivery must have skidded and come quicker off the pitch. Rohit was far too late for the stroke. The ball thuded into the upper part of the bat, way above the sweat spot and ballooned for a catch to mid-on. This dew will be an issue.

    Full Scorecard
  • Mary Kavita

    Test and ODI series won, time for a fresh start

    Sri Lanka have fought well and would look to move up the chart

    It was looking ominous but Chameera pouched a catch smart

    Relief and jubilation in Sri Lankan camp to see the 200-man depart

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Angelo Mathews has now dismissed Rohit Sharma 10 times in international cricket - the most times any bowler has dismissed him.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,India 38/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 21 , )

    Mathews is introduced into the attack, and gifts Rahul a freebie off the fourth delivery, allowing the batsman to tuck it towards the long-leg boundary. He does make up for that error by getting rid of Rohit off the last ball of the over, with the Indian captain splicing it towards the diving mid-on fielder. Seven runs and a wicket off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Mathews gets the breakthrough for the visitors, as Rohit miscues the last ball of the fifth over, splicing it in the direction of the diving mid-on! India 38/1

    Rohit c Chameera b Mathews 17(13)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Tucked away towards the long-leg boundary by Rahul off Mathews, who strayed in his line on this occasion! India 37/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Angelo Mathews introduced into the attack now. He's the fourth bowler so far. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma becomes the 14th player to score 1500 runs in T20I and he is the second Indian player to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli. 
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,India 31/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 16 , Lokesh Rahul 15)

    Not a very good over for Dananjaya, as he gets smacked for a boundary by Rahul and Rohit each, the latter punching it through extra-cover with dominance stamped in the shot, completing 1,500 runs in T20Is in the format. 11 off the over, with the Indians progressing at nearly eight an over so far. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The pitch is slower and we have already seen so many slower balls from Sri Lankan bowlers and with the dew, it will be difficult for spinners to grip the ball.
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Stand-and-deliver! Rohit punches the length delivery from Dananjaya through extra-cover, completing 1,500 runs in the format in the process, becoming the second Indian after Virat Kohli! India 29/0

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    KL Rahul can be an adventurous batsman. Unafraid of lofted shots or even reverse sweeps and paddle shots. Good lofted drive to the cover fence to emphasize that he won't be kept quiet.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! The ball seems to have slipped out of Dananjaya's fingers, as Rahul gets to smack a full toss towards the backward square-leg boundary! India 24/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,India 20/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 11 , Lokesh Rahul 9)

    Chameera is introduced into the attack in the third over. Rohit collects a single off the second ball to hand the strike back to Rahul, who gets his first boundary off the ninth delivery that he faces, going inside-out to lob the ball over to the sweeper cover region. Seven off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! It takes an inside-out shot from Rahul, lobbing the ball over to the vacant sweeper cover region, to collect his first boundary this innings. India 19/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Now, it's Dushmantha Chameera who is introduced into the attack, as he bowls the third over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,India 13/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 10 , Lokesh Rahul 3)

    It's spin from the other end, as Perera tosses the ball to Dananjaya. Quiet over for the hosts, as Rohit and Rahul are collectively able to get just three singles off it. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Dhananjay, the young spinner opening the bowling for Lanka. He got rid of Rohit in the last ODI. Lanka hoping for an en core. Excellent first over by the youngster, dew notwithstanding.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Sri Lanka dismissed Rohit Sharma with Akila Dananjaya in the last ODI and they have opted for the same strategy. It will be intriguing to see how he will tackle Akila today. 

    Full Scorecard

  Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Rahul returning to action in the middle after quite a long time. He has the man in great form Rohit Sharma as partner. Rohit standing well outside the crease to negate the left armer's in-coming ball which had caused him trouble earlier. Good opening over for India, squeezing  out 10 runs

    Full Scorecard

  • Mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya bowls from the other end. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Anish Anand, Firstpost correspondent at Cuttack

    Huge cheers for that Rohit boundary in the first over. The crowd is slowly warming up to the match. From the look of it, it is packed in Barabati.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,India 10/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 9 , Lokesh Rahul 1)

    Rohit, on strike at the end of the over. Steers the ball towards third man off the first delivery for a couple, before collecting the first boundary of the innings off the very next ball, simply leaning into the drive. Eight off the over, with Rahul getting off the mark as well. First over for Fernando this tour. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Sweetly timed through the covers by Rohit off Fernando! The fielders don't have a chance on this occasion! IND 6/0

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Sri Lanka become the fourth team to play 100 T20I matches after Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand.
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • The players are walking out at the centre. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the Indian openers. Vishwa Fernando to begin the Sri Lankan proceedings. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma as a captain in T20 cricket before today:

     
    Matches - 80
    Won - 49 
    Lost - 30
    Tied - 1

    Full Scorecard

  • Sri Lanka XI: Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera(c), Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep

    Full Scorecard

  • India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma, India captain: Game is happening here after a year, so not sure about the pitch. Dew is a concern, but for next 40 overs, you will expect dew. We have played in those conditions many times, so we can't give that excuse anymore. Two changes from the last ODI. Shikhar Dhawan has been rested, and KL Rahul replaces him. Bhuvi has been rested, so Jaydev Unadkat comes in his place. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Thisara Perera, Sri Lanka captain: Dew factor always have effect for every team, that's why we want to bowl first. We didn't bat well in second match, so we have to keep out good performance in this match. We have to play our own games. Four changes from the last game. Chameera Shanaka, Fernando and Kusal are in.

    Full Scorecard

  • TOSS: Sri Lanka win the toss, and captain Thisara Perera opts to bowl first. 

    Full Scorecard

  • "There will be a hint of turn. If the teams bat well, a total of 150 can be expected," is what Sunil Gavaskar and Russell Arnold say in their analysis of the Barabati pitch minutes before toss. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Anish Anand, Firstpost correspondent at Cuttack

    Sri Lankan players are out on the field for practice. Crowd is anxiously waiting for the Indian team to make their way inside.

    Full Scorecard

  • India vs Sri Lanka: Newcomers look to make an impact as Cuttack pitch shows signs of run-fest

    Hosts will be without Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan while newbies, such as Basil Thampi, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar will look to impress at the international level, writes Anish Anand.

    http://www.firstpost.com

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    The Lankan side is an experienced one and will be a handful in the shorter version of the game. India would be wary of the batting abilities of Tharanga, Mathews, Dickwella and Kushal Perera. Bowling will be Lanka’s challenge  and unless they can be effective the batting will be hard pressed to come good all the time.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Skipper Rohit Sharma is in red hot form. He failed in his last innings but Shreyas Iyer came good. KL Rahul returns to the side as opener, with Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni bringing forth the middle order. India have some aggressive batsmen for the T20 format and they should be in their elements

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    The big threat during the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Cutack would obviously be dew fall. It would not be as bad as in the north. But still at this time of the year it could be challenge for bowlers and fielders alike. Thus it would be interesting to see if India go in with their standard two T20I spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – or opt to play the extra fast bowler.  The dew fall would be heavier as the evening progresses and will make handling of the white ball very difficult for bowlers and fielders.

    Interestingly India have gone in for the left arm pace of Jaydev Unadkat to complement the right arm pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi and Mohammed Siraj, with Hardik Pandya chipping in as fast bowler cum all rounder. One or even two among Unadkat, Thampi and Siraj might have to sit out.

    Full Scorecard
  • Anish Anand, Firstpost correspondent at Cuttack

    Cuttack's Barabati Stadium gearing up to host the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka. Plenty of empty seats as crowd is slowly making their way into the stadium. According to officials here, it's going to be a full house today.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday. While the Indians once again walk in to the series as favourites, Thisara Perera-led Sri Lanka will look to regroup, and lay out new plans in order to fly back home with atleast one trophy in their kitty. 

    Full Scorecard
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Cuttack: Mathews is introduced into the attack, and gifts Rahul a freebie off the fourth delivery, allowing the batsman to tuck it towards the long-leg boundary. He does make up for that error by getting rid of Rohit off the last ball of the over, with the Indian captain splicing it towards the diving mid-on fielder. Seven runs and a wicket off it.

Preview: India will aim to continue their supremacy over Sri Lanka when they face off in the opener of the three-match T20 International series at the Barabati Stadium here on Wednesday.

Fresh from a 2-1 win in the ODI series, a new-look India will once again be led by Rohit Sharma, even as regular skipper Virat Kohli and some other regulars have been rested for the challenging South Africa tour later this month.

India enjoy a 7-4 record against the Islanders in the shortest format but do not have happy memories of the solitary T20I at the venue.

Rohit Sharma and Thisara Perera will be leading the hosts and the visitors respectively. AP

The men-in-blue had folded up for 92 in their six-wicket loss to South Africa in 2015 as crowd trouble brought infamy to the venue.

Going into Wednesday's tie, Rohit will have a new opening partner in Lokesh Rahul with Shikhar Dhawan being rested for the rubber.

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will need to guide the inexperienced middle order comprising rookies Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Manish Pandey while Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya can provide stability to the lower order.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah, who will have Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, Hyderabad's Mohammad Siraj and two first-timers in Washington Sundar and Basil Thampi for company.

Besides the pacers, the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to deliver.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost five T20Is on the trot, starting from the match against Bangladesh in April.

For the visitors, Upul Tharanga was in imperious form during his 95 in the third ODI and he would be the key along with former skipper Angelo Mathews.

The islanders would also hope that stumper Niroshan Dickwella strikes form to give some stability to the middle order which comprises the likes of Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Thisara Perera.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera.

With inputs from IANS



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

