LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Thisara Perera opts to bowl

Watch this space for real time scores, updates, opinion and analysis right at your fingertips from what promises to be a cracker of a contest. One only hopes that the rain stays away.

Talking about Sri Lanka's record against India in India, it leaves a lot to be desired. The islanders have never won a bilateral series in India, while losing eight, and they have not won more than one match in any bilateral series in India. Can they do better in Dharamsala? Not if India can help it. The home team, though, would miss their talisman Virat Kohli, who has earned a well-deserved rest ahead of the big South Africa series.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. India have been in roaring form, having won seven bilateral ODI series on the trot, which includes a 5-0 whitewash of the Sri Lankans in their own backyard only a few months back. An indication of India's dominance can be had from the fact that the last time they lost a bilateral ODI series, it was way back in early 2016, against Australia.

The early start (11.30 a.m.) for a day-night match is taking into account the onset of winter in north India as also the fear that dew on the outfield could play havoc with the fortunes of the team bowling second. Hopefully, the early start and early finish would minimise the effect of dew and make it an even contest.

Rohit would be a lot more sober and restrained on the field. Also, Kohli left the tweaking of the field to wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, while he himself preferred to field in the deep where his fleet-footedness and throwing in limited overs cricket were an asset. Rohit would be in the inner-circle, leaving the running and throwing to the likes of Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey. But leadership on the field could be a collaborative one, with Dhoni and possibly Rahane and Dhawan being consulted.

It would a study in contrast, the leadership styles of Virat Kohli and the new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma. Kohli made no bones of his displeasure at his players’ misfielding, half-hearted attempts in the outfield and poor throws. He was aggressive and wore his emotions on his sleeve.

Whoever takes his spot in the batting line-up will have very big shoes to fill!

Kohli the batsman will be missed more. He was absolutely brilliant and remarkably consistent even in ODIs. He gave the innings the impetus at the top with his aggressive batsmanship and running between the wickets. There is absolutely no doubt that his intensity will be missed. But then he deserved the rest after carrying the flag with so much of passion and sincerity.

The numbers certainly are starting to swell around the HPCA stadium right now, and it certainly is a beautiful sight to behold before us.

Sri Lanka have so far played nine bilateral ODI series in India and lost eight, while drawing once, in 1997-98.

BIG moment this for young Shreyas Iyer who is all set to make his ODI debut #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/YtsdskcUiJ

Shreyas Iyer set to make his debut. Gets his cap from MS Dhoni. (Video courtesy:BCCI)

Sri Lanka have a completely overhauled side for the ODIs. A majority of the players was not part of the Test series. They’ve even changed the skipper. This is a tough, seasoned side alright. Much better than their Test team for sure. Remains to be seen how the new players, who have just landed from steaming hot and humid Sri Lanka, handle the cold and high altitude of Dharamsala. Interestingly India too have quite a few changes. The return of Hardik Pandya will be keenly followed. The top order will be under extra pressure to compensate for the absence of master chaser Kohli. Would the team go with an out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane? Will medium pacer Siddharth Kaul who is used to bowling on north Indian pitches get a break? We'll know at the toss.

Pitch report: There is a little green patch on the wicket. There is some moisture on the pitch and but would evaporate quickly given it is a 11.30 start. The ball will come on to the bat nicely. The new ball bowlers will get some purchase in the first hour and then the pitch will ease out. It is a pitch where you will be able to play through the line later in the day, feels Sunil Gavaskar. Bat first, get 275 and you will in all probability win the game, reckons Russell Arnold.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and surprise, surprise! They have elected to bowl. Perera says it looks like a good batting track and they want to chase. Rohit says it is a good toss to lose.

India and Sri Lanka face off in the first match of the three-ODI series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, with Rohit Sharma and Thisara Perera leading the respectivel sides.

Toss time - The visitors have won the toss and will bowl first #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Xg6uj88x6M

Shreyas Iyer to bat at number three. But it still remains to be seen who will bat two down: Manish or Dinesh? India have also opted for two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

That was really funny. New Sri Lanka skipper Perera couldn't call out his team. Couldn't recall names of his team members at the toss when TV presenter asked him of playing XI.

Rohit Sharma played 171 ODIs before leading India which is the second most by a player before leading India. Anil Kumble played 217 ODIs before leading India which is a record.

Preview: India will aim to extend their dominance sans regular skipper Virat Kohli when they face Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-match One-day International (ODI) rubber at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Kohli had asked for a break ahead of the challenging tour to South Africa later this month and, in his absence, vice-captain Rohit Sharma will take over the reins of the Men in Blue.

With predictions of widespread rain and snow threatening the opener, the toss could play a crucial role in the outcome of the tie.

Having won five straight bilateral series apart from reaching the Champions Trophy final, a 3-0 win will put India atop the ICC ODI rankings, overtaking South Africa.

The last time India faced Sri Lanka in one-dayers, it swept aside the island nation 5-0.

Going into the contest, the Sri Lankans will need to deal with a formidable batting line-up comprising Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Kedar Jadhav will, however, be missing the match due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sunder in the side.

While the opening slot seems locked with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan at the top, Rahane is likely to get a chance at No 3 with Kohli given a much-needed rest.

However, if Dhawan, who was down with viral fever on Friday, pulls out, then Rahane could be seen opening the innings.

It will be a sweet headache for the team management to choose between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, with Jadhav missing out.

All-rounder Pandya will continue to be a vital cog in India's wheel as he completes what has been an exceptional year in international cricket for him.

The bowling department will be led by the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah while Pandya will provide the services of the third seamer. It will be interesting to see if newcomer Siddharth Kaul is included in the playing XI at the HPCA Stadium, which is expected to aid swing bowling.

With the conditions favouring the seamers, it looks very likely that India could go in with one specialist wrist spinner between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite having an extra finger-spin option in Axar Patel.

On the other hand, fresh from a great fightback which saw them drawing the third Test in Delhi, the Sri Lankans will expect their senior players, Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga to lead the way.

For the islanders, the return of Kusal Perera and Asela Gunaratne after recovering from injuries will bolster their middle order.

The tourists will also bank on young batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored a fighting century in the third Test that helped his side force a draw in Delhi.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With inputs from IANS.