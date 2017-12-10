LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Pandya removes Tharanga

FIFTY! Dhoni drives a full toss to the cover boundary and that is his fifty. 67th half-century in ODIs for the great man.

Pradeep comes back into the attack. The first ball is dispatched over the ropes at long off. Gets a boundary off the fifth ball to get to his fifty. Would not have been many more gritty half-centuries from him. He has got more than half of the team's runs in this innings. Eleven runs from that over.

SIX! Dhoni goes down town and that is deep into the crowd. Second six of the innings.

FOUR! Dhoni ends the over with a four with a fierce shot straight down the ground.

Has been every bit a quality innings from Dhoni, given the circumstances he found himself in. He has only got better with age as far as his role as a sheet anchor is concerned. Will hope to hog as much strike as possible, and give the bowlers something to defend.

What a superb 50 by Dhoni. He was biding for time. Gave the bowlers utmost respect at the start. Countered seam movement by stepping out and putting bowlers off their comfort zone. Then as the ball got older and the pitch lost its sting, started to play some lovely shots. Brilliant knock where he showed amazing self belief and confidence to take India past the 100 mark. .

Pathirana to Dhoni. Looks to attack the first ball. Gets to soaring to long on. Refuses the run. Smashes a monster six two balls later. The ferocious shot then down the ground. Could have been a four, but fielded. Dhoni refuses the run again. The last ball brings the boundary that MSD was looking for. Big shot straight. Ten runs from that over. It has been Dhoni versus the Lankans in this innings.

Sri Lanka have bowled 12 maidens in India's innings which is a record in an innings in ODIs in India.

This innings has made sure that the management won’t have to answer ‘the Dhoni question’ for a fair while. Such clarity of thought. #INDvSL

Pradeep to Chahal. Well, well, well! The No 11 is showing some great technique. Warrants a promotion in the order surely. Clearly looks better than an average of 1. Leaving the ball well outside off too. Safely negotiates that over. Maiden.

FOUR! Dhoni gets one short and wide and collects a boundary at backward point. The boundary rider looked a bit lethargic.

OUT! Dhoni tries to clear long off, but holes out in the deep. That concludes an innings that you will walks miles to watch. India all out.

Perera to Dhoni. MSD starts with a four. Tries to go big off the next ball too, but is caught at long off. The lone ranger falls and with that India fold up for a paltry 112 , defeat staring them in the face. But one has to give credit to Dhoni. It could have been much worse for India had he not fired. Symbolic that he was the last man to fall. He was the one standing between the Lankans and India for much of the innings.

Dhoni's superb innings ends. What a knock. So much of self belief and confidence in his ability to take India to safety. Held the innings together single-handedly. Final total of 112 was unimaginable when India were 29 for 7. Dhoni's 65 was invaluable and has given the Indian bowlers something to bowl with.

112 is India's lowest total in ODIs played in India in 21st century. The previous lowest total was 144 and came against Pakistan at Delhi in 2005.

Lest we forget, India boasts of a quality attack too, and it certainly wont be an easy ride to the target for Perera and Co.

Some late resistance from Dhoni helped the Indians save some face in the game, as his hard-earned half-century guides the hosts to 112 from a position where getting bowled out for less than 50 looked likely.

The players come out after the break. Gunathilaka and Tharanga in the middle and Buhvi takes the new ball for India. India would be hoping their pacers get the same purchase, but the pitch would have eased out by now.

Bhuvneshwar to Gunathilaka. Short and some movement. Gunathilaka getting a bit squared up. The fourth ball is pushed to mid off. Only a run till now. The Lankans can take their time. Driven uppishly to third man. Thick edge, could have easily gone to hand. A gully is stationed following that shot. India have to keep hunting for wickets, that is the only way they can even come close. Two runs from that over.

Bumrah to Tharanga. Hurries the batsman. The next ball beats Tharanga too. Pops up off the high pad. Bumrah has started with a lot of vigour. Induces an edge. Short of the fielders behind the wicket. Well-stopped by the gully fielder though. Two slips and a gully in place. Gunathilaka play at and misses the next ball. A single is all that SL get.

Bhuvi to Tharanga. Some movement off the wicket. Beats the batsman comprehensively. Beats him again. On a good length, and the batsman stays rooted to the crease. Tharanga gets a boundary on the fourth ball. Square drive. All hand-eye coordination, no footwork. Plays away from his body, but gets a good result. Bumrah comes back to bit Tharanga. Well collected by MSD behind the stump. Another play and a miss off the last ball.

The only way India can pull this off is by taking 10 wickets. Bumrah and Bhuvi need to grab wickets when ball is still new

OUT! Gunathilaka makes room and takes a wild swipe. Ends up edging to the 'keeper. India are in business.

Bumrah to Gunathilaka. Beats the batsman with the second ball. A nothing shot really. Swings the bat blindly and misses. Pays for his misdventure eventually. Tries to send the fourth ball out of the park. Completely unnecessary. They just need 113 in loads and loads of overs. Edges to Dhoni who doesn't make any mistake. Lanka one down. Gunathilaka carelessly throws his wicket away. Lahiru Thirimanne comes in and shoulders arms, follwed by a defence. Wicket-maiden

FOUR! Tharanga employs the square drive again and bisects the fielders. Take a boundary.

Bhuvneshwar to Tharanga. A boundary followed by a play-and-a-miss. A single off the last ball and that's all that India get.

Not the first time Bumrah's bowled a no ball at a crucial stage. He did so against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final and they went on to win. This time his no ball reprieved Upul Tharanga.

Bumrah to Tharanga. Starts off with a wide. Follows it up with another peach of a delivery. Angling away from the batsman. That was not too far from the outside edge. Pokes at the next one. Misses again. Leaves the next ball go to the 'keeper. The fourth ball is wide. Tharanga stays fixed to the crease and cuts. NO run. Straight to backward point. Bumrah gets his radar wrong again. Finally, Tharanga edges one to the gully. Karthik accepts it gleefully. But wait, the umpires want to check for a no ball. Bumrah has a poor reputation to overstep. And as if on cue, replays show that he had indeed overstepped. This is turning out to be a chronic problem for him. Poor cricket. Tharanga stays. Free hit! An adding salt to injury, Tharanga inside edges it to the fence. Six runs from that over.

OUT! Thirimanne chops on. The umpires check for no ball again. Touch and go. Bhuvi's foot is not too far away from overstepping. Would be disaster if another wicket is cancelled due to overstepping. Adjudged out in the end. But not great discipline from the Indian pacers.

The floodlights, in the meantime, have been activated at the HPCA Stadium.

He then doesn’t join the celebrations when Thirimanne chops on to his stumps off Bhuvi’s bowling. India though, have got the kind of start that they needed to defend such a low total.

Bumrah’s tryst with no balls continues in this game, as a catch at gully gets nullified due to him overstepping. Memories come flooding as a result.

Bhuvneshwar to Thirimanne. The first ball produces a wicket as Thirimanne plays on to his stumps. He was cramped for room on that occasion. Was that another no ball. Replays inconclusive. The view was blocked. Further replays suggest that Bhuvi had some part of his foot behind the crease. Bhuvi does get his wicket. Angelo Mathews comes in. Wicket-maiden.

Bhuvi gets away with a near no ball. The third umpire could not get a clear shot of the incident and left it to the field umpire to decide. He declared the batsman out. India really have to work on their propensity to deliver no balls at crucial stages. In the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan Bumrah 'got' opener Fakhar Zaman when he was on 3. The no ball saved him. He went on to make a match-winning century.

Bumrah to Tharanga. One run off the first three balls. Mathews beaten on two consecutive deliveries. Nothing shots really, both of them. Three slips in place. The last ball is defended. Only a run from that over.

FOUR! Tharanga gets width from Bhuvi and cuts for a boundary. All had-eye coordination and no feet again.

FOUR! Tharanga chips one over mid on and the ball runs away to the boundary. Well-timed that. Runs suddenly have started to flow.

Jasprit Bumrah has delivered 15 no balls in his ODI career which is the most by any bowler since his ODI debut.

Bhuvneshwar to Tharanga. Four off the first ball. And again. The second boundary is an extraordinary shot. A little chip and the ball carries a long distance. Mathews cut in half off the last ball. Eleven runs taken off that over.

FOUR! Free hit. Another inside edge and another boundary. Desperate dive by Dhoni to no avail.

Bumrah to Tharanga. The gangling Bumrah disturbs the furniture, but not at the end he would have wanted to. Disturbs the stumps at the non-striker's end. No ball called. Free hit. Bowls an yorker and Tharanga inside edges it to the boundary. No chance for MSD. A single off the third ball. Three slips for Mathews. Mathews gets off the mark off his 11th ball, and then Mathews collects a boundary off the last ball. Fine extra-cover drive. the fieldsman gives up the chase.

FOUR! Tharanga leans into a drive. Played that good length ball from Pandya on the up and finds the gap at extra cover.

FOUR! Pandya sprays the ball on the leg side, which runs away to the fence, beating MSD's dive. Five wides. India leaking runs.

Hardik Pandya into the attack now. Three slips lie in wait. A single to third man off the third ball. Then a hat-trick of boundaries. Two sublime extra-cover drives and then a wild delivery on the legs, which beats the 'keeper to the fence. Five wides. India slowly being batted out of the game. 14 runs from that over, no less.

Bhuvneshwar to Mathews. A single to start with. Tharanga plays and misses, and Mathews plays and misses too. But what is good for the Lankans is that they are weathering the storm, and when they get chances to pick up runs, they are pouncing on them. Tharanga gets an edge off the last ball, but it's short of the slip cordon. The rub of the green is going Lanka's way too.

OUT! Tharanga edges and Dhawan juggles at first slip, but holds on.

Shreyas Iyer set to make his debut. Gets his cap from MS Dhoni. (Video courtesy:BCCI)

Sri Lanka have won the toss and surprise, surprise! They have elected to bowl. Perera says it looks like a good batting track and they want to chase. Rohit says it is a good toss to lose.

Shreyas Iyer to bat at number three. But it still remains to be seen who will bat two down: Manish or Dinesh? India have also opted for two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kohli had asked for a break ahead of the challenging tour to South Africa later this month and, in his absence, vice-captain Rohit Sharma will take over the reins of the Men in Blue.

With predictions of widespread rain and snow threatening the opener, the toss could play a crucial role in the outcome of the tie.

Having won five straight bilateral series apart from reaching the Champions Trophy final, a 3-0 win will put India atop the ICC ODI rankings, overtaking South Africa.

The last time India faced Sri Lanka in one-dayers, it swept aside the island nation 5-0.

Going into the contest, the Sri Lankans will need to deal with a formidable batting line-up comprising Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Kedar Jadhav will, however, be missing the match due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sunder in the side.

While the opening slot seems locked with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan at the top, Rahane is likely to get a chance at No 3 with Kohli given a much-needed rest.

However, if Dhawan, who was down with viral fever on Friday, pulls out, then Rahane could be seen opening the innings.

It will be a sweet headache for the team management to choose between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, with Jadhav missing out.

All-rounder Pandya will continue to be a vital cog in India's wheel as he completes what has been an exceptional year in international cricket for him.

The bowling department will be led by the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah while Pandya will provide the services of the third seamer. It will be interesting to see if newcomer Siddharth Kaul is included in the playing XI at the HPCA Stadium, which is expected to aid swing bowling.

With the conditions favouring the seamers, it looks very likely that India could go in with one specialist wrist spinner between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite having an extra finger-spin option in Axar Patel.

On the other hand, fresh from a great fightback which saw them drawing the third Test in Delhi, the Sri Lankans will expect their senior players, Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga to lead the way.

For the islanders, the return of Kusal Perera and Asela Gunaratne after recovering from injuries will bolster their middle order.

The tourists will also bank on young batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored a fighting century in the third Test that helped his side force a draw in Delhi.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With inputs from IANS.